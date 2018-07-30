“Going for faster growth – how the government can help.”

Growth mainly happens thanks to free enterprise and the opportunities of the market. Governments can help at the margin, and can hinder in so many ways if they follow anti enterprise policies.
I have been arguing in recent posts for two straightforward ways the government can help. It can spend more on items like transport capacity and education which make a direct contribution to a more productive economy. It can cut taxes that get in the way of enterprise and impede work.
In more detail, the government should take advantage of our exit from the EU to give UK competing businesses more scope to win government contracts. Strict application of EU procurement rules in the UK has meant the public sector buys many cars, machines and other supplies from continental producers. Who sees the French or German official buying a UK made car? A new Uk system should of course encourage competition to ensure innovation and keen prices for taxpayers, but it should also be friendly to competitive UK based businesses. We have started to demand more UK content in rail procurement for example, and have used the exemptions in the EU scheme to allow UK provision of much of our defence equipment in areas like naval vessels.
Intelligent buying by government can commission product for UK purposes that could also have an export benefit by selling the same or similar to overseas interests.
The UK needs to have a sensible approach to new borrowing. Borrowing huge sums for a large project like HS2 which is unlikely to generate revenues to service it is not sensible. Borrowing lesser sums at very low rates in the public sector today to build more cost effective road and rail capacity would be sensible. UK state debt is under good control when you adjust the totals for the £435 bn the UK state has bought in and owes to itself.
The best thing the government can do to promote growth is to cut tax rates on work and enterprise. The next thing it can do is to use the money it raises in taxes to employ people at home and provide services and incomes here instead of sending it to the EU.
A part from Morgan there are no UK owned car manufacturers.
If there is one thing the government can do to stimulate growth and prosperity in the UK, it is to get rid of the Climate Change Act. An act so monumentally damaging to UK industry only a complete moron could dream it up. And yet, we have.
GET RID OF THAT ACT, MR REDWOOD MP SIR. !!!
@Mark B: Very interesting how manmade climatechange deniers in the UK always happen to be Brexiteers as well. History may not judge kindly on them.
@PvL
If this is true, then perhaps it’s because they don’t trust lying politicians who claim that the solution to every problem is more govt and more tax.
By the way, are you aware of the “charity” called “Common Purpose”?
Of course you will provide us with a link to confirm your statement.
Isn’t if funny that those who which to Remain in the EU are of an unsavoury character.
Whether you believe in climate change or not, the fact is that anything the UK does, re climate change makes not one jot of a difference. We are too small in carbon output for our cuts to be measurable globally. We have pauperised many of the population through fuel bills for no more than virtue signalling, whilst China, India, USA et al sail on sublimely creating far more carbon than we ever could. Even the great Germany is building coal fired power stations, whilst instructing us to close down our own and rely on renewables giving them another massive commercial advantage. Funny that, and even more unbelievably our politicians go for it.
Sadly, Peter, believing in M-MCC has become, as with the NHS and the EU, a substitute religion: there must be no questioning of the Credo and there must be constant and lavish gifts from the laity to the priesthood.
Just think Sun made climate change. It’s the intensity that drives the jet stream. That determines weather in conjunction with the Earth rotating at a tilt on its own axis and in turn around the sun. With CO2 at 0.04%, most produced by our oceans, volcanoes and animal life. A trace element that is naturally occurring and feeds….plants. Many times in our history the levels have been much higher.
Isn’t it interesting how remainers love the “control and legislate” everything that is ………naturally occurring!! Shall we not drain our rivers (EU directive) to protect wild life, flora and fauna so they ……..flood the Somerset levels again and kill all the flora, fauna and wildlife!???
Are you suggesting Brexiteers are less gullible?
Climate change can be measured over time, but how much is down to human activity is very speculative.
Evidently, global warming brought an end to the last ice age, presumably without the input of mankind.
I am all for reducing pollution. One way of achieving this is to reduce the number of polluters in the UK by ending immigration.
@Peter,
I agree, man-made climate change is real but I think it’s a great opportunity for high-tech industry to come up with solutions, providing lots of great new jobs and revenues for our country.
