Spending the £39 bn – cutting VAT

Once we take back control of our money and laws we can review the incidence and level of VAT. It becomes a UK tax on 29 March next year, after years of it being an EU imposition.
I have set out before my wishes. Surely most can agree we should abolish VAT on green products. We wish to encourage people to have more draught excluder and insulation, and to have better controls on their heating systems, yet the EU charges them top rate VAT on it all. Lets simply abolish it.
I would also like to see us abolish VAT on domestic fuels. Fuel is expensive, and hits those on lower incomes particularly hard. Successive governments say they want to tackle fuel poverty. The best contribution they could make would be to remove the tax on fuel.
We should also abolish VAT on female hygiene products.
These changes would create some loss of tax revenue, but are easily accommodated within the savings of £39bn if we leave without giving the EU a present. I set out the costings of all this in the Brexit budget I offered as an illustration of the scope prior to the referendum.
Giving people and business a little more money encourages them to spend it elsewhere and create jobs and wealth from it.
Remove VAT from hot food. Why should VAT be charged because the temperature of the same product is different ?
VAT, or purchase TAX is actually a good and clever tax argue. You don’t have to pay it until you spend and when you do it allows the government to get some money. This means that if the economy is not growing then government has to pull in its purse strings.
Very true. But as a non-progressive tax on consumption VAT bears hardest on those who spend the greatest proportion of their income, the poor. This has the unhappy result of ensuring the very poorest pay more of their incomes in tax than anyone else.
Next government hands back the money as benefits, a peculiarly effective way of damaging the self-respect and morale of those already low on those desirable characteristics. Who can doubt that resentment rises in line with dependency?
For this reason I support JR’s suggested tax cuts which will, to some small degree, get government off the backs of the poor.
These are good ideas. Meanwhile Mrs May continues to flog her dead horse misleadingly called the Chequers Agreement. The Conservative party needs another leader and PM with an entirely different mindset. One who is prepared to accept and implement the referendum result without the misplaced arrogance of the present incumbent.
Vat at its present rate is too high on everything. It is surprising how a bill mounts up once the vat is added. I certainly agree with your examples where it should’ve excluded altogether. Fuel for heating is not a luxury and neither are female hygiene products. If we continue to be a member of the EU I am sure they will take control of other taxes eventually.
Always nice to spend 39bn by not paying what is due to the UK’s scapegoat. The UK, which caters for the wealthiest and 9 of the 10 poorest regions in northern Europe could well do with a scapegoat and the distant EU is in no position to defend itself. Still curious that the rest of northern Europe is prospering well inside this “scapegoat”.
For some good news, Ireland will soon be able to tap into the 30bn CEF (Connecting Europe Facility) which will also invest in direct shipping lines between Ireland and the ports of Belgium and the Netherlands, enabling more direct trade between Ireland and the wealthy continent.
Two questions – what percentage of vat goes directly to Brussels? If, heaven forbid, the EU accepts May’s deal they would still be able to impose vat rules and uk wouldn’t be able to make the changes you suggest?
I suggest we go a step further. Zero rate the items you have identified and then reduce the headline rate by 5% to 15%.
Never mind spending our £39 billion on this tax cut, mitigate it with a turnover tax on those businesses such
as Apple and Amazon who offset profits made in the UK using licencing fees and royalties
For an enlightened view on VAT and many other taxes you will have to change the Chancellor. At the moment best concentrate on getting a free trade deal on goods and services. Only if this is a failure and the future is trading to WTO rules can we re-direct the £39 Billion and the surplus on duty we would accrue. Note , a free trade deal has to be free of anything outside normal trading practice that the EU might wish to impose for political purposes. Things that neither the USA nor Japan would allow.
Tax cuts will always help jobs & the economy from the current hugely over taxed position. The other absurdity is that a house extensions have VAT on then but a new build house does not. Often this results in full demolition of something that (but for this tax treatment) could sometimes be done better as an extension.
The other absurdity (of the planning system) is that often perfectly good old houses are demolished to build a new one. This when (for less money) they could have had both the new house and the old one next door in the garden. Two for less than the price of one. What a waste of perfectly good houses.
VAT is absurdly complex and open to fraud. 20% is an absurdly high rate too. Chancellor Geoffrey Howe in 1979 increased the standard rate of VAT from 8% to 15% and now it is 20% and with increased scope too. Why are taxes endless increasing so hugely. What are the government doing with all this money? Certainly not providing any much of any real value by way of services that is clear.
All good proposals, but we have to get out first and that’s where our focus needs to be right now with the continuing rain of EU propaganda in Google news, Guardian, Independent and BBC.
Another candidate for removal is insurance premium tax. We all need insurance for our vehicles and homes, why on earth make it more expensive than it already is.
