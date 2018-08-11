Reply to a letter from the Prime Minister

Along with the rest of the Conservative party I have received a letter from the Prime Minister about her Chequers proposal for a deal between the UK with the EU.
I agree with much of the content of her letter. In it she assured me “We will take back control of our money, our laws, and borders, and begin an exciting new chapter in our nation’s history”…”We will leave the EU on 29 March next year” “I remain clear that no deal is better than a bad deal – and we are stepping up our no deal preparation” “The two options on offer from the EU (for a future partnership) at the moment are not acceptable to me, or to the UK”.
So far so good. Unfortunately the letter then seeks to persuade me that those fine principles and aims as stated often by the PM are reflected in the draft Chequers proposal and in the detailed clauses of the draft EU Withdrawal Agreement that the government has said it is happy with if all else is agreed. It appears the PM has been misled by her advisers, as the Withdrawal Agreement as so far drafted, the transitional period and the Chequers ideas for the future relationship do not in any way reflect those aims and principles.
The transitional period so called means we do not leave the EU on 29 March 2019 as promised. Instead she will ask Parliament to amend the Withdrawal Act we have just passed to give many powers back to the EU.
The proposed settlement on people means we live with a new version of freedom of movement.
It delays taking back control of our fishing grounds and agriculture.
It leaves us accepting large swathes of EU law in perpetuity, in return for the privilege of being able to import their goods and food!
It enslaves us to making payments to the EU for many years distant, not just for the final two years of our departure, when there is no legal requirement for us to pay anything after March 29 next year when we leave.
The draft Agreement and the proposed future relationship does not achieve the PM’s aims as stated in the second paragraph of the letter, aims I agree with wholeheartedly. She needs to press on with the WTO option so we can get all our money back from March 2019 onwards,
For our benefit please publish a precis of the Withdrawal Agreement and the ramifications of it.
Lawyers for Britain are scathing about it.
I think you’re being very disingenuous about the PM.
She knows full well it’s a sellout.
I agree. ‘Misled by her advisers’ is a very charitable interpretation of her behaviour.
We all know that May is a liar and that she intends to use Brexit as an excuse to negotiate a closer relationship with Europe. Is it true that the Chequers agreement was based on a proposal to join the EU by the Ukraine?
The only question remaining is ‘what are the Conservatives going to after May has betrayed us’?
She need to be prevented from her betrayal and to be removed. She is after all also a huge electoral and economic liability who will probably lead to a Corbyn/SNP disaster if she is allowed to. She is wrong on almost every single issue. She now even want to kill free speech for Boris and others.
Dr Redwood, it is all very well being an honest and decent man but there is too much at stake.
You write: ” It appears the PM has been misled by her advisers, as the Withdrawal Agreement as so far drafted, the transitional period and the Chequers ideas for the future relationship do not in any way reflect those aims and principles.”
I have to point out that the PM is neither unintelligent nor without her own opinions and aims.
She knows the truth of what you state subsequently.
There is only one possible conclusion.
I am surprised that her repeating the same untruths in Parliament while her audience had the document in front of them has not led to appropriate charges of misconduct. Perhaps it is the case nowadays in British politics that if the lie is big enough, nobody takes it seriously. Only fools would believe it and more fool them. That seems to be the view of Mrs May’s and her Remainer colleagues’ view of the electorate.
She must know her days as leader of the Conservatives will end soon. You know what you have to do to make the end as swift and as painless as possible for the rest of us.
The signature of a deceiver is self contradiction.
As for leaving the eu, well, there is only one way this can conclude; ‘no deal’. With the current PM and most MP’s being treacherous europhiles, any deal at all with the eu is going to shaft us big time. This lot cannot be trusted.
They are taking us for and treating us as fools. Back in the day a trusting electorate lacking the necessary knowledge and understanding would have been taken in but the transparency afforded by the Internet has made that history plus the prime ministers deceit re the negotiations has totally eroded the trust.
I thank one of your contributors yesterday for reminding me about the Lawyers for Great Britain website. A dissertation on how the ECJ judgements are always in the direction of what the ‘treaty of Rome ‘intended’ ie more federalism subsuming the nation state, on its own, is enough to put a lie to the statement made in her letter let alone the other issues.
It is as much a lie as Cameron’s Project Fear missive and equally should go in the trash.
P.S. Hammond this morning is quoted as saying he wants to save the High Street by taxing in line retailers. Presumably he has forgotten it us nit just the behemoths that trade this way.
