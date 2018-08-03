The Bank of England tightens money further

Over a year ago the Bank of England decided to tighten money policy considerably. It removed all the special credit lines for commercial banks designed to encourage lending. It issued stricter guidance over car loans, mortgages and consumer credit. It went on to raise interest rates from 0.25% to 0.5%. It achieved its aim, with money growth halving to just 3.5% from the 7% level in 2016. The car market duly fell sharply, and the top end of the property market was damaged, primarily owing to tax rises, but assisted by the credit tightening. Money and credit still look too tight to provide the backdrop for decent expansion.
Yesterday they decided to go further, by increasing interest rates to 0.75% and introducing the concept of an Equilibrium rate of interest considerably higher than today’s rate to guide markets towards expecting more monetary tightening. It is difficult to see why from the numbers being reported. Growth has slowed. There is no surge in inflationary pressures. Banks are better capitalised. On the Bank’s own forecasts the UK economy grows more slowly than it used to with no inflationary problems ahead. They themselves concede that if they kept interest rates at the new level of 0.75% instead of raising them further prior to 2020, output would be higher, unemployment lower, and inflation only 0.2% higher than on their preferred course of slow growth and more tightening by that date.
The Equilibrium rate is an unhelpful abstraction or distraction from the day job of keeping inflation under control whilst promoting better growth. The Bank accepts that the so called Equilibrium rate “cannot be directly observed” – a polite way of saying it does not in any normal sense exist. They accept that “there is a wide degree of uncertainty around the estimated level” of the real equilibrium rate. By choosing a range of 0% to 1% real they are trying to get markets to accept more tightening, but then they back off a bit by leaving the timescale imprecise.
Inflation is being kept down by the open nature of the UK economy. A large inward migration is keeping wages down, whilst massive imports of goods and services are keeping general prices down. The Bank forecasts those features to continue. They are aided in this by internet competition, and by the emergence of big discounters in a range of markets. The Governor himself gave a good lecture some time ago which I commented on effectively debunking the main part of the MPC’s analysis. Their theory is that they can measure capacity, and that we are now close to capacity. They therefore expect inflation to rise as we hit capacity. As the Governor pointed out, in an open global economy like the UK you can always import anything you need which domestic output cannot provide. So why is the MPC still praying in aid the idea that we will soon have exceeded capacity, and therefore need to be reined in? How do you measure capacity reliably these days, when the internet and changing consumer fashions and transforming what we need and the supply to meet demand? The Bank is doing us no favours by being too pessimistic about the outlook and then taking action to ensure a disappointing outcome.
I think it was already priced into the markets. Once again it highlights the b.s. spoken about the effects of Brexit. The important part is that forward guidance indicates no further anticipated increases.
PVL – Ireland should pay back their loan not just the low rate of interest we provide as they’re doing so well now, we have regions in the UK in need of more support. Their 9.1% YoY GDP growth is indeed very impressive and its time they paid their 2% of that GDP into NATO as we do instead of expecting everyone else to protect them and pay their bills for them.
Irish GDP figures are often not relevant and throw up exceptional results like that due to corporate activity – transfer of high nominal asset values to Ireland for tax reasons. We saw this effect also in 2016.
Carney has been wrong on all his predictions and forecasts. He has already shown that he should not make decisions or be too political. Once more, we have the Govt producing scare stories to accept May’s betrayal of the nation, Electoral Commission acting as a govt arm to undermine leaving the EU despite £28 million spent by Remain to leaves £13 million!, BoE doing the same, Treasury fake reports, dishonest KitKat policy of civil service to hide costs and ties to EU and we are expected to believe this is a coincidence!
These so called independent bodies are anything but. The same with the OBR and ONS. They are all in the realms of yesterday’s weather blog sensationalism not based on fact. Get rid of them and stop putting extreme left wing people in charge or in heavy numbers on the governing board. Same with judiciary and very quango. Let us have the bonfire Cameron promised.
Two days ago JR was trying to tell us of the EU project fear. Many of us told him that it was not the EU but the Tory govt past and present. This blog is another example how the Tory Govt is acting in a dispicable way to get us to change our minds to leave the EU. It is as outrageous as it disgusting.
Check the GDP growth in cash terms.
Ireland is a tiny economy compared to the UK
Ireland 295 billion v UK 2.6 trillion
(Measured in US dollars)
PvL when you start from a low base high percentage increases are easy…
If there is £39 Billion it will not be going to the “low countries”, no matter how good your whistling is…
Ireland’s GDP is somewhat volatile. Large bits of its domestic economy are owned by foreigners, who send their profits home. Hence, Ireland’s GNI (what we used to call GNP), is only 80-85% of its GDP.
