Let’s spend the EU exit tax on ourselves instead – that’s a £39bn boost to us all

Here’s a paradox. Ask the UK Treasury for money for schools or social care or defence and they say there isn’t any. Ask the Treasury for more money for the EU, and they say how much would the EU like?
Here’s a popular policy. The PM should tell the Treasury that the £39 billion they say we can afford to give to the EU should be spent at home instead. Let’s leave in March 2019 with no leaving present to Mr Juncker and his friends.
With £39bn to spend we could
Increase the NHS spend as planned – as long as we control what the money goes on and secure more quality and capacity with it
Sort out social care, offering £2bn a year more for that
Strengthen our armed forces
Increase schools spending
Give everyone a Brexit bonus by cutting Income Tax rates
Give business a boost by cutting business rates
Collect more revenue by cutting CGT and Stamp duty rates which are too high
The reason the UK economy is growing more slowly than the US is they have supportive tax cuts and spending boosts, and helpful authorities who are promoting growth.
I wonder why the Uk Treasury rejects that model? And why does it only have money for the EU, which we are meant to be leaving?
If we left on WTO terms we would also have the £13bn of new tariff revenue. That should also be given back to us as tax cuts.
Spending the £39 bn at home means we can have tax cuts, domestic spending increases and less state borrowing. Why doesn’t the Treasury demand this?
We should tell the Eu to go whistle for it they had there chance and have repeatedly blew it, Mrs May would do well to remember the first time she was in Brussels and all these Eurocrats giving her the cold shoulder, and I hope she stick to her guns about not having a People’s vote or any other kind of vote , we all know this would just be a ploy by the Eu loving muppets to thwart Brexit and keep us in the dreaded Eu
Absolutely correct. But you tell us. You have the access.
Yes, totally agree…. however, to make this come true, FIRST:
1) Remove Mrs. May from government
2) Remove all Remainers from cabinet
3) Put the nation on full preparedness for WTO terms of trade
.
I’m sure other contributors will add more!
The problem is more than half of the Tory MPs are lefty, dithering, Brexit means sweet FA lefties just like Theresa May and Philip Hammond. They might just replace her with yet another EUphile dope in the Heath, Major, Cameron, May mode. They cannot agree on the direction so T May alas remains at the wheel of of the bus (as Tebbit puts it) making the appalling prospect of a crash & a Corbyn/Mc Donnall government more likely by the day.
@lifelogic
The BBC has coined a new term to describe those that support Mrs May’s BRINO plan.
If the UK remains in the EU it matters not who is in office they will be under the control of the EU. Corbyn’s plans are not allowed under the EU rules. The EU might have given him assurances to change his party’s stance to remaining, betraying the British public and against its manifesto and voting in parliament, but the EU will not be legally bound by an invitation/suggestion to him to gain his change of mind. Corbyn would be an idiot to think otherwise. It would be better for him and his party to leave the EU and then he could fulfil his extreme left lifetime dream.
I suspect the public have their own two red lines: get back our fishing, and no £39bn bung for nothing to the EU. Politicians who think they’ll get away with either face a nasty shock.
May’s government has no intention at all of doing anything positive on our fishing waters and will pay the bung (using our money of course and making the UK less competitive as a direct result).
The betrayal continues. Robins has agreed that the ECJ will police the withdrawal agreement and be the final arbiter on EU citizens rights.
They will decide what benefits are payable etc.
This is not taking back control.
Robbins should not have authority to agree anything. We need to take back control from the civil service before we can make any headway. If they provide a service at all, it certainly isn’t for our benefit.
The problem with civil servants (just like EU bureaucrats) it that are very good at protecting the interest of bureaucrats. They are in the regulation industry after all. The industry of inconveniencing, licencing, fining, regulating and taxing the productive while looking after their own interest and fiefdoms.
Robbins is private school, Oxford PPE and then straight in to the Civil Service. Did he ever have so much as a paper round job or one at Woolworths in the private sector one wonders? They govern for the 20% state sector who essentially parasite off the 80%. May & Hammond alas trust Civil Servants – this as they are clearly not bright enough to think for themselves an question their agenda.
Ian, I hope this is a joke! Words fail me. We have become a tin pot nation.
The 39 billion is the sum that covers the UK’s existing liabilities. It is not a leaving present. The UK government has agreed to pay, already last December. You are here misrepresenting the position, and advocating that the UK break its promises. Your irresponsibility is shameful
Reply Not true . It was a promise to pay for another 21 months in the EU in return for a Future Partnership Deal which we think is worthwhile. No such deal is forthcoming so lets just leave.
Helena, I believe that £39 Billion shows the true cost of “free trade”, not so free is it. And that doesn’t even take in to account the trade deficit with have with the EU.
All we are liable for is our ongoing subscription until we actually leave, which with Weak & Wobbly could be some time never…
“The UK government has agreed to pay, already last December.”
