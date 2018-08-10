The government should not sign the draft Withdrawal Agreement with the EU

I have advised the government not to sign a one sided Withdrawal Agreement. They have always confirmed they will not sign it unless and until it is balanced by a good Future Partnership Agreement, which is still nowhere to be seen. I need to remind them why the present draft Withdrawal Agreement is thoroughly unsuitable for the UK anyway.
The UK voted to leave the EU and its complex binding legal Treaty architecture. We will do so thanks to Parliament passing the Notification of Withdrawal Act and the EU Withdrawal Act. We did not vote to recreate much of the legal structure by immediately signing a new binding Treaty with some of the characteristics of the one we are quitting. The long and complex document is mainly written for the benefit of the EU, to lock the UK into continuing financial and legal obligations that are not appropriate to an independent country.
Several clauses assert the supremacy of European law and the ECJ. The EU side believes any such Agreement is ultimately a matter for the ECJ to interpret. Article 4 requires the UK and UK courts to follow ECJ decisions when taking cases under the Agreement. The Joint Committee to be established to police the Agreement can refer matters to the ECJ for adjudication where the two parties disagree, and the EU side thinks they should have the right to do this even where the UK does not want the ECJ involved!
Extensive rights are to be granted under the Agreement to EU nationals who come to the UK after we have left but are still in transition, and family members qualify after we have left even though they have not come to the UK prior to departure. In other words the UK does not have the right to decide its own borders policy after departure for many EU citizens.
The draft Agreement also seeks to restrict the UK’s freedom to run its own benefits policy after March 2019.
The Agreement is wide ranging, seeking to bind us in to elements of the common Home and defence policies, trade and goods regulation, public contracts and various regulatory bodies.
It offers comprehensive immunities and exemption from UK taxes to a wide range of senior EU officials, and provides for secrecy over various EU matters.
The financial provisions are particularly detailed and onerous. Clauses 133-6 provide for continuing budget contributions and pension payments long after we have left, with prolonged exposure to the European Investment Bank risks without access to any new loans.
We voted to leave intimidating legal restrictions and Agreements like this one, not to volunteer for another.
Good morning
As Orwel wrote: All animals are equal. But some animals are more equal than others
And there you have it. This is the EU writ large. A self serving cabal of paracites. No wonder our MP’s were so bemused by outrage over their expense misdermeaners. Compared to the EU they were just taking someone else’s loose change.
The above should be used against ALL Pro-EU fanatics. Ask them to explain how they can support such greed when the rest of their European citizens (sic) suffer with hardship. I suspect like so much else they will be silent on this. That is why you lost, because there is no good in staying in a system that is top-down and monumentally corrupt.
It will go the the same way as it’s forbare, the Soviet Union.
I voted to leave the Eu in its entirety and that means not being tied to it back by some back door dealing, go against the 17.4 million and growing at your peril and see all main stream parties wiped out at the next GE and the rise of a far right party
Even a centre right party would be fine
Total capitulation agreement.
Your party is dust if you sign up to this.
May will of course sign up to it.
The payment of EU pensions. According to figures seen elsewhere although we are one 28th of the EU for voting purposes we are expected to fund 20% of EU pensions for the next 45 years.
I assume this document was drawn up by Oilly Robins parallel and unknown to DexEU.
Signing this document is akin to a suicide note.
It’s worse than that because May is sowing the seeds of future problems when people realise democracy gets them nowhere.
@ Ian wragg – Agreed.
Interesting re the ECJ. I quote verbatim from a letter I received from Leo Docherty, my MP.
‘We will take back control of our laws ending the jurisdiction of the ECJ in the United Kingdom. U.K. courts will no longer be able to appeal to the ECJ and the U.K Supreme Court will be the highest authirity in the land.’
So who is correct?
He is being economical with the truth and he knows it – but he is doing what he has been told by No. 10
Good Morning,
Dr. Redwood,
As you describe it, it is clearly unacceptable. However, the May government needs to be prevented from signing it, as they currently appear to intend.
