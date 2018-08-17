The dollar is surging against all currencies – this has nothing to do with Brexit

I see that the usual suspects in the pro Remain press and BBC are out and about arguing that the recent falls in sterling against the dollar are the result of Brexit speculations. What nonsense. The pound has been very stable against the Euro in recent weeks, staying around 1.12 to 1.13 Euros to the pound. Sterling has risen against the vulnerable emerging market currencies. It bought 5.7 Turkish lira in May and now buys 7.4. It has been stable against currencies like the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar, not currencies which are experiencing any Brexit effects either!
The dollar is going through a period of great strength for a variety of economic reasons. It is proving very uncomfortable for many emerging market countries and companies that have borrowed in dollars. That is the story, not Brexit. Some of the journalists and commentators involved claim to be independent well informed people providing fact based analysis, so can they begin by explaining these simple facts about recent currency movements?
13 Comments
Good morning – again
Currencies like all commodities are bought and sold. If a currency is in high demand the value goes up. If not, it goes down.
Nothing to see, please move along.
Mr Trump can claim a lot of the credit for the surging dollar.
At the moment he is riding high.
He is the most dangerous President there has ever been, though, because he is both impulsive and determined. I am not sure who is advising him either. He also tweets.
This month he has not helped (see yesterday’s post) with Turkey.
Indeed, also the pound would be far stronger still if we have a sensible government with a lower tax, smaller government, cheap energy, clean Brexit and far less red tape vision. Instead of the complete opposite from T May. Also if there were no risk of a Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP disaster that T May and ‘Tax to death’ Hammond seem to be working hard to arrange.
Hopefully we will have this quite soon.
USD2, an £/$ ETF at 3600 at the end of March 2018, 4500 today. So have US economy prospects really moved up by 25%?
Sterling has lost 10% against the Thai baht in a month.
Don’t think it has much to do with anything other than the baht riding off the back of the dollar but it really makes me wish I had a crystal ball.
There is probably some weakness in the Pound which wouldn’t be there if May had a determined plan like Mr Trump and stuck to it!
Leave needs a more proactive approach to debate.
Simply outline the benefits of taking back control and don’t worry too much about the latest Brexit scare story.
I just entered the following terms into my search engine:
why is the pound falling
The first result returned was, “Why is the pound falling so sharply? – BBC News”.
When I click the link, I find the article is dated 19th January 2016, five months before Independence Day, and contains comments such as the following:
“The value of the pound has been sliding on international currency markets, declining nearly 4% since the start of 2016…. That makes it one of the worst performing major currencies, at a time when the UK economy has been considered to be stronger than many of its peers…. So what happened?… Last year, there had been an expectation that when the Fed rate rise eventually came, the Bank of England would quickly follow suit. But now that expectation has faded…. The current record low interest rate of 0.5% makes holding sterling less attractive and encourages traders to sell the currency.”
Not a word about politics.
How true! Brexit is a sideshow for the rest of the world.
The metals markets are also weaker, which even the BBC would have trouble blaming on Brexit.
The simple fact is that the USA now has a president who believes in his country and understands deal making, as opposed to a bunch of Quisling incompetents such as those currently governing the UK.
The BBC have finally managed to pronounce Jeremy Hunt’s name correctly since he issued a warning that “we would regret a no deal Brexit”. As IDS already pointed out, there is no such thing as “no deal”, business will continue regardless of political meddling.
Brilliant John. That information couldn’t have come at a better time for me. We are due to meet with friends who are always going on about the exchange rate and how bad it all is because of Brexit. They have invested thousands in New Zealand because their son lives out there now. I get sick of all the hype that goes with world events that always seem in some people’s eyes to be attributed to Brexit. Rubbish!
BoE foreign currency reserves now have more Euros than USD for the first time ever.
A coordinated plan to drive down sterling at a time when people are buying euros & dollars for their holidays.
Thanks Mr Carney!
The remoaner media, mp’s, people backed by a certain Hungarian-American investor, will blame everything on Brexit including the weather , unusual tidal flow , asteroids hitting earth, me not winning the national lottery, the fact is time is running out for these remoaners , there is only 224 days left before we leave and they are getting desperate so they will try and say anything to sway the public into pushing for a people’s vote so that with the backing of a certain Hungarian-American investor and the Eu they can keep us tied to the corpse of the dreaded Eu , but that’s not going to happen because there is life outside of the London bubble especially up north we’re we won’t be taken in like the southern snowflakes