Mr Carney’s forward guidance has been consistent at least.
Consistently wrong.
May with Macron today seeking approval for another sell out no doubt. Last time she underhandedly sold out the country with her white paper she got Merkels permission first!
May needs to be ousted.
Nig 1, The UK economy is effectively in recession. We have had an average (official) immigration increase of about 3.8%/yr every year since 2004. The real figure is probably much higher (using NINos rather than IPS).
So our economy should have averaged at least 3.8% growth just to stand still. Especially as, we are told, the immigrants are all productive working age people, except for a few 30 year old children. The actual average (inc the 2009 bust of -4.2%) is about 1.4% annual GDP growth (Statista). All whilst we were firmly in the EU.
Good morning
For some this will come as unwelcome news. Increases in taxes plus interest rates is going to put severe strain on many already overstretched budgets. Expect luxury items to take a hit and people to start to shop more carefully.
I seem to remember that the Govenor of the BoE has a history of seeing large increases in house prices followed by a sharp fall. Let us hope that this does not happen here as I am sure people will not forget this come the next GE like the last time the Tories screwed the economy up 😉
Jeremy must be so pleased.
Well I am pleased because it means I shall be able to receive more interest on my meagre but necessary savings. Then I can contribute more to the GDP because I will buy more.
I had to cope with interest rates at 15%. So around 2% is nothing in comparison. We survived, so will prudent others this time around.
PS the rates were so high because of the disastrous economics of the 1970s Labour Government which turned us into the sick man of Europe..
Carney should not comment on political decisions, he should stick to his job as bank manager. If he wants to be a politician, he should return to his home country and stand for election.
They are all Remoners and Remainers.
Treason May, Spreadsheet Phil and Mr Carney are on a mission of deliberate sabotage to teach us all a lesson.
Don’t mess with the establishment!
(and you thought you lived in a democracy!)
Is Theresa May meeting Emmanuel Macron to see whether Brexit can be stopped?
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/aug/02/improve-emergency-brake-offer-to-stop-brexit-says-french-senator
“The intention is not solely to ease Britain’s EU withdrawal but also to see whether even at this late stage Brexit can be forestalled.”
Will there be official minutes of this meeting which could be produced as evidence during any proceedings against Theresa May?
It’s certainly not what we want to see. Our PM guesting in Macron’s retreat.
The Frenchman who openly stated he wants to take jobs from London! She is a disgrace.
The nation watches on a the Greatest British Prime Minister since David Cameron grovels her way across Europe, “cutting short her holiday” to go to a Mediterranean island to make further concessions to Emanuel (my plan is to take all business from London) Macron.
@Stephen. (my plan is to take all business from London) Macron.
And we want to business with these people? They’re all a bunch of back stabbers.
I would love to know the real reason that Andrea Leadsom handed the Tory leadership to Treason May. Putting remainers in charge of a what should have been a Brexit govt is utterly unfathomable.
Bob, id guess because she didn’t want to be the UK’s version of Trump, vilified by the press at every turn, every sentence taken out of context and twisted to put her in a bad fashion. The press intrusion on your family life is massive, they pick on items of clothing, who you’re children are dating, who they are partying with, it is no business of the general public and that’s why more family women and women with grown children don’t want to get into public life, it needs calming if not stopping.
Remainer May had the most support from Tory MPs, even surprisingly and stupidly the Brexit ones. Having said that, Leadsom is now enjoying her ministerial position and car so much that she is now a backer of May’s disastrous Chequers proposals.
Not sure there is anyone we can trust to deliver a true Brexit. The majority of 650 self serving MPs will always put themselves above the country and a little matter like democracy.
1. The pro-Remain Conservative parliamentary party was always likely to put one of their own into No 10.
2. Andrea Leadsom ran a car-crash of a campaign.
But I agree with your closing sentiment. In commerce, managers who don’t enthusiastically deliver necessary change don’t last long before being sacked. May should have ensure a pro-Leave majority in the Cabinet.
Not when you realise the Tory Party is the party of the EU. They tried to enter under Macmillan. They eventually took us in on a lie, invented the Single Market, Major sold us out with no referendum on Maastricht, took us into the disastrous ERM. Most of their MP’s are Remainers. Is it really so unfathomable? It was a fix from the start, they spent millions of public money on anti Brexit propaganda and used the Civil Service to undermine the vote, then used the Electoral Commission to hammer the Leave side.
