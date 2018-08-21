The UK Treasury makes a mistake and helps an industry grow

The 2016 budget is famous for the damage it did to the residential property market and buy to let homes for renting. Its high Stamp Duties and withdrawal of interest relief had the predictable effect of cutting transactions and investment, and reducing tax income as well. The 2017 budget did something similar to the car market.
The 2016 budget also cut taxes on North Sea oil production and profits. That has had the predictable and opposite effect to the tax rises. Output is now well up, as is profitability. And yes, the government will collect more tax from the North Sea operations this year than when the tax rates were higher. This has happened despite lowering PRT to zero, as a result of higher Corporation Tax receipts on higher profits given lower costs, no PRT and a higher oil price.
One expert firm is spreading the idea that the Chancellor might reimpose higher taxes on the North Sea now it is doing better again. That would be a great idea if his aim is to cut the output of the area and to reduce his own tax take, but a silly idea is he wants to promote UK prosperity.
How many more examples do we need to supply to get across to the government that lower taxes not only boost incomes and output, but can also lead to higher revenues?
It is disgraceful to see the amount of damage Hammond’s policies are doing to the UK when the economy is flourishing. I can’t help but feel that he is trying to convey the feeling that Brexit is to blame. He must think we are all idiots when in fact it is just a few and we know who they are! As we all keep asking, when are we going to be rid of May and Hammond?
The absurdly structured government controls on bank lending and the lack of real competition in banking are hugely damaging to the real economy too.
Good morning
That would be the supposedly Conservative Government would it ? And how did our kind host and fellow MP’s vote on it ? Did they vote it down, or just blindly vote it through like all the others ?
Remember, our kind host has a say on this, we do not. We vote in political parties and their MP’s on promises made. Promises that they do not have to keep.
I make no secret that I favour Swiss style Direct Democracy. If I and my fellow countrymen want something, we should collectively pay for it but only with our express consent.
I know our kind host has suffered due to his own governments policies, but so have we. We just don’t have the ear to the leavers if the Executive to effect change. That will only come at the next GE.
Direct Democracy?But we follow the “rules based international system”.I used to think the rules based international system was just a modish turn of phrase beloved of the May regime and it’s acolytes- until,googling it in an idle moment,I found it was actually the Rules Based International System with it’s own acronym(RBIS) and a department within the Foreign & Commonwealth Office(the Multilateral Policy Directorate) churning out strategy documents and briefing papers(such as is currently being used by Mark Field MP on his Asian tour).
If you dig out their latest Strategy document you will find it is a jargon and acronym fest with a Trotskyite world government subtext.Direct Democracy(in fact any sort of democracy)?-you have no chance!
Furthermore, a 2015 paper by Chatham House on the “RBIS” informs us :
“the EU is perhaps the most rules-based and rules-observant of all branches of the current international order.
Which is why we’re not really leaving.”
We have a socialist Prime Minister and Chancellor who don’t believe in us spending our own money.
They need the revenue to waste on benefits for EU nationals. Foreign aid and stupid HS2.
Quite.
We see it in all sorts of industry, where the tax take makes it not worth getting out of bed – and that includes the cost of getting to work, wear and tear (+VAT) and speed cameras now being set at zero tolerance whilst a certain community gets the blind eye.
Exactly, we clearly have total economic illiterates running the treasury.
Meanwhile at the bank of England Mr Haldane has been going on about huge threat to jobs from Artificial Intelligence. Perhaps we should destroy all new technology and go back to horse and carts then to create jobs. Then again perhaps the wheel should go too.
Some inteligence of any Kind would be welcome at the BoE and the Treasury. High St Banks still able to get away with overdrafts at about 68% while paying. Just 0.2% on deposits.
Exports at a record high it seems though despite this moronic visionless government. Just imagine what we could do with a half competent one.
The attack on landlord interest and extra SDLT is particularly idiotic and against all normal rules of business accounting and fairness. He seems to want to kill a vital industry that provided rented accomodation that is vital forcthe economy and job mobility.
What are Hammond’s reasons for these totally idiotic attacks on Tenants and Landlords? Is he just mad perhaps?
You will never be able to produce enough examples so long as the Treasury persists in wearing blinkers and ear plugs.
And in a surprise move the Treasury has decided that various No Deal documents should reflect the facts more accurately. A spokesperson says that this has caused stress amongst a number of officials who have demanded time off to recover.
How many more excuses do we need to never vote Tory again?
