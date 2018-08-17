Turkey at the crossroads

Turkey is a member of NATO and has a comprehensive and complex Association Agreement with the EU. In some senses Turkey’s border is the EU’s border given the provisions on movement of people. Germany is friendly towards Mr Erdogan, not least because the EU welcomes Turkey’s willingness to provide a home for refugees from war torn parts of the Middle East. The EU offers Turkey financial assistance with the refugee programmes, and with strengthening the long Turkish border with Middle Eastern countries. All this implies Turkey remains an important part of the Western system.
Turkey also has a complex set of relationships with Arab countries to the south. An opponent of Islamic State and similar terrorist groups, Turkey is also opposed to Kurdish independence movements and worried about the likely attack on Idlib by the Syrian state given the number of rebels and displaced persons in the last remaining rebel stronghold in Syria, close to Turkey. Turkey has allied herself with Qatar, a state which has fallen out with Saudi Arabia, the USA’s main ally in the region.
In recent months there has been a sharp deterioration in US/Turkish relations. President Erdogan felt the US did not offer sufficient support and sympathy when there was an attempted coup in Turkey. The USA thought Turkey over reacted and imprisoned too much of the opposition to the regime. Turkey does not like the way NATO works with Kurdish forces in its interventions in Syria, and is now locked in a trade war with the USA over steel and aluminium tariffs. Recently the USA has renewed its demands for the release of Pastor Brunson, and Turkey has imposed a range of high tariffs on items like cars and rice from the USA.
President Erdogan timed his re election well. The economy was growing at a rapid 7%. Public spending shot up just before the polls, and the government urged the Central Bank to keep interest rates down despite the obvious build up of inflationary pressures. Shortly after the election win markets turned against the Turkish lira and demanded action to raise rates, slow the economy, rein in debts and curb price rises. The President has no wish to do these things, and has appointed his son in law as Finance Minister to help him see off unruly markets.
So far markets have been getting the better of him. A massive slide in the lira is posing problems for the Turkish companies that took out substantial dollar borrowings in the good days. The Central Bank has raised rates to 17.75 % despite Presidential reluctance, but markets want more. Now Qatar has provided some much needed relief for the banking system by offering loans of $15bn to ease shortages of foreign exchange. The Central Bank has imposed controls on commercial bank dealings in foreign exchange, and the government may turn to a wider range of controls on the movement of money to stem the run against the lira.
Russia sees all this as an opportunity. Turkey has already bought some anti aircraft missile defences from Russia despite being a NATO member. The USA is now blocking the sale of F35s to Turkey and is concerned about what technology and intelligence it shares with a member state that is developing closer relations with Russia. Tomorrow I will look at the options facing the main participants and discuss what might happen next.
11 Comments
I have always been uneasy about Turkey joining the EU and now I can see why. The sooner we get Brexit the better.
The Grauniad had a nice quote comparing Erdogan view of democracy to Putin. You vote, I win. As they say he has systematically emasculated the opposition so was always going to be successful.
Good time to visit as a tourist!
John, is there a cut off time for comments? For two nights now I have been unable to post in the evenings. The captcha just keeps going around but not connecting. I don’t have problems during the day. Just an observation. Not a complaint.
Reply No, there is no cut off time. I need the captcha as without it the site is inundated with commercial and other intrusions.
Meanwhile Erdogan has pushed Turkey from a secular state to a more Islamic one. He pushed for Turkey to be allowed EU membership at the same time.
Good morning
Turkey is in a strong position. It can use its geographical position as political leverage. Playing the West against others is a smart move.
Erdogan does need to be careful. If the economy goes all ‘South American’ he will be out. I suspect that is why he has appointed trusted people to key places.
Turkey is defiantly a place to watch.
Busy, rackety, unreliable, formidable, Turkey occupies a vital crossroads in the world’s roughest neighbourhood. It has its options: if the West does not take pains to keep Turkey onside it can always go elsewhere, as our host reminds us.
When it did so in the past there were uncomfortable results for everyone living west of it. Yes, Turkey’s a bastard. But we’re much safer when it’s our bastard, and Western policy should not forget it.
By the way, I think JR’s summary of a complex situation in six short paragraphs is yet another of his little masterpieces of precision and compression. “Aferin!” as the Turks say – bravo!
I am intrigued by Merkel’s relationship with Erdogan and Putin.
We are constantly bombarded by the liberal left stooges about how Trump is a puppet of Putin, which is of course propaganda designed to tarnish US democracy, and yet this coterie of liberal left propagandists remain silent on Merkel’s (Germany and the EU) reliance on Russian energy.
Turkey also use its gateway influence to hold the EU and indeed Germany to ransom regarding flows of peoples from the ME, deliberately destabilised by the previous US president
What is becoming apparent is that the west’s liberal fraternity turn a convenient blind eye to illiberal governments when it suits their program of flooding the airwaves with anti-Trump bile
Interesting read John . Reads like a history text book .
Erdogan is a megalomaniac and bully who wants absolute power.
Fortunately we have Donald who understands this and is willing to face him off.
If Turkey starts to let millions of economic migrants into Europe we should blockade them instead of providing a taxi service.
The EU gives Turkey money to help the EU avoid a huge mess with mass outside immigration, and also funds the building of a hard border, with infrastructure and border controls, and Turkey is not an EU member.
The EU then wants the UK to pay the EU £ Billions not have a hard border, no free trade deals, and we are supposed to be friendly.
Turkey is alleged to operate a questionable justice system, where it would seem from reports that journalists and opposition party members can be held in detention.
The UK has an open justice system which operates as far as we know, without political influence.
Wake up Mrs May the EU are not your friends !!!!!!
It must be my phone then but I am also having problems posting on my computer. In fact this reply is giving me difficulties. Must be something to do with our internet provider. Thanks for reply.