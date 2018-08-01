Project Fear from the EU is just absurd

I guess much of the latest round of Project Fear, now in its extreme phase, comes from EU sources. They are clearly worried that we might just leave without making them a large payment and without staying in their system for another 21 months. They seem to be trying to shock UK public opinion into buyer’s remorse on Brexit. Their efforts are silly.
Doubtless some of the most ardent Remain MPs and peers, many of them on the Opposition benches, seek to play up any negatives the EU might throw them as they seek to disrupt the country and its government over Brexit. The latest scare stories do not merit the attention they get in some newspapers and in some of the media. A cursory questioning of any of these stories would show it is without substance.
Let’s take the latest scares that we will run out of drugs and food. How could that possibly happen? Continental suppliers want to sell us their goods after March 29th 2019, as they do now. The EU does not have the power to ban them selling to us. We will control all the ports for the receipt of these goods, so we will decide what checks and payments will be required. We can appoint whatever people and deploy whatever technology we want to ensure smooth running of the import process under WTO rules. Why would we want to introduce new checks and taxes that make it difficult to import things we want? I was glad to see that No 10 has at last briefed that there are no stand by plans for the army to move food, as food will of course continue to roll in on ships and trucks as it does today. Our non EU imports come in smoothly at the moment showing we know how to do it, even with tariffs where the EU requires them.
Or lets examine the stupid idea that France and Germany will ground all their plans that currently fly to the UK in order to stop our planes flying to their airports. They are not going to want to cut themselves off from the UK market, from London and the large international hub at Heathrow, and their airlines will not want to have to cancel all the tickets they are selling for flights after March 29th 2019. The EU does not have the power to stop planes flying between member states. What would they say to the Spanish co owners of BA if they wanted to damage BA, the main UK airline? How would they put up a case in court when an airline sued them for attempted damage to its business?
Then there is the wrong notion that EU citizens living in the UK and UK citizens living in the EU would be at risk of removal. The UK has made clear it is not going to ask people legally settled here under EU rules to leave, and I expect the rest of the EU to behave in the same manner towards UK people living on the continent. Advanced democratic countries obey international law, which does not permit mass deportations. Nor I am glad to say have I ever heard a mainstream UK or EU politician advocate anything so unpleasant.
During the referendum campaign when I was speaking to a public meeting in my own area, the Remain spokesman was a civilised former senior civil servant. He delivered a mild version of Project Fear about the job losses, recession, falls in house prices and the rest that his side forecast for the winter immediately after the vote. We now know that was all wrong. The public reaction in a mixed audience was fascinating. They laughed at the silliness of Project Fear.
Dr. Redwood,
There really is only one obstinate person whom you need to persuade of this argument, and at present she’s wandering around northern Italy, perhaps she might stay there!
Or as somebody else suggested – perhaps she could try walking on to Vladivostok !
Tell her to bring back the only decent vodka you can get hold of, made in villages by craftsmen in indeed!
She isn’t obstinate. She wants her reward ( a seat at the top Brussels table ) in exchange for the destruction of Britain and the extermination of the British.
Saying” Project Fear”, is not the same thing as making an argument and ” expecting ” is worthless. These stories emerge from the government’s own emergency planning; fact . The current problem is that the Brexit people voted for does not exist, we have no power to make it exist as a result and we are likely to slide out onto WTO.
WTO is not fine. You are risking jobs , services security and our children`s future . In retrun we get a few less Poles around the place to please old Mrs Hate in her bungalow
This is the worst deal in the history of deals.
“These stories emerge from the government’s own emergency planning”.
Many start with the government, some have other origins, but the big picture is that almost all of it is coming from, or is being allowed and encouraged or arranged by, a post-referendum Tory government which is lying about the EEC/EC/EU/USE project in much the same way as the pre-referendum Tory government, and indeed as all Tory governments since Eden stepped down after Suez in 1957.
Old Mrs Hate in her bungalow doubtless has kids and has probably already become Bank of Grandma.
My pension lump sum is already allocated to my kid’s first house deposits, when I get it.
This was not the plan and nor was being a borderless country with no upper population limit when the Common Market was originally sold to us.
You do realize I hope that all that nonsense of yours is a wasted effort.
The EU confirms daily through its boneheaded, aggressive stupidity that it is prepared to risk the jobs and security of its citizens merely to bolster the Brussels bureaucracy.
WTO is a perfectly fine basis for trading, and FTAs with many other countries will follow in the course of time.
