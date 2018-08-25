In praise of experts?

I did not agree with the distorted version of what Michael Gove said about experts. I find people with a genuine knowledge, enthusiasm and expertise about issues and problems are worth listening to and may be able to fix the trouble. A good doctor can diagnose and prescribe remedies. A good plumber can find the fault with your system and mend it. A good cook can produce a great meal. Studying, practising and keeping up to date in the relevant discipline is an important part of being able to do this.
The politician is the elected generalist who has to judge the expertise of the experts as a legislator and in some cases as a Minister making government decisions. When you are placed in such a position you soon discover that there are in most areas a range of experts you can turn to who may have substantial disagreements about what is good advice. Most government and legislative issues are different from needing to know you have broken your arm where you need a medical support for the bone to heal. They are wider and permit a range of views of how to resolve a problem. There may even be big disagreements about what the problem truly is. The politician has to cross examine the experts, think through the balance of probabilities, and apply commonsense and a judgement about what the public will accept when making the decision.
What Michael was getting at was an even bigger problem in today’s world, where a large number of experts in a given field close ranks and all agree about an explanation or a preferred policy where the public is sceptical and where there is a reasonable chance they are wrong. This tyranny of the experts has bedevilled UK economic policy making all my adult life. As an example, for years the Bank of England, many in the Treasury and international organisations told the UK we must join the Exchange Rate Mechanism. I and a few others pointed out it was likely to cause boom and bust and to be deeply damaging. Our credentials and credibility were constantly questioned. The establishment had its way. It duly generated a very predictable boom and bust, with huge damage to the CBI businesses who had supported it and to many workers who lost their jobs. The same tyranny of the experts disagreed with rather more of us who said the credit boom of 2004-7 was unsupportable, only for us once again to be proved correct. The experts also ganged up to try to get us to join the Euro, which would have done grave damage to both the UK economy and the Euro had we done so. Fortunately the public was more sensible than the experts and made it impossible for government to join.
Ministers and MPs do have to stand up against the united voices of experts who have all collectively backed the wrong explanation or policy. That requires insight and courage by the elected officials, who will always be told they have no right to gainsay the experts, by of course those same experts. The media often makes this more difficult for the politicians. I had to spend much of my interview time during the referendum defending myself from the media complaint that I must be wrong and the so called experts right when the Tresury forecast a recession with 800,000 job losses for the winter immediately after a Leave vote. This as I expected was a completely false forecast, but at the time the media went on asking who I was that I dared to contradict the Treasury and the IMF. I used to point out I had been on the right side of the forecasts over the ERM and the banking crash with the Treasury and the Bank on the wrong side, but the media didn’t care. They suffer from expertitis. If all the main experts agree the media just argues their case. The media never gives experts the difficult and challenging interviews that they rightly give to politicians.
We now have the same again over leaving the EU. So many experts gang up to tell us the world has to stay exactly as the EU has designed it. They are once again making a huge misjudgement. Fortunately the public are more sensible than the experts in this matter, so they tell us just to get on with it.
What member of the public would think that bank deposits paying just 0.2% and yet most bank lending at 5% to 68% (from the main banks – 25 to 340 times their borrowing rate) was a sign that the UK banking system had any real competition?
Why is nothing being done to ensure fair competition by Hammond, Carney or the competition authority?
Experts also tell us we “need” millions more from the 3rd world. Clearly the newcomers won’t be living next door to the experts then.
Experts differ and patients die- Michael Gove along with others also predicted that the Bavarian car workers and wine producers would come running but it hasn’t happened. Gove said that we have to be pragmatic, sensible, optimistic and when the time comes just take the right decisions- easy for him, a real expert- and when we have experts like Gove about presumably we don’t need other experts..then I remember the chief expert saying- ‘and we’re going to make a success of it’- and so on. lastly who can forget Liam Fox when he said- a FTA will be the easiest thing in history- all experts all- well now’s the time..so show me the colour of your money..shine the light..
Good morning
The term, ‘expert’ is used, especially by the MSM, in a patronising way. It is almost if they are talking to children and, if we do not listen to the ‘experts, we are being naughty. Pray tell, who are these ‘experts’ and what are their qualifications and track history on such matters?
The anonminity of the ‘experts’ must end. They must, to use a term, put their money where their mouth is. If they consistently get it wrong then we will know who to ignore as their reputation will be ruined.
One area our kind host has not covered where the malign influence of ‘experts’ has caused much harm, is that of Climate Change. This hoax and it’s damaging legislation must end.
There is also another saying that experts should pay heed to-
‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’
There are some experts who can see the benefits of leaving the EU but they are normally ignored by main broadcasters who are uniformly anti-Brexit and act more as propagandists than purveyors of news, in the process breaching their stautory duty of impartiality with impunity.