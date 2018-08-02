What happened to the record temperature?

A week or two ago the media was full of stories of an exceptional heat wave that would take temperatures to new records. We were told that we should expect drought and intense heat. A few days on and temperatures slumped, with plenty of rain over the weekend. There has been little news reporting of the change of weather, and no pieces apologising for getting the forecasts wrong about new records by last week end. If as expected temperatures pick up again and there is no more rain we might hear about that.
I thought at the time of the forecasts that the weather was more like the weather in dry hot summers I remember in the past, so I looked up some of the figures. According to the Met Office 30 year numbers the average summer temperature has been 14.3 C and the average rainfall 241 mm. Every summer in the last ten years save 2013 has been wetter than the 30 year average, with 2011, 2012 and 2015 cooler than the average. 1976 was clearly much drier and hotter than recent years, as were some summers prior to that.
After the recent hot spell the highest temperature records for 1976, 42 years ago, remain intact. 2003 also recorded a high temperature for Faversham in 2003 which some say was slightly higher than 1976 for England.
Many things influence the weather, making it difficult to come up with a reliable model which accurately predicts what might happen next. Wind speed and direction changes, water vapour content in the air alters, cloud cover is very variable, solar activity alters in intensity, the jet stream moves around. Short term weather forecasting has got better because the experts have greater visibility of clouds on their way to us, and can calculate from wind speed and direction what is likely to happen. As any sailor can tell you, however, the wind is very variable minute by minute. altering the course and pace of clouds across our landscape. It is even more difficult making a long term forecast when the clouds which will dictate so much have yet to be formed.
43 Comments
Good morning
Our kind host forgot to add the Sun to his list of influences. Tut, tut.
Meteorologists, economists, BBC experts, Remainers and fortune tellers all have one thing in common ? Well two actually.
1. They claim to be able to foresee the future.
2. They are nearly always wrong.
Have a nice day.
Solar activity is in fact mentioned in JRs post.
The weather tomorrow is influenced by the weather conditions today. They quite clearly cannot predict accurately the weather a week or two hence so how on earth can they do it for a hundred years? Given this.
They do not even have all the information needed, volcanic activity, populations, genetic changes in plants, the suns output, the feedback mechanisms ….. even it they did they still could not do it.
Furthermore the hugely expensive, intermittent “renewable” solutions they endlessly subsidise with tax payer grants do not make any significant difference anyway. They just render the UK/EU less competitive and thus export jobs (so the emissions just occur elsewhere anyway).
A little hotter and a little more atmospheric Co2 is actually, on balance, likely to be a good thing overall not bad. It greens the planet and increases crop yields. It makes people richer and thus more likely to be able to protect themselves from whatever the weather throws at them. As the weather will do and indeed always has done.
He did mention solar activity in his last paragraph.
Well said, Mark B! But you forgot one group – financial advisers.
And a new forecast indicates that the usual suspect has been misleading sailors into believing they were heading for a maelstrom if their course was in a certain direction whereas the reality is that it would be very fair weather ahead indeed.
Nig 1
Are you referring to the news piece:
“WTO will turn the UK into an economic powerhouse”
Now that’s the kind of headline/talking piece our host and all other right thinking English people should be shouting about.
Well, anybody who is interested can read about that here:
https://www.economistsforfreetrade.com/
But while my general presumption is in favour of free trade I think it is wrong to exaggerate either the gains potentially available to us from further liberalisation of international trade or the losses which we could suffer from reinstatement of some previous impediments to trade.
I come back to the fact that since 1948 per capita GDP in the UK has risen by a factor of 4.3, an average compound rate of 2.1% a year, and very little of that growth is attributable to liberalisation of international trade:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/07/28/raising-productivity-a-policy-all-claim-to-like-in-general/#comment-950745
So to take that part of our trade which is tied up with the EU, the creation of the EU Single Market and the removal of obstacles to trade in goods within the EU has only been worth about 1% added to our per capita GDP, which is equivalent to natural growth over just six average months.
Are you also saying Neg l, that the earth is not flat?
