“The government taxed more than it spent in July”

This week the latest figures for UK borrowing showed that in July the UK government collected £2bn more in tax than it spent. As predicted here, the four month figures for the year to date also showed continued outperformance of the borrowing target, with borrowing so far in 2018-19 £8.5bn below budget. The favourable outcome was entirely down to a further surge in tax revenues as the government continues with its budget strategy based on big boosts to tax revenue. Tax receipts were up by 6.6% in July.
The position could be even better if the government would reduce some of the tax rates it imposes. It could collect more higher rate income tax, more Stamp Duty and more CGT if it lowered the rates.
What I would like it to do is to increase public spending in the priority areas I set out recently, increase tax revenues by cutting over high tax rates,, and reducing spending in other areas. The government’s financial position could be transformed if it leaves the EU without a Withdrawal Agreement payment. It could be further transformed if it cancelled HS2. Just leaving the EU without a Withdrawal fee would save £39 bn, allowing tax cuts for all of the kind where there is a cost to revenue, spending increases on schools, NHS, defence,a universal digital signalling expansion of railway capacity, more and better road capacity , and elimination of the deficit.
My critics here complained I just wanted to spend more and didn’t care about the deficit. It would be easy from here to cut taxes for all – as well as cutting tax rates that do raise more revenue – increase spending and have a lower deficit.That is what I am recommending.
23 Comments
Let’s just leave and tell the Eu to go whistle for the £39 billion which would be best spent on our people
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1007101/brexit-news-eu-talks-no-deal-brexit-keir-starmer-labour-dominic-raab
I wouldn’t let labour run a bath let alone go anywhere near the negotiating on our withdrawal they would turn over and give in on everything so as to keep us in, labour up north are finished
Good morning
I would like to see government reduce its spending, tax take and QE / money printing. All this to maintain a small surplus to reduce the National Debt. A Debt that, even with historically low interest rates, is taking an increasing proportion of GDP.
I would also like to see government abolish tax on insurance and private healthcare. The latter to increase competition. We also need to look at brining on competition into the public sector. All this will drive down costs and increase efficiency.
Would it be better from Raab rather than trying to scare people of the extra costs of buying from EU if a deal is still not agreed to instead encourage consumers to buy from outside the EU and (say goodbye to) the EU27 ?
Good article JR, but your suggestions would never be put into practice as long as May and her ilk are in government.
Tax less, spend more. Sounds like an election-winning slogan to me.
But to do that we need a Conservative Government don’t we and that won’t happen until we get rid of the current bunch of socialist incumbents masquerading as Conservatives.
Indeed. NO CHANGR NO CHANCE as John Major showed if anything May is worse still.
But we already agreed the outline of the withdrawal agreement as far back as last December, including the money, movement of people, and the Irish border, ..if we don’t conclude this agreement now then there will be no chance of a new deal and no new FTA.. and some think that this is ok that we don’t need a new deal and we can go straight to WTO rules, even bypass the divorce? Yes- but am afraid that leaving EU without settling the account will not work for a successful future relationship with them or indeed with anyone else either mainly because of reputation considerations but also because we will be tied up in litigation for decades to come so there’s little point in going on ad infinitum in this fashion. On another point it’s also a great pity that government did not have the foresight to prepare and bring out these technical papers a lot earlier.
Reply There is no legal requirement to pay this money, and after March29 their court no longer has power over us anyway
It is money your party agreed to pay nearly five years ago when it agreed the EU budget – at a time the Conservatives were pro-EU. Before they sold out to the kippers.
But there has since been a referendum in which the Remain side failed to persuade a majority of the electorate that you need to have political union in order to have friendly relations, free trade and easy travel between European countries, which is what has support in the UK. Instead, then as now, they focused on increasingly absurd scare stories.
Increase the annual personal tax allowance to £15,000 and start cutting the VAT rate, that should help most people across the board to have more in their pocket, which would then go further if they spent it.
Income from work is good, so tax should not penalise it. Tax is better applied to consumption of resources, so a purchase tax enables more choice fairly. Reducing VAT would stimulate increased consumption.
As an aside, the government could start introducing RPA (Robotic Process Automation) throughout the public sector which has the potential to transform productivity and reduce the public sector wage bill by billions
Yes, it will involve continual strike action by the hard left unions as they fight to preserve their grip on how the state provides services but I don’t pay taxes to finance the activities of Marxist agitators
We want to see radicalism not political cowardice. If Labour achieve power they will be absolutely radical in how they intend to consume the entire UK and its productive capacity. Nor will Marxist Labour apologise for destroying the private and productive base of this country
As Labour would re-construct an entity that would beyond reform we need to construct an entity that is beyond hard left political infection
In the last ten days we have had more questions about the competency of the CPS, a report showing police services across the country had a myriad of computer systems that did not speak to each other let alone with other key agencies, prisons in crisis and last night a Channel 4 expose on Carillion by the excellent Liam Halligan all demonstrating in one way or another massive incompetence by Ministers and their civil servants.
When you were a CEO there is no way you would have countenanced such waste and inefficiency yet a a politician you happily assert more money should be spent.
I know you have touched on efficiencies in the past but there is no overall sense from Whitehall that this on any agenda let alone at the top where it should be,
Clean out the stables and then spend my money please.
July and January are the two main months for individuals Self Assessment tax payments. I would expect the government to be in surplus for these two months. What about the other ten ?
Pity the debts went up by 2 bn in just over a day.
Another 28 bn needed each month to get a fiscal balance.
Reply Debt went down last month
Down due to massive over taxation, which is hugely damaging the economy.
I think you are a bit confused Dr GP. if the govt raises more tax in a month than it spends, debt goes down, if less then debt goes up. Over a year if the govt is a net borrower, debt goes up and there is a fiscal deficit. there is still a deficit, but it is now 10% when Labour left office.
John,
You are talking to the converted on here. It’s those two socialists in charge of our hard earned cash you need to be talking to.
After listening to Raab today it is clear that government has an overiding priority to get a deal and with the EU also working towards the same we can deduce an any deal scenario is preferred..probably then the divorce and the new arrangement will all happen together…so the technical documents are just about project smokescreen🤣
“The government taxed more than it spent in July”
Now there’s a thing.
If we got rid of all those extra civil servants stamping forms post brexit how much would that save?
Apart from that have some of you on here no family or friends who are going to be caught in red tape mess if there is a no deal situation?
Labour’s Chuka Umunna on BBC says Mr Raab is, and I quote,”sweating”, then
LibDem Tom Brake on BBC says Mr Raab is, and I quote “hot”. Hmmmmmmmmmmm
They are correctly observing in tiny but nevertheless most important detail a resultant phenomenon of Hard Work. Their Science teacher will be proud of them. We all are.