Many of us here predicted most of this as soon as the referendum result went against their plans for a Remain vote.
Rees-Mogg, Redwood, Bone and a few others are really the odd ones out in the party in wanting the best for the UK.
Politics is at an all time low.
If Corbyn and May are leading the two main parties how bad are the rest of their MPs (apart from Mr Redwood)?
Corbyn is far to the left of the average Labour voter.
May is far to the left of the average Conservative voter.
We now have the final act where May capitulates completely to Brussels.
They accept the Chequers paper with a few refinements. I.e. continued freedom of movement and providing we stay in the Customs Union.
She will come back and announce that she has secured a good deal and maintained her red lines.
She will hope we are all thick knuckle dragging morons and you will be destroyed by the voters.
Fear not, if Facts4eu and others are correct, the nonsense Chequers plan is already toast.
Dr. Redwood, upon Mrs. May’s return, can you kindly ask the 1922 to hand her her p45 and get on with planning on WTO trade with the EU.
There are now more voices giving positive comments on a WTO Brexit, the Conservative Party needs to come together to help the nation to accept that its now THE BEST DEAL.
Peter Wood, It’s not just Theresa May, Mark Carney is “uncomfortable” with the WTO system too.
The island that Treez is meeting Napoleon was originally developed by his forerunner. Perhaps she is counting on his penchant for older ladies in her efforts to gain support for her surrender terms. French TV seems to be saying that he will not agree. Ironic that she should go begging the him on an island. The original would have been pleased.
According to LeMonde, there will not be any official minutes as it is supposed to be some informal discussions, and as Macron has already pointed out that Barnier is the only one to represent the EU27 position.
I just hope the Mediterranean breeze will help make bearable the 40C on the terrace.
If inward migration and massive imports of goods and services are expected by the bank why all this scare mongering about Brexit? Hammond and the government are telling us that importing after Brexit will be difficult. Can they please make up their minds? Hammond’s fiscal policies are clearly meant to thwart Brexit and yo slow the economy so much for the public to think its the Brexit factor. He really is a piece of work.
The economy is already slower than it should be and this is to drag it further. All designed to show Brexit is having a deleterious effect. All part of Project Fear. With low inflation this action is months ahead of its time, but just in time to try to de-rail Brexit.
Just as Olly Robbins is the new Prime Minister, so Mark Carney is the new Chancellor of the Exchequer. The Remain farce gets more and more absurd.
Carney wants interest higher so he can reduce them and blame Brexit.
Every move him and Hammond make is to slow the economy and blame Brexit uncertainty.
Pathetic.
This certainly seems to be their appalling agenda. I listened to Carney yesterday, he went on for ages but said virtually nothing of interest, meaning or value. Do they get special training in using lots of words to say nothing at all? Is it perhaps part of the Oxford PPE course.
None of the journalist questioned why the UK banks can get away with charging such huge fees and margins over base and why they are so slow, restrictive and incompetent. This is hugely damaging to the economy.
The interest rates immediately apply to mortgages etc but will not feed through into savings. The Banks are out of control but big money always rules the roost.
PS. I am not against interest rate rises – I would like some return on my savings – it is the timing that is fishy. The other day I found the deeds for my house and the mortgage rate when I took it out in 1975 was 11 percent.
Ian – Si non e vero e ben trovato. Trust in so many of our institutions is collapsing. Is the Bank crushing the economy on purpose? Is the Civil Service impartial, or ruthlessly political? Is government conspiring with the enemy to sell us out (using our own money)? Are bodies like the Electoral Commission, supposed to hold the ring, in fact shamelessly parti pris?
When government looks like traitors, Opposition like scoundrels, Parliament like clowns and the media like ( a propagandist’s ed) poodle, to whom can we turn to put things right?
Agenda 21? We are all being taken for fools and all slaves to whatever government gets in. They are all in it for themselves and all as bad as each other. There are some very big banking families behind all this. Just as I am sure the vote in Zimbabwe has probably been rigged so the Brexit vote will be, just not during the actual election but afterwards by politicians deeds and policies which plebs like us can do nothing about. I am amazed Mrs May can show her face in church.
Armed insurrection by the people, for the people. It may be the only option left after our democratic rights have been usurped in totality!
Let’s put the Bilderburgers and the globalists back in their boxes and screw down the lids!
The miniscule flaw in your excellent argument is the belief this current crop of atrocious Governing elites, give a damn what the so-called politically illiterate hoi polloi think? They are only important at election time; and why should the establishment care, they live in a very different and privileged world to the rest of the so-called common people – the upper-class fervently wish to continue their lording over the British populace and Brexit broke these hard and fast elitist rules…how dare they!
