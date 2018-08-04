Beware the draft Withdrawal Agreement

It is difficult to see why some in government are so keen for us to complete negotiating a Withdrawal Agreement. The one the EU has in mind is a one sided grab of powers and money. Some in government seem to think we need another 21 months in limbo, technically out of the EU but in practice bound into it by a new Withdrawal Treaty on more penal terms than our current membership. What is they can agree after March 2019 that they have been unable to agree in the 2 years nine months from the vote until next March? Why not just get on with it with March 2019 as the deadline?
Mr Raab has tried to inject some negotiating counter into the proceedings by saying there needs to be a Future Relationship Agreement to justify this very generous Withdrawal Agreement for the EU. The problem is the UK civil service seem to accept that the Future Relationship Agreement will be a flimsy Head of Terms, effectively little more than an invitation to another 21 months of probably unfriendly and fruitless negotiations. Meanwhile the EU is understandably keen to get the UK to sign the Withdrawal Agreement in solemn Treaty form, so we are bound in and have to make the payments.
I have seen nothing so far on offer from the EU by way of a future relationship that justifies paying them another £39bn after we have left. Canada did not pay them for their FTA, so why do we need to pay them for something similar, if that turns out to be their best offer in the end? Nor do I like the idea that any future partnership would take the form of a complex and binding Association Agreement. These are used to impose EU rules and practices on states that would like to become members in due course.
The more I look at the UK economy and public services, the more important it seems to me that we have that money back soon. Then we can pull off what is needed for greater prosperity – tax cuts, spending increases and a fall in deficit.
It should be obvious. They are desperate to keep us locked to the EU. They think we will be fooled by the fact it is called a Withdrawel Agreement.
Once again treating us as mugs.
May is still trying to sell the Chequers paper which effectively keeps us in the EU.
The withdrawal agreement is just a cover to allow the Remainiacs to continue funding the beast.
When this comes before parliament anyone voting for it should be personally responsible for the money.
We still don’t know how it has been calculated.
So you have lost the argument. The government is going to pay up £39 billion, we will be a vassal state until 2020 and quite probably longer, and we have no future trade deal unless the EU consents some time, who knows when. I have listened to your forecasts, Mr Redwood. Every single one has turned out false. You have betrayed a lot of people. If there is a second referendum, I won’t vote leave again. I have learned not to trust you.
Reply No, none of my forecasts has been proved wrong. We are still arguing over a possible exit bill which I oppose.
Mel: had the Government handled Brexit the way Mr Redwood and colleagues proposed, I believe we would not be in this mess.
I feel betrayed by the Prime Minister, Mr Robbins and Mr Grieve.
Nobody’s paying for an FTA. It is forbidden under WTO rules. Canada has not been a member of the EU and made no financial commitments as a member, the UK has.
The 39 billion is to settle the UK account on voluntarily resigning from the EU under Art 50. It has nothing to do with any form of future relationship with the EU 27, beyond the completion of Art 50.
Mel Canty – Sir, you are deranged. You may as well blame the lifeboatmen for the shipwreck.
Mr. Canty,
It is not Mr. Redwood who has “betrayed” the people.
Mr. Redwood is not in charge of the leaving process.
It is clearly the remainers in the government, led by the PM Mrs. May, the foreign secretary Mr. Hunt and the Chancellor Mr. Hammond, who intend to sign us up to being a vassal state of the EU.
These people are not only not implementing the referendum result but also defaulting on their last election manifesto.
Hardly surprising as remainers do not believe in democracy, preferring instead to be ruled by people whom we do not elect and cannot remove.
If this vassal state is forced upon us by Parliament, completely against the result of the referendum and the manifestos of the two main parties, then any leaver or, indeed anyone who believes in democracy, should not be voting for any remainer MP in any future election.
To say that you would not vote leave again in a second referendum because the referendum result has been hijacked by the remainer establishment who are over-riding the referendum result is completely illogical.
Dr. Redwood,
You seem to be blaming the approach to exiting the EU on, either or both, Mr. Raab and the Civil Service, when you know full well it is Mrs. May’s responsibility. She has undermined David Davis at each critical point, she is one running around Europe trying to play nice with European leaders and it is her nonsense Chequers plan. Mrs. May is incompetent to this job and hold the office of PM; SHE MUST GO.
All well and good keep shouting she must go and easy from the comfort of ones home but you keep missing the next part, so what happens next?
No obvious stand out successor who could guarantee sufficient votes to topple her, so action at this time, if she decided to stand and fight, could strengthen her. Unshipping your prime negotiator, who has built up relations with the rest of the EU, for good or bad, at this most crucial of times, and presumably you would want Ollie Robbins etc to go, at best politically and operationally, naive, at worst disastrous.
Let her come back from these negotiations, assuming not much changes, she won’t get it through Parliament, let her and the rest of the Cabinet feel the anger from Tory members, let alone the rest of Vote Leave, plus a continued resurgence by UKIP, get the conference out of the way and then start manoeuvres.
The last thing you want is to trigger a General Election before the boundary changes are enacted.