Helena, you conveniently forget what your EU chums always say:
“Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”.
http://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2017/04/29/euco-brexit-guidelines/
“2. Negotiations under Article 50 TEU will be conducted in transparency and as a single package. In accordance with the principle that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, individual items cannot be settled separately.”
Your dishonesty is disgusting but quite typical of EU supporters.
The UK’s existing liability to the EU is its dues until the date we leave. There is no provision in any of the treaties for further payments after that date.
I acknowledge the UK has participated in EU budget agreements, in which case we can agree to contribute to committed projects in return for a share of the benefits when they are completed.
What we certainly should not be doing is contributing to EU programmes, the object of which is to build up EU industry at the expense of our own. We must not sponsor the EU’s anti-UK agenda.
The UK has shares in many assets in the EU e.g. many colossal buildings and the EU should be paying us as in any divorce assets are apportioned. If we pay this £39b in any circumstances the lunatics will have taken over.
Helena, do your homework
And another paradox arises: suggest such a sensible, worthwhile, “putting Britain first” approach as you have and this government, that is supposed to adopt such policies, will have nothing to do with it.
Hammond and Treasury officials are opposed to Brexit so they will not promote any real or potential benefits. Along with May and other Remainers they support what amounts to a coup d’etat from within the state to frustrate Brexit – both the referendum result and the parliamentary votes to implement it. Many Conservative MPs appear to support this course of action.
This is dangerous territory for the Conservative party. If the efforts to frustrate Brexit were to succeed then there would likely be two consequences. Many Leavers would join a new movement to implement Brexit. Corbyn would use it as justification for his own brand of revolution arguing, correctly, that the people’s will had been denied by a privileged, self serving elite. The political system, as we know it, would be discredited and be seen to have failed. The Conservative party, and especially its MPs, are rapidly running out of time to make a choice – abide by the referendum result or travel the road to chaos and potential oblivion.
Since posting this, I read Paul Goodman’s report that a Conservative Home poll reveals that 45% of Conservative party members want May to resign now. Their instincts are surely correct.
And probably 90% of the country .
Politicians are playing a very dangerous game which will result in the decimation of the 3 legacy parties into extreme right and left-wing parties rising like Phoenix from the ashes.
You think a new leader would be able to persuade the EU to let the Uk have its cake and eat it? No way. The problem here is not Mrs May. The problem here is that the case for Brexit was built on a pack of lies about us holding all the cards, the US, Australia etc desparate to do trade deals with us, money for NHS, etc. Fantasy! Time for a 2nd referendum now we know the truth of it
Ah, the classic EU trick – keep on voting till they [the EU] get the right answer…
Regardless of what the luvies in main stream media maintain, the reality is people are just saying “get on with it”….
Henry
Have you read the Five Presidents report ?
That is the way the EU will go in the future.
Afraid Remain as it is, is not an option even for those currently in the EU.
Dear Henry Spark
As each day goes past ultra remainers prove that its the remain camp that are thick and ignorant.
Already 60% of UK export trade is conducted under WTO rules. The EU’s BIGGEST customer the USA trades with the EU under WTO rules
German car manufacturers are the biggest losers from us walking away estimated it will cost them $14 billion per year
You obviously never watch the news, The Australian Foreign Minister said in a statement last week that they are ready to sign a FTA with the UK the moment we leave. You missed the UK government announcement about increased ( £20 billion) spending on the NHS ?
You do indeed live in a fantasy world.
No I do not think that. As JR has pointed out the choices are revert to WTO or negotiate FTA (probably too late now because of the time wasted by May chasing up her blind alley).
The danger for the EU is that post-Brexit, we may find a new supplier of cake that will not come with a host of oppressive regulations. Losing your prime customer is not a good business model. It shows that the EU is all about power and control and not a free trading club.
…and the majority of the true grassroots conservatives are apparently not on Conshome as they have been weeded out. Thus, if this is effectively a poll of left of centre Conservatives then the results are even more significant.
Happy days.
£39bn as a one time soother may seem attractive, but will soon pale in comparison to the annual £40bn damage to the UK economy that the BOE, the OECD and other institutes report to already being done to the post referendum pre-Brexit UK economy. Are Brexiteer believers becoming like the three monkeys? A disorderly withdraw may not turn out to be the plain sailing that Brexiteers foretell their followers.
Reply Brexit has done no damage to the UK economy – not like the ERM and the Euro crisis which did grave damage
PvL, some simple maths will show you that any sensible person would soon realise that that is not the reality….
JR, why isn’t the government rebutting any of this stream of rubbish?
Rather than tolerating it, and actually generating more of it at public expense.
Dennis
“Why is the Government not rebutting this stream of Ruibbish’
Because at heart Mrs May is a Remainer.
Denis
Because its all part of the remain narrative. They feed this to the naive trolls who then go all over social media repeating stuff like food and drug shortages etc. All lies all totally fake BUT the government, the establishment and most of the media are happy to go along as its building the “case” to say we can’t leave.