Pound collapses as a result of your Brexit – North Sea oil becomes cheaper to everyone but us. A short term boom.
I note now that the organisation which represents people who run the NHS is warning of drug shortages after your Brexit.
Hold on – let me guess. You all know more about running a health service than they do and they makes them wrong.
Here’s the irony. Old people need more drugs and rely on the NHS more. Old people voted overwhelmingly for Brexit. Old people will be angry when their vote means they can’t get treatment. Oops. Still, I find it funny.
@Andy. Not as funny as I find your posts. Or should I say pathetic.
That’s right, Andy, and when angry pensioners go to get their repeat prescriptions after Brexit they will harassing the chemist to know whether their medicines have been imported from the EU, and if so whether they have been put through the 44 checks at the border which were never deemed necessary before Brexit:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/08/21/the-uk-treasury-makes-a-mistake-and-helps-an-industry-grow/#comment-955971
But you should take care, because it will not only be worthless old people who will find that previously readily available vital medicines are being unnecessarily held up in UK customs on the orders of a silly UK government.
Does that include your own mother(I’m not sure whether you are talking to her or not these days)?
Brent oil averaged $45/brl in 2016 compared to $72/brl YTD in 2018.
Higher tax revenues have more to do with global oil prices nearly doubling over the period (something on which the government has no control) than fiscal policy.
Afraid the Chancellor seems only to think in simple terms, you get more tax if you put rates up !
He is wrong of course, because human nature being what it is, always finds an alternative.
People who By to Let are simply looking for a sensible return on their investment, but it does not automatically follow that they will purchase more houses if investment elsewhere will produce a more flexible and equal return.
People who purchase new cars start to look at the alternatives of purchasing pre registered or 2-3 year old cars, people who still purchase new, tend to run them not longer before change.
We then of course have the alternative and bartering economy, a normal way of life in many foreign lands, and with increasing immigration, a growing trend here as well.
Unfortunately we have not had a Chancellor who favours developing personal growth with tax cuts to encourage work and business for decades in the UK.
So William Hague is against handing more power to party members.
Of course Cameron tried that with the referendum and he got a bloody nose. Of course Hague wants a choice between 2 remainers for the next leader. God forbid we actually get someone who is willing to implement the referendum result.
Same as Hague was against a referendum and in particular he was keen on the original referendum lock being framed so that it could not easily be triggered by anything you or I might otherwise construe as powers being handed back to the EU.
I remember some commentator saying of the late patrician Tory MP Sir Ian Gilmore that he had a “daddy,why are those men with pitch forks coming down our drive?” look permanently etched on his face!
Much as I support lower tax rates, surely the increase in oil price has been the major contributor to the increased tax take?
Reply Yes, as has the increased output thanks to investment made as a result of lower taxes
Once we have settled down, after 29/03/2019, we can then start clearing out those civil servants and treasury officials who have no ideas how the economy reacts to their stupid actions.
Lowering PRT to zero is effectively a tax increase and the sadly predictable breaking of the original PRT bargain. PRT was originally set at high rates to provide security that the state would collect the costs of field abandonment and restoration at the end of project life rather than the oil companies. In effect it was a free loan to the state of monies the oil companies would otherwise have set aside for themselves. The bargain was that this money would be repaid when decommissioning took place as a tax refund. The repayment has been reduced to zero. The reason that the overall PRT collection has been a modest repayment in recent years is that most of the fields that were subject to the PRT regime have ended their production, and are being decommissioned.
The uptick in production is not related to PRT but rather to other changes in North Sea taxation.
The Chancellor and the government can hardly do anything much until the present talks with the EU are concluded. If we leave without an agreement the Pound is likely to tank, even if we leave with a half in half out agreement or Canada Plus it will take years of transition to reach this- it’s the uncertainty about everything that is killing business.
Reply Not so. Business is doing fine.
You will find that currency markets will have already factored in such an eventuality. Generally, they like some instability as it is an opportunity to make a profit. The economic illiterates in the treasury and BoE are more of a challenge!
Liam Fox Trade Secretary,on Sky News this morning. He was asked about NHS Health providers, employed as Professionals, and their leaked to the Press private email concerns to Ministers of the continuity of drug availability post Brexit.
He addressed and answered the interviewer’s voiced concerns as one would expect he in his own profession,- professionally affirmatively and reassuredly.
