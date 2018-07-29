Getting the economy growing faster

The combined policies of a fiscal squeeze – eliminating the deficit – and monetary tightening – cutting back on car loans, mortgages and consumer credit – has predictably slowed our growth rate in recent months, as forecast here. Last year the government produced a budget where the deficit undershot by £19bn over the course of the financial year. The Chancellor could report much faster and better progress with cutting the deficit, but in so doing took more money off us in tax than planned which helped slow the economy.
If he had spent all the £19 billion on a mixture of lower taxes and higher spending as identified in recent posts, there would have been up to a 1% boost to output. This in turn would have generated more revenues, allowing the deficit to come down a bit as well. The good news is this would reduce the amount of extra borrowing a bit more. The amount we borrow is quite sensitive to the pace of growth of the economy. When growth speeds up more revenue comes into the Treasury from people earning and spending more. As more people get into jobs, so the cost of their benefits goes down.
The UK economy has the potential to expand at more than 2% per annum, so we should be aiming to boost its current growth rate which is below that level.
I would prefer less focus on relentlessly increasing growth and more focus on:
(i). Uniform growth – increasing prosperity should be enjoyed by all, not just by an elite few. I’m not suggesting that everybody should be rewarded the same. I agree the more able should be rewarded more than the less able, but the majority who work hard don’t seem to share in the rewards.
(ii). Policies to underpin uniform growth, such as security of contracts, free trade (as an obverse to and replacement of mass immigration), and industrial investment/aid where we have comparative advantages.
(iii). Population control – there are too many people in this country. We don’t need 30 million people on these islands, let alone 70 million. We should end mass immigration and shift policy towards maximising prosperity, freedom and happiness, rather than this cold, mechanical fixation with the bottom-line.
In short, the country needs a complete change of direction and a new vision based on the interests of the British people.
Interesting points, Tom. The fixation with ‘GDP growth’ needs to come under attack. Perhaps the government should focus more on GDP/capita, the deficit and our balance of payments. If these would show progress then I would be relaxed if GDP was below-par.
The UK economy could expand at rather more that 2% PA. Technology improvements alone should give this. One only has to get the bloated, largely parasitic and inept government off its back. May and Hammond however have been doing the complete reverse. The appalling prospect of Corbyn/SNP make things even worse. Several areas of the economy are dire state monopolies such as education and health car. Several others hugely damaged by government banking, refuse and energy for example.
The solution is simple a proper Tory party, a non robotic leader with some real vision. One who is not an idiotic, PC socialist, believes in Brexit, tax cuts and moves rapidly to a far smaller state sector. This would be electorally popular and would boost confidence, the economy, investment and living standards hugely. Alas it seems the Party would prefer to bury itself for many term again in the John Major manner.
A government that also cut all the fake green crap and gave us cheap reliable energy and easy hire and fire. The inability to fire useless staff and understandable reluctant to take new people on is a huge drag on the economy that could be made to go at a stroke. As is the appalling, expensive, arbitrary and slow planning system (and indeed the legal system).
The economy needs the chance of a competent Chancellor. Philip Hammond is unsuitable. He should be re-assigned to work in a Govt call centre cold calling to sell his policy. Then sensible folk shall reject his crazy ways & reduce his traction, enabling him to remain there.
Complete and utter drivel from Amber Rudd in Sunday Times today on no deal Brexit and “Climate Change”. What sort of idiot would appoint a second rate innumerate history graduate to be a Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change? Does she even know the difference between a mega joule, a kilowatt and a gigawatt hour one wonders. The climate has always changed dear and always will, so grow up and learn something please.
By climate change one assumes she means runaway, catastrophic global warming caused by man made C02. But there is no solid science to suggest this is remotely likely. Furthermore the idiot green crap pushed by tax payer grants (the so called “renewables” and storage system) will do nothing to prevent this even if it were. Talk to some proper engineers and physicists before you pen something else so idiotic please.
