How Theresa May could have a good party conference?

It is that time of year when advisers to the Prime Minister have to consider the first draft of the big speech she has to give to party conference in Birmingham in the first week of October.
The Chequers proposals have gone down very badly with the party in the country. The negotiations with the EU have not produced a break through for Britain in the way the government wanted. The Prime Minister should say something along the following lines:
“I have worked hard with my team to try to negotiate a good exit deal for the UK. I have always been friendly and positive towards the EU. I have stressed we would prefer to have a comprehensive future partnership. I have offered to maintain the substantial contribution we provide to European security through our pledge of armed forces, our intelligence work and our general collaboration. I would be happy to keep tariff free trade between us, even though we import much more than we export. I have offered to pay money we do not owe to show goodwill over the EU’s process of adjustment to the ending of our large financial contributions. I have offered to maintain the rules and standards of the single market for goods even after we have left.
Many of you think I have offered too much. Some of you are concerned that we would not in practice be taking back control of our laws, our money and our borders as promised. I think we would, but I understand your worries.
I am therefore today withdrawing the very generous Chequers offer, which the EU has told us does not go far enough.The EU has also been critical of important parts of the compromise it embedded. So I say to the EU, in the time remaining time to do a deal, I propose we negotiate a comprehensive free trade treaty instead.
Some say this cannot be done in just a few months. I disagree. If there is a will there is a way. Both the UK and the EU have accepted the Canada Free Trade deal the EU has recently signed. We can take that text as our starting point, and see what more we can add to it, given that the UK and the EU start on trade and commerce regulation from the same position.
In the meantime I have recently chaired a Cabinet to stress to all Ministers and senior officials in all Brexit facing departments that I want us to be ready to leave without a Withdrawal Agreement in March 2019. I stressed that the government will provide whatever resource is needed to be ready. The problems have been greatly exaggerated. I know of no reason why the planes will not fly or the medicines cease to arrive the day after we have left. Where lower level agreements or understandings are needed between the EU authorities and the UK government we are ready to put them in place. These will be mutually beneficial, and more profitable to the rest of the EY given the large imbalance of trade between us.
Not a single word about Ireland! Your little englander mentality stinks, Mr Redwood.
Reply There is no Irish border problem as I have explained many times before
Speak to your PM. He’s the one with a problem.
JR, your view is for the birds. May’s behaviour has shown her to be a liar, underhand, disloyal and dishonest. The trust is gone. There is no coming back from this. Your main dilemma is Boles and co will not accept no deal because May deliberately lost that vote to Grieve early on as a back stop not to leave the EU and you do not have enough votes to oust her with confidence that she might get voted back in.
Have courage, submit letters of no confidence. The public detest her, do not trust her and she is a liability to your party, but more importantly a liability to the integrity of our nation. This is a question of fact. May is a remainer, all her behaviour has been directed towards that endeavour. What is surprising is why it has taken so many of you so long to find out when there were so many clues to her treachery over the last two years. Her behaviour at Christmas was the most obvious to any objective observer.
What on earth non job Fox is doing, along with Leadsom, McVey and others is beyond belief.
May should be gone by the conference and not allowed to utter another word. What do you hope Hammond giving an encore! Please wake up and take action.
There is no Irish Border problem. The concocted Irish Border problem shows that the European Union is a disgrace.
There is no Swiss Border problem. Switzerland is not in the EU, Customs Union or Single Market. therefore there is not Irish border problem.
The EU would never demand Bavaria “align” all its laws with Austria. Or France “align” its laws with Catalonia.
That is because the EU is run by France and Germany for the benefit if France and Germany, helped by the puppet commissioners from Belgium and Luxembourg.
Well, there’s a relief! The British government thinks there is an Irish border problem, the Irish government thinks there is an Irish border problem, the EU thinks there is an Irish border problem, everyone who knows the first thing about Ireland thinks there is an Irish border problem, but John Redwood says there is no Irish border problem. Phew! Are there any other things that you can assure us are “no problem”, Mr Redwood? Perhaps non tariff barriers, phytosanitary inspections, division of quotas at the WTO, application of EU FTAs to the UK, lack of spare port capacity? Your expertise would be so very helpful, so no more time need be wasted on these non-problems!
Well there is a problem if the EU or the Irish wish to make it one, but it would not be in their interest to do so.