Please tell him the internet offers me a vast choice that the high street never could or will and whatever he does will not make me go back. If he gives ahead with his in line tax I will presume he wants me to pay more and have less choice.
Just a sham to scrounge more taxes from the internet giants. It wont put the cork back into the internet Genie. Just like the internet shines a big light of truth on our current politicos and their actions. We are no longer fooled by the lies of Ms May, Robbins or the remainer cohort. Carry out the will of the people and get us out of the EU or get out of Parliament. You’ve had your instructions from the people!
Good Morning,
There are two possibilities here:
1. Mrs. May doesn’t comprehend the terms described in the proposed agreement and/or Bill,
or
2. Mrs. May is simply lying and hopes you’ll not question her.
In either case, she is proven to be not competent to be PM.
To save the nation from years of strife with the EU and to keep the Conservative Party in existence you must remove her.
Indeed. I think we all know the answer!
Don’t know what you’re complaining about, MPs have it in their power to collect the necessary signatures to have her dumped?
Also going to WTO rules without concluding a withdrawal agreement successfully will not do anything much for us unfortunately as very likely all trade and movement with them will cease until the withdrawal account is settled..then we have to consider our good standing in the world with regard to deals for the future- this has nothing to do with legal requirements
“Don’t know what you’re complaining about, MPs have it in their power to collect the necessary signatures to have her dumped?”
They may have the power but they obviously lack the courage.
Our decades of net contributions settles our account with the EU, with no more being due.
If an exit fee was due, it should have been clearly set out in the treaties. Of course it wasn’t, in order to sweeten the path for new countries to join.
Brexit was never all about trade though, was it?
By ”withdrawal account” do you refer to that bribe they want us to pay them?
Whilst I have not seen the letter, it seems you suggest that the content contradicts itself on so many points, its hardly worth the paper it is written on.
You suggest Mrs May has said the two EU proposals so far do not meet her requirements, but one assumes she must think her own Chequers proposals do, otherwise what is the point of her trying to sell it to everyone !
If Mrs May cannot see what she has put on the table, is very, very different from her Lancaster House speech, then there is not a lot of hope that she will ever get a deal that will suit the UK.
I simply do not believe that she would have the courage to leave on WTO terms (no matter how much she threatens it) because her advisors simply do not want that solution.
Indeed has she ever said to the EU we will leave on WTO terms, if they cannot agree sensible terms.
I doubt it !
We simply cannot tie our so called Independent future to the EU, with ECJ rules that take precedence over our own, as that is absolute nonsense and farcical.
Sad to say more delay, and more capitulation is in the pipeline I am afraid.
The so called transitional period is no more than an extension of our membership, with now no say on the rules, truly shocking.
Dear Mrs May
Thank you for your letter of 3 August.
I reject your plans for your withdrawal proposal as I don’t believe they constitute taking back control of either our laws, money or borders.
Laws-you refer to a “common rulebook” but then state that “any changes to our rules will be subject to a Parliamentary lock”. If these were truly our rules, they would be made and changed solely by our Parliament, and would not therefore require a Parliamentary “lock”, whatever that is. Therefore your proposal doesn’t fulfill the requirement of us taking back our laws.
Money-your proposal not to pay “vast sums” to Brussels doesn’t limit or state the amount you are willing to pay in any way, so isn’t worth placing in any proposal, as it can’t be judged for what it is or isn’t, except to say that it implies you will be paying sums albeit short of “vast”of our taxes to Brussels without any quantifiable benefit for us.
Borders-there is nothing in your proposal about how we take back control of our borders.
Additionally, you say that signing up to a common rulebook on goods means that we could not drop regulatory standards. In this you are confusing dropping standards with changing them, and we wouldn’t be able even to change standards for the better ourselves. If a British inventor
makes a completely new and provenly better (in British regulators’ eyes) drug, means of transport, building material, or other significant innovation, we want to be able to introduce that to our market and to world markets. Your proposal would deny us that possibility and thereby deny our creative industries the very reason they voted Leave – to free them up from overbearing EU rules and regulations. Industry will always modify its standards to meet
demands of its global customers, but for goodness’ sake, don’t just tie it to the standards written by its EU competitors!
Well said John
Keep saying it
If anything was worth dying in a ditch over, this is it.
It is clear from the letter that May says one thing but intends to do something else. She has form. For how much longer will the Conservative party put up with this behaviour?
Is the PM myopic, stupid or duplicitous. I would like to read the letter to MPs so that I can come to a conclusion. If my conclusion is the same as yours she must go, not being a fit person to dictate the future of the UK. I would add that it is the 17.4 million who voted leave she should be addressing, not 650 MPs most of whom wish to remain with their own careers taking precedence over the future of the nation.