Is it correct that a ‘Withdrawal Agreement and Implementation Bill’ (Withdrawal Agreement Bill), is required to be passed to bring it into effect? IF that is so, I think the government will not have sufficient support.
We have seen how duplicitous the May government can be, so vigilance on the part of Brexiteers, particularly the ERG must be maintained.
Better yet, remove from power the main proponent of this nationally damaging document.
Reply It is clear that there is no Conservative majority in Parliament for such a measure
@Peter Wood
“Reply It is clear that there is no Conservative majority in Parliament for such a measure”
How terrible it is only…. a majority …of Conservatives in Parliament! Given we are definitely leaving, what manner of MP would vote for it…any Party?
But there is a majority across all parties. Add Labour Remainers to Tory Remainers and the Scottish Nationalists and the Lib Dems and the Green – and you have your majority.
Reply to Reply: But can the Government sign this “dogs dinner” without Parliamentary approval?
Reply It will need legislation
But what if Labour support it?
Peter Wood you make good points.
I am not entirely reassured by the reply. Could the bill get through with the support of other parties? Or those who simply wish to thwart Brexit?
Thank you Mr Redwood for doing what you can. Your frustration over this business must be immense; your optimism is undaunted; your patience with folly and duplicity is an example to all.
A Conservative MP of my acquaintance (a Leaver at the referendum) tells me that of his/her 70,000-odd constituents only 35 have written in on the subject of Brexit. He/she draws the lesson that voters don’t care and is quietly determined to support government in whatever deal it proposes.
This is what our champions such as JR are up against. That they have done so well so far is truly remarkable. Even now a good Brexit is possible, thanks to them. I wish there were some national crowd-funded Brexit organisation to give them visible and audible backing; even now it’s not too late to set one up.
@eeyore
“his/her 70,000-odd constituents only 35 have written in on the subject of Brexit. ”
I don’t write my MP either. But I have strong views. Most people do not write to their MP in the full span of their years.
It appears your MP is as much use as a chocolate fireguard.
So, are you going to vote it down in Parliament?
As it is a draft agreement I doubt there will be a vote.
It will be subjected to some minor negotiations and May will tell us what a good deal she has got.
Today we read that the EU is willing to agree to free trade in goods etc as long as we agree to follow EU social, environmental and welfare policy.
Together with the withdrawal agreement is it pretty much keeps us 90% in the EU.
Democracy circumvented by an unprincipled and disingenuous political class determined to crush any opposition to the UK’s direction of travel
May’s election as our party’s leader was a sure sign of things to come. Tory MPs deciding to parachute in another Europhile for a departing Europhile was a huge warning flag for Brexit supporters
Not only is May a liberal left adherent in that she’ll readily sideline morality and freedom for political convenience but she’s also grossly offensive in her shameless mendacity.
I could never vote Tory again simply because they have betrayed democracy and the British people.
I would not have complained if a majority of the British people had voted to remain in the EU. I would not have protested against such a decision because I have a firm belief in the sanctity of democracy. Unfortunately our two main parties do not share the same commitment
We are in dangerous territory. A political class is accumulating power and destroying our freedoms, abusing our democracy and legislating in a punitive manner. I can see it with each day passing. Age does that. Age provides an historical perspective to which the young do not have access.
Every Tory MP who voted for May as our leader is responsible for this betrayal. They will have to answer to the electorate for their actions
Exactly is it far worse than no deal and should certainly never ever be signed. Worse even than Major’s idiotic Maastricht deal. I trust the sensible wing of the Tories will prevent the appalling Theresa May from signing. They must remove her as soon as possible. If we retain May we risk Corbyn and Venezuela. A sensible pro Brexit leader with intelligence and vision is the way to do. May is a dim, socialist robot with a broken compass.