The placid nature of Brits (unless stirred up from their somnolent slumber due to a great cause célèbre), their general ignorance of the inner workings of an archaic Government structure, means they can be taken to the cleaners each election, and are frankly, completely incognisant of their true people power, unlike the French………….or indeed as consumers!
Eeyore, You are quite right. Immense damage is being done by Mrs May adhering to her Remain agenda. People’s distrust and contempt is palpable. Yet the Tory party, with its ludicrous MP’s May support letter, seems blind to the crisis.
Indeed bank lending is hugely restricted by misguided and arbitrary regulations and their margins, fees and terms are excessive.
(Named ed) bank even charges personal overdraft daily “fees” 1p per £7 these amount to about 68% interest (or 38 times even the new base rate) such is the lack of real competition in UK banking they even get away with it. Also without quoting the real % rate.
Philip Hammond is an appallingly misguided chancellor his taxes on Pensions, Property, Landlords and Tenants, Non Doms and his increases in insurance tax, IHT ratting and now even a new probate tax are hugely damaging. Why on earth did T May appoint and retain this tax to death man? He is causing huge harm to the economy.
Support among Tory members for Hammond as next PM is about 1% (May’s support would surely be even lower) compared to 28% for Boris, 18% Javid and 13% Mogg, Gove *% Davis 4%, Hunt 4%.
I am not very keen on Javid or Hunt myself. But almost anyone (apart from Corbyn and Mc Donnall) is going to be better than May and Hammond. They are wrong on virtually every issue and would give us a vassal state “Brexit”. They are tax borrow and waste, greencrap and over regulate socialists.
https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2018/08/why-boris-johnson-is-now-the-favourite-to-succeed-theresa-may/
The never ending increases in taxation for both private and business in various forms is indeed counter productive, excluding Amazon obviously.
Something radical would be better like Boris and John joining ukip, alongside Kate hoey etc
If that doesn’t happen the next election will be interesting because there will simply be nobody worth voting for, no least worst option available : they will all be too bad to contemplate.
We need a lot of new candidates who are closer to the mainstream majority public and not liberal elite.
The only alternatives to Mrs May I would trust are Boris, JRM, possibly David Davis. Javid or Hunt will not implement anything close to Brexit. They would probably also keep the current Olly Robbins framework.
Mrs May usually does or decides on things in her walking holidays. Over the weekend I dreamt that, following the horrendous ratings she has been receiving in pools, she returned from hols and announced her resignation. Bliss.
Over the next few days, however, came a slew of whispers, speculation, and the Macron meeting. So my nightmares came back. What Mrs May is dreaming of is coming back from her walking holiday with the key EU27 leaders signed up to a Deal, and everybody in the UK heralding her for being so wonderful all the time.
Gove 7%
It appears that the Fed and indeed the BoE are taking monetary decisions based on political considerations with an intent to undermine and hinder rather than assist.
Indeed that seems to be the agenda.
Where is your evidence? Trump has released billions of dollars into the US economy through his tax cuts. This must have an inflationary effect and it is inevitable that the Fed will want to ensure it does not run away.
Emergency measures are no longer needed, year on year our economy has improved. Stealing from savers has to stop sometime . The bank of England’s and this governments policy of low interest have caused people’s high level of indebtness.
I believe we have a good man at the helm in the BoE and given the amount of uncertainty about he is right to proceed with caution until we see how we go, which I presume we should know in a short while.
Some years back I spent a little time in Panama and got to know some of the canal pilots there one of whom told me that they had a way of gauging how the world economy was faring-
You see when the big container ships coming from China were passing the canal at that time, these ships were usually loaded down to the max loadline/ so therefore the pilots did not have too far to climb up the ship’s side to get on board- easy job- with all of this cargo bound for the US East Coast ports and Walmart no doubt.
Whereas the ships going the other way from the US back to China were largely carrying only empty containers..in this case the pilots had a long long way to climb- a hard job
Both types of ships looked the very same in their container numbers and ships profile but the cargo weights were terribly different and so trade balance between them had to be way out- and then with this measured over time- say months, years- we can see. Just a different way of looking at things
Jason Wells,
‘proceed with caution’ !?!
More than a decade of unconventional monetary policy that is not unwound should not be seen as cautious, the opposite is a more appropriate.description.