I find that hard to believe 🙂
And that I can’t spell Nig l 🙁
Talking about the weather is a quintessentially English trait though in John’s case I suspect it’s more a justifiable attack on the sanctity of experts in this field and the accuracy and veracity of many their forecasts.
The BBC proffer up Brian Cox as an expert alongside Einstein, Newton, Feynman and Clark-Maxwell. This is beyond parody. A slur on the almost divine greatness of such geniuses that they have to suffer the indignity and shame of being compared to a New Labour graduate with a ten-bob Phd
Experts? Conmen more like
Perhaps when Mr Carney leaves the BoE he could transfer to the met office to teach them about forward guidance.
For livestock farmers this drought is no joke. The grass has stopped growing, they are already ripping through fodder cut for the winter, no second cut has been possible, and because the drought is nationwide no supplies can be bought in from elsewhere.
On top of that wells and boreholes are drying up.
A farmer with 200-plus dairy cattle to feed and water is staring disaster in the face. I hope government will do all it can to help this vital national industry through a uniquely difficult year.
@eeyore
Rest assured, the DEFRA minister will find someone or something to blame. Probably Brexit.
My own temperature has risen as I read this morning in the F.T. that Michael Gove is angling to bring the UK post-Brexit into line with Norway. It seems that those of us who voted Leave have been comprehensively undermined, Mr Redwood. Please explain
Well, I hope the Tory MPs take note of this headline to the ConsHome email sent out today:
“Our Cabinet League Table. The Chequers effect blitzes everyone. They’re all down. And May dives to her lowest rating ever.”
I agree with you Brian about Gove. I have never trusted him and have always thought that he was not a Leaver, and that what he was really angling for was to undermine Leavers. That is one of the reasons that I think he knifed Boris because Boris was a real threat to him and also might actually prove to be a Brexiter who could actually effect Brexit. I think it is all about power with Michael Gove, plus scheming and plotting against adversaries.
Capita’s just announced that they will allow the election of two staff members to their board this year.
This is another brilliant idea by this socialist fool Theresa May to turn the Tories into blue-tinged socialists.
And of course this policy will be hijacked by the hard-left and Marxist union activists masquerading as responsible employees
This PM is a moron, a gold plated moron
Does she not understand nor see how her policies are being hijacked by groups who are pernicious, determined and revolutionary?
You do not capitulate to the left. Once they smell that weakness you’re dead meat
Please ditch this PM and please stop pandering to the unions and the left. We will pay a heavy price for such cowardice
@Duncan
She is a Quisling, and if the party doesn’t remove her soon they they are Quislings too.
It’s a complete and utter mystery Duncan why John and his colleagues haven’t ditched May yet. Hopefully it’s just a case of biding their time and picking the right moment as they only get one shot per year at it because if they fail to remove her, we are stuck with her for at least another year.
It seems the Tories are on a death wish if they don’t act soon to get rid of her and her Chancellor.
We had a loud early morning thunderstorm here last week. Rain has a curious odour after a long dry spell but the storm passed quickly and was wonderfully refreshing. The downside is that my gardener now complains that the lawns are growing again!
The Met Office has been at the cutting edge of supercomputing for several decades. The third and final phase of their Cray XC40 supercomputer was successfully installed in December 2016; this was a hugely complex Government IT project which for once was delivered early and on budget.
Weather forecasting is a hugely complex discipline requiring the computation of a enormous number of variables, involving a global data gathering effort. It’s very hard to get forecasts right even one week in advance – but I think the forecasts are much more accurate than when Michael Fish infamously declared on live TV that there would be no storm on the night of 15th October 1987:)
But hasn’t it been lovely on non working days?
Pity the poor commuter, until we get back to the long hot summers of our youth (did they really exist or are our memories selective?) transport companies will not upgrade their stock to make it comfortable. The Central line is due to be upgraded by 2030. Most mainline trains are boiling sardine cans and mostly buses can be used as impromptu saunas.
Meteorologists have a much better track record, especially recently, than Economists in getting it right! No -one takes much notice of Economists’ forecasts anyway, and certainly by the time they can be checked out they have largely been forgotten about.