What mystifies me is that not one single politician has seen the opportunity staring them in the face to reinvent the political landscape in this country. They are all like the proverbial frog in a pan of boiling water .
17.4 million people voted to leave, the largest mandate in UK political history , yet everyone has ignored the opportunity to start a Brexit Party and carry it through
Reported in the press this morning: Mrs May has now apparently advised publicly that Labour, through some arcane process, could actually delay Brexit. More help to the Remainers in addition to all the scare stories?
@Denis Cooper: If it is all rubbish, should we then say than a looming Brexit has NO adverse effect on the UK economy?
In that case, interesting that some continental countries do pick up business from the UK, so this really must be a win-win development???
The Netherlands is only a small player in this field and with its 20% cap on bonusses not the most attractive those businesses which still promise a 200% bonus as (perverse) financial incentive for their employees. Still, the Netherlands has already been chosen for relocations of (parts of ) businesses from the UK – post referendum:
Unilever, The European Medicines Agency, Heathrow holding company (Ferrovial), Cboe Global Markets (largest stock exchange company in Europe), London Stock Exchange Group, Tradeweb, MarketAxess, NXGN.L, CME.O, MUFG (Japan’s biggest bank).
All this benefiting both the continent AND the UK???
I’m really not trying to rub salt in any wounds but the statement that the referendum has adverse effects on the UK economy is not so far-fetched.
Those erstwhile institutions who didn’t see the crash of 08.
The same institutions that called for us to join the Euro.
Dream on you silly person.
No damage? Investment and growth in the Uk are at historical lows. No one believes a word of the Brexit fantasy
Reply We are still firmly in the EU so the slower growth has nothing to do with Brexit and everything to do with the fiscal and monetary tightening I have predicted and described to you
Henry Spark
Oh dear oh dear
Our trade deficit narrowed by £12.8bn as UK goods and services exports grew to £625.9bn in the year to Jan 2018 @ONS figures released this month show.
From the Depart International Trade
In 2018 the UK remains the TOP destination in Europe and THIRD in the World for foreign direct investment
You are clueless Henry, just making up scare stories
Reply to reply: Brexit is still a future event and for the economic damage done post-referendum you do find yourself in a very small minority. No use arguing about it, I’ll just side with the overwhelming majority of economic analysis on this.
Reply You are wrong and no sensible economist can find a quantified adverse Brexit effect
The minute net migration from the EU goes below zero in our free-for-all immigration system is the minute I’ll believe the EU is a more attractive destination for your countrymen than is the UK. Until then regard yourself as talking baloney.
According to an article in the Sunday Times this week by Tim Shipman and Mark Hookham, last Christmas the then Brexit minister commissioned work on how much it would cost the other 27 countries in lost trade. ‘ “Robbins simply refused to raise it,” said one source. “It found that the cost to the EU in the event of no deal was far greater than the cost to the UK, but the cost to no single country was greater than to us.”
Since when was the will of the majority of voters able to be overturned by a single Civil Servant? And can we see a full copy of this report,please?
There are some things we are prohibited from including in ‘damage to our economy’ by the EU (and there has been so much that 52% voted to quit.)
Everything EU good.
Everything Brexit bad.
Write out one hundred times.
I understand that France’s Q2 GDP growth is 0.2% compared to the UK’s expected result of at least 0.4%. What damage ?
They simply don’t want to leave and see the EU as Lord and Master which is exactly how Merkel and co like it. We need that money at home and its disgraceful its bring given away for others to spend. It really does amount to treason. The way the EU is behaving towards us shows they don’t give a damn about us so why don’t we reciprocate those feelings. We are bring led by complete morons.
What is the difference between Theresa May and Max Bygraves?
Max Bygraves used to like people to sing along. Theresa May just likes gullible people she can string along.
The mark of a good con-artist, is when the victim doesn’t even know they have been had. Prominent Brexiteers within the Tory party (save but an exceptional few) even now say they have faith in Mrs May and that she will get us out of the EU.
That is in spite of revealing her hand and true intent with the Chequers statement. How much more evidence do they need before they lose this person and get a REAL Brexiteer leader instead?
She is letting the country down. She is slowly but surely stopping Brexit, and they are unwittingly assisting her in that process. Time to get real and see her for what she is.
Tad
You wonder why the UK Treasury rejects that model.
Well Hammond is an economic illiterate who even taxes profits that are not being made. Which is hardly likely to be sustainable for long before you kill the golden goose. The idiotic bank lending restrictions through government regulation and lack of much real competition in banking causes further massive damage and deters many business from expanding. As does his attacks on the Non Doms, private pensions, landlords and tenants, people who die, the prudent, the hard working and the wealthy and his increases in IHT and ratting on the IHT £1M each promise. Many of these people then leave the country or do not come here. Taking their investments and jobs with them.
Yet he chooses to fund totally absurd things like HS2, endless green crap, fecklessness, biofuel importation, the dysfunctional unreformed NHS and Hinckley C. A rather typical, innumerate PPE graduate with zero understanding of real economics, science, business, engineering, logic or reason. Almost as much of a dire robotic electoral liability as T May herself.