She will surely go soon. Mainly as she and Hammond are such appalling electoral liabilities.
Tory MPs surely do not want another “lets bury the party for three plus terms again in the John Major style do they”? With May & tax to death Hammond it could well be even worse this time.
Then again I was amazed the MP dopes actually chose to retain John (ERM fan and not even an apology) Major last time in the “no change no chance” and “back me of sack me” election. Choosing to follow the daft and totally discredited “leader” over the cliff like sheep.
@Peter Wood
Fully agree she must go. Trouble is no one’s got the balls to fling her out.
But what goes around comes around, the conservatives will be unelectable at the next general election and be finished for good, probably even have to disband as a political party – whether they kick May out or not, it’s too late now and once trust is gone it’s game over.
It’s almost as if the conservatives want to kill themselves off.
Nonsense, the fault lies with the likes of Gove, Johnson and Redwood, who spun you a totally unrealistic story of what could be achieved through Brexit. Frictionless trade, easy trade deals, money to spare – fantasy island
Reply If we just leave we can have all those things
Indeed. But alas we have May, Hammond, Carney, the civil service, the BBC and all the rest who seem very determined to undermine the UK at every turn and subvert democracy.
The BBC radio 4 chose Michael Morpurgo on its point of view slot last night on Any Questions (after Germaine Greer with her Cocker Spaniel analogy). He was BBC “think” to his very core.
He argued it’s time to think again over Brexit.
“It is surely time to accept that we have made a mistake”, he writes, “that whichever way we voted, things are not turning out the way we expected”. “Or are we too proud?”
The people got the decisions right mate. It is the remainiacs under Appeaser May who are making a complete fist of it. And we are not leaving “Europe” nor trying to tow the islands out into the Atlantic. We are just leaving the appalling regulatory straight jacket of the anti-democratic, socialist EU and regaining our democracy, sovereignty and our ability to compete in the World.
If you love Europe as I do, you should obviously hate what the EU has done and is doing to it.
What do we look like crawling and begging for some kind of agreement which will just keep us as slaves to the EU? This is not what was voted for. We voted to leave, not to remain under the thumb of Merkel and Junker. To think of having to pay £39b for something that other countries get for free is an insult to all taxpayers. How come we can find this kind of money to give away so that others will be better off when we have no money for our forces, police, social care, NHS or schools? Mrs May is a disgrace as are all politicians who vote for this. The EU will continue to give us nothing in return. Just what have we really achieved from these talks which are costing us so much money and how much will actually be spent on the UK? I bet a big fat zilch. Talk about propping up the rest of the world. At this moment in time I feel ashamed to be British and its the Tory party and treasonable politicians who are responsible. So given that we have a choice at the election my X will not be going to any of the 3 main parties but to one that truly believes we should be a sovereign nation again.
None of this surprises me. While on one hand government policy is never to negotiate with terrorists, on the other they seem hell bent on ‘negotiating’ with a pariah state which threatens us almost on a weekly basis.
There can only be one explanation; May and her cohorts in the politically biased civil service intend to damage this country as much as possible before we leave.
The sneaky woman went behind our backs with Merkel just before chequers, now she’s pulling the same stunt at Macron’s place.
Normally such visits would not be alarming, but the concern here is that; a) she’s a remainer, b) she has a record of giving away our resources and sovereignty, c) her tactic is to commit treacherous acts perfectly timed to ensure she doesn’t get stopped in her tracks, d) she’s french and so is Macron.
I do not trust this woman at all, she’s sly, sneaky, a serious security risk, and above all anti-english.
I note a press photo showing her and hubby having a casual stroll through a french town, just as though they were locals.
Perhaps she would care to do the same in Hull or Sunderland ? Some how I don’t see her making it back to the car unscathed.
Begging the notion:
“oh no Mr Macron, I couldn’t possibly walk the streets of a town in my own country, they’d lynch me ! ”
Theresa May – the remainer’s choice, and the traitor no one has the balls to remove from publicly funded office.
There is of course a difference with Canada. Canada doesn’t try to break up the EU or sow division. Canada supposedly wouldn’t walk away from its contractual obligations to thousands of contractors (large part of the 39bn).
We’re supposed to believe that the UK is united in its way of leaving the EU. Why did it take years to even come to some sort of government position. An utterly divided government held ransom by a DUP. The UK redibility is not very high these days.
Kamikaze Government ?
After months of undermining our position, Mrs May is deluded to think she can now somehow pull a rabbit out of the hat via Macron.
For me the piece by Allister Heath in the Daily Telegraph last Thursday is spot on and should be required reading by all serious commentators (The kamikaze Brexit strategy of this Government beggars belief)
Mr Carney is at it again! his forcast record is abysmal and he lost any credibility long ago yet still churns out his rubbish.
So shackled are our Government and civil service to the EU that they have become the political equivalent of incurable heroin addicts.
No deal and WTO is the only good deal left, unless we are offered a FT deal.