This perfidious PM need removing.
Parliament resumes after the conferences on October 9. A key EU summit takes place in October 19. Thereafter come the great votes on the PM’s final proposals. Our host’s position on them is abundantly clear.
“I reside at Table Mountain and my name is Truthful James.
I am not up to small deceit nor any sinful games” (Bret Harte).
Mrs May would do very well to emulate Truthful James this autumn.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1001788/Brexit-news-UK-EU-Theresa-May-Conservative-Party-London-European-Union-Hornchurch
So with what grass roots and your good self are saying is effectively we will still be in the dreaded Eu, this needs laying out in plain to understand language so the ordinary person on the street who have no understanding of politics are informed that the 17.4 million are being stitched up, Mrs May is playing with fire and unless she does exactly what we voted for and LEAVE the Eu with no hidden clauses to keep us tied to it then I’m sure as the sun will rise in the east tomorrow your party will be sent packing at the next GE, but then you are already aware of that
It seems to me that the Prime Minister is the main obstacle to our ambitions of realising the benefits to our economy and our People that leaving the eu will bring.
I believe that those pinning their hopes on eu intransigence will be disappointment.
If Mrs May is allowed to stay in office, the negotiators will perform a pretty dance, swapping fudge and we will end up effectively staying in the eu on onerous terms.
The lame duck pm has nothing to lose. However, the UK has plenty to lose if she gets her way.
The only way now is to replace the PM (and the Chancellor) and honour the referendum to leave the eu in its entirety.
Is this meant to be a serious and sincere expression of your concerns regarding the scurrilous behaviour of this PM?
You state that the PM’s been ‘misled by her advisers’. I nearly fell out of my high-chair on reading this. I admire your loyalty to this leader though in truth I suspect you’re being diplomatic.
It is obvious to those who wish to see the truth that May knows exactly what she’s doing. If you’re suggesting that she’s the victim of misinformation and manipulation by her advisers then your reputation as a serious politician will become untenable
This PM is a grotesque. She’s been one all her political life. She’s unprincipled and a pure political animal in the same style of Blair.
We understand that as a May supporter yourself you can’t be seen to be withdrawing support for her but I fail to understand how a vehement Eurosceptic you can in anyway countenance her duplicitous actions and then try to construct the idea that she’s a victim herself. It is pathetic but then in many ways this is what the Tories have become.
Maybe you should write an article on your blog accusing May of betraying YOU, the UK, its people and democracy itself?
This PM is guilty of deception. How’s that for the truth Mr Redwood?
“This PM is a grotesque. She’s been one all her political life. She’s unprincipled and a pure political animal in the same style of Blair.” Duncan
Yet knowing all that you have quoted you still voted for her in the 2017 General Election – a mere 14 months ago!
Furthermore, I find your persistent accusation that John Redwood supported Theresa May for the leadership nauseating. You have been told frequently that he actually supported Andrea Leadsom so your insistence to the contrary is either malevolence or thick-headedness – perhaps both.
Instead of scapegoating John, it’s time you faced up to your responsibility for your support of this useless PM just last year. You are responsible for this current fiasco and those who voted like you. Stop your daily bleating like a sulking child and either grow a pair or shut up and start your own political party!
Indeed her deal (which the EU have not even agreed to yet) is totally unacceptable.
Meanwhile as Mogg puts it today in the Telegraph:- The Tories’ war on Boris is political, not moral.
May and Brandon Lewis have clearly behaved appallingly and both should resign.
The whole idea that people should not be allowed to comment on religious garb would be an appalling attack on free speech and profoundly un-Conservative.
But, of course, the EU has already agreed what May is proposing; May had the proposal approved by Merkel even before it was put before the Cabinet.
The EU is the creature of Germany; it is in reality the Fourth German Empire. In due course the Ukraine will join and then Germany will have achieved what its previous rulers sought by military might.
Nick Ridley spoke the truth all those years ago.
Sadly our PM has proven herself to be an inveterate liar .
She signed the letter .
She has not ‘been misled by her advisers ‘
If she felt that there had been a misrepresentation in balance it should be easy to have the letter redrafted .
I think we can take it that the initial impression given is what she intended.
You are quite right , as with any contract drawn up by someone dubious, to hold it up to the light and carefully examine what is not said .
She is a disgrace !
Don’t pull your punches John. She is not being misled by her advisers,it’s just the sort of no-brexit arrangement SHE is more than happy to endorse.