Your obsession with Poles and bungalows suggests you have a rather narrow and clichéd mind-set.
That you expose your illiterate, misspelt rubbish to public view is a matter of general wonder.
3/10.
It is worth repeating that all of our non-EU trade is via WTO. A system that yields us a healthy surplus. Our ‘superior’ EU trade is at a large deficit and includes a hefty bill for the privilege. Your Brexit must be in a parallel universe!
The latest Project Fear is something like: “France and Germany are prepared to destroy their own economies as long it destroys Britain’s economy as well.”
Good morning
No matter how we leave there is going to be some disruption. This will because we, and others, will have to readjust to our new and hopeful situation of being an independent country outside the EU.
The Glorious Referendum was not just about Leaving or Remaining in the Stupid Club, it was a rejection of an establishment idea. Whatever happens no one can ever claim that the UK membership of the EU has universal approval or support. They cannot even claim as they have in the past that people are just not interested in the EU.
Unfortunately Mrs May is PM and in charge of the UK end of the negotiations. This does not, on her past form, bode well for the future.
Very clearly and concisely put John. Thank you for clarifying the situation for both Brexiteers and Remainers. As you say the scare mongering has reached a ridiculous scale and for sensible people it is hilarious. As I commented last night, these scare tactics belong in a boys comic written by the likes of Andy.
I often wonder whether “Andy” is one of those what used to be called alternative(now very much mainstream) comics,preparing a show for the Edinburgh Fringe:”Diary of a Brexiteer-baiter”.Some of you might find yourselves famous in a few weeks time!
You could be right – his material is a lot funnier than anything modern comedians do on telly.
@Mitchel) True.
No one human being is entirely OTT . Outdated humour.
“Andy” could try litotes instead of hyperbole. But it too has been done to death.
He could try telling the absolute truth which always gets chuckles, guffaws and OTT responses from Remoaner MPs after they have been changed in the Mothers Room adjacent to Parliamentary toilets
No, JR, much more of this misinformation and doom and panic mongering is coming from our own despicable government and its civil service than from the EU. There is in fact little need for the EU to add to the volume of unspeakable garbage being generated internally. And those scare stories which do not actually originate from our own official sources, at taxpayers’ expense and in direct contravention of our codes of good government, are tolerated and very rarely rebutted in any effect way if at all – as I have repeatedly complained here.
You are quite right. In fact the EU would be unpleasantly surprised if the outcome of current political processes in the UK would be a wish to simply disregard the art 50 notice and stay in. That would immediately raise the spectre of endless repeats of the Brexit soap in the future. Too distracting. Their interest is getting a British exit with minimal damage to the Union and its remaing members. Barnier’s brief is clearly not to make it hard for the UK to depart, but making it hard to do so without proper care.
Well said Dennis. It is shameful of JR to pretend it is not his Tory govt past and present who is doing this and the total silence to rebut is obvious.
The problem is that project fear is not just coming from the EU but also from Brexit means Nothing T May, the treasury, many MPs, the Lords and especially the BBC both of which are absurdly pro EU.
On Marr she said “many (Brexit) people voted from the heart… My job as Prime Minister is to deliver for them, but also I’ve got to be hard-headed and practical about this, and do it in a way that ensures we get the best interests for the UK”.
No Theresa the Brexit people voted with both their heads and their hearts. When we get real democracy, and freedom back we will be far better off. Though we will also need a sensible government not the current tax, borrow, regulate and waste socialist one.
They expected government to serve the notice the day after the referendum as promised and to deliver a real and clean Brexit. Not May’s leave in name only and become a vassal state sick joke.
I saw this tweet from BBC’s Andrew Neil
Indeed that is what has been going on. Appeaser May thinks Brexit voters think with their hearts and she is “hard-headed”. In fact she is a hopeless lefty, pro EU dope who is totally misguided on almost every issue she touches. Perhaps she meant “bone-headed”.
And as I pointed out in a still unpublished comment on this earlier thread:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/07/30/going-for-faster-growth-how-the-government-can-help/#comment-951108
people are not just laughing it off, on the contrary it is clear that Theresa May and her favourite Olly Robbins are starting to succeed in their constant efforts to turn around public opinion in preparation for the second referendum, and morover:
“This is not the first time that a Tory Prime Minister has used the civil service to mount a successful propaganda campaign against our national sovereignty and democracy and in favour of our subjugation in a pan-European federation, the main difference being that Edward Heath did it before we voted in the 1975 referendum while Theresa May has had to play catch up after her predecessor lost the 2016 referendum.”