It is true that the level of general concern on the question of global warming rises when we have heatwaves and wild fires break out in certain regions. It’s difficult to sell newspaper stories on the subject when we’re in the middle of a cold snap in winter. It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be equally concerned – whatever the weather. That we aren’t is just an indication we aren’t thinking scientifically.
NASA is always a good place to start for anyone who is genuinely, and scientifically, interested:
https://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/global-temperature/
Weather has always been a part of my none business life, be it in the mountains, at sea, or in the air. You learn to respect it and avoid it’s extremes if possible. Under the catch all phrase of “Climate Change” it has become the religion of the 21st century. It’s most ardent followers being those who know least about it. Just for the record it has been changing at various rates for millions of years and will continue to do so. Both government and a privileged few have made a fat wad out of it while managing to let our energy industry deteriorate into a parlous state. When will we ever get a government that acts in the national interest. Until we do, one of the greater pleasures to be had from weather is watching Lucy Verasamy explain it to us.
Yup. Whenever you get a hot or dry spell it is used to promote anti-global warming policies favoured by the green blob such as more wind farms. We never of course hear the reverse – that cold weather is ‘inconsistent’ with the climate models. Global warming theory presumably has some truth in it, though a review of past projections and actual outturn shows it has been greatly exaggerated. The public seems increasingly unconcerned by official hysteria. Hopefully therefore it will be possible to get sensible energy policies going such as shale gas fracking. This will also be good for growth, as President Trump is demonstrating in the US.
It is not difficult to make long term forecasts if they are long enough you will not be proved wrong in you life time. Prince Charles gave us “Just 96 months to save world” back in 2009 so he was a bit out there.
It is however impossible to make accurate forecast that have any validity what so ever. Far too many variables, complexities and unknowns. One volcano or meteor impact could change everything. Predicting lottery balls from knowing their state positions would be a far simpler task and they cannot do that.
“start positions and velocities” I meant.
Another I interesting bye product of the extended high pressure. During the hottest days wind was supplying 1.5% of power on a peak demand of only 38gw. The zealots answer is to double the number of useless windmills so they can generate 3%.
The same people who are messing up Brexit.
It would seem short term weather prediction has improved a little, but long term is still a guesstimate, with the usual errors.
Good job OUR weather forecasters got it right during the early part of June 74 years ago with rather more basic equipment at home, and simple reports from ships and planes which were crossing the Atlantic.
That was only a couple of days ahead of what became D-Day, and it was forecasting where the centre of a known storm would pass. To claim they did better than today’s forecasters, who have a much better handle on where storms go, is frankly ludicrous. I sometimes wonder if this fits us attracting anti-expert, anti-science characters who reject anything different to the past.
As a regular offshore sailor, the surprise is just how accurate the weather forecasts are these days. There is even a network of buoys around our island which record wave heights to aid predictions for sea conditions.
Onshore, Accuweather provides hourly predictions of weather conditions that are also usually very reliable at least a day ahead. Our only problem is the actual weather itself. Wouldn’t it be nice to have some certainty that we could have that family BBQ next weekend ?
However, a friend in Florida, who usually does have that luxury, messaged me yesterday to say it was 91 degrees and 85% humidity. So perhaps we shouldn’t be too unhappy.
Oh, and by the way, he holds his BBQs around his beautiful pool but it has to be surrounded by a huge cage to keep the bugs at bay.
Still the water companies are getting away with regularly leaving the public without water supply. They need to feel some real pain to encourage them to provision better supplies.
They like to play fast and loose with definitions, its just weather when it doesn’t support their Climate Change agenda, but significant proof when it does.
Strange timing to write this piece given the weather in the South is actually heating up and a return to the previous 30C + temperatures is forecast.
I expect you’ll be out cutting your lush green grass this weekend? Whereas mine continues to be rather more straw coloured.
Let’s hope you are rather better at economic forecasts.
A good proportion of the staff at the European Medium Range Weather Forecast Centre live in your constituency – perhaps if you are genuinely interested in the subject you could ask them. They are the best there is anywhere in their field.
Reply I point out temperatures in the south are rising again. The point of the piece was to ask what happened to the confident predictions of new records last week? I do look at the European Centre site you mention as well as look at the Met Office and BBC forecasts.
John
Could there be an agenda behind all this propaganda?