Also “Tories sliding towards oblivion” says Osborne. Well he is right under T May but she is largely continuing the total lunacies of Cast Iron Cameron the IHT ratter and dope Osborne. Just go away man and let some real blue Tories replace May and Hammond & sort out the appalling mess you made and Cameron left behind. At least Cameron keeps schtum now.
And a bit warmer is almost certainly better than a bit colder anyway.
I am informed, although I cannot confirm this, that the SNP are finished. Bad governance.
“Let’s call the EU’s bluff and prepare for a no-deal” Dan Hannan sensibly suggests today in the Sunday Telegraph.
Also “ HS2 is over-budget, unpopular and unjustified. Stop pouring billions into it”
Richard Wellings
Just why are the government pushing the idiotic lunacy of HS2 and indeed of Hinckley C?
French TV just reported another huge delay and overspend at Flamainvile, the prototype nuke for Hinckley. May chose the most expensive one with the worst track record for design and construction in the world. Her top advisors may not have told her and it is doubtful whether she reads the technical press or blogs. Possibly she wanted to be nice to our friends across the Channel in the run up to capitilating.
It’s much too late for the game of bluff..D’l Hannan would have us over the cliff edge just to make the point..where will we be then?- better still where will D Hannan be?..collecting his big fat EU pension no doubt.. which the rest of us will subscribe to through the 39Billion owing that sooner or later will have to be paid. Tks a mill Dan’l
The economy. must not flourish so that Brexit can be blamed
Mrs May wants to sign up to all EU rules and regs so we aren’t in competition.
She is working on behalf of a foreign government against the British people. That is treason.
In its recent report MPs have complained about fake news misleading people. Unaccountably they failed to mention Mrs May’s declaration that Brexit means Brexit when she really means Brino. Similarly the Treasury has not only warned us all of doom and disaster and has done its worst to bring them about by implementing policies described in JR’s post. Fortunately the public seem to have rumbled May and the economy has survived the Treasury’s efforts to put it into reverse gear. Yet the Remainers have not given up; indeed they are in full cry, determined to make the UK a vassal state.
I tend to agree. Treason? Well certainly very close to it, the dreadful robotic, pro remain, PC lefty dope and electoral liability really must go now.
If he had spent all the £19 billion on a mixture of lower taxes and higher spending as identified in recent posts, there would have been up to a 1% boost to output. This in turn would have generated more revenues….
Yep. The Government’s income is highly dependent on its spending. That’s quite unlike ours which is highly independent . If we are overspending we can cut back until our bank balance looks healthier. If Government adopts the same approach it’s unlikely to work as the economy will most likely contract or, at least, not grow in the planned way.
The income of the UK as a whole also needs to be considered. If we are spending more than we are earning, ie we are running a current account trading deficit, then someone in the UK has to fund that deficit by borrowing. That can either be by Govt borrowing or Private Sector borrowing and will show up as an inflow in the capital account. The current and the capital accounts do have to balance. If there is a tendency towards imbalance the £ will move in value on the forex markets. Both create extra debt. It’s just a matter of deciding whether it’s better for that debt to be held publicly or privately.
This is just a matter of simple arithmetic and accounting theory BTW. Nothing to do with Keynesian economics at all!
If the government cut back and returned that money to taxpayers there would be no contraction in the economy.
I’m my opinion growth would rise.
If the government was to spend the money on something useful and not waste it on vanity projects of dubious value and subsidies the its expenditure would generate real wealth.
Mr Redwood, your views are backed up by evidence and mathematics.
Trouble is, your government doesn’t agree with you.
If I were Prime Minister (hold that thought for a moment….) I could make the economy boom overnight.
I would cancel Brexit, travel to Brussels to apologise to Mr Tusk for the disgraceful behaviour of the Tory and UKIP hard right pensioners, and I would pledge to work with him and other European leaders to further reform the EU to make it work even better for citizens and nation states. The pound would soar, delayed investments would materialise and – overnight – you would be richer. And so would your children as I would have cancelled your Brexit bill that they will still be paying off when they are pensioners.
Sure, the Leave voting Victor Meldrews up and down Britain would complain but what Brexit has made clear is that complaining is their way of life anyway. They exist to complain. They know nothing else.