Says one thing , means another – whats a matter with the woman?
For goodness sake dump these proposals into the bin.
The UK need a new pm and quick!
This has been the PM’s modus operandi from the beginning.
To say one thing, but do another. Thus the second paragraph’s noble aims are not reflected in the proposed actions.
In Westminster, no doubt this is called “political persuasion” or some such euphemism.
We common folk call this lying.
I wonder how many other Party members and MP’s will recognise the contradictions you outline.
Just as the EU are showing signs of being under pressure from their own Industries, which many of us said would come in time.
A winning hand played by a novice with no commercial experience, and advised and guided by the same.
The only real solution now is to simply walk away and say its WTO terms.
Guarantee that will not happen with Present Prime Minister in Charge.
Thus in order to win back control, you first have to remove the present leader.
It is increasingly clear that May is too lightweight to lead our nation out of the EU effectively. She has a history of employing bad advisors, as was only too evident in the dogmatically used “strong and stable” theme she and her entourage foolishly promoted in the General Election, and now she as a similarly narrow minded bureaucrat advisor guiding / pulling her strings to take us in a direction that we did not vote for and would not benefit from as a free nation. Its time she was moved on and the Tory party employed one of their party who has leadership skills …. Boris does come to mind.
Read Juliet Samuel in todays Telegraph .
She lays bare the government’s total capitulation to Brussels.
This article should be sent to every house in Britain.
Someone must be doing a cut and paste job here and not checking the result? How could such a contradictory letter be circulated without considering the fury it would generate with the electorate.
I’m afraid this administration is losing the plot fast!
I do not think we will get to an acceptable deal with Mrs May as PM. The Chequers proposal is not workable, even for the EU. What we will end up with by the time the EU have finished with it is something close to customs union + single market + ECJ in perpetuity. Ie a worse arrangement than eg Switzerland or even Norway have. Mrs May is likely to urge acceptance of this and call it ‘brexit’.
We know we can’t fight the next election with Mrs May as leader so the best thing is bite the bullet now and change her, and perhaps with a more robust and clear sighted PM, even at this late stage, there is a chance to get a sensible deal.
The people would respect “We cannot leave the EU. We’re not leaving the EU. This is the best you’re going to get. It’s the very best we can do.”
We can take it so just say it.
Just stop trying to force a situation where Remain becomes The People’s idea. Project Fear should be renamed Operation Make the People think that Remain was Their Idea.
Defy the referendum. Declare openly what the EU is.
Note to Andy. The politician you should be the most aquainted with is your MEP. You should know what EU party he is a member of and what it’s policies are. You should know the mechanisms of the EU Commission better than you do those of Westminster.
What does. “stepping up our no deal preparations” mean? Surely this should have been the starting point of any negotiation e.g. How will UK and EU recognise each other’s product standards under no agreement, putting everything in place for no deal is surely the starting point?
On another site I see a Tory MP who was elected on the Tory manifesto writing:
“On Brexit, let’s do what is right and sensible and extend, suspend or revoke Article 50, offer a people a final say on Brexit, and avoid crashing out without a deal as some Brextremists seem to want.”
And I see that one of the few sympathetic comments on the article deplores the fact that Brexit seems to have caused polarisation and a coarsening of political debate …
Well of course it is not Brexit which has done that, the steadily mounting anger has arisen mainly from the disgusting attempts by EU loyalists – such as that Tory MP, but not only that Tory MP also my own local Tory MP the Prime Minister – to thwart Brexit.
Without mentioning the name of that site I will I say that when I was banned from it some years ago it was specifically for repeatedly posing the question whether various people who were being put forward as potential parliamentary candidates were actually committed to the sovereignty of the Parliament of which they aspired to become members.
It has since become clear that my concern was justified because for some of them their primary loyalty is to the EU, not to the UK, and they should perhaps leave and start up their own party called the League of European Empire Loyalists.
Oh, hang on, that was tried before with the Pro-Euro Conservative Party:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pro-Euro_Conservative_Party
and many of its leading lights ended up with the self-styled “Liberal Democrats”.
However the question is, what can we do to defeat these traitors?
If what you describe in the PM’s letter is accurate, then it is the “bad deal” everyone has been fearing. Unfortunately, there is insufficient support in the party to depose the PM and personally, I would not support Boris Johnson (who cannnot engage his expensively-educated brain before he puts his mouth in gear) as her replacement.
As I feared, sterling is suffering with all the uncertainty. We must resolve this issue as soon as possible for the good of the country – however yesterday’s UK growth figures were encouraging. The markets will react which ever way we go.