I think you need to be convincing some of your colleagues Mr Redwood. I have had a letter from my MP, who voted to leave the EU, telling me that “the rulebook is simply a standard international law obligation on the UK” . The letter also gives me a long list of positive outcomes from Brexit, which I am well aware are not possible with the current White Paper. They also tell me that “Brexit is a process not and event, and we cannot possibly expect to leave overnight” !! I don’t call nearly 3 years overnight !!
Is this a ‘standard letter’ doing the round I wonder?
They do not seem to appreciate that we can all do our own research, and it is easy to find that the above is not the case. So, why does an MP who wants to leave the EU think this?? They are very foolishly putting their seat in great jeopardy, we are a strong leave voting constituency.
Afraid I have given up all hope of a clean and sensible Brexit whilst Mrs May is in change of our so called negotiations.
The incompetent, confused, and complicated way she has handled our dealings with the EU (her so called friends) beggar’s belief.
Given she has seen recent EU trade deals with Canada and Japan agreed without payment, without free movement, and without so many of the EU and ECJ controls she seems to want to allow for the UK, you would have thought the penny would have dropped by now.
She was, and still is, a Remainer at heart, hence the position we now find ourselves heading towards, but this time without any say in the make up of future rules whatsoever.
Probably too late now for anyone to take her place before any agreement she reaches is finalised.
I find it shocking that the majority of 650 Mp’s will simply allow her to get away with it.
The vote in Parliament (or the second referendum if there ever is one) should be, the May agreement, or WTO terms, but she will not put that option on the table.
It is clear that the Chequers Agreement can be accurately described as the underhand remainer’s deceit, which Boris Johnson declined to polish. This and the attitude to Brexit that it represents is as much a problem as the Withdrawal Agreement. I do not see how anything remotely satisfactory can be negotiated so long as May remains responsible for the negotiations. And, it seems to me, that insufficient time remains to negotiate any meaningful alternative to the default third country/WTO relationship. The Withdrawal Agreement envisaged by the EU and by May should be rejected by Parliament.
You allow the civil service too much say and power. They should be the typists of this enterprise. They are not elected, have no one to answer to, and should have no say beyond where to put the commas.
Forget the Withdrawal Agreement, it is peripheral. The question is, do the EU want a free trade agreement on goods and services. If yes then there may be a place for a Withdrawal Agreement as a gesture of goodwill. However if the answer is no and a consequent reversion to trade on WTO rules, the question of a Withdrawal Agreement or any form of payment should cease to be considered.
It is in the hands of sixty or so conservative MPs and four labour MPs to ensure that there is no support in the H o C for any Withdrawal Agreement except on the above terms, and only if there is to be a treaty on free trade and services. The Chequers white paper was dead the moment the meeting there closed. I find it nationally humiliating to have Mrs may trawling about Europe trying to sell some form of it. She and her coterie of civil servants are not fit to be running this negotiation and I look forward to your conference confirming it.
You voted for May now you can depose her. You knew May would behave in this appalling, duplicitous manner. She’s been behaving like this all her political life and yet you and your Eurosceptic colleagues elected her as our leader.
What is with Tory politicians? Do you have a death wish or something?
Or is it Tory politicians playing silly internal games to prevent Johnson from becoming leader?
Most Tory voters want this woman gone by year end. She is a liberal left Europhile and a Blair in a skirt and she is despised
none of what you want will be deliverd by Mrs May. Just like David Cameron before the referendum she is scurrying around the EU pleading for support for her sellout. At every turn she has capitulated to the EU. When Dominic Raab had the temerity to tell M. Barnier that the £39bn from the UK was not guaranteed she humiliated him the following day by making clear that she, or should I say Mr Oliver Robbins, was leading the negotiations, not him. We are waiting to see what great strategy you and others have to displace this unreformed Remainer and get someone who believes in an independent, self-governing UK in Number 10.
The reason why a vague Withdrawal agreement some hope will be signed is so that Mrs May can add in further concessions to the EU at a later date, after it has passed the HoC, which in vague form Labour and others would find hard to vote against.
I see reports in the MSM today that the PM will keep freedom of movement in the event the UK leaves next March on WTO terms.
I don’t understand why most Tory MP’s still trust her – she has to go.
My extensive weekly review of comments across the mainstream media puts a ratio of 80% in favour of Brexit and 99.99% in favour of getting rid of May ASAP. Around 50% believe May is being manipulated by civil servants the other 50% believe she is plotting with them against the democratic vote.
The right approach to have taken in this wretched process would have been to deliver the Article 5o notification with a draft FTA – something like CETA so that the EU would find it hard to say it was unacceptable. And then say we will await Barnier’s call. But we didn’t. We are now in a situation where No Deal is a possibility. So what should we be doing now? We should say that we are withdrawing from talks and start spending that £39 bn on preparations for a WTO future. The nature of the EU beast has always been apparent to anyone with an ounce of common sense.
What really was the difficulty on the brexit side of the Tory party not tabling a leadership contest before the recess. Not doing so has left may all summer with a fre hand to negotiate away brexit. This is seen in the publishing of no deal that has taken place since then.
We don’t have to sign a withdrawal agreement. A50 has been sent and that is enough
we can walk away March 2019.. we voted to leave.. we did not vote for another deal