It is exactly this risk that we should be happy that Mrs. May DIDN’T win a large majority at the last GE. Now we have 60 odd(?) ERG MP’s who, behind JRM, won’t let her abuse the system. Let’s hope! If the 1922 listen to their constituencies, as they should, she’ll be gone by October.
John, Brexit means making the EU split in the Conservative party explict, tangible, real. This means laying bare the difference between “Progressive Conservatives” like May and Hammond and “Sovereign Conservatives”, like yourself.
The problem you have is not the MPs reaction to this split but the public reaction to Progressive Conservatives being in power (by civil servants). The fate that lies in wait for Progressive Conservatives has been seen before in Canada in 1993 where they were in power on day and lost half their votes and all but two seats the next, with a female PM implementing the same style of politics as May. I will confirm not 50% but 95% of comments in mainstream online media are strongly anti Progressive Conservative. Beware the fate of all Progressive Conservatives.
I see nothing progressive about wanting to remain in an increasingly federalist and anti-democratic EU where the directives, rules and regulations set by people we do not elect and cannot remove are stifling our country’s ability to succeed.
Well put!
Tad
What would you consider mainstream online media? Breitbart?
Yes, they are like April Fool jokes, everyone knows they are coming, they are easy to spot and no one believes them.
Let’s hope so.
A few of them are genuinely concerning to me though.
Project fear could easily be countered by the Department for Exiting the EU with press releases and statements about specific mitigations and potential measures (including novation) for the fears that are emerging.
Tony Blair would never have lost control of the narrative like this. Time to take a leaf out of his book unless your government is happy for project fear to lead.
I though Jeremy Hunt’s intervention yesterday was useful.
The problem with this government’s approach is that it generates scepticism about anything they do or say. Even Hunt warning about “no deal” – is he saying this just to appease Mr Redwood and his followers whilst they have no intention of not caving in?
A chap who can get his wife’s nationality wrong isn’t really the one you want telling you “OK left”, or anything important.
Narrow Shoulders, “Time to take a leaf out of [Blair’s] book unless your government is happy for project fear to lead”. The government, with Theresa May taking full responsibility, does want project fear to lead. I know of no other explanation. Apart from the century of Tory eurosceptics, the rest of Parliament is determined to deliver Remain.
Well said, NarrowShoulders. What a pity it is that we can’t see a bit of counter propaganda. We’re in sore need of it right now. But it seems our own government would much rather we were made despondent by this constant flow of misinformation from Project Fear. Many of us know we can simply laugh it off, but others need more convincing.
I agree Jeremy Hunt is doing a manful job in flogging May’s totally unworkable capitulation in return for nothing. Doing a much better job than Boris who wanted a Brexit that 17.4 million people voted for not a continuance of Brussels rule by deceit. The Tory party is full of the most appalling trash that would sell their souls to the devil to get to the top of the slippery pole. Nauseating.
If Boris really wanted that exit he would have resigned at Chequers not three days later.
The one thing Project Fear got right was the threat of an EU punishment beating. Now even that fades as the real people of Europe get a grip on their absurd bureaucrats.
But there’s life in the old dog yet. Project Fear is turning into Project Stitch-up. M. Barnier, all smiles now Parliament’s in recess, makes soothing noises about Chequers. Mrs May’s walking tour takes her to half the capitals of Europe. How she loves walking!
“At last we’re talking tough” crows one national paper. Ha! Believe it when you see it.
Eeyore, Errr, cough, cough, I did warn, on here and elsewhere, that the EU was likely to try “punishment beatings”. I said: “if you think the EU will be fair to us you haven’t being paying attention for the last 40 years”.
That is why I said we should give 12 months diplomatic notice and just leave. And not engage in negotiations with the EU about it. International agreements (eg flying) would be made at the level of the international institutions. That would not involve us being a supplicant to the EU, so limiting the damage the EU could do to us.
After the fact of our independence was established, I would have been quite sanguine about a trade (only) deal with the EU, but alongside other more important free trade deals.
What are the “real people of Europe”?
So T May is to meet Macron on Friday at Fort de Brégançon in the Var. Doubtless she will come back even more absurdly EUphile after being wined and dined, perhaps dipping her feet in the Med from the private beach (or in his newly constructed, tax payer funded, swimming pool).