Meanwhile what is being done about the appalling UK banks? I have a largish chunk of cash currently to deposit short term with the bank (before I buy an investment property) but was offered just 0.2% PA from the main bank that charges about 68% in daily overdraft fees for overdrafts! Where is some real competition in banking they are just taking the piss out of customers. Plus they charge large fees and make it difficult to move large chunks of money about on the same day with small daily on line transfer limits.
Where is the competition authority and the bank of England here? The lack of competition in banking does huge harm to investment and the ability for UK businesses to compete. Also they are hugely slow, over bureaucratic and inefficient. Even just opening an account is hard and very slow now!
The EU has not compromised or conceded on anything at all!
Mrs May’s willingness to compromise is assuredly there. But it’s all one way.
The EU does not wish a deal, let’s face it. They know, what amounts to demands on us are unacceptable.
The EU is playing the long game. It can have no other.
Stepping briefly into EU shoes, I would be looking polite, push the UK into a position where it is to be hoped the Electorate would accept anything through sheer tiredness and fear for the future. Remoaner MPs like friends who abuse us, who bully us if they can.
Given that the Notification of Withdrawal Act & The EU Withdrawal Act are now law & just waiting enactment & restoring our independence, this so-called agreement – signing away (again) the rights of an independent country to a foreign power is a clear Act of treason. She needs to (metaphorically speaking, of course) have her fingers broken to prevent her signing anything. Don’t we have an existing law that prevents the Govt from giving away what is not theirs to do so?
The continued betrayal of the people & this country is shown to be SO deep, that I would not trust ANY agreement that they now make. Clean exit, no tendrils of control left, WTO rules. The EU had plenty of chances to be sensible & didn’t. Walk away or the cancer that is the EU will return.
These conditions will make our position in the EU worse than they are now. It is unacceptable and I trust you and others will vote this down. What was the point of this totally meaningless referendum? The Conservative government have not kept their word. We remember clearly what Cameron and then May told us. Out would mean out and this is effectively staying in without control. That’s another thing that was repeated time after time – take back control. This lot couldn’t take control of a hampster! The world must see now that we are not democratic and that our ministers have surely lost the plot.
Labour , LibDem, SNP and some Tory Remoaners will vote to accept this nonsense.
What then?
The Opposition MPs will push us into a General Election that even many of them do not wish.
It will finish the SNP who continue to disappoint on domestic issues.
Some Labour marginals will be under severe threat from just about any other party
Some Tory MPs should start looking externally for a new job.
Mrs May certainly will have to go before any such Election, better her Chancellor too!
In June 2016 we voted to become a sovereign state once more. This means that the EU has no say in any form as to the way we run the UK. The running of the UK is a matter for the electorate and their representatives in Parliament, end of story. Anyone signing up to an agreement such as you describe should come before our courts on a charge of treason. Our relationship with the EU after March 2019 should only be subject to international law. The only item that concerns me is a decision by the EU as to whether it wishes a treaty on tariff free trade and services or a future trading arrangement under WTO rules.
You told us the UK would hold all the cards. That has turned out to be untrue. Meanwhile investors are quitting the UK for fear of a no deal scenario. You fail to understand, Mr Redwood, tbat the UK is powerless on its own. Brexit is a fraud
Reply We need to play the cards! Lets just leave
Despots.
The withdrawal agreement is Brexit. This is what Brexit looks like. It is what Brexit will look like whether Theresa May is negotiating it, or Jacob Rees-Mogg is negotiating it, or if Boris Johnson takes time out from insulting Muslim women to negotiate it.
It is ironic that you, a Brexiteer, turn out not to like Brexit very much. Perhaps you would like a final vote on the deal?
Reply No to both. I just want us to leave next March with no such deal
W.r.t. second sentence: it should not be signed even if there is a good FPA, the democratic referendum vote was to leave – third sentence spot on.
In the UK democracy, free speech and rationality are all currently under viscous attack, this is an absurd situation.