BUT I think supporting euthanasia, as you do, is far worse than denying man-made climate change (even though some/many might disagree with me).
Also, why not agree more with the Hard Brexiters. They have very strong arguments I think about how the EU could collapse (5, 10, 20+ years time), and why, in principle we should allow a large, HUGE, central power to enjoy so much power. Don’t you think the EU needs serious reforming (for example, stripping it off its political power but that we have close economic, cultural and security links?). Don’t you think the EU could collapse? Don’t you object to a central body holding so much power?
If real reform of the EU doesn’t happen, then I’d like to see Hard Brexit. But ONLY after we’ve built up our economy, properly, / given time for our businesses to re-model their businesses – all of which could take some years. I don’t want to see us crash out that could be terrible. But we can’t just remain with the status quo as you seem to support.
It’s amazing how human generated CO2 molecules allegedly have a disproportionate effect on the climate, compared to naturally occurring emissions. It’s not a case of ‘deniers’, more of the view that the effect is vastly exaggerated for fraudulent reasons. Let’s face it, it’s difficult to tax volcanoes!
History is far more likely to judge the entire AGW agenda to have been a transparent fiction intended to make the poor still poorer. But hey, who cares when there are virtues to be signalled and careers to be made out of the fraud…:-))
I don’t think anyone denies climate change – they just see the futility of unilateral action on it, especially when much of the world is industrialising.
We hear that our recycling ends up in land fill, Drax is powered off fuel transported across the Atlantic, the expensive energy produced by Hinkley Point is going to take a lot more economic activity for customers to be able to afford to pay for it, that windmills cost more than they can provide and now we have electric trains fitted with diesel engines because electrification cannot be done, churning out more emissions than the old diesel trains they are replacing.
There is a lighthouse with a similar name to yours in south-west Australia just south of Augusta. Maybe named after one of your ancestors. Just in case you didn’t know.
@Peter VAN LEEUWEN
I have not noticed any general Climate Change, genuinely, I assure you. I have noticed however the air, rivers, and seaside are very much cleaner now than half a century ago. More nasty spores and plant infestations survive acid-free rain. I don’t know if human cleanliness and order generally changes climate though. I guess it could. No other animal or organism than human so “progressively” alters its balance with nature. My alsation dog hates soap and water. Instinctively, he may have a clue.
Mark B
Well said, you speak for millions in fuel debt and poverty and industries struggling to be competitive.
Too many politicians are afraid to talk out about it as they may upset their green thinking voters. If we are lucky there may be a bout a 100 or so with serious concerns about all our “green policies”. Nobody listens to them.
Turboterrier
Many thanks. But I do not claim to speak for anyone, only myself and as I find. It may not always be popular to some, but it is what I believe in. Sadly in politics there are so few like that.
And, fortunately for the rest of us, no-one listens to you either. Bring on clean, green energy. Burning hydrocarbons is so last century. And absolutely filthy.
‘ only a complete moron could dream it up. And yet, we have.’
Was it not young Ed Miliband who was responsible for the Climate Change Act? That monumental act of self harm?
Economic growth is important. But not killing our planet and not poisoning our kids is even more important.
Sensible people and sensible countries can make people richer and look after the only planet we have.
The fact that some so called Conservatives (or as I prefer to call them fact denying luddites) seem to want to rape planet Earth really says it all.
If you think we really need new roads (I generally disagree, but let’s go along with your premise), why not put it entirely through the private sector and let road-builders charge tolls? That would free up capacity on existing public highways. This would also allow for flexibility if demand changes, since a private provider can presumably re-purpose its roads if a scheme is no longer profitable. There could also be the option for the public sector to requisition unprofitable private roads that are considered strategically important.
I agree with you about procurement, but surely we should be contracting the state?
Regarding tax, all existing taxes should be abolished and replaced with a Land Value Tax. This would end the speculative housing market and the problem of overpriced housing, and it would encourage development and discourage land-banking.
Housing is not “over priced” it is prices by supply and demand. In many areas it cost rather less than the cost of building a similar new one.
Increase the supply by relaxing planning in the areas where more housing is needed or cut the demand if you want lower house prices.