Last time I was there I was held up in a traffic jam by French Police who were escorting the VIP Cameron to stay at the Fort (back in Sept 2010). This when his father fell ill and later died in Toulon Hospital. Cameron had only been PM for only four months but he had already ratted on his “cast iron promise” and it was now very clear he was going to be another wrong’un. He later went on to appoint Lord Patten of Barnes to be new BBC chairman so there was then no doubt what so ever that he was other remainer (pretending not to be to just to get elected). The sick joke continues with Brexit means nothing T May.
If only Cameron has been the “Cast Iron, low tax a heart, EU sceptic” that he had claimed to be instead for another EUphile, tax increasing fraud. He had a massive opportunity and two open goal elections that he botched, just for the lack of a working compass.
Taken from the Lloyds Bank half years results. The U.K. economy remains resilient with robust growth and unemployment at a 50 year low with family debt below pre crisis levels.
So much for the Project Smear b.s. we need stuff like this Trump-eted
Nice one Nig1
It is hardly reassuring to read your glib dismissal of these serious concerns, raised in the UK media on the basis of UK government reports and leaks, with “I guess ” before the inevitable blaming of the EU.
The Dutch government here, which has more reason to fear the economic hit of Brexit than most, is already warning exporters, like Market Gardeners, that their ability to export fresh produce to the UK looks set to be severely limited if a ‘Hard Brexit’ takes place. Predictably one of the tips offered is to look for replacement markets, like those likely to become available if/when British exporters can also no longer provide ‘just in time delivery’.
“Project Fear”? More like “Project Wake Up and Smell the Coffee”.
Why would Dutch market gardeners not be able to continue to sell their goods to us?
I haven’t heard anyone in the UK saying they want to stop buying their produce.
So why, precisely, should Dutch market gardeners encounter any new difficulties in exporting their fresh produce to the UK, that is apart from the possibility that some UK consumers may get so annoyed with the Dutch that they decide to boycott their products? Is the EU going to ban Dutch exports to the UK? Or will it be the Dutch government which tells the Dutch producers to stop supplying the UK? Because I can’t see the UK government actually putting a stop to imports of Dutch food, they will stop at trying to convince people in the UK that it could happen unless we all get behind the Prime Minister and her Instrument of Surrender. Or will it be the UK government arbitrarily deciding that all the Dutch stuff produced under the same Single Market rules as rules as now will need to be double checked after we have left the EU, even though it has hardly ever been checked even once for the past 26 years, that is since 1992 when the Single Market was established? Which will it be, then? EU stupidity, Dutch stupidity, or British stupidity?
The most likely impact of Brexit for Dutch market gardeners (who survived a bigger hit when Russia became subject to trade sanctions) is that the price of their produce in the shops will go up as a result of trade friction and tariffs. A supply response from domestic sources needs quite a bit of time and it remains to be seen that such a response will occur. A trade agreement with the US with agriculture included would be different but that would hurt UK farmers more than it would help UK consumers.Of course if there would be a wholesale ban or an equivalent (so slow that produce would not survive) sanitary inspection regime would be adopted, there might be shortages. One cannot rule out shortages but they are unlikely. Supermarkets would prefer to raise prices.
The big problem is that ‘project fear’ is wholeheartedly lapped up by the media and presented as facts.
Anyone with an opposing and sensible view is never given airtime. Someone such as yourself perhaps.
As you say ,all a load of froth. The key to many scenarios is what Mrs may and her remainer civil servant Robbins agree to on our behalf in the next three months. Based on the rubbish that came from Chequers I am not optimistic.
I left my former employer a few weeks prior to the June referendum and didn’t make any more contributions to my Blackrock pension. The pension policy is now worth £17,000 more than in June 2016!! How odd!!
I for one am so excited about leaving and seeing us prosper that I can hardly contain myself.
Mr Redwood, do you know what the best bit will be?
Proving the Remainers and EU elites wrong!!
I predict the EU project will quickly unravel as our friends (meant sincerely) in Europe demand to have free and unfettered access to our lucrative single market.
John. It was a ‘typo’ I know, but where you say above:”or let’s take the stupid idea that France and Germany ground all their plans”. I think we would all agree to that !
