A spending cut for the Treasury – stop sending money to the dead

Every day government sends out pension money and benefits to people who have died. It then employs other staff to work out where there has happened, and to seek to reclaim it from relatives of the deceased. This process takes time and effort, and is not always successful. It is also upsetting to family members to receive communications about overpayments to their dead loved ones. There is a double cost in the money they do not get back and in the costs of the recovery, and a cashflow cost from all the erroneous payments made. I ask the Treasury to look at how to improve and save money.
More to the point this waste and cost could be easily saved. Most people who die in the UK are elderly UK citizens. They must be well known to the UK state, as they die under the supervision of an NHS hospital doctor in an NHS hospital, or under the eye of an NHS GP. In order to get the free NHS care the elderly person has to be well known to the UK authorities, with medical card, National Insurance number, and registered with a local surgery with name , address and these identifier details. More importantly, the supervising doctor has to make out a medical certificate identifying the person and establishing date, time, place and cause of death. This document could be used to inform the rest of government of the death and cease all payments from close to the time of death.
It is true that NHS hospitals often delay producing the Death Certificate for a few days for no good reason. Why not ask the senior medical person on duty when the person dies to produce the certificate before going off shift, as surely it is easiest to write out an accurate certificate whilst the memory on the ward is still fresh as to the time and circumstance of death. This can be promptly checked and reviewed by another unrelated doctor at the hospital.
The state, however, delays matters further by requiring a relative of the deceased to pick up the medical certificate and to take it to a Registrar of Deaths to create a second death certificate. This can delay matters longer, as Registrars are not available at week-ends or in the evenings. The relative has to go in person to meet the registrar, and often there is a week’s delay or more before the first available appointment can be secured. The relative is requested to take the birth certificate, marriage certificate, NHS card, NI number, tax reference, full name and address of the person as if the state does not know any of this from the medical death certificate and its own records. Still, however, when the formal Death Certificate is issued, the government may go on paying the deceased.
Individuals are further encouraged to register with Tell Us Once. The irony of this is not lost, when it is clearly tell us at least twice and turns out to be an invitation to tell them many more times. This entails putting onto another computer many of the details given to the Registrar, and saying what the relative knows about the deceased’s relations with the state. After doing this, payments are still often made to the deceased!
This is a bad system that imposes plenty of stress and hassle on the grieving relative, and fails to use the amply supplied information to stop the flow of money promptly and cleanly. Surely in an age of computers which can talk to each other the state could stop paying pensions and benefits to the dead?
17 Comments
HMRC continued to pay me tax credits for a year despite me telling them multiple times that I had found a better paying job and was no longer eligible.
After being informed the second time they stopped paying me only to start again two weeks later.
Following me finally getting them to acknowledge my letters after one year and two months, they continued to pay me for a further ten weeks. HMRC then demanded I repaid all the money which according to its own rules I was not obliged to do but it still pursued me for five years.
In the end it backed down, but only because it breached data protection rules, not because it accepted it was wrong.
Address this cavalier attitude to handing out taxpayers funds, there is plenty of scope to save money.
There is a wider problem, the nonsense of one part of the State fining another, health and safety, data breaches etc. All it means is that the particular NH trust for instance, or say Railtrack, has even less money to do the job that it struggled to do in the first place resulting in a double whammy for the general public. First the breach and then poorer service.
We need personal sanctions, both financial and job threatening
Such a simple but effective solution
Indeed one government agency fining another or indeed several agencies arguing, often through the courts, over which one should pay for something or someone’s treatment – pushing them form pillar to post. Surely in a sensibly run state sector decisions should be made by government as to who pays for what. Not left to different parts of the state to waste money arguing over it.
Yes the government is hugely inefficient over pension payments and indeed almost everything else they do. My parents chose to defer taking the state pension in return for higher payments but they mucked the calculation up there too. It took years to resolve.
There are many more agencies, govt depts etc that should be notified promptly on a persons death, apart from pensions, the housing dept in the various councils also utilities and banks to stop standing orders being paid out if appropiate. If any court actions are pending then the police and courts should be informed..it can all be done by computers, it’s only a question of joining up the dots
Tax man is worse.
They sent out demands for supposedly underpaid income tax a few days after my dad’s death. They were almost certainly wrong but we were so upset we just paid up.
Their whole approach was outrageous.
Registrar of births and deaths are wildly different quality in different parts of the country. Some are good and sympathetic, others are uncaring and very bad.
Lots about the system does not work. And having more joined up big brother overseeing us is not the answer. Rather we need wholesale handing of buying power, decision making, and control over to the individual citizenry and away from the overpowered arms of the state.
I have dealt with 3 deaths in the past few years, so may I make a few comments?
In 2 cases, death certificates could not be issued immediately as there were discussions with me about the possible necessity of post-mortems to define the exact cause of death.
In all 3 cases, the hospital officials, the Local Authority Registrars and indeed the DWP were patient, helpful and kind – unlike many of the banks, investment companies etc, most of whom behaved as though the possibility of their customers dying was unheard of, and definitely rather bothersome.
Possibly the most obnoxiously difficult outfit was the TV Licensing Authority; it took four telephone calls (the last consisting of utter outrage on my part) to cancel the threatening letters that arrived for about 3 months, despite the fact that I had notified the Authority of the death within a week of the event.
when my Father in law died, registering his death clearly did notify all relevant state agencies. Like you though we had obnoxious threatening communications from the TV licensing authority whose default assumption was that a family of young people were now enjoying the BBC free of charge in his empty home. The other difficult lot were his cable TV provider because the option ‘the contract holder has died’ was not on their menu of choices. It took much persistence to get to speak to a real human being and cancel the service.
