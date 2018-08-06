Government tightens fiscal policy more to help slow the economy

The latest figures for borrowing show a further reduction in additional borrowing in the first quarter of the new financial year, as forecast here. Tax revenues are well up on a year ago, by more than the rise in spending, so additional borrowing falls again.
The authorities just need to be careful lest they slow the economy too much. Then they will find the deficit stops falling, as tax revenues are sensitive to the rate of growth. As expected, the combined fiscal and monetary tightening is slowing the economy, at a time when other advanced countries are offering more stimulatory policies.
16 Comments
Even under normal circumstances a ratio of public debt to GDP of over 75% during a period of record low unemployment* would be high for a relatively small country with an independent currency** , a problematic trade balance and a very large financial sector. The UK is the only large offshore banking centre with those vulnerabilities. A country in those circumstances must be extremely vigilant about macroeconomic stability. The US is the only country that can afford to be like this.
Therefore it is commendable that Treasury (and the Cabinet I presume) and BoE are doing their best to reduce vulnerabilities when the country is about to face a very large shock (depending on the severity of the Brexit version that will emerge) that may cause an inflationary spike, challenge exchange rate stability and stimulate unusuall migration of businesses.
Chaos may be what some people think desirable but even those who expect to profit, might lose. Even the consequences of a no-deal Brexit and subsequent replacement deals outside the EU might not be to some people’s liking. It is as hard to pick a winner when all the horses are lame as when they are all healthy.
Reply The state debt to gdp ration is around 67% as we have bought in £435bn of the debt!
Apologies. Should have added:
* unemployment/employment measures are emerging as a basis of anchoring (targeting) modern monetary policy and the BoE is one of the most prominent pracxtitioners of up to date policy tools
** Although during the past 14 months, GBP/EUR volatility has decreased considerably. One should expect that in the case of a consensual brexit, GBP’s external stability would be actively supported by all major central banks/official reserve managers, including the ECB. The latter might be more problematic should the Brexit outcome (in the eyes of those foreign institutions) be perceived as suicidal.
You say “The Treasury (and the Cabinet I presume) and BoE are doing their best to reduce vulnerabilities”
How does inflicting real damage to real and productive businesses in the private sector “reduce vulnerabilities”? It does quite the reverse, it reduces taxes, kills jobs, damages productivity and investment.
There should be no large shock at all. The only shock (for the remainiacs) will be that we are actually economically better off out, providing we get a nimble, democratic & sensible real Tory government. One that responds to the needs of the EU. This rather making us mere regions of the dire EU.
Of course their could be a shock if May does the appalling deal (worse than remain) deal that she insanely proposes. Then, worse still, Corbyn/SNP actually gets into power and start to create the next Venezuala but without the oil or the sun.
JR,
Your reply does not stand up to deeper scrutiny. Yes, BoE bought part of the debt, but it is not something the BoE can just write off, due to the future value of the Pound, so the UK debt still stands at nearly 90% and not the ^&% you are claiming John R
Reply Not so – we will probably do what the US is doing and gradually retire the bought in debt
Given the official, average influx of migrants (all sober, BBC admiring, hard workers – so we’re told) of over 250,000 every year since 2004, our economy should have expanded at 3.8% avg per year since then. Its actually been about 1.4% avg/yr. So we have been in recession, on average, for 14 years, probably longer. The official figures are all to pot anyway, so the reality is worse.
No wonder ordinary people have seen house prices rising (higher supply but much higher demand) and wages falling (that pesky supply and demand, again). When will our government start telling the truth? NINos may slightly exaggerate the problem but the IPS grossly underestimates it. If we weren’t so tolerant there would have been riots years ago.
I though they were all doctors, brain surgeons, physicists and graduate engineers according to the BBC. With all the physicists & engineers being female of course this being the BBC propaganda unit.
So why JR are Philip Hammond, the Treasury and Mark Carney adopting such hugely damaging policies for UK businesses?
So they can blame Brexit.
And winkle out landlords for the CGT and double stamp duty.
@Ian. Exactly right!!
I see the HS2 outfit seem to be able to take people’s property off and lumber them with huge legal bills even before they even pay anything. Government sponsored theft and this is before we have a Corbyn/SNP government. What are HS2 enthusiasts May and Hammond playing at? Are they going to correct this outrage or ignore it? Better still cancel the mad project now.
Strange the government is happy to spend so many £billions on HS2 (to save 10 minutes getting to Birmingham). Yet they seem very happy for people at Heathrow and indeed Gatwick to wait well over an hour just to have the passport checked. This all for the sake of a better system or just better scheduling of border staff – costing virtually nothing.
A queue does not save anytime anyway the same number of passports still need checking – queue or no queue.
Because they passionately and genuinely believeD Brexit would be a failure…and are stuck.
“Pride is a weakness” ~ The Patriot (movie )
“The authorities just need to be careful lest they slow the economy too much.”
Yes. Of course.
“Then they will find the deficit stops falling…..”
It (presumably the Govt deficit?) won’t necessarily fall anyway. Someone in the UK has to borrow to fund the trade deficit. If this remains the same and the Govt wants to borrows less, the private sector will have to borrow more. This is unlikely to happen when interest rates are rising.
“……as tax revenues are sensitive to the rate of growth”
Only in the sense that, and all other factors being equal ie tax rates don’t change, tax revenues are proportional to GDP. If GDP doesn’t grow then neither will tax revenues.
Simply because, they want a “balanced budget”; the Conservative Party is ideologically committed to such a policy. Simply because, it still thinks we are on the Gold Standard; and, that the currency issuing government’s accounts, are the same as a currency using household or private sector business.
For those that understand a bog standard departmental monthly budget sheet, have a look at https://www.ons.gov.uk/file?uri=/economy/governmentpublicsectorandtaxes/publicsectorfinance/datasets/appendixdpublicsectorcurrentreceipts/current/datdataset4appendixdfinal.xls
You will see in Row 70 “Public Sector Current Receipts”, that Treasury is maintaining its 3% per year increase in the total tax take, while the GDP will be increasing, and your wages, somewhat less than that.
As I said before; to get to an Osborne style balanced budget, Hammond has to shrink the growth of the economy. The same process is going on in the EU Club Med countries, occasioned by the stupid “EU Stability and Growth Pact (SGP)”. The latter has yielded up to 50% youth unemployment in Club Med states. Boy Oh Boy, are they going to be angry when they grow up!
On the basis that we are constantly being told Brexit will impact on our economy negatively, I find it strange they are slowing it down. I would have thought that they would have found some stimulus to make up for the alleged expected slow down or at least waited to see what the effect was.
Surely such honourable men would not be manipulating the economy solely to achieve their political ends?