Utter tripe. He told us when unemployment reached xxx interest rates would be increased, never happened. He gave other predictors that did not materialise. JRM had the measure of him at the select committee. He is a puppet doing what the chancellor asks. It is not his job to be political. He crossed that line. Who trusts Hammond? No one.
After the crash savers were told by the deputy BoE governor to spend our savings.
There was a very interesting article in The Guardian a couple of days ago( “Germany’s China City:how Duisburg became Xi Jinping’s gateway to Europe”by Philip Otterman),looking at what is happening in this Ruhr rust-belt city now that it is the central logistical hub for the European end of China’s Belt & Road Initiative(and the world’s largest inland port).
Unsurprisingly,the freight trains coming from the east are full and those returning east mostly empty.
A large inward migration is keeping wages down,
There us no evidence for this , and it would be rather surprising if increasing the size of the economy held wages down across the board. I disapprove of spreading irrational xenophobic fears ,otherwise I agree with much of what you say
You need to check the govermment’s own figures for immigration.
There you will find the evidence for “a large inward immigration”
Witht several hundred thousand new arrivals moving into the job market each year, competition for jobs rises and employers are able to recruit easier without increasing wages.
It is simple supply and demand.
It has nothing to do with “xenophobic fears”
Government own figures are massive underestimate. So many obvious gaps in their counting approach.
” several hundred thousand new arrivals moving into the job market each year, “. Yes, some come looking for jobs, others come with no intention of ever having one, deliberately arriving with very young children in tow ( in winter ) and heading for the local council’s housing dept. They then start on the housing dept staff, saying it is wrong that their young children will be out in the cold at night. They want a “foot in the door” of benefits, getting onto the NHS lists etc. Once here on the taxpayer, they have no intention of leaving or working. Why would they when our govt gives them a rise in living standards, just for arriving and doing nothing?
It is not just mass immigration it is also the hundreds of thousands that May lost as HS and Amber Rudd lost a further 56,000 this year. Where do they work? What impact on crime, modern slavery, sex trade, drugs etc.
Incredulously Javid now advocating after the terrible Home Office record to lose illegal immigrants to let more people stay in the community while applications and status are resolved! Is he effing mad?
It seems that Newmania discovered that word ”xenophobic” some time ago, and likes to use it at every oblique opportunity against Brexiteers, even those of us who originally came from foreign parts.
Remainders also enjoy words such as ”swivel-eyed” and ”cliff-edge” – it’s what comes of clicking ”like” on Facebook and thinking you are in accord with the whole world and that you know it all.
There is not a finite number of jobs we have virtually full employment, active economic participants increase employment opportunity .
It is simple , but not quite as simple as that .There is a lot of work to be read on this; read some .
And without selective immigration it is those in the unskilled jobs who are hit hardest.
“and it would be rather surprising if increasing the size of the economy held wages down across the board.”
By that rationale there should be no cuts in public services then. Alas, here we are.
Newmania,
There is evidence that medium and high wage workers have gained, low wage workers continue to lose.
(This causes societal pressures, moreover it is a contributory force to the direction of economic developmemt).
@Newmania
Just when was it Xenophobic to talk about immigration? Are you people for real? We have a high level of immigration. Nobody is talking about colour or race so how is it Xenophobic?
ONS report July 2018
Latest estimates of Long-Term International Migration UK, 2017, figures given are:
Immigration: 630,000
Emigration: 349,000
Net migration into UK: 282,000.
Though insufficient attention is ever given to the facts behind the headline figure: that’s 630,000 new arrivals per year – many of whom may have a limited previous experience or understanding of our language and laws – all seeking accommodation, public services, jobs, benefits, credit, etc.
A considerable strain on services, unbalanced by those now rather more experienced ones who are leaving.
Not really.
If we can’t live with interest rates at around the lowest rate in 300 years, something is very wrong.
Asset prices need adjustment albeit slow but sure back to sensible levels. Savers need a real return again.
Sir Joe Soap,
Agreed. The country is in the situation of net capital formation not keeping up with population growth whilst the economy remains unbalanced. Monetary policy seems to continue to be aimed at banks’ liquidity, profitability and solvency (with no link between small individual savers and any returns to investment that do exist).
(The nature of current monetary policy, a tax system past its sell by date, and the failure to attain a clean Brexit are sadly building towards a perfect storm… Plenty of space in which John McDonnell can operate.)
Something IS very wrong.With semi-permanent deficit financing and an economy biased to consumption (of imported goods),you get poorer not richer.Most of our supposed growth for a long time has been nothing more substantial than the simple spending of borrowed money.Adjusting for the borrowing effect,our ‘clean’ GDP per capita has decreased by 5.1% since 2003 according to Tim Morgan at SEEDS(#131;20/7/18).
