The reasons the PM gives to surrender our powers of self government again over the supply of goods

In her letter the PM says “the rules of goods are long established – the last substantial change was in 1987”. This is untrue. The EU is regularly updating and extending its rules over business. Once we have left we lose the little influence we did have whilst still a member with a vote to prevent or delay the most damaging proposals.
“Many of the rules are based on international standards set by bodies that we will have a seat on”. Fine, then there is no need to bind us into the EU version anyway
“British businesses which export to the EU have been clear they will continue to follow the rules in order to continue selling into the European market”. Of course if a customer wants a given specification the supplier will meet it. That does not mean we have to adopt those same standards for everything we do at home, or be bound by them if selling to third countries with their own different requirements. Exports to the EU are only 12% of our economic output. The ability to improve and change our own rules is important in a democracy, and important to be able where we wish to do trade deals.
“any changes to our rules will be subject to a Parliamentary lock” – but each time Parliament objects to EU rules or changes to EU rules we will be told we are not allowed to alter them as it would disrupt our relationship and trade with the EU.
She argues we could still do trade deals with non EU countries, though the EU control over our goods market would make this much more difficult.
6 Comments
Only goes to show how much we are in the orbit of this EU..for instance if we had never joined the EEC/EU in the first place we would still today be in it’s orbit and would have had to change many things in order to trade, not alone with them, but with other third countries who also trade with them. It’s the way of the world, the huge economic blocs like the US, EU, China etc unfortunately have a disproportionate say on how things are done, just like we had in the old days of Empire.
Everything May says is a lie and was when she was Home Secretary.
All exports to the EU would stay the same and comply with their regulations. The UK would control regs and tariffs for our imports and their would be no need for delays or huge cost increases.
The whole Chequers sell out is a con devised by big business, the civil service and anti-nationalist politicians and NGOs. They have been plotting it from the day they lost the referendum and the next stage is a second referendum with rigged rules. as usual, until we get it right for our unelected masters. May is their agent.
Our current Prime Minister is living in cloud cuckoo land. Time to replace her.
John. If I have understood this aright, and our exports to the EU only represent 12% of our total exports, it would still be the case under the Chequers proposals that the whole of our domestic economy (which has little or nothing to do with the EU) would also be bound by such EU “rules”.
Clearly that would be both undemocratic, not being what we voted for in the referendum, but also deeply damaging to British business and counter productive.
Why on earth should Mrs May and other “remainers” still think such restrictions are in any way in our national interest?
Yes any exporter has always had to meet the requirements of the particular country/bloc it exported to and most are internationally accepted standards and as they change the exported adopts them or drops out of that market.
There is no reason to automatically accept the rules of the EU unless you are determined to stated tied legally to them. So much for Leave means Leave. I presume if parliament did refuse to accept a law change, the ECJ would become involved and they always take the EU view over the nation state.
Treating us as gullible mugs yet again.