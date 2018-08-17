Wokingham Conservatives Lunch Club

I was the guest speaker at the Wokingham Lunch Club today. I would like to thank the organisers led by Barbara Houghton, and the 90 who turned up for the event. We had a good range of questions following my comments. I covered local issues, education, transport, law and order, taxes, the economy and the general state of play on Brexit and the negotiations.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors