Why is the Today programme losing its listeners?

“Today” is losing listeners (minus more than 800,000 last year) in part because its endless Brexit coverage is one sided and tedious. It strives to make most things as being about Brexit, when most things are nothing to do with Brexit. Yesterday morning a Minister was trying to talk about exports. She was regularly interrupted by an interviewer who just wanted to shout Remain propaganda at her, claiming that a No Deal Brexit would be a disaster without providing a shred of evidence. This is all too common. Where were the good questions about the UK’s capacity to export, about the changing nature of our markets and the growth areas of our products and services? There was no single question to challenge the Minister or to draw out some new material on the UK as a trading nation. How will the UK fare as the digital revolution advances? Will the big build up of technology businesses in the UK stand us in good stead? Have all the EU trade agreements been novated to us as well as to the residual EU? Is it true that 90% of the growth of our trade will be with countries outside the EU? How is the Trade department’s budget best spent on trade promotion? We almost learned that the existing EU trade agreements will novate to us and to them, but the interviewer fell short of pressing and confirming this.
Most economic news items like currencies, jobs or balance of payments have the same explanations as before the vote. Interest rates go up and down thanks to actions of the Bank of England. Shares and currencies go up and down related to world economic changes and government economic policies. Most of us have no wish to hear recycled the same old Project Fear stories about how trade will be affected after we leave, as explained by the so called experts who wrongly told us to expect a recession in the winter of 2016-17 after the vote along with big job losses, rising unemployment, plunging house prices and a collapsing stock market.
For years we have had to put up with a Today programme which has eschewed serious criticism or commentary on the EU project of economic, social, currency and political union, and to put up with a refusal to properly balance the endless pro EU speakers with enough interviews of serious minded and well informed participants who have forecast the outcomes of the Euro , the ERM and the moves to political union accurately. Any party or movement anywhere in Europe that wins elections by challenging some part of the EU scheme is seen as “extreme right” or “populist” and unhelpful. Now they are taking the Today programme further away from being a sensible and well informed 3 hour consideration of the news by introducing quizzes, poor coverage of cultural matters , long commemorations of popular artists when they sadly die and genuflections to magazine lifestyle issues.
People used to tune in to Today to get a serious if not always balanced debate and commentary on the business of the nation and the business of business. That’s now hard to come by on a programme which often caricatures itself.
I left it years ago when the interviewers became more and more boorish with constant interruptions seeking to disrupt any views that were not their own.
I have a wide choice of news sources, so for me the BBC, as with everything else it does has become irrelevant.
There is very little on the BBC that captures or retains my attention. And when it does cover a subject about which I know something it is, more often than not, very superficial.
On Monday Panorama devoted an hour to telling us that we could get a flight to Huston to buy an old revolver for over £2,000 and bring it through Customs legally.
It totally ignored the reality that if you want to break the Law and buy, or make, illegal ammunition the going rate for a working gun is about a tenth of that.
Knives, or a van, are much cheaper, a brick is virtually free.
Where there is a profit to be made someone, somewhere will flout the Law to do it.
Antique arms are too expensive for ‘The Street’, but it makes good alarmist propaganda.
How to ‘novate’ is too boring for lazy journalists and has no ‘impact’ in the media.
In this Age if Information The ‘Truth’ is what you don’t hear.
Andy, I don’t hear any praise for the EU.
“She was regularly interrupted by an interviewer”
Every Conservative is regularly interrupted by an interviewer on BBC, SKY , ITV
Every Non Conservative is never interrupted by an interviewer on BBC, SKY , ITV
Of course the same rule apply to Leave – Remain politicians.
Variety is the spice of life.
Our kind host tries to keep things topical and varied. Which I like.
News media and all other service based business must take into account what their customers want. If the BBC was a commercial enterprise it be in serious trouble with its business model. Which is why I want it moved to subscription.
May the Today programme continue as our kind host explains. 😉
Indeed it should go on to subscription. Then they they would have to respond to customers desires rather than trying to politically indoctrinate them in the standard BBC, Guardian, New Statesman agenda of:-
Pro climate alarmism (and almost any other) alarmism, pro the EU, pro Tax and regulation increases, pro open door immigration, pro zero deterrent criminal justice, pro magic money tree economics, anti landlord and pro tenant, pro enforced by law “equality of outcome”, anti real science and engineering, pro bike, anti car/truck/plane, pro women and diversity and anti any white, heterosexual male especially if working class.