And after 11 years of recovery/growth we must be far closer to the next downturn than away from the last.The government should be preparing for it but,as someone once said, “you can’t taper a Ponzi scheme.”
The “end of history” was supposed to result in a benign,globalised version of the Soviet Union(not that they told you that);instead the west is facing the problems the old Soviet Union faced in it’s final decades.
There is nothing wrong with normalising interest rates while the economy is growing. A quarter percent rise is overdue given the rates should not have been reduced in 2016.
If you want a subject for your ire over tightening of credit aim at financial institutions’ margins when lending money. Most of these institutions could afford to absorb the increased costs (the rate rise) as other retailers do when their supply costs increase. But it is more likely these costs will be passed on and increased for unsecured loans and other borrowings. What chance the increase is passed on in full to savers?
The banks have their part to play in our costs of living.
When does Mr Carney’s employment contract expire?
I’m sure that Justin Trudeau can find him a cushy sinecure back in Ottawa.
It’s simply a measure to slow the economy, with a very real danger of crashing it, and heap the blame on Brexit.
This is a political decision not an economic one. The BoE should stay out of politics.
They’re all in it together Peter.
Maybe that’s what Cameron meant when he said ‘we’re all in this together’. ‘We’ being the corporate globalist shysters who will do anything to stop the people taking back control through a democratic process eight-hundred years in the making, which we had stolen from us by subterfuge.
But Osborne hired Carney for his usefulness as a political weapon… Already well before the referendum (and of course during it) Carney did his best to act as one.
I am somewhat confused.
Are wages rising out of control, is inflation getting too high, have the terms of Brexit been finalised, are we entering a non sustainable boom period ?
If the answer to all of the above was yes, I could understand an upward movement, but we keep on being told we are just about managing all of the above.
Whilst I have to agree I think interest rates have been too low for too long, surely now is not the time to adjust them just as we are about to leave the EU, or does Mr Carney already know something, which we have yet to find out ?
Something does not smell right here !
It suits their purpose Alan. They have to make Brexit look bad somehow. Things were going too well, and the remainers couldn’t let that go.
A raising of interest rates by 0.25% was seen in the recent past by American and Canadian pundits for their own economies as neither here nor there. They could hardly be bothered using airtime to discuss the possibilities.
Our media, especially paper variety, are fighting for their lives. Even more than usual everything is shock-horror times two.
My guess, that in effect, remoaner circles have gone running to Mark Carney repeatedly shouting “We’ll fall off a cliff edge, do something! do something!’
He didn’t take take them in haste to the white cliffs of Dover. He’s not British you know
Thanks for admitting a large inward migration is keeping wages down, only politician in either of the main two parties to admit this simple truth.
In UK wage growth at the lowest paid level (eg in building and hospitality) is among the lowest in the EU. However in Poland it is among the highest in the EU. Supply and demand. Simple.
The economy is clearly in bad shape – and Brexit will clearly make it worse.
We do not know how much worse because we do not know what Brexit means.
Are the patriotic pro-EU Tories going to so their duty?
Or will the raging hard-right pensioners get their way?
It will be for my generation to pick up the pieces either way.
@Andy,
Until you begin to admit there are serious problems with the EU (1. Not right that a foreign body should have so much power 2. Greece and so on 3. The EU could collapse), then I don’t think Brexiters are going to take you seriously.
(I’m not saying you don’t have some good points, either, but you’re not engaging in debate – personally, I think the EU should be seriously reformed – stripped of ALL political power – and I think now the time is rife compared to 5 or 10 or 20 years ago – and if that doesn’t work, go for complete Hard Brexit but only when we’ve built up our economy sufficiently / allowed our companies and Europe to re-adjust – can take some years because business is tough, but possible I believe).
I’m not raging, or hard right, but I am a pensioner with children and grandchildren .
Look at the bigger picture and the longer term.
It’s never been more true that “ short term pain for long term gain “ will more than justify leaving the EU.
The economy is clearly in much better shape than Remain had projected during the referendum, and other than constant hysterical assertions, we hear no tangible reason from Continuity Remain as to why Brexit should make it worse. It is interesting that all the coherent criticisms of the chequers / white paper plan are that it keeps the U.K. too tied into rule by the EU. The opportunities of Brexit are such things as saving £12bn pa, cutting tariffs, freeing up the U.K. economy for choice and competition in goods and services currently excluded by EU protectionism and opening up new markets for U.K. goods and services. Assuming there is a decent agreement (questionable at the moment) our children are fortunate to have such a bright future before them.
