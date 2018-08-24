A deal to some means signing a dreadful one sided Withdrawal Agreement – why would we want to do that?

I am against us signing up to the draft Withdrawal Agreement. It is all take and no give from the EU. We do not owe them money after we have left. Why offer them £39bn for nothing?
Some in the government say they will only recommend signing the Withdrawal Agreement if there is at the same time a Future Partnership Agreement. Others in government accept under questioning that there will be no such Agreement drafted and ready to sign at the same time. The best they expect is some kind of Heads of Terms, or more likely an agreement to talk about such an Agreement. So why would anyone conducting sensible negotiations sign the Withdrawal Agreement without seeing a completed Future Partnership Agreement, or at the very least enforceable Heads of Terms which secure sufficient to justify the Withdrawal Agreement?
I do not see what in the proposed Partnership Agreement justifies the idea that we should pay them £39bn anyway. The essence of the Partnership Agreement is likely to be a Free Trade Agreement. That is in their interests more than ours given the imbalance of trade under the current tariff free model. No country pays another for a Free Trade Agreement. Canada did not pay the EU to sign its pretty full FTA with them.
The proposed Partnership from the UK side also ranges widely over Intelligence and Security, where we contribute more than the EU does, and over criminal justice co-operation where countries do not pay each other to enter into extradition agreements.
The debate about so called Deal or No Deal is a mis description on both sides. Deal as envisaged by the EU is not a deal. It is an insistence that the UK signs up to a penal Withdrawal Agreement, to be followed by 21 months more business uncertainty as the two sides haggle more about future trading arrangements. No deal is not no deal. It will be a series of decisions to carry on trading and working across the Channel using the World Trade Organisation, the Chicago Convention on aviation and other international agreements and bodies to ensure smooth passage under an internationally approved system of governance.
When we voted to leave, we meant leave there and then.
We did not vote in favour of any future relationship with the EU.
Well yes but unfortunately the PM, the cabinet and the majority of your colleagues in the HOC do feel this deal should be and needs to be signed.
In fact so desperate are they to sign it they are willing to place the UK at a permanent competitive disadvantage. Undermine the foundations of democracy and by the way put the Conservative Party at existential risk by doing so.
It raises some uncomfortable questions about why and for whom this country is governed.
You have to hand it to the EU – they have played a blinder with May/Davis etc. They are now within sight of getting £39bn which legal opinion says they aren’t owed, and a 21 month period in which there will be full access to the UK market for EU exporters, complete control as now over the UK’s regulatory set-up, and with the added advantage that they don’t have to put up with the UK’s resistance to further EU harmonisation and integration! All they will have to ‘give’ to secure this is a vague commitment to talks on a future relationship. Using Lord Hague’s argument, Conservative MPs knew and chose Mrs May, with only alternative being the obviously inadequate Mrs Leadsom. I think you now need to choose between having a real crack at an FTA with the EU – which means ditching Mrs May – or putting up with BRINO, including the leaving present, and seeing whether it can be sorted out afterwards, as favoured by Michael Gove.
The Withdrawal Agreement is a surrender treaty intended to punish us for leaving the EU.
It is modelled on the Treaty of Versailles so we are basically ruled by the conquering party.
Signing up is a treacherous deed and you will be punished.
I have mentioned this before, but did any of our former colonies sign us up to any post agreements ? And did we demand that they pay us for all the infrastructure we built ? No we did not.
I am reminded what happened to the Dominican Republic when it wanted independence from France. France blockaded them and demanded that they pay them reparations. Now look at the EU. They are demanding that we pay them for their losses as a result of a decision they knew may well be made by a member. Otherwise why put in a withdrawal article (Art. 50) ?
There is no so called ‘deal’. Nothing is mentioned in any of the Treaties on such. All there is is a requirement for the leaving member to agree a future relationship. This is simple. We voted to leave and make ourselves a Third Country like all the rest. What we needed was a path by which this could be achieved. This so monumentally simple only a complete moron or a Remainer, some would say that are the same thing, would contemplate trying to negotiate.
All the UK Government has been doing for the last two years or so, is to negotiate how best to negate the Referendum result without looking like they have. And as always they are making a dog’s breakfast of it.
Dr. Redwood, we know the situation, it is a very bad concoction created by the May government (for why we do not know) and some form of it is likely all we’ll get UNLESS like minded Tory MP’s take action. So the question is, what are you going to do about it?
No use complaining and just wringing your hands!
Reply I am not wringing my hands. I am explaining why Chequers is bad for us, and telling the government I and like minded MPs will not vote for it.
MPs should make clear that the £39bn will be paid if and only if there is a comprehensive FTA on the table for the period from January 21. Mrs Mays proposal for complete vassal statehood for 21 months from March 19 and then partial vassal statehood thereafter is worse than remaining in the EU. It is becoming clear that under the Chequers proposal the U.K. would not be able to run an independent trade policy, which is the main potential economic upside of Brexit.
Thank you for demonstrating so clearly why Membership was a better outcome than EFTA, Max fac, Chequers or No deal… etc. 27 other countries have actually decided to stick with it.
Isn’t it funny to see the UK spend hundreds of millions of pounds on developing a “frictionless” electronic border which will in any case do a poorer job than the current system of no checks ?
It was unexpected coming from you.
Reply We are leaving to take back control of our laws, our money and our borders. We are restoring our democracy. Why cant you understand that?
Canada doesn’t have commitments to thousands of EU contractors until end 2020.
As anybody knows, the 39bn is unrelated to a future UK-EU relationship. In the grand scheme of budgets and GDPs it constitutes mere chicken feed, but it will likely haunt the UK for decades if it doesn’t pay for what is required for an orderly withdrawal from the EU. In a way it is not unlike Greece when it tried to be smart by cooking the books and making itself unreliable to the world.
Hammond on the attack again traducing Raab. Is he worried the politics are going away from him or coordinating with the other Project Fear 2 leaks, credit card charges, sperm banks etc, to soften us up to accept the sell out in whatever initial agreement they are looking to sign.
The final deal has to have parliamentary approval, can you stop the interim agreement being signed?
Parliament can refuse to legislate for the Agreement, and many Conservative MPs are saying they will not vote for it on current terms
Can’t we just go for a “Canada Plus” agreement. Settle this matter as soon as possible.