Lifelogic
” Then they they would have to respond to customers desires rather than trying to politically indoctrinate them in the standard BBC, Guardian, New Statesman agenda of:-”
I suppose you prefer the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Spectator indoctrination variety.
However, your list of ‘pros’ suggest that the likes of Breitbart and Fox News should fit the bill.
I’ve found an article in the Guardian I agree with. George Monbiot makes a good point here – also made eloquently in the FT the other day by the journalist Jonathan Ford – that governments have an extraordinary propensity to make terrible and wasteful infrastructure decisions. HS2, Hinkley Point, the Thames Tideway Tunnel (now apparently completely unnecessary but EU-mandated) are all examples. It sounds like the Oxford- Cambridge road and added new towns is another example. Needless to say Mrs May has been far too ineffectual a Prime Minister to do anything about all these statist vanity projects. The lack of proper scrutiny and public debate must be a large part of the explanation, as Monbiot suggests.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/aug/22/project-britain-debate-oxford-cambridge-expressway
Wanted. A political party that when in government purges the State of all Common Purpose state employees across all areas.
The privatisation of the EU obsessed BBC is an absolute priority. It’s outlived its purposes and as with many other taxpayer financed (under the threat of the criminal law) state entities has become infected by the liberal left political movement.
It is an offence to objectivity and balance that this infected organisation is allowed to get away with what it does. Cameron did threaten to de-criminalise non-payment of the BBC licence tax but as always with Tory wets he ‘bottled it’ and delivered the BBC a massive birthday pressie with bows on
I am forced by the criminal law to pay an amount of money to an organisation who then uses that funding to pump out propaganda that directly accuses me and millions of other UK citizens of racism and xenophobia simply because I voted that the UK should leave the EU.
Tory voters are becoming intensely impatient with current events. We want a radical Tory government with a radical Tory PM.
Blair came to power and deliberately applied Gramsci-esque entryist techniques to infect huge swathes of the body politic.
It’s time the Tories under a radical PM hit back without apology and de-politicise all taxpayer financed public sector activity
I agree with every word; however, our window of opportunity is closing. Your Common Purpose types have at last got two of Trump’s men to squeal – with a ruthless dedication they somehow lack when dealing with allegations against the Clintons. Should the Democrats regain power in the US, then the unpopulists who today run the western show will make things even more difficult.
I agree with your post Duncan. Unfortunately we have people like Lord Hague writing articles to propose that we never have that radical PM with independent and strong minded MP’s for support.
I agree with your thrust and privatisation of the BBC .
However do not forget it is not only the BBC that pushes this propaganda but also Sky ,Channels 4 and 5 . It is a trait of main stream media who all draw on the same pool of like- minded graduates .
American MSM are all anti-Trump with the exception of Fox News , so repeating a similar fault line .
What I find objectionable about the BBC is that they took EU loans with little or no need to do so and then as a condition of loan were required to report favourably on the EU.
They have now morphed into the propaganda arm of a Remain socialist leaning government with little pretence at treating Leave fairly in any way and forever pushing ‘climate change ‘
Lord Reith must be turning in his grave .
@Duncan
Government departments actually send staff on Common Purpose training courses at a cost to the taxpayer of £5k per head. This insidious organisation has tentacles throughout the establishment, education Police Service and the BBC. MPs should be required to declare their dealings with it in the same way that they need to declare other vested interests.
Boy do I agree with those sentiments DUNCAN!
Well said!
Tad
I turn to the BBC after visiting other news sources. The BBC current set up must be high on the agenda for change, once we have left the clutches of the EU.
I long ago stopped watching BBC “news” but some of the others are no better. The ITV 10 o’clock news last night managed to get in a dig at Donald Trump on three “news” items.
The third was about whether in a digital age signatures are still relevant Illustrated by showing Mr Trump signing off a document and turning it to camera to reveal a drawing of a stick man that a four year old might draw. Pathetic !!
Drain the swamp !
Incidentally there were two more people shot in London yesterday but they didn’t feel this was “news ” So full was the program with slagging off Mr Trump that there was no room left to report it.
A typical BBC report on almost anything goes something like this:- The massive problems in X are all caused by Brexit, the ignorant racist & uneducated Brexit voters, Donalt Trump, Climate Change “deniers”, unscrupulous landlords (they all are to the BBC and indeed to Hammond it seems), a blind belief in free markets, “austerity” (not much evidence of that in the largely parasitic state sector) or lack of even more government taxation and regulation.