He, May and the Treasury are clearly trying to kill Brexit at every turn, so it suits them to harm the economy in this way for political ends. Plus issue all the project fear propaganda. It is economic vandalism. We have over taxation, over regulation, absurdly complex and idiotic taxation, endless waste in government and appalling public services too. Well done Hammond.
I see that the state sector also take three more sick days PA than the private sector too. Some state employees that I knew thought is was part of the deal to take their X paid sick days each year as it was know that up to X days PA no action was ever taken. Fridays and were always very popular for this.
John, its a good idea – but i’m not sure Mr Hammond has actually printed the £39bn yet so he will probably find a reason not to, if we actually crash out
Why doesn’t the Treasury demand this?
Because they are overwhelmingly die-hard Remainers !
Mr Redwood, there isn’t going to be a bonus.
If – big if – the hard Brexit comes to pass, then believe me there is going to be a big bonus for IEA, Legatum and Shanker Singham.
All the rest of us are going to have to live as we were in the 1950s, probably with the Labour government of Mr Corbyn too.
Muy buenas, as they say in Venezuela.
You’re asking a lot with your “… believe me …”.
We’re not going back to the 50s.
Even the poorest on the planet have smart phones and micro fibres.
JR,
“I wonder why the Uk Treasury rejects that model? And why does it only have money for the EU, which we are meant to be leaving?”
You can add the vast majority of the 14billion spent on foreign aid to that question as well, unfortunately they find it easy to give away the money squeezed from the hard working taxpayer.
Question, Why use the word ‘meant’ whats happened to ‘are’?
” Why doesn’t the Treasury demand this? ”
Because the vast body of politicians and their Mandarins in the UK are Remainiacs. They regret giving the Plebs a voice and are doing all they can too keep us in the EU.
Exactly. But the Plebs are right as usual and they are wrong.
The real question for all Tory MPs is simple
May or the EU?
Which is it John?
The fact that this non-Tory is still our leader and therefore the PM of the UK is enough evidence to confirm my own suspicions that you John and indeed all your colleagues are colluding to maintain the status quo
If Tory MPs really wanted us a PM to adhere to the result of the EU referendum then May would be replaced because she’s no intentions of taking the UK out of the EU either formally or informally
We expect treachery from Labour, it is what they are. To see it from the Tories as well is beyond belief and utterly soul destroying
Your crocodile tears are deeply embarrassing
Unfortunately Duncan with May at the helm it looks like “Chequers or Remain” 🙁
The Tory Party has been a Europhile party since the time of Macmillan; if you haven’t understood that, that is your error, not the that of ‘your’ party. It is the Eurosceptics that belong to a party within a party, not the other way round. They are allowed to remain in the party in order to give it a veneer of Euroscepticism to hoodwink dupes into voting for it rather than a genuine Eurosceptic party.
Duncan,
I hear what you say about Labour and know it to be true, but we can’t be too starry-eyed about the Tories. I had decent, honest Tory MPs telling me about the shenanigans of the Heath-ites from decades ago, so the duplicity and treachery was just as evident then as it is now.
What I fail to grasp, is how dishonest duplicitous people ever got to be Members of Parliament in the first place. Less than camera-shy people who see the position merely as a stepping stone to money, fame, and fortune. As a stage and a way of self-advancement, not as a way to make people’s lives better. Only when they have been elected do the public get to see what they’re really like, by which time it is too late, but what about the local party chairmen and the people who select candidates?
If and when we ever get out of the EU, the remain MPs will still be in the House of Commons sniping from the side lines ostensibly against declared government policy. Maybe therefore, we need to take a look at the whole selection process to ensure in future, we only get the very best people with the highest integrity whose loyalty to the United Kingdom and its people is beyond question.
Tad
Duncan. I have to agree with you on this. This has been the most important democratic vote of our lifetime and May and her useless mandarins are blatantly ignoring it. Why aren’t politicians like you John with your views and a fair sense of play getting rid of May? I think you underestimate the anger out here.
From my experience, it really does not surprise me that they are the beating HEART of remainerism – hopelessly wrong with their Project Fear forecasts, and continuing too undermine our economic success with their policies.
Do you know what we need JR? A great big stake and we need to know where to put it!
zorro
Your party is a walking corpse, Mr Redwood. It is led by someone who appears, to all intents and purposes, to be a socially awkward duplicitous schemer who is intent on subverting our democracy. It is as plain as the nose on my face that she will take the vassal status Barnier offers and will pay whatever they ask. She will also lock us in forever with her non-regression clauses. Her announcements that ECJ oversight will end are simply a lie. As long there is a “common rule book” (another lie, it is the EU rule book) the ECJ will decide. She must think the public are stupid. And yet the parliamentary party does not remove her.
Expect oblivion at the next election as at least 52% of the electorate walk away.
