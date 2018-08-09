Tax rises do economic and political damage

Let me have another go at persauding this government to turn away fom raising tax rates and finding new things to tax. Their own record should tell them that such proposals are usually unpopular with many voters. Where they have gone for higher taxes they have proved to be economically damaging.
Even the government now sees that the higher Stamp Duty rates imposed by Mr Osborne have hit the amount of revenue. Coupled with other adverse tax changes they have cut the flow of buy to let property investment, led to a substantial decline in turnover in various types of residential property, and reduced other tax revenues from the hit to the property market.
The Higher Vehicle Excise Duties imposed on dearer cars in the 2016 budget, coupled with the threat of new and additional taxes on diesel and maybe on petrol cars to come, led to a sharp decline in new car sales and to some decline in UK car industry output. That too cut various tax revenues that the governmetn would otherwise have enjoyed.
The proposal in the Conservative Manifesto that people would need to make a larger financial contribution to their care when living in their own homes was greeted with a hostile response and was seen as a new tax. It had to be dropped, after it damaged the chances of a Conserative outright vixctory in the General Election. The government says it is looking again at how to pay for social care. It needs to be careful. There is little support for a new death tax.
The Treasury is always threatening some group or other wth the possibility of new or higher taxes. There is little support for the bad idea of making the self employed pay more National Isurance. We need to be making it easier for people to work for themselves, not dearer.
Some want to tax technology more because it is popular and fast growing. Why not sit back and enjoy the higherr revenues that will come as its growth takes place, rather than try to get more of the high tech success stories to go offshore altogether.
The way to get more tax revenue in is to cut rates and promote growth. In a very footlooose and competitive world the USA has just got a lot more competitive thanks to the Administration’s tax cuts. The UK needs to go the same way to succeed.
Only when we get a conservative government.
Rid us of these closet socialist.
I would never have thought I would see the day that a Conservative MP have to persuade a supposedly Conservative Government not to raise taxes. Our kind host is alas, a dying breed. ;(
We need to reduce the size of the state. Once the size is reduced we will have more money to make those tax cuts.
I cannot use an ISA for putting my un quoted shares which receive dividends. The dividends are paid out of my company’s profits. Before Osbourne and now Hammond I pay tax on the dividends I receive.
My quoted shares are in ISA’s so the dividends I receive are tax free.
The self employed wear to be paying more in class 4 National Insurace but the political uproar changed the a chancellors mind.
Why no uproar on the taxing of dividends on un quoted companies?
The US can print its own money with impunity.
JR,
Interesting perspective.
However, till now the US forecasted deficit has grown twice as fast as anticipated by the US administration, so the increased economic activity is not leading to as much income for the government as expected and the deficit is growing too fast.
Reply Lets see how it works out. The UK case which I know better shows lower Income Tax/CGT/Stamp Duty rates collect more revenue
Dr. Redwood,
May I suggest you save your efforts for now; there’ll be a new PM and Chancellor by December for you to talk to.
It must be clear now that the PM is simply not up to the task of taking the UK out of the EU; falling for the Boris trick simply confirms what we all know, she’s easily distracted by the irrelevant and inconsequential, focusing on the last bit of trivia that’s dropped in her lap to misdirect her efforts. The 1922 must act swiftly if they are to save the Conservative Party, and they will.
Reduce them then!
JR. You are providing the opposition to a socialist europhile government. Few read your blog except supporters and eurotrolls. Why don’t you get together with some other real conservative MPs who actually want to leave the EU and start a new Conservative Independence party. Thousands of real conservatives would contribute in order to get rid of the welchers.
You make a compelling argument for more sensible taxes that will help deliver growth. It will, however, fall on deaf ears. Those who should be listening, notably Hammond and May, have their heads firmly buried in the sand.
Off Topic. I am sick of hearing about the remarks Boris made while sticking up for people looking like whatever he called them. When the public was asked about it they were all on his side and said it made them feel he was speaking for the many and not the few. It’s what everyone thinks but nobody dares to say it. All more proof the government is totally out of touch with the people on many things. Leave the man alone!!
More anti Boris, anti free speech drivel from Tracey Crouch MP (Minister for Sport and Civil Society) this morning. Is this bile being coordinated by someone like T May?
Bravo Boris says the Spectator today. The article is spot on.
“The Treasury is always threatening some group or other with the possibility of new or higher taxes.” – quite, and a damaging thing but it does familiarize us with what it will be like when Corbyn’s Labour takes charge.