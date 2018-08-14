Ed Balls and the politics of jealousy

It has been amusing to watch Ed Balls trying to understand the support for Donald Trump in the USA. Quite a lot of the time Mr Balls seems thrilled to be part of the car loving outdoors lifestyle of the typical Trump supporters. He seems very at home with the not so rich that he rubs shoulders with, and wants to enjoy his time with the wealthy and glamorous. He leaves it to his individual private talks to the camera after his social events and interviews to confide in us that he still disapproves, with some large moral objection or other to this democratic phenomenon of a popular movement.
The main issue Mr Balls keeps coming back to is how can the low income Trump supporters back a billionaire? How can they vote for a man who gives the rich tax cuts? He seeks to stir up jealousy. So far he has had no success. The replies come back that they like the fact that Mr Trump is a businessman – he might help them make some money just as he has made some money for himself. They are very relaxed about the higher income people getting tax cuts, because they are getting tax cuts too. Some of the Trump supporters on lower income reckon they might be much richer one day anyway. As one said this Sunday, I am $100 a week better off with the Trump tax cuts which helps me so I don’t mind the rich getting tax cuts as well.
I am surprised Mr Balls finds this absence of jealousy surprising. The whole idea of the American dream is someone can go from Bell boy to hotel owner, from a kid in a deprived neighbourhood to a top paid lawyer or banker . It is at best a get up and do society, where many want their government to get out of their way, and to let them keep more of the money they earn.
In the UK where Mr Balls learned his politics maybe he hopes the politics of jealousy will be more successful. Here too there are many more people who are not jealous. They vote for parties and candidates that can improve their lifestyle, incomes and life chances, not for parties and people who will do down those who have succeeded. Labour wanted to get rid of grammar schools by giving the vote to decide their future mainly to the parents of children who did not get in. The first ballot failed to deliver the closure many in Labour craved, because the parents of children not at the grammar were not jealous of those who went to the grammar. They gave up and grammars survived.
Mr Balls as often on the left also argues from contradictory positions. He both thinks poorer Americans should shun Mr Trump because he is rich and privileged, then argues they should shun him because he has had business failures and was not the in past rich enough! So is he too successful to represent people, or too much of a failure to do so in Balls land? And does it matter, as enough US voters backed him whichever.
I will enjoy the remainder of this mini series. I like it when Mr Balls looks thrilled to be there and is visibly enjoying lifestyles he would normally condemn. I then like it even more when we get the private musings to camera to sure him up with the left wing UK audience that will see the programme as he struggles to find things to complain about. He is going to have do better than the crusade for jealousy, which is an unbecoming political emotion.
15 Comments
So you don’t like Ed Ball then ?
Neither do I.
Good morning
A very uncharacteristic post by our kind host today.
I surprised. After all, he had no problem backing the millionaire, Tony Blair for years.
People support those who want them to succeed and keep more, and pass on more, the wealth that that have created through invention and hard work. They do not want or to give unquestionably to government so that those on power can virtue signal. Simple. That is why Lady Thatcher and now President Trump are so much liked.
I am certainly not with Trump all the way, I am much more for free trade. But he is right on the green crap, cheap energy and right on cutting taxes and red tape. Trump won, to a large degree, because Hillary was an appalling, two faced, PC, politics of envy, identity politics, lefty social justice warrior. Rather like the appalling Appeaser May.
Less robotic than May and not as much of a massive electoral liability as May clearly now is.
Balls will never get it.
The whole point of the Democratic and Labour is to maintain a client state of dependants and welfare beneficiaries.
There is no mileage for them in people who climb up the slippery slope.
Those at the top don’t want the great unwashed challenging their position hence the demise of the Grammar School.
It’s a television show and that’s all. Politicians spend their life trying to get on television, particularly when the politics comes to an end. Good piece in Atlantic magazine:
“People Voted for Trump Because They Were Anxious, Not Poor” (Google it) Trump voters weren’t losing income or jobs. Instead, they were concerned about their place in the world.
One thing I dislike is how the members of the cosy little media/political elite, which crosses all parties, in UK look after each other. Lost your seat as an MP ? No problem – have a TV show. I have absolutely no interest at all in Es Balls’ views on America or in Michael Portillo’s on some foreign railway.
I’m glad someone like you John can see what Ed Balls is like in the programme. Your perception is exactly how I see him too. As my husband often says, today, we have the politics of envy. If someone does well, let’s tax him to the hilt. If someone earns enough to buy an expensive car, never mind that perhaps they have forsaken big expensive holidays, tax them. If someone wants to better themselves through hard work and get a nicer house, tax them. In fact tax them til the pips squeak. As for the very rich, they provided the jobs where people are paying tax too but also making money to improve their lives also. Good on Mr Trump. Long may he remain President.
I lived in the USA. I found it a lot more meritocratic than the UK.
Trumps secret of course, is to be openly critical of the political class, and happily take the common sense view over their sacred positions which the political class decided with no support from ordinary people.
I always watch Mike Dice’s weekly five minute twitter videos interviewing Trump opponents.
Sorry correction: Mark Dice
The left these days consists of fairly rich people jealous of very rich people.
They seem to expect the poor to likewise envy the very rich but not to envy them.
They are bound for disappointment, because the poor are mostly not envious, and those that are envy the fairly rich as well as the very rich.
Exactly
Our political class spend all of their time virtue signalling and playing identity politics , the media is complicit and in the same bubble . Meanwhile ordinary people in their millions always vote for people like Thatcher, Reagan, Tony Blair ( his it can only get better message) , Trump because they aspire to have their lives improved NOT to punish the successful