As Lord Owen says, May is creating an extremely dangerous situation, where the Brexit cities (to start with) realise they’ve been duped. These people also know, or will come to realise, that Corbyn won’t solve all their problems. They see these stemming from mass immigration, corporate/big bank greed and a failure to stop crime and terrorism.
A UKIP-like party will be the safe answer, but if that doesn’t take off, then authoritarianism is all that is left for these folk.
It is so obvious that it’s embarassingly insulting.
The Financial Times reported, “The UK will still have to honour a British “divorce bill” of up to £39bn even if it crashes out of the EU without a trade deal, the head of the National Audit Office said.
Appearing before the House of Commons Treasury select committee on Tuesday, Sir Amyas Morse said the payments would be required “no matter what, under international law”.
Last year Britain reached a deal on its EU exit terms, which committed the UK to honouring outstanding EU liabilities when they fall due over coming decades. The agreement contains no figures, but during the talks the UK estimated its net payment would be between £35bn and £39bn.”
Who should we believe?
Reply Me. Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. There is no legal requirement to pay anything after March 2019 unless we reach a general Agreement and sign up to pay them more.
If we are going to honour ongoing EU commitments then we need ongoing access to those assets.
Who would pay for something then just walk away?
I remember David Davis boasting that one of his younger officials had gone through a supposed claim from the EU line by line and torn it to shreds … oh, but that was last August, presumably before Therolly resolved to make our EU exit look as painful as possible so that we will change our minds in that second referendum we will definitely not be having until the position has “evolved” enough for us to have it and reverse the result of the first one in fine old eurofederalist style.
From August 31st 2017:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/08/31/brexit-bulldog-david-davis-hold-frosty-press-conference-eu-chief/
“EU Brexit negotiators were left “flabbergasted” on Wednesday after their British counterparts launched a legal deconstruction of the so-called “Brexit bill” yesterday as the Brussels talks headed for an increasingly acrimonious impasse.
“EU taxpayers should not pay at 27 for obligations undertaken by 28 it would not be fair,” said Mr Barnier.
“In July, the UK recognised it has obligations beyond the Brexit date but this week the UK explained it felt its obligation were limited to the last payment of the current EU Budget.”
Laughable, the bloke was talking about “fair” … the last obligatory payments would be for the period up to our leaving date, not the end of the budget period; anything beyond that would be goodwill payments, and as there is clearly no goodwill on the part of the EU there should be no such payments.
Interesting to note New Zealand’s attitude to quotas for their exports, which apparently we have agreed to split with the EU in proportion to something or the other. NZ doesn’t like it and thinks the EU should stick to their full EU quota for the EU after Brexit, which is logical in view of the fact that the EU made that agreement with NZ regardless of the constituent nations of the EU. We could then make our own deals with NZ, which will clearly be hampered if we “already” have an EU-agreed quota coming this way.
You read the situation well my esteemed friend.
Tad
Reply to reply..you should get legal advice on this..a slogan like ‘nothing is agreed unless everything is agreed’ is too simplistic..if we refuse to acknowledge our debts and commitments already made then what standing will we have in the face of prospective new partners..what about our honour or the honour of Britain and the empire that once was..you talk nonsense sir..the money was for departure..was agreed in December..and pne way or another will have to be paid..sooner or later
Reply Not true. It was money for a transition period and a deal.
This is not about legal requirements it is about obligations and honouring our debts..that’s if we don’t want to lose our place and standing in the world as an honest dealer…we were part of EU for 45 years..we now want to walk away..we owe
The question is: would Phillip Hammond and Theresa May want Brexit to look this good?
BBC Holiday Project Fear falls flat this morning:
The reporter could not find one British tourist who was worried about the following scare stories he was peddling:
1. You might need to pay €7 for a visa.
(answer from tourist: if you have to pay more you have to pay more – you always have to pay more anyway )
2. You may no longer have the E111 health insurance card
(answer from tourist: you will just have to make sure you have holiday medical insurance )
3. Roaming may no longer be free
(answer from tourist: I’ll just have to be careful how I used my phone )
I heard that! The tourist had more resoluteness than May shows.
Will the EU charge us for visas? I’d wager that they won’t – and that they will treat us like, for example, Aussies. But if they do, should we retaliate? I think we should be focused purely on the balance of payments effects when we examine our options. And that probably means we should encourage tourism by NOT levying a retaliatory visa fee. Instead, retaliate in other ways. Sending back the Irish traveller ‘community’ would be a vote winner.
Yes clearly we can be cleverer than charging a flat fee. Many countries have a tax de sejour… we need a tourist tax per night which UK residents don’t pay.
Dear John–I am with you 100% but it doesn’t work simply to ignore the other side of the argument–The answer to your question is that the hot bed of Remainers in the Treasury take the view that Everything, absolutely everything, is as nothing compared with Market access
And that is wrong.
I don’t have to lodge the supermarket workforce in my house if I want to buy from (or sell to) Tesco.