Delete as required.
PM is surely going the same way, the other day almost the whole of the programme was devoted some American singer who had died called Aretha – why? Attempted political indoctrination as usual one assumes.
The BBC endlessly talk about government needing to invest more in this or that without ever recognising that the money has first to be taken off people and businesses who would have invested it far more efficiently anyway.
The May government is clearly very left wing on economics, very high taxing, very wasteful and wrong on almost everything and yet ministers are never ever questioned by the BBC from this direction.
They never ask:-Why do we have the highest tax levels for 40 + years yet governments deliver so little of any value? Why is health care a dire virtual state monopoly?
All BBC interviewers (other than Andrew Neil who is fairly central) see to be dim, left wing art graduated with no grasp of maths, science, logic, history, human nature, reason or economics. People who always work on irrational emotions rather than any reason, analysis or logic.
Even Andrew Neil,although still a competant enquirer,has gone downhill these past few years- with the stunts, dressing up,attempts at comedy that he pads his show out with.He/his producer/the BBC clearly do not think we should have a serious political discussion show anymore.
I quite like Zeinab Badawi-HARDTalk is much better when she hosts it rather than Stephen Sackur(whose own views are always on display),although disappointed to see she’s yet another PPE.
I’m one of Today’s lost listeners. I wrote to tell them I could no longer stomach the crass popular culture they wanted to infect me with. No reply of course.
I guess Today, and the BBC as a whole, suit government well – a slavish state propaganda machine sufficiently distant from power to masquerade as independent. The epitome is Andrew Marr, the only interviewer both Mrs May and Mr Corbyn dare trust themselves to. He, HMG and BBC should all be thoroughly ashamed.
Absolutely agreed ‘Today’ has become utterly tedious and repetitive. The BBC is meant to be politically neutral, but whilst it nominally is vis a vis parties, it is clearly not On issues. Advocates of BBC approved views, especially on Brexit, massively outnumber their opponents and are given a free pass to make whatever assertions they like. Opposing views are rare and subject to constant, but unintelligent, interruption. I haven’t listened to Today for a month now. I suppose I might pick up on it again in September, but with an inward grown. Even worse is the dreadful BBC TV question time – though I gave up with that years ago. We really need competition in news and current affairs broadcasting, both radio and TV. The license fee neeeds to be replaced by a subscription agreement with various possible levels of service.
Questiontime used to be the highlight of my week’s viewing. Not any more. I look to see who is on the program. Nigel Farage gets a look in along with a couple of others. I am not interested in what urban poets, rappers and so called comedians always of the left and remoaners that the program is crammed with have to say. More often than not now I avoid it.
I resent paying the BBC licence. There is no BBC output that I like. Even R2 plays rap music now.
Andy really ought to worry about when pensioners ! *spits* stop voting and stop paying. Then it will be the young people revolting violently.
Venezuala here we come.
I haven’t paid the Licence Fee for over ten years.
I have a Smart TV which has access to on demand services which do not require a BBC Licence.
The only channel I can’t legally watch is BBC (big deal), but I can legally listen in to their radio broadcasts, a bit like listening to “Germany Calling” during WWII really.
John, may I take a slightly different perspective on this?
I get the very strong impression that politicians get NO training in how to deal with this kind of aggressive ‘interviewing’ technique.
Obviously, being rude in return (especially for a Minister) is out of the question, since a slanging match would delight the programme managers and achieve nothing. But how many politicians have ever tried one-word answers, which in my limited personal experience tends to put the interviewer off balance slightly; or alternatively, a polite “I didn’t realise I was invited to listen to YOUR views and interpretations/I can’t explain my position if you are talking over me all the time”.
Let’s face it, very few media outlets want clear discussions about policy – they are after controversy and confrontation, and must be starved of it.
The problem is that politicians from the right, those that aren’t carpetbaggers who would seem to have more in common with the Libdems or Labour, are mostly apologists for their claimed beliefs, in not believing the cause they claim to represent they allow themselves to be beaten up by BBC presenters. For those who do have some ideological belief they would be well advised to take some lessons from the likes of Sebastian Gorka , who frequently speaks on behalf of Trump, and who never leaves a BBC presenter unscathed, and more often than not schools them to some basic facts.
The worst thing for an interviewer is the looooong pause. Sadly, many politicians think the more words they use the better, (Mrs May) rather than a short, accurate answer, preceded by that pause.