Well, Mr Redwood – I’ve just read your piece and many of the following comments. The consensus would appear to be that trust can no longer be reposed in the PM. It is an opinion I share. Of course it is difficult for you to be as blunt as the rest of us, but I think you must be aware that loss of trust is the worst form that reputational damage can take. To be called weak or incompetent are bad enough, but a person can strengthen and improve. From a well founded accusation of dishonesty, however, there is no return. Whilst Mrs May remains at the head of the Conservative party, many of us will withhold our support – depending on the stance of our local MP. I am planning to talk to mine very soon.
When are you and your colleagues going to act and remove Mrs May? She has no intention of taking us out of the EU in anything but name only. That has been her aim from day one. She has been deliberately disingenuous, one thing she seems to excel at.
The furore encouraged by the arch Remainers and Brandon Lewis’s needless early intervention into discussions about Boris Johnson’s Telegraph article makes your party seem utterly shambolic, authoritarian and anti-free speech. I can remember no time when the calibre of MPs seemed so low in all the political parties in Westminster.
JR could cut & paste his ‘So far so good’ reply to the PM’s letter, with an amendment shown here in capital letters:
“We will take back control of our money, our laws, and borders, and begin an exciting new chapter in our nation’s history”…”We will leave the EU on 29 March next year” “I remain clear that no deal is better than a bad deal – and we are stepping up our no deal preparation” “The two options on offer from the EU (MAY & HAMMOND) are not acceptable to me, or to the UK”.
In my opinion she has become as big a danger to the future of the UK as Corbyn if he were to become PM, which is very possible. The majority of Conservative MPs appear deluded about her and what democracy is. It is incomprehensible that there are constituencies that voted to Leave but they have staunch Remainer MPs, who blatantly defy the will of the people. Then there is the appalling HoL. As previously written if Corbyn manifested to abolish he would win a clear majority, my vote included.
Theresa May: “We will take back control of our money, ”
But …… I thought the Tories had ‘saved the pound’?
No deal, WTO, all european fishing vessels out of our waters, no more BMW or PSA imports. Simple, just do it.
We don’t need to negotiate anything with the EU, and why should we? Having sacrificed millions of lives liberating them from tyranny only to be treated with contempt shows the northern EU states to be a despicable ungrateful lot.
Common defence treaty…PAH !
As far as I’m concerned; never again. The next time some dictator wants to occupy Europe he can have it.
However, interesting comments on May. I cannot believe the woman is unaware of what people are saying.
It must be pure arrogance that keeps the liar in office. Any normal person would take heed and do the decent thing.
I actually think she’s a dangerous (politician ed).
Have you formally replied to the letter pointing the concerns mentioned above?
Reply I have put in my concerns about the Withdrawal Agreement and Chequers on many occasions. I suggest others in receipt of the letter should reply formally
Mrs May has demonstrated she has too many odd ideas and personal failings to be the PM of our nation. Only the oddest of minds could think that the Chequers proposals are a suitable post-Brexit arrangement.
Unfortunately there has not been a rush of Conservative MPs to demand a leadership election, disregarding future electoral consequences, again very odd.
From numerous comments one can say that Conservatives and Brexiteers in the country are becoming angry – they are being disregarded and conned – and there is no majority (of true positive Brexiteers) representing them in the HoC. Mrs May and the remainer HoC are making this gulf worse by muddling towards the worst BRINO possible.
The letter from the PM invites us to reply which I will be doing and I hope many others will.
I do not think there will be a majority supporting her Chequers Betrayal document but I have no doubt that this will not deter this shamelessly Europhile Prime Minister. She will press on regardless, using support from Labour, Libdem and SNP with little regard to the damage it will cause to the country and ultimately the Conservative Party.
It is her dishonesty that enrages me more than anything, and it started the day she took office.
Good morning
In other words, EU-LITE.
I glanced at my Daily Telegraph this moment and I had to ask myself,what sort of country am I living in? We are in the middle of a disastrously-negotiated Brexit and our PM is supposed to be arranging a censure of Boris. Has the woman finally completely lost the plot? Is she really so unsure of her position? Boris is the only Conservative politician with any charisma. Mrs May has zero win apparently no common sense either. In the name of god woman, go.
As things stand, I am certain there will soon be a move to depose our despotic PM. MP’s will have no option unless they are prepared to roll over and allow this capitulation to the EU. Should there be any control remaining, The EU will use it to cause us economic damage and further degrade our democracy and legal system.