Lifelogic, Yes there are planning issues affecting supply but also completion rate is intentionally reduced to avoid moderating prices. More planning permission grants does not result in increased completions (and hence supply) for this reason. This results in more resource control in the hands of developers and their shareholders. LVT acts on this to either encourage supply, reduce price and return resource control to homebuyers (to consume or save) leading to more appropriate investment for growth. If supply isn’t increased the Government can collect tax here and reduce elsewhere with the same result.
(Obviously the artificial.interest rates also distort investment)
You made a great comment once about people building their own properties. Be really great if more people followed this and land was made available.
Housing is not “over priced” it is prices by supply and demand. In many areas it cost rather less than the cost of building a similar new one.
Ah the old ‘supply and demand’ chestnut. There is infinite demand – we all want to live in a nicer house – but what stops us buying a nicer house? Are there no nicer houses for sale? Well, yes there are. Loads of them. A HUGE supply of them. Just look on any property portal. There are hundreds of thousands of houses for sale. What stops most people, at any point in time, is MONEY.
Clearly, to anyone who studies this market, house prices are largely a factor of the cost and availability of credit.
Lower interest rates – house prices go up.
Raise interest rates – market stalls and falls a little.
Allow 5x joint earnings mortgages – house prices go up.
Insist on 2x joint earnings mortgages – house prices collapse.
At the moment we are at the limit. 7 years of 0.5% base rates. Mortgages available at 1.99%. And, of course, the INSANE help-to-buy – to get a few more young necks into those mortgage nooses.
And herein is your problem. The biggest causes in housing demand are significantly longer life expectancy – and, also, more people wanting to live alone for longer.
Without killing people off how do you cut demand?
And, yes, you will no doubt bang on about immigration. But the evidence does not support your view. And if you want to fix actual problems Brexiteers need to base their solutions on actual facts.
16 Romanian fruit pickers sharing a few mobile homes on a farm during their summer here do not put pressure on the housing market. A single retired granny living alone in a 4 bedroom house until she’s well into her 90s does. The state banked on her being dead 20 years ago. She’s still going strong. And that is why there is a housing problem.
Dear Tom–Disagree on Tolls–I don’t or rather didn’t like what I see as the baloney at Dartford for an infrequent user such as myself and I may never go South of the River again. We are talking the Queen’s Highway.
Tom Rogers,
Abolish current tax system -yes
Land value tax – yes (with no loopholes)
Progressive consumption tax – yes (needs some structure put in, but most earners have a bank account, the presumption is what isn’t saved is then consumed)
Border adjusted cash flow tax (investigate – leaving the EU, now is the opportunity for an alternative to corporate tax).
@Tom Rogers
Do you think that a population growing by 350k p.a. has any effect on house prices?
Especially when the tax payer has to subsidise the ones who arrive without financial means to pay rent.
#elephantintheroom
Road tolls?
We’ve tried that around Birmingham and the motorist seems to prefer the jams. No-one in their right mind would volunteer to build roads on that basis, except where there is no alternative like Dartford Crossing. We built it, paid for it and were promised it would be toll free when paid for but it is just another con, too small in conception (just like the M25) so another is going to be built, blighting the area around it and again in 25 years it will be inadequate again.
We need more regional airports to facilitate local air travel- it’s still a half days journey to get around by rail and bus from parts of the SW to say parts of the NE or NW
Some attractive places are best kept remote, or risk losing their charm. The Japanese made one of their desirable retreats accessed easier by bullet train. Surprisingly, it caused the venue to wane in appeal as people reaching it within so short a time felt as if they were not getting away!
We lost our regional airport due to it becoming uneconomic because of high taxes. The Government should introduce tax breaks for smaller airports like they do on the continent. This high taxing Government don’t seem to realise the damage they are doing.
If, as John Redwood suggests, we can make the ( terrifying) levels of UK debt ok by turning QE into simply printing money, then all our problems are solved . Why not simply print any money we need or any purpose at all? Does he believe this , of course not , He just wants more borrowing .