Roger
Financial & weather predictions are guesses. Those who observe after the event know better.
Or propaganda for political or financial benefit purposes. Lots of money to be made in scaring people!
In recent years the Met Office have adjusted their forecasts so they are never wrong, so they will say “20% chance of rain” so if it rains or doesn’t rain it is hard to say they were wrong.
In some ways the present heatwave is similar to the famous one of 1911 more than 100 years ago. I wonder what caused that ?
Plenty of Twitter comments saying the current high temperatures are due to global warming, the same people who tell us low temperatures in winter are due to climate change. Are they the same ? Maybe Andy can tell us if Bristol Council have done any research into this.
‘There has been little news reporting of the change of weather, and no pieces apologising for getting the forecasts wrong about new records by last week end.’
That, of course would not suit the ‘Climate Change’ consensus. A school contemporary (astro physicist and climate scientist) says that consensus is not science, which must constantly challenge its own theories and conclusions to maintain integrity. Interestingly, he also says that all existing climate change computer models use made up data!
Oh, for God’s sake. Can’t we have a good summer without the BBC or the media telling us we’re all doomed? I know it’s bad for farmers at the moment but for most it’s been a lovely summer to enjoy. The media like to think that everything revolves around the SE of England. Let me tell them it doesn’t. Here in Scotland we are back to dreary, wet, miserable, cold weather. Normal summer for us. Last year was wet,wet,wet. Some of my flowers didn’t even bother to bloom. This year up until last week has been wonderful with what I would call normal temperatures for the UK. 22 – 25 is lovely. The useless wind turbines have hardly turned at all – hurray. Everything today is ‘a record’. What will they say next year when things turn cooler and dreary? I am sure Al Gore is still living and enjoying his condo by the sea, all the climate change luvvies are still jetting around the world and heating their enormous mansions and politicians still have their noses in the trough where they is a quick buck to make from the renewables companies. The weather will do what it wants and nothing we do will make a jot’s worth of difference.
Old folk hereabouts in Snowdonia pay no heed whatsoever to weather forecasts from any source. On one side of the mountains it will be blowing a gale and on the other brilliant sunshine…at least for 10 minutes or more. Why the BBC and other channels spend so much on giving us useless and vague information is beyond me.
I felt that a headline on The Sun last week i.e. “The World is on Fire!” was irresponsible. I overheard a mother in a supermarket trying to reassure her upset child that we are not doomed. Evidently the current area of wildfires around the globe is about average for a summer, it’s just that this time they are closer to inhabited areas.
Let us be honest, there is much the Met Office do not know about the weather (including climate and temperature).
Last week the Met Office’s chief scientist, Professor Stephen Belcher, explained on BBC Newsnight that the causes behind the recent heatwave are a combination of short-term weather and long-term climate factors. Asked if current summer temperatures were the ‘new normal’, he said: ‘The heatwave that we’ve got is probably part of natural cycles in the weather, but it’s superimposed on this background of global warming, and that’s what’s elevating our temperatures.’
The important wording is – NATURAL CYCLES IN THE WEATHER. On this occasion the temperature just failed to eclipse (much to the BBC’s chagrin) that of 42 years ago (short term?).
Professor Sir Brian Hoskins, a member of the Committee on Climate Change, also acknowledged some scientific uncertainties about the role of climate change in the recent heatwave, saying: ‘We have seen sustained warm and dry patterns. What we don’t understand at the moment is whether climate change makes these patterns more likely.’
So the High Priests of global warming (climate change) admit it is beyond their knowledge.
On the bright side of global warming, that is if we want a greater aging population.
Some of Britain’s leading medical experts have calculated that a rise in the average temperature by a further one degree Celsius over the next 40 years would increase heat-related deaths in Britain by about 2,000 – but would reduce cold-related deaths by nearly 20,000, ten times as many. And of course we can adapt to warmer summers. In countries such as Spain and the US, where the use of air conditioning has become the norm, heat-related deaths have dropped substantially in recent decades despite global warming. We can do the same, enjoy warmer summers and take the benefit of warmer winters too.
All depending of course on whether we have and can afford the electricity for air-conditioning.