They complained when we were in the EU. They complain now we are leaving. They complain about the people in charge of leaving. They complain about everything else. Professional whingers – all of them.
So they could whine at me – but on the plus side at least they wouldn’t have to rely on the military to helicopter in their supplies of Ovaltine. Today I learn military support is the latest plan for Brexit from the incompetent Tory goons in government who are destroying our country. Going well your Brexit malarkey – isn’t it?
Is it not worth mentioning that all the while the UK is a member of the EU we are bound to reduce our budget deficits.
I would just like government policies to be simple, practical and honest.
Perhaps then with more open and truthful policies, the right people may get elected, and we as a population may truly get what we vote for.
At the moment have a range of complicated and confused policies by all Parties, on almost everything, that has lead to over complicated and confused legislation in a whole range of departments.
Just look at our tax, social benefit and welfare systems. who actually fully understands them, certainly not the Government or Opposition, as they all seem to rely upon chosen self serving so called experts to fix the figures, of whatever they want, in their favour, because they are incapable of either understanding or sorting it out with their and in own minds.
Mr Redwood – a personal request for you.
We both want the UK to leave the EU and we both support Brexit Day on 30/3/19. We both want to leave the Single Market too (EU/EEA).
How do you feel about remaining in the EEA though? Once we have left the EU, we could join Efta and stay in. I have just read the EEA agreement and the way the Efta three are treated is not only very considerate but vast amounts of the Agreement are devoted to making sure their voice is heard.
(If anyone on your site would like a copy of my condensed version (11 pages compared with 40), please could they e mail me on stallardmike59@gmail.com? Free delivery!)
Reply I just want to leave and be self governing
If May and Hammond are to remain in office, and the Conservative party clearly lacks the will to dislodge them, they must be locked in a room with a copy each of Professor Hayek’s masterpiece, ‘The Road to Serfdom’ and not released until it becomes clear that they understand it and will live by its thesis.
As things are, we might just as well have Corbyn.
We have a high tax and spendthrift socialist government. You’re in the wrong party John.
Looks like ‘sideshow John’ Redwood is well and truly back with 9 consecutive posts on irrelevant topics. Not coincidently Theresa May stays in place unchallenged as the recess begins while Hammond and Soubry concentrate 100% on reversing Brexit.
Reply I set out my views on the Chequers statement and explained it would be rejected by the EU as has happened.No point in going* on about Chequers. Go back to thise posts as they remain an accurate statement of my views on Brexit. The answer is either WTO or a free trade deal.
“The UK economy has the potential to expand at more than 2% per annum”
I’m not sure that is true, or at least I’m not sure that we can increase the long term growth rate much beyond the averages which have been running during my lifetime.
As I described in my rather lengthy comment here:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/07/28/raising-productivity-a-policy-all-claim-to-like-in-general/#comment-950745
since 1948 UK economic growth has averaged 2.55% a year for total GDP and 2.14% a year for per capita GDP, and while annual growth rates have been all over the place, positive and negative, the numbers seem to converge around those long term averages as if there are fundamental historical, societal and geographical factors which act together as a kind of governor preset to give that kind of natural rate of economic development.
I’m not saying that public policy, including trade policy, makes no difference at all, or that we should be blindly indifferent to potential economic effects, but there does seem to be some kind of inertia so that the overall longer term course of our economic history is little changed by those public policy changes.
I suppose that if the population was viewed as a single living organism with millions of interacting elements then we could talk about a form of homeostasis:
https://www.britannica.com/science/homeostasis
“… any self-regulating process by which biological systems tend to maintain stability while adjusting to conditions that are optimal for survival …”
I find it incomprehensible how the vast majority of Conservative MPs do not realise what a political disaster Mrs. May is. The effect of her time as Home Secretary is now becoming increasingly evident e.g. immigration, lack of police and from the off as PM she has made one disastrous “decision” after another e.g. Hinckley C. With her in charge you could just as easily write about our manned exploration of Mars as developing the economy and improving productivity.