Anyone who recalls the horror with which JR regarded far lower levels of debt will wonder why he has experienced this Damascene conversion .Simple; Brexit costs the country and it has to be paid for . Voters will not, like it. Children and the unborn have no votes …….
Steal money from children by borrowing …..problem solved
Reply No. I have always argued we ignore debt we have bought in.
If the government is indebted – and the debt is sown to successive governments starting with Gordon Brown and then continued ruthlessly – then interest rates have to stay low.
This means that people do not save because it is ridiculous; they invest in houses instead. Prices of housing goes up and savings go down.
When the inevitable crash comes – and it will – there will be no money in the kitty as there was in 2008.
PS The IMF is run by a Frenchwomen – Christine Lagarde – and used largely for the benefit of EU countries struggling in the Euro.
Google “Argentina back on the Debt Train” by Professor Michael Hudson-posted on his website 23/7/18-greatest living economist and debt expert extraordinaire in my view.
You will then appreciate what a racket these IMF bailouts are.
Reply to Reply,
You shouldn’t ignore the debt but neither should you worry unduly about it. Govt issues debt whenever it creates ££ by QE, in pretty much the same way as when it sells gilts. ££ are IOUs too – except they aren’t counted as part of the National Debt. This is the cause of the confusion. They probably should be.
We all create debt when we buy NS certs or Premium bonds. So if Govt debt is a bad thing so must my ownership of some of these bonds! Of course if ££ were counted as debt I wouldn’t be creating new debt. Just swapping one type of debt for another. Which is all QE is!
The why not just buy in lots more and buy everyone a pony ?
Yes..let’s do it..buy the ponies before we pay out the 39 billion..one poor deluded fellow on Sky politics today still thinks we don’t have to pay..’just walk away’ he say’s..right..we’ll see
A situation which came about whilst in the EU. (Which we are still in.)
Current National Debt is terrifying only to the easily terrified. It stands at c.90% of GDP, an unexceptional figure for Britain historically, and unexceptional too when compared with debt of other countries. Interest of c.£50bn is less than 2% of GDP.
Borrowing for infrastructure which benefits many succeeding generations is a proper course. Why should one generation bear all the burden when it gets only a small part of the benefit?
As for Brexit costs, perhaps Newmania will supply figures and sources. Remainers are fond of unsupported predictions of catastrophe, but sensible people have long grown wary (not to say weary) of them.
90% of GDP unexceptional !!!!!!! What planet are you on , the Conservative Party fought and lost three GE s on the platform that New Labour were over spending when the National debt was at 45% or under
Well, Newmania, have you ever mentioned your reservations about money printing to that other great supporter of the EU, George Osborne, who first of all spoke against QE when Alistair Darling started to do it but then became an enthusiast for it, and maybe even a tad grateful that because John Major had failed to get us into the euro we still had our own national currency and so he could do it?
I was strongly against joining the Euro . In the EU but outside the Euro and Schengen area was the goldie locks state of affairs .
I suppose that alone should have told you it was all about to collapse into a new round of British perma-catastrophe
Newmania,
Printing, borrowing, taxing – it all comes down to resource control and which approach makes the economy more efficient (all definitions) and internationally trusted.
(Who benefits from QE and the major effects coming through portfolio rebalancing, I guess, will become and remain textbook chapters for decades)
Not only that we should be selling it back into the market to reverse QE as the US are doing. Otherwise it is potentially inflationary.
QE is the Treasury redeeming Gilts earlier than there original maturity date, via its Central Bank.
The Gilts taken back by the Treasury are subsequently worth nothing. They have been swapped for the “reserves” that bought them originally. The Treasury and the BoE, pretend that the Gilts are still alive in a securities account at the BoE; and, are paying interest back to the very Treasury that pays the interest on those Gilts in the first instance.
This procedure makes no change to the net fiscal assets, (government “units of account” known as Pounds Sterling), in the economy. The sum total of the contents of the Treasury Reserve account; and, its Securities (Gilts) account, at the BoE; remains the same.
The entities that “sold” their SAVINGS, in the form of Gilts, back to the Treasury, used the cash (reserves) and were meant to invest in other savings vehicles like Corporate shares, pushing up the price of those shares, to supposedly make corporate borrowing easier. They have not, so far, blown the cash on wine, women and song.