Project Fear continues on Radio 4. This morning there was a report which gave some support to the worst case estimate of 75,000 job losses in the City, while suggesting that a more likely figure was less than 10,000. But some Frankfurter, a few days ago, had said that only 1000 jobs had moved to that centre of European finance – and that he expected only another 1500. And a little further back, a prominent German businessman had, correctly, observed that the EU couldn’t, for example, stop a German company going to a post-Brexit British bank and seek a loan, or engage a British law firm to act for it. But the key bit of context in all these bits of coverage is this: just how many jobs are being created in the City to service non-EU FS trade – and are these job creations balancing, or exceeding, the exodus of unhappy, EU nationals being herded out of vibrant London towards dull Frankfurt? I wonder if the BBC will ever think to ask and answer that question.
Amazing how using similar words can mean very different things if said slightly differently.
Instead of Mr Hunt saying to the EU, you are forcing us into WTO terms so please do not let it happen by mistake.
Why not simply say to the EU we will be going to WTO terms if we do not get a sensible free trade agreement.
The first option is begging and subservience, the second shows strength and character.
Paper bag and negotiation skills come to mind !.
When “B” day arrives next March I hope that we immediately take back control of our fisheries. I’m a bird lover and I was disturbed to read recently that the Danes control 94% of the quota for UK sand eels and last year, persuaded the EU to let them increase their annual take from 82,000 to 458,000 tons a year – worth about £80m. This leaves very few sand eels for our puffins and kittiwakes.
Most of the catch, taken around Dogger Bank in the North Sea, was crushed into fishmeal for Denmark’s intensive salmon, mink and livestock farms.
I have yet to see any coverage on how much the UK will be charging the EU for fishing licences to access our waters. Perhaps we should look out for May giving free access in exchange for our boats having free access to EU waters. That would be a disgrace: this mariner has never once seen a British F/V fishing in any waters other than those of non-EU Norway. Ou waters, on the other hand, are inundated with the French, the Spaniards, the Belgians, the Dutch, the Germans and the Danes. We also need to take action so that what purports to be a British boat is owned and manned by the British.
The noises are becoming more shrill by the day.
Second referendum.
Extend article 50.
Indefinite backstop.
Remaining in the Customs Union.
Non regression clause.
The list is endless and all having tacit support by our own PM and her u elected henchman.
The withdrawal agreement is now 90% capitulated. No doubt the other 5% will be agreed after Macron gives May her instructions.
The fearless Dutch are all on holiday! The source of scaremongering is really UK based.
Don’t doubt it at all.
@Peter,
The fact that the number of dementia patients killed by euthanasia in Holland has risen fourfold over the past five years is a lot more worrying to me than whether the UK is in or out of the EU.
It seems the plan is to include a vague statement on future trade relations and then negotiate after March 19. That way the EU gets the U.K. under control as a non voting vassal state for 21 months and gets most of the £39bn and only then starts talking About Trade. How is this better than staying in the EU for those 21 months instead – it would probably even cost less?! Mrs May was very foolish to agree this sequencing. It is extraordinary that MPs are likely to vote for handing over £39bn for nothing – in fact to put us in an inferior negotiating position.
JR writes: “They seem to be trying to shock UK public opinion into buyer’s remorse on Brexit”; and,
“Let’s take the latest scares that we will run out of drugs and food.”
Surely, if these scares were valid, the buyer’s remorse would arise from discovering that, in 1972, you had signed a contract with this kind of penalty clause.
Lord Owen summed up the situation very recently, many vocal Remainers have a religious fervour towards the EU, which the facts do not support. Even the normally very crafted Lord Mandelson has lost the plot.
Shhh. Let Lord Mandelson carry on.
Project Fear is no more absurd (and considerably less damaging) than the UK government’s Project Capitulation Because We Can’t Stand-up For Ourselves.
Yes indeed the purveyors of Project Fear are still with us. There is also a Project Denigrate alive and well I am afraid to say. Lord Mandelson chipped in this week adding to my vocabulary by talking about ” Brextremists ” . He didn’t name names but you know who you are.
Vince Cable the leader of the Liberal Democrats appears to be another subscriber to Project Denigrate. He recently characterised ” Leavers ” if I understood him correctly, as old, backward looking and not the brightest. It must be quite a skill to be able to characterise 17.4 million people so readily.
Are all Brexiteers alike. Some may be moderates and some may be extremists. What is wrong with calling an extremist brexiteer (a minority probably) a brextremist?
I note a story in Brexit-backing rag The Sun today. Mrs May has overruled Sajid Javid and demanded British passport only lanes at airports after Brexit.