As Milton Friedman put it (though the figures now are probably more like 46% and 60% with the indirect costs of daft regulations, tax complexity, green crap energy costs and the likes:-
“I am in favor of cutting taxes under any circumstances and for any excuse, for any reason, whenever it’s possible. The reason I am is because I believe the big problem is not taxes, the big problem is spending.
The question is, “How do you hold down government spending?” Government spending now amounts to close to 40% of national income not counting indirect spending through regulation and the like. If you include that, you get up to roughly half. The real danger we face is that number will creep up and up and up.
The only effective way I think to hold it down, is to hold down the amount of income the government has. The way to do that is to cut taxes.”
Alas May and Hammond are over tax, over borrow, spend, endlessly waste, intervene and over regulate people to their very cores. Why did these dopes even join the Tory party give this agenda?
No comment to today’s VAT speculation- as if anything we say here could make one bit of difference to what is really going on?
Have you heard the latest story? Unless we get some kind of preferential trade deal with the EU then we could all be murdered in our beds. Please don’t tell me that this is nothing to do with our treacherous Prime Minister and her euromaniac civil service sidekick.
The government taxes us when we earn it, taxes us if we spend it and then taxes us if we save it. If we make any money in the markets or on a second property, the government takes a slice. UK gov taxes and spends about 50% of GDP which is shamefull after ten years of conservative government. Socialist governments like Venezuela do the same.
But John. Mrs May is determined pay the £39billion to Brussels. She also wants to sign up to a non regression clause shadowing EU legislation.
If she has her way it will cost more out of the EU than being a member.
I hope you know something we don’t.
I would like to see more spent on Defence….
The NHS has a huge emotive pull that will be difficult to resist.
All serious economic forecasts make clear that the economic hit of Brexit will dwarf the figure of £39 billion. Drops in investment already prove the point. So please stop whistling in wing
Reply The economy keeps on growing post the Brexit vote despite the monetary and fiscal squeeze being administered
Charging tax on energy efficiency measures is crazy. VAT is clumsy & a typical outcome of EU nonsense. Both need dumping.
JR,
Your proposal on no deal and trading under WTO rules are delusional and no deal is not an option for a continued thriving UK.
Due to
1) Britain wold be the only big country trading only under WTO rules. Other countries even those without trade deals, have side deals to facilitate customs inspections
2) Britain must divide import quotas with the EU
3) Britain benefits from trade deal with 50 odd countries and these cannot automatically be rolled over.
4)Saying we can just keep our borders open is fine, but the Eu wold be unable to reciprocate, not least because WTO rules says tariff-free access wold have to apply to all countries in the World
5)Export forms even on computers would quarduble
6)No del means are hard Irish border
7)Just in time switching to non-Eu suppliers will cost time and money
8)We have no domestic regulators for medicine, aviation, EUROatom
9)Shortages of border guards will at least not initially stop the free movement of labour for a while.
The list goes on, this is not Project fear Number two but simple facts which are difficult to disregard therefore “no Deal” on WTO terms or something less is a simple illusion that the country cannot afford (Source the Economist.)
Reply How many more times do we need to answer all this foolish pessimism? Start by reading the WTO Facilitation of Trade Agreement.
Who cares about tinkering with tax rates. What decent people want to see is the destruction of Labour’s liberal left client state and their vile victim based, PC obsessed agenda
We also want to see the Tories ditch liberal left politics and a return to morality and decency
Stop pandering to the liberal left agenda and start to confront this most pernicious form of politics that has infected all areas of the State
Parties should be guided by morals not politic convenience
Leave the EU at the earliest date possible. Abolish VAT completely paid for by removing UK troops from illegal wars and closing Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports and Department of International Development. Reduce staffing levels of remaining departments by 10% to start with). Allow a far more free market in health care reducing costs and improving services. Repeal all EU regulations and taxes giving a massive boost to business at zero cost to the taxpayer. Announce free trade with any country willing to do the same. Not a free trade treaty, which is anything but free, just no tarriffs of any kind. Remove benefits for any person either not born here or not having paid 10 years of national insurance. All foreign nationals to have to have ID on them at all times and be subject to immigration laws (unlike the current situation). No right to work or reside in this country or relevant visa should mean immediate expulsion.
Do you consider bicycles to be “green” Mr Redwood?
EU VAT harmonisation started in 1992. The UK charged 0% VAT on domestic fuel bills in 1991, it could have continued at that legacy rate under the rules. However, the Conservative government introduced a VAT rate of 8% in 1993, which Labour reduced to 5% and is now the EU minimum rate for UK energy sales.
The EU proposal is for a 0 – 5% VAT band that would enable 0% Tampon Tax, but with member states maintaining a weighted average VAT rate of at least 12 percent. The UK could reduce standard rate VAT to 15% anytime it wants under EU rules.
“We wish to encourage people to have more draught excluder”
No. Not unless you have a pet budgerigars. They’re geared up for hot and actually quite cold Australian non-static positions, ie they fly about a bit, and can die here stationary in a draughty cage at night.