The US is not selling its QE back to the market. It is allowing the maturity dates to run out and cancelling them. Having previously paid the cash back to the holders. The FED’s balance sheet will gradually reduce. See: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/WALCL
It is essential, that you understand that the UK Treasury and the US Treasury, with their respective Central Banks; can never run out of Pounds Sterling and US Dollars, because they issue the currencies for everyone else to use. The government sector “national debt” is the non-government sector’s “national savings” to the penny.
I disagree. The best thing that the government can do for many enterprises, especially small businesses, is cut the red tape and give them recourse against government incompetence. An example from earlier this year: a local firm nearly shut because the local council sent out three different inspectors in the space of two months who gave directly contradictory reports on what they needed to do to handle health and safety regs. There was no recourse.
There’s a reason “I’m from the government and I am here to help” is a dreaded phrase.
Dare I ask? Were the three different inspectors from the EU – or from national government at the instigation of the EU?
Some years ago, we wanted to move to offices in a Victorian building in Central London. Health & Safety Inspector said there had to be substantial alterations to meet their standards, Listed Buildings Officer said there NO alterations would be allowed, even on H&S grounds.
We moved elsewhere.
I understand the White Paper ties us to the ECs procurement and subsidy rules, why and how are you going to change that? Being a rule taker could make our companies uncompetitive?
An independent pro U.K. government would be working on a ‘Singapore’ economy type approach. Unfortunately ours appears neither independent nor pro UK.
The trajectory of May is to release project fear mark 3 over the summer stressing the negatives of leaving the EU. No mention of the consequences of no deal for the EU.
She intends to offer a vote on Chequers or remain. It’s time she was gone
I totally agree with you. Why Brexit supporting MPs are allowing this ridiculous propaganda to go unchallenged I don’t know. I can see problems with goods leaving the country but not goods coming in as these are controlled by UK customs. Why would we want to starve are own people by restricting imports? If the Government is truly worried then start producing more food now by getting rid of milk quotas and ending set aside. Expand our ports like Southampton and Liverpool, so more imports can come in from the rest of the world and avoid the Calais bottleneck. The fact that nothing positive is being done shows the real purpose of this so called No Deal planning. It is just to heap more project fear on the British people. We really have had enough.
Ian
“She intends to offer a vote of Modified Chequers or Remain”.
That would be my guess at the moment to.
It should of Course be Chequers or WTO if we are to have a second referendum, but that choice will not be allowed even though we voted to leave the first time.
Yes Singapore seems to survive very well as an independent country with c 10% of our population. There is no move there as far as I’m aware to merge with China Indonesia or Malaysia etc and people aren’t describes as being sinophobes for not wanting such a Union. Come to think of it new zealanders see no need to merge with Australia to have a friendly and mutually beneficial trading and political relationship. Continuity Remain should explain why such relationships can’t work for the UK and the EU.
I do wish John would simply stop writing this stuff and be open about his position.
I have always liked John Redwood. I considered him to be one of the few honourable Parliamentarians in that nest of vipers known as the Palace of Westminster but the revelation that he voted for May as our leader changed my perception of him as a politician.
I am certain that he’s a decent human-being in a private capacity but I find it disagreeable that a politician who’s worked so hard to prevent the UK from the path of democratic destruction should then undermine all of that work by expressing his loyalty for a leader whose fundamental political aim is to keep the UK in the EU.
I would like to read articles that define the true position of the author. Anything else is simply not worth writing nor indeed reading
Duncan
John Redwood did not vote for Mrs My, he voted for Andrea Ledson until she dropped out, and Theresa May was crowned by default.
Unfortunately she has been in default mode ever since.
Duncan, you KEEP saying there was a vote for May as Leader, but there was NOT, so your accusation is groundless.
Do you ever read the responses to your posts?
The problem she has is we all know it outside the bubble. After 3 years of debate even a child knows the ins and outs of the debate. Being subject to the EU rule book for goods and agri products, plus all the other bolt ins, subject to the ECJ is NOT leaving!