The economy is in bad shape eh?…. So the BOE decides to raise interest rates?? Seriously, what are you on?
That’s not what the BBC are saying this morning, exports to the rest of the world are up…
Economy in a “bad shape” you say Andy.
Why does the Bank of England need to apply downward pressure to the economy again ?
And the hard right slur again.
Very poor.
Andy, Brexit will be worse because we won’t have truly left it. We will be subservient to the EU, not be able to trade in the way we want to which could really boost our economy, ruled by the ECJ and still in the customs union. All because of remainiacs such as yourself. I would love to get a real Brexit and when the economy booms see what you say then. When are you moving to one of the EU countries? Hurry up please.
I think you are the one in bad shape
Are you taking the medications. I think a lie down with the curtains closed may help you
Have you thought of going private
I assume Carney is putting up interest rates based on a detailed analysis by Bristol Council ,eh Andy ?
You do not know what Brexit means, but you do know the economy will ‘clearly’ be worse.
Got any basis for that, other than bigotry against your elders?
Soft or hard pieces?
You really can’t say anything without making a disparaging ageist remark about the elderly can you! It’s a wonder you don’t advocate compulsory euthanasia upon reaching retirement age, thus saving the country money.
My three kids are about your age I suspect. The eldest two have had to pay way over the odds for their houses – many tens of thousands of pounds – because of immigration and the huge pressure on house prices that has caused. The youngest can’t even get on the housing ladder at all despite being a university graduate. Unsurprisingly, they’re all leavers, which rather dispels the myth that ‘liberal progressives’ would have us believe that all young people voted remain.
As for the economy being in a bad shape, you’re clearly not qualified to pontificate on that one! You haven’t lived pal!
According to the financial Web site, ThisisMoney, the base rate was at 4.5% in October 2008.
Ten years later, it is at 0.75%.
Although the US Fed is increasing rates quite aggressively and reversing QE yet seeing strong growth. There is an argument that normalising interest rates boosts the investment climate as investors are not so worried asset prices and projected returns are distorted by exceptional monetary policy. Perhaps there’s something of this in the US. Obviously Trump is also cutting taxes, bearing down on excessive regulation and promoting cheap energy, none of which out Govt is even thinking about. That is probably the real difference.
Another major difference is the US response to the financial crisis was much more rational and banks in the US now have lower leverage than in the U.K. and Europe. The EU-Brown approach was an error.
Any reduction in net migration after March 2019 will take the pressure off demand for housing and thus ease price rises.
The Government predicts that we are building 120,000 fewer homes than we need. Take off 240,000 additional arrivals and, based on a figure of two or three people to a housing unit, the shortfall either disappears altogether or the gap goes down to an easily bridgeable maximum of 40,000 units pa.
The fact that various groups want us to build 300,000 more units a year is an attempt by those on the left wedded to maintaining immigration and driving down house prices. The latter would have a devastating effect on the wider economy.
On the wider point, I can see no purpose in increasing interest rates at present. Families are reported to be struggling. Increasing their mortgage costs is just going to create more misery for those without fixed rate loans.
You may recall the Cyprus government taking peoples savings in one swipe. At least with near to zero saving rates Mr Carney is letting us watch them disappear a little more slowly.
I am not sure that you can measure capacity, but perhaps it is a better incentive for savers and better bank capitalisation. In Nursing when we talk about capacity it is something entirely different.
Is this increase a sign that no deal is accepted as the most likely outcome – a small price to pay if so.
A better Governer than Mark Carney would control the inflation of his waffle.
The new Equilibrium Rate (that “cannot be directly observed” !) will surely add an extra dimension of the absurd to the Bank’s oft ridiculed so-called “forward guidance”.
Is it I wonder part of the remain scheme to make things look bad on Brexit. Sorry I just do not trust these large institutions.
Per BBC , Mr Carney said the possibility of a no-deal Brexit is “uncomfortably high” and highly undesirable, the prospect of the UK leaving the EU without a deal was “a relatively unlikely possibility, but it is a possibility and that if a no-deal Brexit were to happen, it would mean a disruption to trade and a disruption to economic activity, as well as higher prices for a period of time.
This suggests that according to the Bank there is a less than 50 per cent chance of a No Deal Brexit and that there will a temporary increase in prices.