The BBC looks bad, until you consider the alternatives. ITV is just as bad, if not worse, C4 is certainly worse. You get a different perspective from RT, but then you seem to be tuning into the Dark Side.
Points of View used to be a credible right to reply, but has now become a complaint management exercise, with the BBC using it to deny all wrong. The presenter is not allowed to challenge her BBC colleagues, but is obliged herself to follow the BBC line.
There’s little point listening to the same old echo coming from the BBC, where Brexit is concerned the amount of remainers using the cry wolf tactic is proof their case is flawed.
They are unable to dazzle us with brilliance and think they can baffle us with bull****.
It’s not just the Today programme. This week the BBC TV news led with the absurd story that the NHS drug supply will be impacted from day one of a no-deal Brexit. It was presented like it was hard fact with no balancing response.
And no explanation as to how countries that trade entirely under WTO rules are able to get medicines without significant delays. How does a country like Australia get medicines? Would the BBC be good enough to explain?
I read an illuminating article by Martin Howe QC in which he wrote:
“Much of the hysteria about ‘shortages’ of goods such as food and medicine seems to be based on the idea that the UK would impose non-tariff barriers against the importation of goods from the EU27. Not only would such an action be criminal stupidity, but it would require a positive amendment to the law to achieve it.”
https://brexitcentral.com/leaving-eu-wto-terms-will-pull-barriers-world-trade-cut-prices-consumers/
It wasn’t just the BBC, it was also Sky taking the story from the Times which had got it from Buzzfeed who were the beneficiaries of another leak from a member of the civil service under the ministerial direction of the Prime Minister, as always, and the lack of a proper balancing response was because obviously the government is not going to effectively rebut any false propaganda story which it has started to try to move public opinion towards acceptance of its Chequers plan.
The story centres on the 44 tests which the EU applies to medicines being imported from outside of the EU, with the presumption that the day after we leave the EU we will have to also apply those tests to medicines being imported from the EU which we have not been testing for a long time while we have been in the EU.
There is no sense in that, but no government minister or even spokesman went on air to say “There is no sense in that, why on earth are you expecting that imported medicines which we do not test now while we are in the EU will suddenly need to be tested the day after we have left the EU?” Yes, Liam Fox was interviewed, but his feeble answer was that he expected that we would get a deal, which was tantamount to saying that if we failed to get a deal then this story would come true.
As it happens I have just this morning received an email response from a lady in Liam Fox’s department, as follows:
“Dear Dr Cooper
Thank you for your email dated 8 August to The Rt Hon Dr Liam Fox MP, regarding future compliance with Article 7.4 of the WTO Agreement on Trade Facilitation after the UK has left the EU.
The Secretary of State receives a large amount of correspondence every day and is unable to respond to each one personally. On this occasion I have been asked to reply.
The Government’s assessment is that under a no deal scenario, imports from the EU would still not be classified as ‘high risk’. This is based upon the reading of the Trade Facilitation Agreement at 7.4 (4):
‘Each Member shall base risk management on an assessment of risk through appropriate selectivity criteria. Such selectivity criteria may include, inter alia, the Harmonized System code, nature and description of the goods, country of origin, country from which the goods were shipped, value of the goods, compliance records of traders, and type of means of transport.’
The key criteria are country of origin, country from where the goods are shipped and compliance of traders. Even under a no deal scenario, these imports would constitute low risk because of the certainty of the trading partners and country of origin. High risk would be goods originating from third countries where any number of the selectivity criteria are uncertain. This is not the case in terms of imports from the EU, and a no deal scenario does not change that.
I hope the information above is helpful to you. Thank you for taking the time to write to this Department.
Lauren Wood
DIT MINISTERIAL CORRESPONDENCE UNIT”
In other words, IN FULL CONFORMITY WITH WTO RULES the UK would not be arbitrarily deciding that medicines from the EU has suddenly become high risk and therefore needed to be put through the full gamut of tests applied to products from other perhaps less reliable sources.
It is a pretty simple equation. Today is a hard hitting credible news programme. And few Brexit backers are credible.
The reality is that due to strict impartially rules Brexiteers have been given an easy ride. Even though your arguments are simply not credible you still get airtime.
You’d all find that you’d get asked far fewer questions about Brexit if you could adequately answer the ones you get – but you can’t.
As for losing listeners, the main reason Today is losing listeners is that the news agenda is much quieter this year than last year. And radio figures are year on year comparisons.