FOR NON -BUDGERIGARS~~~ Including dogs and cats, given you have adequate central heating~~~~~ If the draught is not the continuation of wind-incoming, there is a a good reason air is trying its best to get into your home….and why something is desperately trying to pull it in!
Stop it at your peril!!!!!!!
Off-topic, just like Andy and his mendacious Remoaner ilk it seems that a reporter at the Daily Telegraph doesn’t know the difference between “should” and “would”:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/08/06/simple-guide-happens-no-deal-brexit-scenario/
“… Liam Fox, the international trade secretary, predicted that a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU would be “one of the easiest in human history.””
Anyway to help take his mind off the serial abuse he is getting in the media I’ve dropped a short line to Liam Fox, as follows:
“Dear Dr Fox
I wish to inquire how much progress your department has made in its planning for future compliance with Article 7.4 of the WTO Agreement on Trade Facilitation after the UK has left the EU.
As can be seen from the text that I reproduce below this will require the UK to adopt its own risk management system for customs control, a system separate from any system which may have been adopted by the EU prior to our withdrawal.
I would be particularly interested to learn whether you anticipate that if the UK leaves the EU without any special or preferential trade deal, as you now see as becoming more likely, then all of our imports from the EU which are presently treated as being very low risk and so not needing routine inspection at the border will have to be immediately reclassified as higher risk for the purposes of the UK risk management system.
Thanking you for your assistance
Yours sincerely
Dr D R Cooper
“4 Risk Management
4.1 Each Member shall, to the extent possible, adopt or maintain a risk management system for customs control.
4.2 Each Member shall design and apply risk management in a manner as to avoid arbitrary or unjustifiable discrimination, or a disguised restriction on international trade.
4.3 Each Member shall concentrate customs control and, to the extent possible other relevant border controls, on high-risk consignments and expedite the release of low-risk consignments. A Member also may select, on a random basis, consignments for such controls as part of its risk management.
4.4 Each Member shall base risk management on an assessment of risk through appropriate selectivity criteria. Such selectivity criteria may include, inter alia, the Harmonized System code, nature and description of the goods, country of origin, country from which the goods were shipped, value of the goods, compliance record of traders, and type of means of transport.””
I don’t suppose I’ll get any substantive response; recalling that the “F” in “DEFRA” stands for “Food” I emailed Michael Gove to ask why he and his thousands of civil servants were doing nothing at all to counter the various scare stories about the availability and quality of food after we leave the EU, and I have only had an automatic acknowledgement.
This government is an absolute disgrace; I am tossing up whether it is better or worse than others we have suffered such as the Blair government; and its shame must be shared by all those who previously supported withdrawal from the EU but who have now agreed to serve under Theresa May and promote her crazy, and treacherous, plan.
Brexit should provide the ideal opportunity to overhaul and streamline the tax system in totality.
The most important point (as we all know) is that now a British elected politician can change the tax law – and be held accountable for it.
What a relief!
It will be much more than £39bn with add- ons. Another way to save £30bn would be to cut the top speed of HS2 to 150mph from the design speed, which is 50mph faster than French high speed lines and runs half the distance. It could then be run on the old central line track over much of the way. Re Spectator R.Clarke.
An interesting few minutes on LBC last night when customs experts were phoning in after 8pm. One said that the idea of secure borders was impossible because officers could not distinguish between tourists and migrants. This is true, but the host could have asked what they do in countries such as the US, where they ask for details of the trip and where tourists are staying and for how long. Besides, the issue of NI cards is the crucial right of EU citizens. Then we had an expert saying that it was French customs we had to worry about. They were already useless and had not spotted the 9 illegal migrants which jumped out of his lorry when he got home. They may now spend absolutely ages in Calais inspecting the paperwork for French produce being sent to be sold in the UK. I can see that being popular with the French farmers. Expect the rotten fruit, veg and cheese to be dumped in the autoroute. No doubt plenty of wavering voters may swallow the lies.
May will be pleased. Perhaps Olly and Rolly are too.
Sounds like joined up thinking John.
Problem is the Government have also agreed to pay huge sums for new Nuclear energy, and persist in using (at the moment) expensive alternative energy from winds farms and the like, add all that onto the absolutely stupid imported wood pellet fiasco, and you end up with a base cost for energy being much higher than it should be.
Absolutely agree we should not be paying £39 Billion that we do not owe for so called free trade, as that is not “free trade” is it, its a bribe !.
Good / news for Brexit from economic POV:
The Financial Times reports, ‘Brexit pessimism eases among UK’s biggest companies’
– I voted Remain, although I really want the EU stripped of its political power, and support Hard Brexit more if we had proper plan / our economy built up. However, at same time, I want to be pragmatic and objective. And Remainers on this site such as Andy and Peter must address facts like the ones presented by the FT and their survey of UK’s biggest companies.