Helena. There is plenty of evidence on this blog to show that a border need not be a problem in Ireland. It’s only the EU and people like you who want there to be a problem that are intent on creating it. You are obviously not old enough to remember when the UK stood on its own and managed perfectly well.
There is a problem Helena.
But it is simple to solve.
The Irish government pretends to think that there is no border … to copy and paste a comment from Deccember 4th 2017:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/12/04/two-views-of-brexit/#comment-905007
“I’ve just heard the Irish Foreign Minister speak against “the re-emergence of a border on this island”. It was in a video embedded in this article:
https://www.rte.ie/news/2017/1204/924743-brexit/
which is headed with a picture of signs at that border which must not
re-emerge, and he then went on to say that at present this non-existent border which must not re-emerge is helping to bring people together
rather than dividing them.
I think that either he’s very muddled or he’s trying very hard to muddle others, and I think I prefer the clarity of his subordinate, the Europe Minister, who told Sky News:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/12/02/the-irish-border/#comment-904608
“We have been very very clear from day one, there cannot be a physical border and that means ruling out cameras, that means ruling out technology, that means ruling out anything that would imply a border on the island of Ireland, it is not an option for us”.
As the Irish government is sufficiently crazy to rule out “anything that would imply a border on the island of Ireland”, when it is self-evident and undeniable that there already is a border, and moreover an international border, for all kinds of agreed purposes, legal and practical, it really seems utterly pointless and a complete waste of time and energy to try to negotiate any kind of agreement with them.”
And what is that problem? The UK and Irish govts have both said they will not put up any ‘hard border’ so who else will? This has been a clever ruse by the EU for which Mrs May has foolishly fallen. There is no coherent explanation from anyone as to what problem there is on the Irish border other than a vague threat of nationalist terrorism – anyone could make that threat about any political outcome they didn’t like! Do try to come up with some actual arguments rather than this silly sarcasm.
If you’d read something other than Facebook, Helena, you might understand what Dr Redwood has explained many times – along with other people with far more understanding of the situation than you obviously have. But, there you are – yet another gleeful remainder who’d just love to see problems existing even when there aren’t any, so long as you can see our country suffer in some way you can say eventually say ”I told you so”.
Well, tough.
How about: ‘movement across the Irish border will continue as now, with no requirement for any kind of ‘hard border.’ Hopefully there will be no tariffs, so no greater incentive for smuggling than now. In the unfortunate event the EU does decide to erect tariffs against the UK, customs declarations will be made as they are for all our non-EU trade, electronically and away from the border. In the event there is smuggling (and there is some at the moment due to different exise VAT rates etc) then the respective authorities on either side of the border will work together to combat it, as they do other crimes.’
Alas, under WTO rules – which Brexiteers claim to want – we can not have a frictionless border.
That’s odd Andy in the Dhoa WTO trade talks the WTO was encouraging nations to adopt free trade and frictionless borders.
Nonsense this is just an assertion. If the EU – foolishly – imposés tariffs they can easily be arranged electronically as all our WTO trade is. If the EU wants a hard border let them put one up.
So which WTO rules would they be, then, Andy? Let’s see chapter and verse …. oh, hang about, you’ve said this on several previous occasions, and on August 5th, more than three weeks ago now, I actually replied to you:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/08/04/beware-the-draft-withdrawal-agreement/#comments
“Don’t berate us for not understanding it, Andy, prove it to us by citing chapter and verse of the WTO rule(s) which say we would have to have a hard border. I’ll come back and check for a few days to see if you have done that. And don’t try and blag your way out of it with sweeping unsubstantiated claims that it is basic or fundamental or whatever, cite the articles.”
Well, I went back and checked for some days but you never came back with an answer, why was that? Anyway now you have another chance to prove that what you say is true and not just another lie, something else EU loyalists like you have invented.
Sinead seems to be a bit behind. Both the Irish Customs and the EU have said there is no need for a hard border in Ireland in the event of No Deal. There never was. It is just a negotiating tactic and a very good one because the great proletariat don’t read treaties like the GFA, nor proposals by the EU itself for electronic improvements to all its borders, including Ireland, but swallow without question comments that suit their prejudices and pre-conceptions thus reinforcing them. Remainers are so blinded by their hatred of Brexiteers and denial of reality and so ignorant of the facts that they are extremely vulnerable to such propaganda.
