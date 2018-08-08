Iran and a conflict of laws

The US President brought sanctions against Iran into effect on 7 August, with more to come in November. UK and EU companies are warned that they need to comply with the bans on automotive, oil trading and other goods with Iran being introduced in two phases. The US Executive Order takes powers to enforce this against foreign companies by warning them that if they do not comply their assets and income in the USA can be distrained to pay fines and penalties, actions can be taken against their executives on landing in the USA, and they will find they cannot use US banks to facilitate their trade and business anywhere in the world. Many EU and UK companies have accepted this extra territorial assertion of power and are cutting their Iran trade in order to keep the far bigger US and global trade that could be damaged otherwise.
The EU acting for the member states argues against accepting these US sanctions. It has rushed out a reprise of the EU Blocking Statute of 1996 which was designed then to deal with US sanctions against Cuba, a legal instrument which was never used. It has added to this document provisions to cover trade with modern Iran, and seeks to impose a ban on EU companies complying with the US sanctions. Were this to be effective legally it would mean a double jeopardy for EU companies, facing legal actions against them and their US business if they bust the sanctions imposed by the US, and facing EU legal actions if they comply with the sanctions.
The form of the EU legal document is unclear. There is to be a committee of member states to supervise its actions. Member states themselves are invited to put in a penalties regime for companies breaking the Blocking Statute requirements. Bringing a case where a company simply decides against doing business in Iran could be difficult if the member states do put in place the necessary legal enforcement, though it would be easier if an EU company had broken an existing contract for fear of US retaliation.
This development of a further trade spat between the USA and the EU is unhelpful. Meanwhile we await the talks between the EU and the US over car tariffs and other matters.
Governments and politicians do seem to like placing business in almost impossible positions. This through a constant stream of usually idiot, ambiguous and ill thought through regulations – both domestic and international. It does huge damage in general. Perhaps one day they will get together and have a sensible regime but it seems unlikely.
Good morning
I confess to be a little confused over why sanctions are imposed on Iran but never say, Pakistan ? For whatever arguments one hears against Iran, you can pretty much make the same against Pakistan.
If the USA wishes to impose sanctions on another country that is its business. To seek others to do so without going through proper channels is wrong.
What concerns me is, that it will be the UK that is most likely to suffer particularly our petrochem industry.
And in a knee jerk reaction, continuing to want to suck up to the EU, our Foreign Secretary sided with them. So companies will be damned if they trade and damned if they don’t, maybe Mr Hunt who seemed to forget the nationality of his wife, could explain what a company does in practice.
Politically it is an extraordinary position to hack off the biggest trading nation in the world who we need a trade deal with in less than a year in favour of an organisation we are leaving.
More proof that the civil service, this time the Foreign Office, are determined to stay wedded to the EU and another nail in the leave means leave coffin.
After all the Geoblocking of US sites in 2016 resulting from EUVAT and then again in 2018 for GDPR, the EU making trade with the US more difficult is not an unheard-of event. I suspect, as with one of the laws I mentioned above, certain member states will simply decline to enforce whatever penalties regime is out in place.
When the US has a disagreement with the EU & we are not a member, that is a matter for them.
The USA is acting as a bully. In the circumstances companies will make their choices on the balance of pain between available options. I doubt that the German government will punish Mercedes for choosing trade in and with the USA over Iran. It also seems clear that such US actions are accelerating moves to escape US sanctions by other countries. These include development of the petro-yuan to facilitate oil trade between Iran, China and India and international payment systems to by pass the US controlled SWIFT settlement system which China, Russia and others want to avoid to escape US sanctions. These trends seem to be well underway and they will, over time, blunt US sanctions policy.
Again to simplify . You are damned if you do and are damned if you don’t. Many workers have been in this position in their places of work and will understand how they have to take sides and face consequences of the least hurtful rather than the desirable.
Another good reason to leave this German dominated entity. We should be following foreign policy which suits us. America is right to sanction Iran as they are a destabilising force worldwide.
France and Germany are only too happy to deal with the Mullahs.
If we were smart we’d offer to comply with the US ban in return for a trade deal on 30 March.
Amazing how so called free trade can once again be complicated even further by politicians.
It’s also worrying that the MOD continue to award defence contracts to Germany and Holland when they are refusing UK companies participating in the Galileo project.
It feels like Trump is right to me and our govt and the EU are wrong. It is clear that Iran cheated for years in nuclear weapons development, albeit they may be complying with the deal since 2015 (but we can’t be sure as there are some sites which are off limits to inspections). It is also clear that Iran today is a major sponsor of terrorism and subversion throughout the middle east and is developing ballistic missiles. Meanwhile the regime is corrupt socialistic and very oppressive.
The EU owes the US big time in terms of defence of freedom and the EU is pathetic in terms of military spending, especially now that it will be losing GCHQ. It will be losing GCHQ, won’t it ???
The nuclear deal with Iran was always recognised as a bad deal with poor control over Iran nuclear ambitions.
The UK Govt. and the EU should be getting behind Trump to force Iran to accept tighter control. Or the UK should support the US on this issue.
I cannot see that with this EUrophile government.