A study by the Home Office and evaluation by airports shows that because the majority of people arriving at UK airports are British, this will lead to LONGER queues for Britons. Airports will also need more staff, so it is more expensive and more bureaucratic.
Still – I suppose it will give you all extra time to admire your new and oversized (but less useful) French made blue British passports.
Brexit Britain is more than a little bit pathetic – don’t you think? Is this what you voted for Mr Redwood?
You can use any lane Andy.
If there is a queue in the lane designated for UK passport holders you just use any of the others.
Most airports have machines to read passports now.
Have you not travelled recently?
They are putting everyone in one queue with multiple desks staggered on either side in a forward walk-through. Do think!
No, it’s not what we voted for and they full well know it’s not what we voted for.
“We won’t be able to get any vets to inspect our exports” was another.
We wanted *selective* immigration. They know this. What we’re getting instead is “we told you so” and awkwardness.
The Brexit population are fully aware what the awkward squad are up to.
Come on Andy, even by Project Fear standards that is a poor effort. When did you last fly ? After a few years of teething problems the automatic passport readers at Heathrow are now reliable and fast, I use them every time with minimal delay. At airports here in Germany they are even better and border staff numbers have been reduced as a consequence. Proof automated border checks CAN work.
More staff? Excellent news – more jobs!
Although the 15 times I travelled into U.K. airports last year I used one of the ePassport lanes.
Even you can come up with a better comment than that Andy. Tut tut.
The EU has been “monitoring” the Zimbabwe elections. No, really, the political construct invented to by-pass electoral censure; make voters vote until they get the “right” answer; which has multiple unelected “presidents” has the outright cheek to lecture Zimbabwe on democracy.
That’s why Remain needs Project Fear – because there is no positive reason to support the EU at all. From stolen rights, via rampant corruption and a fig-leaf parliament, to massive unemployment in the south, the EU is just a crock of the brown stuff. And like all political failures it can only fall back on fear and authoritarianism.
The EU itself is absurd.
Agree with this analysis John except a lot of the Project Fear is being put out by the May government. Sarah Wollaston is one of the main culprits. Posting totally fake news on social media about drugs and NHS staffing
We really do need to resurrect the Vote Leave group to start countering this nonsense. The thing I’ve learned through all of this is how little 90% of the public understand about trade, trading systems and business . The problem is every project fear social media post gets shared 1,000’s of times and people believe it. The left have now ganged up on IEA and TPA too, we have no one putting the case for the benefits of free trade and thats a very dangerous road. The Conservative party needs to wake up and take action. May and her advisors have been a disaster. Everything she’s touched, immigration, dementia tax, stamp duty , election and Brexit have all gone horribly wrong. Hammond has U turned so often he’s in a permanent spin. Get rid and do it quickly
It is significant that none of this nonsense is ever countered or robustly dismissed by No. 10. The Prime Minister never ever issues a reassurance that her government is ensuring and will ensure the safety of the population, or that we are in perfect shape to withstand any minor glitches that might occur over the period – or that indeed the No Deal scenario is perfectly viable, and is being comprehensively addressed by her government.
Just vague, doollally dithering from her: she just timidly leaves her White Paper proposals – a Trojan Horse Open Invitation – permanently on the table for Brussels to edit.
Your leader is a pathetic excuse, one to whom Mrs Thatcher would have applied the one-syllable insult: ‘Frit!’
Dump May and Hammond. Dump them now. Dump them hard.
Thanks for this piece of plain speaking, John. The fact that all these scare tactics are happening, and the Government’s seeming reluctance to counter them, is very telling! One hopes the British people – the same ones who voted for Brexit and perhaps many more now, will recognize the nasty nature of what we are dealing with, and that it will direct the country politically (this will be the crucial thing, as we are currently in a bind). The issue is not just the EU, but the whole Liberal-Left ideology that is rapidly destroying Western civilization, especially in Europe.
PvL was right to point out that Brexit voters are Climate Change skeptics.
Both the EU and climate are used to introduce socialism, that’s why.
Agree with what your saying Mr Redwood project fear still going strong with the likes of the bbc and sky Eu loving luvvies making project fear a top priority all the time especially the smirk ridden sky team muppets,there all going to look pretty stupid in years to come when we are raking it in and the dreaded Eu is a failed state
Parliamentary arithmetic is all that matters now.
Are there the numbers to block May’s surrender?
Are there the numbers to topple her?