We just can’t get the quality of staff in the NHS, can we. We hire what we think are stars and in one or two cases get a tangle of fairylights instead
Liam Fox is a bit of a disappointment really, along with DD and IDS they promised we would get an equal partnership bespoke deal..but it is looking very far from that now..instead looks like we are having a heap of trouble instead just trying to conclude the divorce proceedings- not to mention the future. On cue our side is leaking threats by putting it out that we will walk away and this is all OK for the tabloids but is not going to work in the real world, not in the world of Tusk, Junker and Verhofstadt anyway so I don’t think Raab will make much progress today either- these EU types are serious players- they don’t negotiate through the tabloid press, I fear we are slowly sinking into the mire-
Meanwhile we have William Hague today saying “Tory MPs know best so Tory Members should get lost”:-
‘Don’t risk electing EXTREMIST leader like Corbyn’: Hague’s appeal to Conservative Party
THE CONSERVATIVE Party should not give grassroots Tories a greater say in the election of their next leader by altering the rules to make it easier for “entryists” to swamp the party, former minister Lord William Hague has cautioned.
Well Mrs May is very similar to Corbyn on tax borrow and waste, magic money tree economics and the massive over bloated but largely useless state sector. Though she is totally unsound on Brexit. Where Corbyn has been sound on it nearly all of his life.
Unfortunately thanks to Gove’s knifing Boris the members did not get a say so we ended up with the appalling, left wing, electoral liability & totally disengenuous dope Theresa Appeaser May.
MPs were so unbelievably stupid back in 1995 that they even re-elected John Major with his ‘back me or sack me agenda@ and “resignation”. They thus predictably buried the Tory Party for very many terms. They have not had a decent majority or a decent leader since Mrs Thatcher was evicted (and even she made huge and obvious mistakes).
The Tory party members will be far better at choosing a leader than MPs. Tory party members have little in common with Labour Party members (who are young & totally deluded with the bitter politics of envy, state sector unions and magic money tree economics).
Tory party members are older, far more sensibible and will make a far better choice than MPs will.
Tory party members are definitely older – on that count you are right.
The chances of these irrelevant pensioners picking a figure electable among non-irrelevant pensioners is minimal.
My contribution to oil taxes in Osborne’s ruinous time as Chancellor was to remove all taxes on North Sea and Onshore oil/gas production – it remains my view for financial and strategic reasons.
Before you claim this is another Laffer Curve miracle, you should study what has actually been happening in the North Sea. Try “UK North Sea oil output to resume decline after brief respite” (Reuters: Ron Bousso)
Remember that the Laffer Curve only “appears” to work at the end of a tax year; or, at the start of the next tax year, due to “forestalling”. See for instance HMRC: “Taxing gains made by non-residents on UK immovable property – Application of the anti-forestalling rule”
Nothing to say about this- not at this time
Just imagine the growth and wealth building if the state didn’t exist at all. No bloated bureaucracies devoted to making life as difficult as possible. No incompetent and corrupt politicians taking us into the EU and the like. No restrictions on trade. No illegal and immoral wars. Instead the free market would solve most of the financial and social problems within a few short years and the majority of people would be healthier, richer and happier, except, of course, for all those that currently do so well from the state. Vested interests in other words.
Defence and law and order, not much else is needed.
Mr Hammond told you that a vote to leave would damage the economy and he intends to prove it.
We don’t need to supply more examples. Our need is to supply & appoint a competent Chancellor to cancel out the present misguided one’s errant legacy.
The term ‘Treasury’ is merely a catch-all term, meaningless and impersonal. Departments don’t execute and sign-off on policy decisions, individuals do.
I prefer to focus on those individuals who possess the power to take such decisions
Name the culprits or else what’s the point?
If we don’t know the identity of these people how can we ever hold them responsible, assuming of course we can, which I doubt
The ultimate argument for Brexit is holding to account each individual in government and beyond who impose their policy choices upon us and to which we have no power to question or dismiss
It’s now a one-way street and I resent that, deeply
Power must be under our control not under the control of politicians and civil servants
Less politics
Less bureaucracy
Less state
More private involvement
Slash taxes, slash state spending, slash political spending
We need to learn that this Conservative Government do not do things that are common sense, worked out properly or effective
It is governing entirely on virtue signalling , May has one view, the Tories are nasty so we will raise taxes on EVERYTHING to appease the left… Bonkers the lot of them
You are in a socialist party that masquerades as Conservative. Actions have proven this time and again. All legacies are interchangeable left wing sameness!
It’s absolutely right that increasing tax rates should result in more tax.
Think how much more money Proctor and Gamble would make if they increased the price of Fairy Liquid to £20 a bottle.