Good morning
I would like to know what we reasonably owe the EU and what for ? Whatever we owe we should pay as I believe we are an honourable people even if they are not. After that, and unless we sign up to things that are mutually beneficial we no loss of sovereignty, we should pay them no more.
I believe that cutting taxes is a Good thing but, removing needless EU regulation that most business’s have to comply with whether or not they sell to the EU or not. As we all know, most EU regulation is used to stiffle competition and that competition drives down costs, creates jobs, increases quality and is the father of invention.
Reply We owe them nothing after March 29 2019 if we leave without a Withdrawal Agreement, as we are entitled to do.
What happens about our share of the EIB, Euro Investment Fund, EU Strategic Investment Fund, EU Bank Reconstruction & Development Property Portfolio etc.etc. How many billions does this amount to exactly or are we going to forfeit the lot for nowt? Is it equivalent to the oft quoted 39bn or ten times or even more than that?
Reply Just as we owe them nothing after we leave, so they owe us nothing from the accumulated assets. We certainly don’t stand responsible for any accumulated debts after we have left.
John, if you are correct that “we owe them nothing after March 29 2019 why is this “Sir Amyas Morse said the payments would be required “no matter what, under international law”. going unchallenged?
Was it challenged by the Treasury Select Committee or accepted and minuted as true?
Don’t our media and politicians on these committees ever challenge anything anymore are we just to be subsumed in Love Island nonsense and whether Kim Kardashian has had her hair cut and lost weight, and just accept statements from civil servants without question (which often seem to be later changed with no fanfare) it’s just pathetic I stopped my paid subscription to news last year, it’s hard to know what to believe anymore especially with news sites you used to trust like the BBC and C4 whose fact checks are been proved wrong recently.
Because Hammond is blocking it as he wants to STOP Brexit altogether. I am sure he is actively supporting and promoting Ollie Robins and the PM is swallowing it hook line and sinker.
He needs to be ignored or replaced so we can get on and get a deal
Perhaps someone should ask exactly what you suggest at Prime Ministers Question Time.
You do not need to convince many out here John, its the inhabitants who work in the wonderful Bubble of Westminster Palace who need to be convinced.
Perhaps they fear being held responsible for their decisions, if they can no longer blame the EU.
Reply I have often put this simple point to the PM and Ministers and will continue to do so.
And what was the answer?
Reply They preferred their Chequers approach which has now of course been rejected by the EU as I predicted
Reply-reply
Have you ever got a sensible answer.?
The flip side is that if you give my money, other people’s money to the EU without our consent, we will quite rightly blame you and take it out on you at the ballot box.
Consent matters.
Remember, you have voted for all finance bills.
You cannot now claim you were not in favour.
If we left on WTO terms we would also have the £13bn of new tariff revenue. That should also be given back to us as tax cuts.
=============
By US you mean you as MPs.
The tariffs will come out of the public’s pocket.
Where’s the benefit to the public?
It’s a loss.
Not only will we have to pay the tariffs, you and the state will cream off a cut.
Then the money will not go to those who pay the tariffs, you will use it as a bribe to pay others, your preferred voters.
It’s incredible how weak our Govt has been in these negotiations. The latest we hear is Mrs May has ‘clarified’ that when she meant we want mutual recognition for financial services – which is the way all trade arrangements should be going – she actually meant she accepts the EUs jurisdiction, and London will be like any other third country such as Singapore or New York, and can be cut off at a moments notice. If that’s the position there is no point having regulatory alignment on goods and foodstuffs, we’d be better off independent! I know all these civil servants such as mr Robbins are meant to be ardent Remainers, but surely they can see that these negotiation tactics are just absurd?!
May’s weakness as a negotiator should prompt us to question if she is mentally robust enough to be trusted with the nuclear deterrent.
I believe she was chosen precisely for that quality – easily manipulated, and putty in the hands of Remainer mandarins?
Trump actually controls our nuclear deterrent.
Do they care? Does Theresa May care? I doubt that she will stand at the next election, like all of them she will find some cushy number after her political career.
The treasury doesn’t demand this because they live in the real world. Nobody is going to shell out 39 Billion unless there is a damn good reason. The reason is that this money is owing for commitments made in the past for projects and pensions etc made into the EU future. The ownership for us comes when we sat at the EU top table with the EU 28 past governments helping to make those decisions. OK let’s say we leave abruptly without acknowledging our commitments already made then what do you think will happen? there’s no need for me to spell it out- I find it hard to understand that someone of your supposedly enlightened and educated self could come up with such rubbish- I then think could it be the silly season? or else could this just blind panic setting in?
Reply There is no legal requirement to pay anything after March 29 when we leave
Oh for heavens sake!
The question at the moment are friction at the borders and contingency planning for no deal and you do a post about budgetary contributions which says nothing you haven’t said 101 times before.
Reply There need be no friction at our borders as we will control them! Its all nonsense.
Can we not just PRINT the 39 Billion in Euros, denominations of 50, and air drop them on ‘beleagured’ capitals of Italy, Greece,Spain Portugal etc?
