Non Tariff barriers – the EU has to play by WTO rules

One of the many absurd Project Fear scares is that we will be unable to export many goods to the EU without an Agreement because they will say they do not comply with EU rules any more once we have left. This flies in the face of the fact that they will still so comply, as the companies exporting will continue to meet EU specs for EU trade.
More importantly, the EU has built World Trade rules into its own legal structures. The WTO, for example, has a Technical Barriers to Trade Agreement to deal with just such issues, and a Sanitary and Phytosanitary Agreement for agriculture. These require a WTO state to accept product from another WTO state as complying with standards unless there is an objective reason to establish they do not comply. The EU has and uses powers to recognise the standards and competent authorities of third countries to be able to import their goods and to comply with its WTO obligations.
So hear this all you Project Fearmongers. The EU is a legal construct which also has to live by the rule of international law. Under WTO rules non tariff barriers have been dealt with, so the EU cannot legally mount a Napoleonic blockade against UK goods once we have left. After all, the day following our departure UK produce and products still meet all existing EU standards. I still find it odd that those who most love the EU think the EU would want to try to do this. It would also, of course, be a violation of the EU Treaties themselves which require the EU to develop positive relationships with neighbouring states and to promote trade with them.
The WTO has done good work in recent years to make it illegal for countries to impose new non tariff barriers to impede trade. The EU has built these requirements into its own law codes. People on both sides of the Channel will continue to honour contracts and buy and sell to each other after our exit. To suggest otherwise is silly scaremongering.
The day after we have left the sun won’t shine and all first born will be slain.
I can’t wait to read the 84 preparation documents being released this week.
Gloom and doom writ large.
JR.
Can we start looking at the real problems in the UK such as
-Educational standards
–Lack of investments in infrastructure
-Social problems with young people
-Homelessness
-Apprenticeships challenges
-Our elderly care
-Lack of productivity
That would be real problems to bring up
Another dose of solid common sense from our host. But under which jurisdiction would UK businesses pursue the EU for breaches of WTO rules? If through UK courts, how would rulings be enforced?
And although treaties demand good relations, how are they to be enforced too? If there is a lack of goodwill in any commercial or international relationship, all the laws and treaties in the world will not remedy the deficit.
Reply Each supply contract specifies the jurisdiction that controls it. Of course if people don’t want to buy your goods the law cannot make them
Do you mean you don’t think that 1) the M20 needs to be turned into a lorry Park (as the govt govt says); 2) UK driving licenses will still be valid on the continent (govt says maybe not); 3) millions may not die (BMA?) etc etc?
“To suggest otherwise is silly scaremongering”
Indeed it is, but that seems to be the main activity of May, Hammond, her remain ministers, the civil service, the BBC, channel 4 and this government in general.
Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. You should be embarassed. You really do not understand the first thing about the WTO. Please, go away and read a basic textbook, and come back once you have understood that WTO rules are MUCH more tolerant of non tariff barriers than EU rules. Brexit will expose us to thousands of obstacles to trade that we do not face now – Brexit is a rejection of free trade.
Reply Nonsense. Try reading the WTO materials themselves as I have done
This angers me. I did not vote to Leave the EU only to be ruled by the WTO. Who is the WTO? Did I ever vote for them? No, I did not. We are taking back control by leaving the EU, so why, Mr Redwood, do you want to hand over power to the unelected WTO? We should leave the WTO on the same day we leave the EU.
Reply No, there needs to be international trade rules and we have always accepted them and used to help shape them before we joined the EU
Mr Redwood, I export fruit from Kent to France. Could you give me a rough estimate of how long it will take me to get a complaint upheld by the WTO if the French block my exports after Brexit? Months? years? I would be grateful for detailed advice, not generalities. My business depends on it
Reply How and why would they? You presumably have an enforceable contract to supply.
Seems like a sensible and practical solution JR.
So simple in fact it seems to have escaped the thoughts of Mrs May and Mr Robbins, those twin self proclaimed experts of manufacturing, commercial, industrial and international trading knowledge, who seem to be supported by those in cabinet of similar experience.
If EU Remain Scaremonger spokesman Andy doesn’t believe, he could resort to a failsafe option of buying purely UK products & holidaying alone in the Scilly Isles.
This is no doubt correct but we must all be aware and accept that there will be acts of spite perpetrated against us regardless of law and practise. They may be significant in some cases. We must recognise them for what they are and not be afraid to act in the short and long term against the offenders and quickly. Appeasement will not do any more.
Indeed, I have been banging on about the nonsense of suggesting that the EU think that it might be viable to resurrect a Continental System style blockade to forbid trade with the UK, notwithstanding the fact that EU standards will be effectively transposed on exit day and will stand unless/until they are repealed/changed by the HoC.
It does no credit to seemingly reasonable/intelligent people to keep plugging this chimera. This is really basic stuff!
Zorro
JR writes: “the EU cannot legally mount a Napoleonic blockade against UK goods once we have left…. I still find it odd that those who most love the EU think the EU would want to try to do this”.
Would they like us to pay for an EU navy that could implement the blockade?
All very fine but the EU does have a track record of ignoring rules, even ones it made itself, if it suits it. If it did so, it would take a long time for justice to be done and meanwhile things could be chaotic.
In spite of this, I would still take a chance on a “no deal” Brexit.
The daftest story so far is that civil servants are writing to cigarette makes telling them that the EU owns copyright of the horrible pictures of cancer on the packets. They think smokers will be unable to risk killing themselves after 30.3.19 unless new horrible pictures are available.
We must have the most stupid civil servants in the world.
Excellent post. In reply to your last sentence, it won’t stop them trying though. The remainers are depending upon their ability to make people scared.
They employ deplorable underhanded tactics to try to get their way. I only wish our Prime Minister wasn’t one of them.
Tad Davison
Cambridge
The situation is quite simple. The EU sells us far more goods and services than we sell them. They would be the losers, we might have problems for a few months with some shortages whilst we set up alternative sources of supplies, but they would have far bigger problems selling, say, as many cars to other countries as they presently sell here. We would have short term problems if there is no acceptable agreement, they will have long term problems with the loss of our market.
Yes no … who knows , we cannot work on that basis, this is not a debate any more . There is some interesting advice form the FCA today on what appears to be a unilateral extension of passporting rights or three years pending the non resolution of a Transition period
I wonder if the UK will unilaterally accept equivalence for inward capital / security ?
Lets all guess shall we … thats how we like to work
Last night I watched the James Bond film Spectre, where one group was trying to take control of the entire world and remove any form of nations- said it was progress, Reminded me of Brussels.
It’s taken two years for Theresa May to discard the disgusting advice she was given by Sir Ivan Richards that she should use these blameless people as bargaining chips:
https://news.sky.com/story/ministers-plan-to-take-moral-high-ground-to-let-eu-migrants-stay-after-brexit-11477268
“Ministers plan to take the “moral high ground” by unilaterally granting the 3.8 million EU nationals in the UK the right to stay.”
Listening to Radio 4 between 10 and 11 pm on a Sunday night has become the weekly anti Brexit/stop Brexit hour where Project Fear reigns supreme.
One brave conservative Leave voice versus the rest. They need you on to explain how it all works as even people from the business world seem to have no idea, but I am sure they are carefully selected by the BBC.