She needs to go!
Who else could he have voted for?
You list some sensible suggestions. What is getting very obvious is that the people actually in government are a county second eleven playing a test match.
Far too many ministers, far to unwieldy a cabinet, far too much influence from the grey people in No 10. And far too much mistrust.
It is like the end of Mr Major’s government – without Tony Blair.
Nobody wants Mr Corbyn.
And in a couple of months (October 11th to be precise), Mrs May’s ideas are going to be formally rejected by the EU and a hard Brexit will become inevitable – without any forward planning.
And now it is holiday time and in September the expensive, exclusive party conferences.
You think May didn’t clear that white paper in advance with the EU ? I doubt it. I bet they accept it with a few caveats (ie staying in the CU as an “interim” measure until technology is ready etc). I bet she’s also cleared her fishing and freedom of movement concessions too without troubling to tell the cabinet what they are.
Some sanity at last in public sector procurement. I see Amazon are going to provide/coordinate in Yorkshire and I hope that model is successful and can expand.
Although there are no other providers with that capability, how soon before a European Commissioner looks to fine it for abuse of its position?
Maintaining the EU’s procurement rules would fit if we stayed within it & other members similarly conformed to rules. Freedom to choose & do what is best for us shall be a refreshing return to normalcy as a nation.
The simple fact of the matter is the population of the UK are not as patriotic as are the populations of many other countries, when it comes to purchasing home produced goods.
The fact that foreign produced goods can also get a UK label, simply because they have been packaged here adds to the confusion.
Perhaps we need to try a new style, “I’m backing Britain campaign”, and educate people that foreign made goods take away jobs from the UK, so if two products offer similar value, then it is better for all here, to purchase the home produced article.
Purchasing foreign produced goods is like pouring more foreign aid abroad, although I would agree that is the better and more sensible way of using such money, rather than simply giving it away for nothing in return.
These are sensible ideas. Unfortunately the government includes some in places of influence who are not very sensible and who are too keen to remain under the tutelage of the EU. Until you have in place ministers who actually have better understanding and actual experience of how a free market economy works then I suspect your ideas will languish in some Cabinet office or Treasury pigeon hole.
it should also be friendly to competitive UK based businesses.
Spot on John. It cannot be outside the realms of common sense for the government to insist on all those companies, charities and public services that receive funding or assistance from the British Taxpayer for all their transport and major equipment purchases has to be sourced from only British manufacturer’s albeit the company may be foreign owned. United Kingdom First.
JR,
The tax cuts in the us which are part of the reason the US economy grew by 4,1% last quarter, still need to generate more income for the US Treasury to lower the debt for the tax cuts.
However, this further income still needs to be generated and proven, so your argument for tax cuts in the UK is not as plain sailing as you make it out to be.
The government debt bought by the BoE is not as easily dealt with as you make it out to be either as it will have an influence on the value of the Pound if this is just written off. But I have explained this to you in the past as well
1. Clean Brexit.
2. Remove London centricity
3. Education and public transport need to be considered together. When the educated/skilled labour quantity is distributed over several towns without public transport (as parts of north) then it is not sufficiently attractive/reliable for business location, so the success to successful growth loop cannot set in. The education and transport levers need to be pulled outside of London, not within, and pulled smartly.
As always I like to put things in perspective and bringing these raging arguments to the reality we as ordinary people live in. Firstly we need to ensure that negative competition doesn’t wipe those with ideas and potential to be wiped out .This keeps production in the hands of the few . We can see how this works in ‘Dragon’s Den’, not that I want to discourage their organisations . Someone suggested a more uniform approach to growth . I am not sure that this would work . It could become sluggish without dynamism.
Someone else said that Brexit would cost the country a lot of money. I was under the impression that no deal meant no bill. What happens after that is unknown and in the hands of the dynamic Vs the scare mongers.
Scare mongers.
Peter Mandelson calling for a three choice *people’s* referendum with two of those choices for Remain.
And now “Extreme Brexiteers are racists”
There was just Brexit. No *extreme*. This is a Remain concoction to marginalise mainstream opinion.
I love it how Remainers keep telling me how I think:
– I dislike foreigners
– I didn’t know what I was voting for
– I am angry about being misled
– I want a second vote
The poorly attended London march had an open invitation for disgruntled Leave voters as well. It should have had literally millions in attendance.
etc ed
”Can” meaning ”be able to”. Yes, it CAN, but WILL it? And when?
Jeremy Hunt ( someone’s Foreign Secretary ). People thought a previous comment about his getting mixed up about geography was an attempt at satire. Well he thinks Japan is China for real. He referenced as such in trade talks in CHINA. Worse actually.
Someone go out there and help him home!
Come on, the poor guy must have been jet-lagged when he didn’t remember his wife is Chinese not Japanese.
More seriously “The Red Tape Cost of Brexit” by the Oliver Wyman Consultancy discusses what could be the initial impact of WTO tariffs and non-tariffs on both the UK companies (£27bn, 1.5% GVA) and EU27 companies (£31bn, 0.4% GVA). The Gross Value Added is directly linked to the (potential) impact on productivity. These figures denote a decrease in productivity for both the UK and the EU27.
The cry used to be the Manchester to Milan corridor but that was then..now we’ll just get used to the London SE to Northern Power House..so I don’t think we’ll have need for terribly fast rail. High Speed rail projects should be paused until we see how we get on
Government can only help in two ways. Cut tax and cut regulation- in short, go away.
Off-topic, I have received the following reply from M&S customer services:
“Hello Denis
Many thanks for taking the time to email us. I’m sorry to hear you have concerns over the future quality of our food products after reading an article on Brexit.
I would like to assure you that we always have and always will work very closely with our suppliers and supply chain to ensure our food is to the highest possible standard. The quality of our products is something we pride ourselves on and will always be paramount to M&S.
Thanks again for your time, Denis.”
I have forwarded this prompt and reassuring response to the M&S CEO Steve Rowe, with the suggestion that M&S should make a public statement dismissing the nonsensical fears that supermarkets will start importing rubbish after we leave the EU.
We will obviously be buying our food just at M&S after we leave the EU, unless I receive similar reassurances from other retailers.
Why it should fall to me to do this when DEFRA employs thousands of civil servants is a bit of a puzzle, so I will now seek an answer to that from Michael Gove.
JR – You don’t address the obvious fact that any such reforms will be impossible under the quasi-remain plan presented to Brussels by May – and she will continue to sidle and wheedle her way towards a toxic Customs Union, Single Market, ECJ-supervised EU-Continuity.
Outside the metro- and academia-bubbles, the country is boiling with rage.
May is indifferent – she listens only to the civil service and the CBI.
Dump her, now! She is doing exactly what Chamberlain and Halifax and the wealthy appeasing Tories were doing 80 years ago. Replace her with a stalwart and unshakeable leader who will carry out the manifesto commitments.
Not at all. Growth mainly happens because governments allow 300,000 extra people a year to move to this country. Bigger population = bigger GDP = ‘growth’. That’s why the Tories, since 2010, have done NOTHING to get immigration numbers down.
If you think Brexit will have any affect at all on immigration numbers, you are in a state of serious self-delusion.
Control our borders? Don’t make me laugh. The UK government already has plenty of tools at its disposal to limit immigration – it hasn’t used them by CHOICE.
Apparently a spokesman for Theresa May has now categorically stated that “there will be no second referendum in any circumstances”:
https://news.sky.com/story/theresa-may-dismisses-calls-for-second-brexit-referendum-in-wake-of-sky-data-poll-11454299
But why should we believe a single word that she or her spokesman says, who can tell when her position is going to “evolve” further than it already has?
“Going for faster growth – how the government can help.”
The government can help by not keeping the country trapped in some form of EU-lite.
Don’t see our PM too put out about faster growth and how she can help..at this critical juncture she’s taking the air in Switzerland..like all professionals do at this time of year, irrespective
When we think about it she cannot lose, because deal or no deal, she will still win, carrying out the will of the people, it was only ever about leaving because we never voted on a deal or no deal, so no wonder she’s taking the air