We’ve been doing that for years. Have you been to Spain lately and seen fully staffed airports with no planes.
The magnificent roads which are largely unused.
We’ve paid £billions towards EU infrastructure especially in Eastern Europe.
Yes, Ian and it has worked wonders for their growth and their consumers and our exportres thank you very much
Great idea John but good luck with getting that one past socialist, money wasting, Euro loving May and Hammond!
That’s not a proper distribution of the £39bn, just another empty “we could, we should, a boost to us all”. As I guess anybody trying to establish a household monthly or annual budget I want some hard figures: so much for the NHS, so much for social care, armed forces, police, … In my household budget I want those figures to check how I have done at the end of the year.
I want those figures to be able to (try to) keep you on the right track and be able at the next election to see whether you as my MP have actually kept your word and voted according to these promises. Or whether as has been the case over most of the past thirty years you have been in words a weakling for this or that gang within the Conservative Party but voting practically always along party lines.
Hefner. Where are the audited figures for EU spending? That’s what I would like to see.
It is deviant that we have had a person tantamount to an EC Commissioner performing the role of UK Chancellor, controlling our money as if it were theirs. He should be removed & replaced.
In balance, an arch Euro-sceptic should be empowered to control the whole of EU spending for 5 years. He could allocate whatever the UK needs as a priority over all else. As a token of kindness, he may authorise a few leisure centres in EU countries, built at their own local expense, but displaying prominent signs reading ‘This facility has been donated from UK funds’. However, the local country would also have to pay for the signs.
Two years after the referendum, the terms “Brexiter” and “Remainer” should be redundant. “Remain”, if anything, should refer to those who want to remain outside of the EU, because that should be our present position. Opponents would then be called, “Rejoiners”. The fact that the latter term is not accurate, and that “Brexiter” and “Remainer” are still in currency, reveals the political reality that the referendum vote – that democracy – is being treated as conditional rather than absolute. And the condition appears to be that we obtain the EU’s consent, at a price.
Will we be taking this approach to general elections? For example, if Labour win the next one, will the Prime Minister wait a year befor submitting her resignation to the Monarch, in order to allow for the formation of a new Department for the Transition of Power? Will there be court proceedings on the basis that Parliament did not ratify the result? Will Labour have no authority to carry out policy because others say that Britons did not vote to be poorer? Will a second general election be called before the first one has been implemented?
Kevin – one can but fantasise that Gina Miller, Andrew Adonis and Ken Clarke are planning to answer your question about the next GE as we speak…..! (sarc)
Remainers are pushing hard for a referendum. They say the first one was unfair, we did not know the facts then and the Leave campaign did not play by the rules.
Leavers must counter the second season of project fear. We are going to face a barrage of stuff in the media warning the public in apocalyptic terms about what could possibly happen.
Most important the benefits and opportunities of BREXIT need to be explained in easy to understand language. And if a deal is done it must NOT shackle the UK to the EU. We must achieve true freedom and independence.
The media’s psychological manipulation, historically, means that at some stage they will seem to go onto the Brexiteer side.But too much.
This position will then be relatively quick in retreat towards the undemocratic “Centre Ground” which is believed to be natural human behaviour. Then with a final last shot against our people but ever so slightly yet loudly saying “Well, only a second referendum will do.”
Our media is not just Fake News. It is an active ongoing traitor to our country and people.
Michael. Project fear is so ridiculous I can’t imagine anyone believing it except Andy and a few other gullible people. For me, I have had enough of the childish games. I don’t listen anymore.
Most on here agree wholeheartedly with you. However, Mrs May and Mr Hammond are unreformed Remainers who can see no further than keeping the UK in or as close as possible to EU and its control. The last two years have been a charade. I find Mrs May mendacious and duplicitous. She is now engaged in Project Fear Mark 2 rubbishing the very prospect you advocate. We must hope that you Conservative MPs know what you’re doing because why she is still PM and your party leader is a mystery.
May and Hammond need to go now before they inflict irreparable damage on our country.
Secure more quality and capacity, noble words but how?
Unless and until real buying power is handed over to patients there is no chance.
It has been reported that 95% or burglaries are never solved.
It will not take long for that to have significant political blowback when more and more victims see no effective police response.
A pledge for 30,000 extra police officers might be a good idea for a conservative politician worried that their middle class vote base is living in fear when once they were not.
Corbyn’s position is interesting. May’s white paper contains a specific commitment to abide by EU state aid rules along with assorted level playing field commitments. I don’t think Corbyn could ever agree to that. His current policy of exiting the Single Market but staying in the Customs Union is in practice very foolish but might represent a good staging post for a few years till we get a proper Brexit government. Just a thought given that the only available voting choice for most of us who read this blog in the next General Election will be Labour or UKIP.
Very good John, but I would rather read your comment in the mainstream media or better, hear it in the house of commons….although nice here, it is still somewhat of an echo chamber!