It haas probably escaped your notice that Ireland was about to be arraigned in the RECJ for its low corporate tax regime making it too attractive to multi-nationals wishing to avoid higher tax regimes in other member states. So long as little Varadkar makes life awkward for the British such action will be delayed. Once Brexit is done, however, you can bet, Ireland will be sent to the EU naughty corner and bullied once again.
That’s not what M. Barnier thinks.
As Peter correctly says in his post, “It is a negotiating tactic”
Is he your little god, Mike? Do you have his portrait hung over your bed, and a statuette to which you can address your praises and your prayers?
There is no need for a “hard border” with customs/guards/military/police at the border.
There exists already a border between Ireland & N.I. for currency, VAT, excise duty, corporation tax etc. and the necessary infrastructure for control, viz the high definition Automatic Number Plate Recognition [ANPR] cameras with a high speed data link to police computers, are already in place and can be easily used in addition for customs purposes.
The EU’s use of the threat of a return to violence is despicable.
The Irish border problem is a cynical and indeed rather an evil negotiation ploy by “our friends” at the EU.
Who would want to be a mere region ruled by people like these?
Eminently preferable to being ruled by people like you.
If you like being poor and living under an anti-democratic, bureaucratic, high taxing, socialist superstate perhaps you are right.
I’m looking forward to a post by Hans complaining about the tone of your post Andy.
No, I don’t think so. Ll expresses far more interest in the well-being of the UK than ever comes out of Brussels.
At least he could be removed if he put himself up for election, unlike the officials in the EU that we are stuck with whether we like it or not. No wait – not for much longer! Happy days.
But with Lifelogic as a candidate we’d find it much easier to deselect him after Brexit than we could an EU commissioner.
Can you not see the difference ?
The Irish border issue is a manufactured cynical ploy by Brussels. It is genuine fake news!
What they’re saying is that the IRA are going to force us into relinquishing home rule at gunpoint.
But it’s part manufactured by allies of Brussels in this country, such as the one who said in her Mansion House speech that we must take responsibility for sorting out any problems that arise on the other side of the border. Just to go through the chain of events here: the Irish government was so keen on the Lisbon Treaty that it made the Irish people vote again to get it through, and that was when Article 50 was introduced, but if the British people want to invoke that Article 50 then the Irish government objects and complains that our decision to exercise a right which they said should be in the EU treaties is causing them problems, and our own Prime Minister and her favourite euromaniac civil servant take their side against us. It’s enough to make you sick, and for sure I will never again vote for any Tory candidate in any election, the sooner we are shot of that party the better.
Probably better to avoid the word ‘collaboration’. Also it would be necessary to remove the back cover and replace the pro EU chip with a pro UK version.
Mrs May will not say this (as our wise host knows, of course). Like another, immeasurably greater, Prime Minister, the lady’s not for turning. How will the conference react to what she does say? Will it give the usual standing ovation, or sit in stony silence, or walk out en masse?
And what will Boris say? Will he give a blinder of a speech and assert his right to lead – in the face of most of his terrified Parliamentary colleagues – by sheer force of personality?
Not since the 1970s has the country been so desperate for a lead, but not since Neville Chamberlain has the leadership been so desperately inadequate.
Quite right! Even if she did take our hosts advice who’d believe her?
It’s too late for Mrs. May to make a U turn, her credibility is gone. The ONLY solution now is to remove her before the conference and start negotiations afresh with a new Brexiteer leader.
Quite right, she has no credibility. A busted flush!
We need to stop negotiating, as it is getting us nowhere, and simply inform them of our new ‘rules of engagement’, post Brexit. As so much of the minutiae is linked to trade, this will not be discussed until then (have I mentioned this before?). The EU may be more inclined to talk with an £80bn trade surplus and £39bn bribe money at risk. That’s taking back control!
Yes, it is not going to happen.
How things pan out remains to be seen.
What an odd piece. No one suggests Brexit will hurt our imports. It’s blockages to our exports that are the problem. You seem to miss the point
Reply On the contrary, most of the debate has been about the absurd proposition that we will not be able to import food and medicines after departure and how French and German airlines will no longer fly to the UK!
@ Reno
“No one suggests Brexit will hurt our imports. It’s blockages to our exports that are the problem. You seem to miss the point”
I don’t think he has missed any point Reno. He has addressed genuine concerns as well as the scaremongering of project fear, but can’t be expected to cover everything all at once to please all of the people.
No one – literally no 0ne – has made any such suggestion (except you). The issue is that as a third country after Brexit we will not able to export our food and medicines to the EU (our largest trading partner) nor will our planes be able to land at their airports – unless we do a deal.