The second is that when they do have Brexiteers on, most of Today’s audience – serious, credible people – turn off at the fact free ranting.
I always enjoy Andy’s contributions, but suspect he has no journalistic experience and so is not sensitised to the subtleties of propaganda. He might try this touchstone: note how often the BBC talk about “fears” or “problems” of Brexit. Then note how often they talk of Brexit “hopes” and “opportunities”.
Thank you Andy, you give us all a really good laugh every day, sometimes multiple times – which is a joy.
Keep it up.
Andy and Lifelogic are definitely the “slebs”(celebrities”) of the Redwood blogosphere.Perhaps we could nominate them for the next “I’m a celebrity get me out of here!”or “Big Brother” house and see how they fare!
Yes, Andy, I daresay that ”Today” appears to be ”hard hitting” to a devotee of Facebook.
Most Brexiters voted out to regain control of our own laws…..not on economic grounds. Remainers just don’t get this.
In defence of the BBC, I must say that Radios 3, 4 and 5 are my staple listening on long drives for the music, general interest and sport coverage. I am willing to pay a subscription for these services, however, your criticism of their news analysis is valid. To write off views that dissent from the liberal elite in such daft generalisations as far right or populist is actually putting their whole news coverage at severe risk…or maybe they haven’t analysed that far ahead yet!
One of the main tactics of fascists is to criticise and seek to delegitimise the institutions that underpin our democratic processes. Trump attacks the “MSM”. The Brexiters attack the BBC.
This is ignoratio elenchi. To criticise where criticism is merited does not make one a fascist. On the other hand, to call people fascist when the epithet is irrelevant is to seek to shut down argument – a typical fascist tactic, Margot.
Are you and Ageist Andy good friends, Margot?
“One of the main tactics of fascists is to criticise”
Given that you yourself appear to be engaging in criticism, do you consider criticism to be a bad thing?
The definition of fascist is someone with “no tolerance for opposing opinions” John Redwood appears to be asking for all opinions not just one version on one of the programs he likes to listen to.
Godwin’s law alert.
However bad you might think the Today programme is, it is nowhere near as bad as the utterly disgraceful Newsnight.
Does anyone still watch it?I gave up before Paxman left,having turned himself into a self-parody.The last memorable edition was when ……….Peter Oborne berated that”idiot from Brussels”-so good I’ve had to re-watch it a few times since on youtube!
It is basically Blairite.
On the one hand it wails at the terrible “cuts” on the NHS, social services and so on. It never questions our contributions to the EU, our continental assets which could be seized, and so on.
On the other hand it now has Venezuela in its sights, so it dislikes the Corbyn Labour party too.
It’s clear to see that its heros are the Chukka Umunna, Stephen Kinnock, Ben Bradshaw types. Very diverse until it comes to respecting peoples’ rights to expect a return on their work, and a say in their democracy.
Re the “cuts” you mention. A local council has hinted that bin collections might become once every 4 weeks, to save money. Imagine the smell of rotting food in the recent hot weather. Something there is ALWAYS govt cash for and THAT cost gets bigger and bigger – the non-contributing arrivals of this country. Free everything. Even the working class numpty can see it is unsustainable.
Mr. Redwood,
Is there a listing, or can one be produced please, of all the organisations who currently receive EU funding, such as the BBC, CBI, RUSI etc. and thus will be looking for UK government funding to replace the EU funding after we leave ?
The BBC are already funded by us, the licence payer for the privilege of watching pure crap.
I doubt that such a listing exists, but the implication is fair. Should not all those who presume to enter the Brexit debate, be required to declare any financial or fiduciary interest (whether from the EU or any other source) affecting impartiality?
Afraid proper interviewers are a dying breed, we now have presenters, many who think they are celebrities who’s own opinion is worth more than anyone else’s.
Gone are the days of clever forensic interviews over a 15-30 minute time scale, which teased out the often hidden truth, now it seems we must have instant sound bites, Sensationalist headlines, with shouty, shouty reporters, because the younger generation get bored after 5 seconds.
Every day the BBC, Sky and ITV have an anti Brexit article.
I get thoroughly sick of listening to the diatribe so much so that I refuse to subsidise such drivel.
Today is just the most obvious symptom of a BBC run by and for a left-of-centre liberal/labour elite. It is no surprise that the luvvies overwhelmingly choose the Guardian as their newspaper of choice.