Oh, wait…
JR: “How many more examples do we need to supply to get across to the government that lower taxes not only boost incomes and output, but can also lead to higher revenues?”
Very many, whilst you have Mrs May and Hammond in charge. Your party is moving to the left – something that Corbyn will be pleased about – why have a pale imitation when you can have the real thing?
yes we see it everywhere. the Laffer Curve. Up go the rates, down go the receipts, down go the rates up go the receipts. It is understandable that leftists, with their collectivist world-view – which requires obliviousness to or denial of obvious basic facts of life, refuse to accept this. What is more curious is that supposed ‘Conservatives’ like Mr Hammond have such trouble.
The news this morning is that unless we can get the EU to agree to Theresa May’s Chequers deal then the NHS will start running out of medicines the day we leave the EU. This was in a private internal NHS letter which one of Theresa May’s civil servants arranged to have leaked to the Times and so to Sky News, and apparently the BBC has also seen it. A chap called Mark Dayan of the Nuffield Trust explained that unless we get a deal with the EU – and we all know that the only possible deal would be the one devised by Theresa May’s chief EU adviser Olly Robbins, there is now no alternative to that – then the UK government would have to activate up to 44 checks on each piece of medicine that was imported into the country, and that loss of “frictionless trade” with the EU would cause such delays that there would inevitably be shortages. Apparently the UK government would be forced to do this because “having imports coming in with no checks is frowned upon by international law and it really raises its own problems”. When asked about this Dr Liam Fox does not robustly say “What a load of tripe, if a medicine can come in without any checks the day before we leave the EU then common sense says that it can still come in without any checks the day after we leave the EU, and in fact it would go against the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement if we did arbitrarily introduce new and unnecessary checks on the same imported medicines”, instead he mechanically repeats the feeble standard line that the government is working hard to make sure that we do not leave the EU without a deal, so this problem should not arise. Meanwhile it is reported that Dr Sarah Wollaston has chipped in with her theory that people didn’t understand any of these terrible problems when they voted to leave the EU but given a second chance she and her friends would make sure that voters did realise that leaving the EU would cut off vital supplies of medicines. Oh, and a BBC reporter adds his own original contribution by asking “What if we have to pay tariffs on medicines?”, and again the government minister Dr Liam Fox prefers to evade that silly question rather than addressing it – “So who do you think would decide that we must pay tariffs on medicines, and who do you think we would pay them to?” – and showing it up as being the damn silly question it is.
…”lower taxes not only boost incomes and output, but can also lead to higher revenues?”
No-one wakes up on a morning and thinks” I am going to have this or that opinion now on”
We have our opinion thrust upon us as it were. My biography, and hopefully open mind, is pushing and causing me more to the libertarian strands of thought. Tax is Theft, may be not quite true. But I am feeling it is a very good starting point.
Well, it is theft when you consider it only as a sum of money.
I bet you don’t consider it theft when you need to see a doctor – and told can. Or you need to travel somewhere – and there’s a motorway. Or when your grandchildren need to go to school – and they do. Or when someone pays you your pension.
My starting point is that people who whinge most about tax do not actually pay enough of it. And I say that as someone who pays more of it than most of you ever have or ever will.
I’m so glad to hear it,Prigger,because if the view that “tax is theft” becomes prevalent,you may find that it gets quickly countered and superseded by an “all property is theft”mantra.
None are as blind as those who don’t see.
John
What you write is common sense which is a quality sadly lacking amongst the most powerful people in Government.
Won’t lead to higher revenue if the economy goes into decline which will happen if we go to WTO rules there will be a period of decline for a few years at least..spending money on the wrong things would be a big mistake..we need a rejuvination of our regoonal sea ports and not loads spent on high speed rail
Maybe the oil price helped a bit too? Exit of Majors with high hurdle rates for investment? Industry sources expect that the decline will resume in the coming years. Of course an oil price of USD 200 pb would help even more..
Reply Yes, of course, as I said. It still needed tax changes to get them investing in the capacity
Off topic
I see the Eu loving BBC & Sky are in overdrive over a no deal and spewing out more project fear between them, what part of democracy don’t these muppets understand we voted out and that’s it , if we struggle for a while because of a no deal so be it we will survive so get use to it remoaners, I’ve said it before if the remoaners want to be ruled by Brussels then pack your bags and go live in your beloved Europe bye bye you’ll not be missed
Socialist Labour says we will, with Brexit, end up in a Venezuela situation.