1. Yes. 2. No.
Exactly Peter, that is indeed the main issue. The fact that Mrs May can now seemingly rely on Labour for votes does not bode well for positive replies to the first question you ask. As for the second question it would seem that 48 letters to the 22Chair cannot be mustered (at least thus far).
In summary looks like a sell out using the Chequers ploy.
The last time that we were blockaded by a continental dictator, the British people dug for victory and our cousins across the pond supplied us with commodities needed by Atlantic convoys, they even built a fleet of new “Liberty” ships to replace the ones that had been sunk by U-boats. We prevailed then and we will prevail again provided we first deal with the enemy within.
I guess you’d consider me a part of the ‘enemy within’. How do you intend to deal with me?
Try something in return.
Tell the EU, no recourse to public funds for EU nationals in the UK.
1. No welfare
2. No tax credits.
3. No Housing benefit
4. No income support
5. They will be charged for the NHS insurance in full
….
Perhaps there should be a separate NI scheme for EU (and other) nationals working here. They could pay NI at the standard rates – so that they are not cheaoer than the British – while having no Welfare rights other than NHS access. When they go home, they could claim a rebate of a proportion of their contributions.
With few exceptions EU nationals in the UK are innocent bystanders, and we should not follow Theresa May’s vile idea of using them as bargaining chips.
No doubt the EU would say the same about Brits over there.
The difference is that most EU citizens here are of working age, contribute to the system and don’t require much healthcare.
Most UK citizens there are retired, contribute little and have complex health needs. Many of these old folk will be forced back to the UK – further clogging us the NHS.
Great idea.
Then there is the wrong notion that EU citizens living in the UK and UK citizens living in the EU would be at risk of removal. The UK has made clear it is not going to ask people legally settled here under EU rules to leave
========
No, we don’t expect you to tell people they can’t stay.
We expect you to implement the EU rule “NO RECOURSE TO PUBLIC FUNDS” in full.
You are selling £54,000 of other people’s money each year for £13.11 a week.
That’s a min wage earner, wife and two kids at school.
People should get the right of consent. That means brexiteers like myself say no, and we get to keep our money.
People like yourself, who form your post think we should pay, have the right of consent to say yes. The money comes out of your pockets.
So John, do you believe in informed explicit consent, which means the right to say no?
The UK has made clear it is not going to ask people legally settled here under EU rules to leave
==============
But EU rules end when we leave.
Answer.
We simply don’t have the resources to kick people out even if that’s what we wanted. (Which we don’t)
Hear hear – exactly!
And here we have it. Brexit is about a dislike of foreigners – particularly among older and less educated people.
Here’s a prediction. 15-20 years from now there will be scandal about how the Tories dealt with EU citizens post Brexit. Windrush 2.
Some people call them the nasty party. That is because they are a nasty party.
Mr Redwood, the majority of the scare mongering is coming from a well coordinated campaign from our own government and Remain advocates, (civil servants included, I fear).
Thank you John for the clarity; not for those here on your blog (tacit – not taken in by such Remainer absurdity) but for the wider audience that does not have the opportunity to hear your objective voice negating such hilarious MSM tomfoolery and childishly inane Remainer monkey tricks!
Recently, a German colleague, who does read the UK press, was rather amused by all this ridiculous scaremongering and asked: “do the UK public actually believe such mass media dross?” I countered “no more than Germans believing that 1.4 Million refugees are doctors, engineers, scientists, chemists, etc”
Fanatical and increasingly desperate Remainers using their media outlets to distribute ludicrous buffoonery is one thing, but believing it is quite another…..as usual the Remainers are further losing the plot and any remaining minuscule of credibility is further lost with their obvious delusive nonsense!
The BBC are usually very concerned about outside interference in domestic affairs, but not so much when it’s the EU interfering.https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6910348/mep-second-referendum/
Still – on the plus side – at least Brexit will not lead to civil unrest.
Oh, except now a study by Bristol Council now says it might.
I am really killing myself laughing at you all.
I can imagine how humiliated you must all be!
“I am really killing myself laughing at you all.”
Alas if only that was true!
Andy
Thank you
Your daily childishly vacuous posts give us all a really good belly laugh…now then, lunch break is over, toddle off back to your school class!
We’ve watched a load of Remainers bungle a Leave mission.
Why should WE be humiliated ?
A vivid imagination can be a solace, particularly for those suffering from delusions – such as yourself.