Surely, if the increase in prices is only expected to be temporary the Bank should be waiting before acting to increase interest rates. In fact, the Bank should be supportive during such a phase considering a reduction in interest rate to ensure that demand is not choked off.
Further, if some sort of deal is cobbled together which to the delight of CBI members and the Remain cohorts Sterling and markets may be boosted at which time a small upward move in interest rates would be appropriate
The Bank therefore seems to chosen the wrong move at the wrong time.
Whose function is it to measure whether our country has reached or overreached capacity to accommodate more people? That is rather more important than gauging whether theoretically the economy can expand further without inflation, surely?
Mark Carney Bank of England Predictions
1) House prices going down by more than a third
Could he be specific, anywhere in London?
2) real interest rates going up by almost four percentage points
Is this on savings too, or just on loans?
3) unemployment going to nine percent?
Is this prediction throughout the UK and over what period?
4) the economy going into a four percent recession.
What does this mean, GDP down 4% throughout the UK or in particular industries?
How has Gross pay stagnated when the NMW and NLW have gone up so much?
People are feeling they have less in their pocket because they have an extra 3% national insurance tax now in the form of Workplace pensions and Employers are also paying their extra 2% national insurance tax in workplace pensions. Surely this money now in compulsory savings schemes for investments should be having some impact on the economy and investment in the UK?
Carney’s now beginning to step outside his remit. He needs a muzzle and quick
He’s offence to impartiality
When are Eurosceptic Tories going to get their act together, ditch the vile May and purge these people who continue to peddle this trash?
Remain is an offence to democracy and represents an unbridled, unashamed transfer of political power to the unaccountable elite
Mr Redwood,
Your lack opf understanding of what modern monetary policy is about is baffling for someone who spent quite some time in or near government. This especially given a unanimous MPC for a change. Canney is quite right that the exceptional circumstances that justified an extremely low level of real interest rates have long gone and that further monetary stimulus is no longer justified. There is clearly no cyclical problem (high employment), house prices are among the highest in the world and must come down to achieve reasonable affordability levels (otherwise wages must go up) and the pound is close to an equilibrium level.
Of course that picture does not include per capita GDP growth of 2.5% or more but I disagree with your implication that monetary policy can boost growth. Growth is a long term phenomenon, what you want is the sort of cyclical boost that helps politicians and must be “paid back” later. Central bank independence is exactly to kee
p politicians’ hands out of the cookie jar. BoE is demonstrating its independence and that is a good thing for the long term. Maybe not for the government of the day right now, but who cares about that.
Reply You do not understand my critique. At issue is their idea of capacity. They had no need to raise rates
This will be yet more music in the ears of the unreformed and unrepentant Remainers in the government, from Theresa May down.
https://order-order.com/2018/08/03/carneys-project-fear-2-0/
“Mark Carney’s Project Fear 2.0”
Oh, but he is not saying that any of these things would happen if we left the EU without any special trade deal, so that we would have to trade with the EU as we already do with the US*, only that he has done the stress tests just in case they do happen.
* Labour’s Emily Thornberry on the BBC Andrew Marr show of January 14th 2018:
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/shared/bsp/hi/pdfs/14011801.pdf
“… we have been trading perfectly successfully with the United States for a very long time, they are our biggest trading partner outside the EU without a trading deal anyway.”
The BoE Governor cannot be taken seriously as he made a fool of himself with his outlandish fear factor statements in the run up to the Referendum.
As an appointee and dedicated follower of Chancellor Osborne, why Mrs May kept him on remains a mystery. Unless it was because he was a Remainer.
It’s no mystery, Den. Carney serves her purpose beautifully, I fear.
At least we still control our own currency.
The eurozone will collapse soon. The European Central Bank only gets a good credit rating because ‘on average the Member states have a good credit rating’: the Member States, except Germany, Netherlands, and Luxembourg, only have a good rating because they are backed by the ECB. It’s a house of cards.
The removal of tax allowances for BTL is kicking in fully. Landlords who have high gearing will be forced to sell, creating a glut of property for sale. This will lower prices and encourage more to sell,as prices fall. The treasury will be able to grab more CGT. The BoE is the Treasury’s puppet.
You ask ‘why’, John, but I suspect you are far more polite than the rest of us. It goes without saying that the only reason is to pretend that Brexit is damaging the Economy. Of course, this charade would not last a second without the active collusion of the media, just one simple question would blow the whole game sky-high, so the Elite are counting on the BBC to close ranks and lie to the public.
Very sad to see how they are willing to damage Britain to try protect the interests of the EU.
One more reason to make sure we Brexit – fast and hard as possible.