The BBC is committed to gender equality and the over-representation of ethnic minorities. Perhaps it should also be required to meet specific targets for political allegiance, particularly in the News and Current Affairs departments.
I switch it on and leave the presenters and guests chuntering away in the background. Occasionally some intensely irritating piece comes on which I can’t ignore so I switch it off. It’s gone down hill recently, of that there is no doubt.
I come from the other side and want to see us leave the Eu and Single Market (EU/EEA) and to join Efta/EEA instead.
Every now and then I turn on Radio 4 to find that I am listening to Women;s Hour. It is always Women’s Hour on Radio 4.
Things could be worse. Recent developments in the USA, where Mr Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to commiting a federal offence – at the direct instruction of the President – have been accurately reported by the BBC. I was disturbed to read that Mr Trump regards the press as “the enemy of the people” which should be translated as “the enemy of me”. For all it’s faults the BBC does tell the truth (but perhaps not all the truth)
Trump’s presidency will now be handicapped by more (allegations ed), more evidence of criminality from dismissed staff, more evidence of possible etc ed , more Russian revelations…..never mind Brexit, we should be planning for the impeachment of Trump and eventually a President Pence
It is terrible – but it will continue, because the BBC has no commercial incentive to cull bad programmes.
Such is the lack of voter choice, no main political party is willing to privatise this dinosaur.
John Whittingdale’s intentions for remedying the faulty BBC might have prevented such a slide into lower standards. ‘Today’ is no longer worth listening to. Better sounds are generated walking through a swamp with a shoulder-held tape recorder.
I turned off Today an hour ago and switched to the ‘200’ band on Free view -France 24, CNN, Al Jazeera, NHK, even RT for the odd item.
If Today want to talk to just less than half of the population instead of all the possible audience then they will eventually get half continuing to tune in. I’m surprised Grimshaw survived as long as he did chasing away the audience to the private networks and enabling Smooth, Heart and others to get a good following. This is not an attack on the BBC and I much loathe the assumption that if you disagree with BBC programming balance you’re suddenly a “fascist” Margot. Rude titles are very easy to bandy around and people should take care when name calling.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Dear All,
May I appeal to regular contributors to this blog to refrain from any exchanges with the posts of the boorish ‘Andy’ – tempting as it might be sometimes.
There he sits at home frustrated by all and everything around him – the only highlight of his day penning his sad little contributions to this blog.
Perhaps he could take up the suggestion of our kind host and provide some comment on the UK’s capacity to export, about the changing nature of our markets and the growth areas of our products and services – post-Brexit?
Maybe not. Must be too busy paying all that tax.
I have stated hear many times that the broadcast media is in daily breach of their statutory duty of impartiality under the broadcasting code. In my opinion the BBC, ITV News, Channel4 News and Sky News are all overtly anti-Brexit and anti-Trump. Ofcom do nothing. Perhaps that is because they share thosse same biases?
The listening audience is changing. I cannot agree that because A/ B is so , however I am sure there sits an unequal bias as you say.
I haven’t listened to BBC Radio since Terry Wogan stopped presenting the breakfast time programme! I rarely look at BBC TV either. There are a few good dramas such as Poldark and I like Michael Portillo’s Rail Journeys, but apart from those there is too much trivia or propaganda. The feminist Victoria Derbyshire of a morning was the last straw, so I now get my update on any overnight news from the internet.
As a pensioner, I can’t moan about the licence fee as I no longer pay it, but I feel sorry for those who do.
I too am one of the 800,000 who no longer listen to the Today programme and haven’t done for about 12 months.
It was always the radio programme to listen too over breakfast, and I remember Jack de Manio as a presenter…that’s how long I was a regular listener.
The Beeb give silly excuses why the listening numbers are dropping dramatically but that’s what to expect from them. For me, it’s the constant interruptions, rude and offensive interviewing, pro EU bias nonsense from the grossly overpaid and over pensioned self important interviewers.
The Beeb needs to be on a solely commercial basis with no licence fee.
I stopped listening in 1997 after Labour got in.
What I do not understand is that with a succession of Conservative PMs, not one of them censured the BBC for its biased programming. The are a public funded organisation and have the full responisbility of providing BALANCED views.
When is a Prime Minister going to make a FIRM stand against such a blatantly Socialist bissed Broadcaseted funded by the people? It is despicable that they are permitted to attack Brexit for it is plainly anti-democracy, exactly the same as the EU Commission in Brussels. Freedom is Priceless but the BBC will not accept that.