We need the population to hear and read your sensible and insightful thoughts directly!
Reply I said this on Sky yesterday. Express reported it. etc. I publish here so its out there, not to keep it secret!
The EU Commission don’t want an FTA with the UK.
They either want WTO terms or UK membership of the/a CU.
This is because they want to ensure they continue to receive as much revenue as they can from the 80% of import duties they collect – either from the UK when it belongs to the/a CU or on the duties collected on the WTO tariffs from goods imported into the EU from the UK.
This is also making negotiation difficult.
Steady on, Dr Redwood. You’ll be having the Tories deliver Brexit if you’re not careful.
The EU have set out the basis of calculation and it has been accepted and incorporated into the Spring Statement. Under EU treaties the amounts are due and relate to the multi financial year budget pensions and on. There is no question that these undertakings were made and no question that our subsequent political nervous breakdown is no-one else’s fault.
As all this derives ultimately form the treaties themselves the HOL have on balance concluded we are strong legal ground to fight this at an International Court. There was,considerable disagreement on this point and the EU have made it clear they will bring this case either themselves or via member Nations. It would be a question of whether international law regarding all treaties applied and to what extent …etc
The cataclysmic consequences of being in this legal battle are such that it has never been contemplated. End of , so stop banging on about it.
the economy needs a fiscal stimulus – tax cuts. The government needs to reduce its debt. The NHS is a monster that needs emergency surgery. Education suffers from the curse of the blob. The last thing we need is the political chattering classes thinking they have a windfall to splurge on their favourite projects
So why is Olly Robbins, Tony Blairs former advisor, handling Brexit negotiations?.
Why is a man that has never had to face the ballot box been handed so much power ??
Lets invest it
Just been watching Sky and there usual project fear with the help of the road haulage association about total chaos at Dover , don’t these people ever give up we are leaving end of and I’m sure we will survive, did we only start trading with the Eu post 1973 thought not, if it comes to it build more ferry terminals along the east coast it’s not rocket science
“Why doesn’t the Treasury demand this?”
As if you didn’t know the answer John. The Treasury works for the EU and its globalist leeches.
Great, but this is merely a dream unless remainer May and Hammond are removed by Conservative MPs, and replaced by a true Brexit PM . Otherwise you’re simply wasting our time with titillations that can’t be realised.
Oh yes Dr Redwood, oh yes.
But to achieve all that requires replacing Mrs May, Hammond and all her remainer cabinet. In addition a transfer for Robbins to DVLA.
Otherwise we can only dream. We ARE meant to be leaving the EU, but NOT with the current leadership who seem prepared to go to any lengths to keep us attached.
This country, I am deeply afraid will be made to pay a terrible price by the EU once Mrs May has engineered Brino.
The Treasury does not work for us, but worst still neither does the Prime Minister.
You need to replace the PM first and then start the sackings at the Treasury
Our host makes the excellent point that if we do not pay the 39 billion that we do NOT owe to the E.U. and we cease large regular net contributions to the E.U. then we could do a great deal to directly benefit ourselves.
But approaching this issue from a slightly different angle I would like to see a closer examination of the structure that some propose sending this money too ; namely the E.U.
Does it observe its own rules ( which Mr. Barnier attachs such importance too ) ? Is it a believer in free trade ? And perhaps most crucial of all ; is it a financially sound organisation ? Any detailed analysis of these considerations is frequently ignored by some commentators.
We need tax cuts in personal and corporate taxes now, and a resolute preparation for WTO trading to show we mean business. We also need to beef up our military defences.
That means dumping May, Hammond, Heywood and Robbins. They need to be dumped so hard that they will never be able to get up off the ground again.
What on earth are you waiting for, John???
It is solely because the Treasury is part of the Establishment and the Establishment thinks more of itself than of the people they are mandated to serve.
Similarly, with the EU Commission, who are more self-servers than representatives of the ordinary people. So the Treasury and the Cabal in Brussels belong to the same secretive elitist group which is the reason why OUR Treasury favours Brussels over democracy.
And more the reason for this country to eliminate such an arrogant negative approach to OUR decision in the EU referendum. Why does Mr Hammond not cleanse his department of Remainers?
Not many Remoaner Cabinet Ministers have resigned.
One, our money is going to be sent to EU when we will not be a member.
Two they do not wish to be a part of leaving the EU because they think they know it will do catastrophic damage to the UK.
That’s because they know we are not leaving.
Looking to the future, they are just hanging around.
JR
there is still negotiations gong on with the EU and we still do not know what the outcome of these negotiations are gong to be and what size the end bill is going to be.
So why, do you keep coming up with theses highly imaginative solutions instead of trying to back up the government, where they are trying to find the best solution for the UK. Your WTO solution is according to the IMF, OECD, Treasury and a number of independent insitutes just not a realistic option for the UK alone going forward.
Can we please have some reality that supports UK business
Reply This is a sensible solution which takes of the fact that the EU says no to anything the UK proposes.