Oh well if Bristol Council is saying it then it must be right.
Are they issuing all their citizens with free tin foil hats?
Bristol Council ??? Ha ha ha ha ha. Peer reviewed study was it ?
Another nonsensical comment brought to you by someone who was “humiliated” by being on the wrong side of a referendum result.
Today there is published an anti Brexit report from the NIESR (National Institute for Economic and Social Research), who call themselves an independent think tank.
Their website clearly states that they receive funding from the EU and so their reports on Brexit cannot be considered to be unbiased.
It is time that legislation should be introduced to force any publisher, particularly national broadcasters such as the BBC, to disclose the names of the funders of such “independent” research groups/thinks tanks etc. when publishing or commenting upon their “research”.
The BBC prominently features these fake news stories and rarely features sensible contributions (such as this posting).
The government isn’t putting much effort into countering the fake news. Indeed, some ministers have actually fuelled these fantasies.
Shame
On Five Live this morning (BBC radio), they had a Brexit ‘discussion’ (actually a women’s heckling society) with Lord Tebbit and two women Remainers, one from Labour, one from LibDems. Poor old Tebbit couldn’t get a word in edgeways due to the shrill gobby women interrupting all the time, as well as the women being given twice the airtime anyway promoting their weird anti Brexit opinions. BBC Balanced? What a laugh. All their presenters seem to be Remainers, but that’s not surprising, most Remainers are rich, just like Andy says he is.
Well, here’s a surprise!
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2018/aug/01/theresa-may-must-push-for-even-softer-brexit-says-thinktank
“Theresa May must push for even softer Brexit, says thinktank”
“Prime minister urged to offer more concessions to EU to minimise economic damage”
Any response from the government? Any questioning of why the UK economy should lose so much from leaving the EU, when even according to numbers from the EU itself, see above, membership has made such a small overall economic contribution? No, of course not, because this kind of Remoaner propaganda is music to the ears of the Prime Minister and her Remain-dominated government and civil service.
Sweden’s crown jewels have been stolen. It doesn’t deserve them.
In recent years it has methodically censored its own news. Trying to hide its internal violence, no-go areas, and absolute disintegration of its society beyond logic. It allowed it and actually promoted it.
In your heading above, the words, “Project”, “Fear” and “from”, are superfluous. The EU IS a basket case.
I do wonder if there are any official figures providing the ROI against all of the money we have handed Brussels over the past 40+ years. Just how and where has this country benefited from its membership?
Even our diminished but cherished rebate is controlled by Brussels and as we are a net contributor, we are actually paying the EU to buy more from them than they do from us. £80 Billions per year more. AND it costs us around £10 Billions net for their special cash and carry card to do so.
In 2017 the USA exported €255.5B to the EU but imported €375.5B a trade deficit of €120B (£107B) BUT!! they did not require the cash and carry card! So why do we?
The new Balance of Payments (Pink Book) is worth having a read of: https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/nationalaccounts/balanceofpayments/bulletins/unitedkingdombalanceofpaymentsthepinkbook/2018
John,
Eminent sense, but….you’ve said this time and again. Project Fear, from wheresoever it emanates, is absurd. What now needs to happen, before more damage is done, is for you and those who share your views to get rid of the people who caused the problems, and continue to harm to our interests – Theresa May, Philip Hammond and the rest of the Remain brigade. Whether you and your colleagues have the guts remains to be seen. I, and many others, sincerely hope so.
Wait a minute! I read that after Brexit we shall have no sandwiches. Now that really worries me.
Some of us have been looking at this diary for a while and find that the comments not passed by the moderator to be the most interesting😂
“They seem to be trying to shock UK public opinion into buyer’s remorse on Brexit. Their efforts are silly.”
But can you say their efforts are not working?
We are all noting the mounting treachery of government and the civil service. It will receive its due reward at the hands of the people, all in due time.
Considering that the claim is made that there are ‘many remainers’, it seems strange that we only get the same tiny handful of them ‘contributing’ here, of whom four (at least) are anglophobic foreigners with an obviously mischievous agenda, with one of them posting almost daily (very inarticulately) under a constantly different ID.
Fake News on Brexit is a comforter for young and uneducated anti-democratic remainers by our Establishment. Children need to learn for themselves. It sets them back if you chastise them in that their sandcastles are built also on sand. “Oh that’s pretty!” you should say. We all enjoy prettiness. I have lots of admirers btw.