When my mother died there was no threat from the TV licensing authority but registering the death took 3 weeks. She died on the eve of a long bank holiday weekend and it took a week to get the death certificate signed (something I would have done on the same day when I was a junior doctor) . Then it turned out that the local registrar was part time and had no appointments for a fortnight! Her funeral was nearly 4 weeks after she died even though the death was uncontentious with no PM held. What would have happened if we had required burial within 72 hours I wonder…
TV licencing are incredibly offensive with their endless letters, and when you ring them to tell them there is no TV at a property they start asking you impertinent questions about things that have nothing whatever to do with them. The offensive letters often keep coming anyway. I must have had hundred over the years at various properties.
I have had recent experience of this subject as my Husband passed away a month ago. We did .Tell us once’. So far we havent received any money in my Husbands name. We did find it quite useful that this system saved us from notifying the local council, the DVLA etc. separately.
My Husband died in Hospital near midnight on a Friday night, and this may not be relevant, but all I can say is the the Staff at the Hospital went above and beyond, what I expected to care for my Husband, and my Son and myself, with efficiency and compassion. The NHS at its very best. !
The NHS was shockingly bad in all recent cases of death I have been closely involved with, indeed the deceased would almost certainly still be alive in any other developed country. It staggers me the persistent NHS is wonderful crap when the evidence to the contrary is staring us all in the face.
John, In the last few weeks I have registered My Mothers death, at the registrar they had a one time only on the day where they would cancel state pensions bus passes etc, just make it compulsory and then this should not re occur.
I suspect that dealing with this sort of candle-end saving costs more it saves. Certainly that’s what Sir Humphrey would tell the Minister.
JR carefully puts no figure on the loss. All over government similar small losses must occur. They are inevitable in vast and complex organisations, as is inefficiency, dishonesty and incompetence. What do they add up to – 5% of spending? 10%? Does anyone actually know?
In a computer age when vast amounts of personal data are efficiently handled by social media sites, banks etc, perhaps we should all run an online account with government. Auto fill the form and you’re alive, one click and you’re dead!
A very interesting topic.
I do not think it is the Treasury’s fault if monies are paid as a result of this. I think this is a something that Ministers need to sort out as it clearly is a inter departmental issue.
Having someone responsible in the hospital 24/7 for such matters and allowing all the necessary paperwork to go to the relevant departments is an aspect of administration.
A good detailed example of the frequent uselessness of our unionised public services, which are so grossly over-represented in political discourse and on the airwaves. As we can see above, all of this should be capable of automation with significant savings, releasing civil servants to do productive private sector jobs providing goods and services to people who choose to buy them rather than being forced to do so.
Meanwhile our supposedly Rolls Royce civil service is making a pig’s ear of Brexit – the main fault being with Mrs May and the Govt of course – and has embarrassed us all reportedly by coming up with comically bad translations of Mrs May’s Chequers white paper.
Good to know our EU partners are provided with some mirth as British ministers go round abasing themselves and us by warning the EU that it will be worse for them than us if they don’t accept Mrs Mays convoluted vassal state proposal to ‘leave’. A threat which plainly carries no credibility having had no proper preparations made for it.
Perhaps Lord Owen is right. We are now in such a pickle we better go for EEA membership as a temporary measure and seek a Canada type deal ove the longer term, under a new and more inspiring PM.
I guess you are raising this issue John because of perhaps your recent experience in the aftermath of the loss of a family member.
You are correct in so much as a significant time and effort has to be made by the surviving family members, especially at a time of grief, to inform many people and departments of any death.
Certainly in the case of death at home, a certificate is often delayed due to the need for a post mortem examination, to confirm cause of death.
Certainly you would think that all Government Departments at least would be able to link up the reporting of a death, if they were sent a copy of the Doctors Death Certificate automatically by the Doctor themselves, thus saving the time of everyone involved.
Given most people who are in receipt of a State pension or Benefits, do not pass away on the last minute of the last day of the payment week, why not allow a short period of grace until at least the end of that payment week before stopping any further payments, and thus saving the need, the expense, and the upset of chasing up people for the repayment of just a few pounds, which always seems a rather callous action.
Like sm, I recently had to deal with 3 deaths in 3 years. I had already done the phoning around before I’d got to the Registrar appointment. I have to say that the gentleman at DWP was fantastic. I’d phoned about my mother’s AA but he then sorted pension payments & apparently a death payment to my father to help with funeral etc that I’d been unaware of. He told me at the time that as payments had just been sent that my Mother was overpaid by one week but to await the letter. Unfortunately for them, before repayment could be made, my Father died so everything then was frozen pending Probate so after about 2 years they were refunded the £72.05 overpayment.
I did find the ‘Tell me once’ thing, a good idea, a waste of time at the Registrars as I’d already done it in two of the three cases (& that one being outside of UK though he died here). What is needed is the form & a contact telephone number available with the Certificate of death, the form acting as an aide-memoire for the relatives for details to be given. If there are no relatives, the hospital/hospice can complete. Similarly, if the death is at home as a doctor must certify the death & if no relatives, the authorities.
One number to call soon after a death would have been much easier, as long as follow up letters regarding over/under payments are sensitively written.