Reply Do try to follow the media and the mai n stories. They are all about stockpiling imported medicines, running short of specified imported medicines, and not having access to EU food! We will be fine exporting under WTO rules. as we do to the rest of the world at the moment. The EU has to be governed by WTO rules on allowing access to markets, not just by its WTO Treaty membership but also by its own law codes which bind in WTO rules.
It is Brexiteers who are talking about stockpiling and blockades – not Remainers. Again as your project descends into an entirely predictable farce you are already seeking to blame others. It won’t work.
Reply to JR reply. Of course the UK can continue to import and export (if you wish add WTO because that is completely redundant). There are very few WTO non-members so any trade not under a specific agreement (and FTA or something more complex) automaticall takes place under WTO rules asuming the UK becomes an individual member. It means that exporters from the UK to the UK will not benefit from EU protections (or if you like EU protectionism) and mechanisms to facilitate trade. The consequences of that can be divided in stages: (1) imports/exports change end user prices relative to domestic trade and lots of things may require inpections and certification. If the UK wants to abandon those things unilaterally, MFN requirements may reduce the UK’s freedom to to so because of unintended consequences* (2) second order effects. Imo these will cause the most harm to the UK (and much more harm to the UK than the EU, while the first order effects may be worse for the EU than the UK). Those effects are primarily related to investment. The EU-oriented pattern of inbound FDI will change and so far it is entireley unclear how. There may be more inbound FDI from say the US if there is a UKUSFTA Nafta style AND provided the UK becomes a more attractive location than Mexico or Canada. That will not be easy. One would expect the US exports to the UK to benefit much more than the reverse.
Anyway, your speech comes as no surprise, the EU negotiators have, no doubt already been exposed to rhetoric of this kind, dismissed it and nevertheless the people your party has appointed to sit in government, are continuing the talks. They must have good reasons, not just emotional ones..
What a pair of liars.
“No one suggests Brexit will hurt our imports.”
“No one – literally no 0ne – has made any such suggestion (except you).”
Totally despicable.
Reply to JR’s Reply,
Does the UK have a new tariff schedule ready given the WTO (so called no deal) scenario occurring? Can we see it?
WTO members have received the United Kingdom’s draft schedule setting out its WTO market access commitments for goods post Brexit day. (UK Ambassador to the WTO Julian Braithwaite on 24 July)
The UK schedule is a cut and paste version of the EU schedule with TRQ splits. The UK is seeking to get it passed as a “rectification”, with no objections within three months. There are several WTO members objecting, saying the UK schedule is a “modification” which requires renegotiation of TRQs at least. They all will want a bigger share of the UK’s import pie, to compensate for what they will lose from the EU.
What will they lose trading with the UK on terms which are the same as they trade now?
You could also ask whether the EU has a tariff schedule, and as of two years ago apparently the answer was that it had a schedule, but one that had never been updated since 2004 the EU had only 15 member states.
https://www.ictsd.org/opinion/nothing-simple-about-uk-regaining-wto-status-post-brexit
“Now comes the surprise. We don’t know what most of the EU’s current commitments in the WTO are. The UK would be negotiating a share of key quantities that are unknown.
The only confirmed commitments on tariffs, quotas, and farm subsidies are from before 2004 when the EU had 15 member states. The EU has expanded three times since then, but in 12 years it has been unable to agree with the WTO membership on revised commitments.
That in itself is a warning. The UK will be negotiating a share of numbers that are unknown, with no guarantee of agreement. There may be practical solutions but again they will have to be negotiated.”
But it has to be asked how much any of this matters in practice; if countries around the world have been willing to trade with the UK under WTO terms for as long as 14 years even though the EU’s WTO schedules were outdated, why should they start suddenly and belatedly become obstructive when the UK leaves the EU? Will they decide to make a disproportionate fuss about it just because EU loyalists in the UK would like them to do that? Well, maybe, or maybe they would prefer to just smooth it over, in much the same way as the incomplete ratification of the protocol for Croatia to join the EEA is still being smoothed over after more than four years:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/08/24/the-chancellor-gets-his-big-fiscal-consequences-of-leaving-wrong-we-will-have-39bn-more-to-spend/#comment-956852
“… Croatia joined the EU more than five years ago and the necessary amendments to the EEA Agreement were sorted out by April 2014 and started to be applied on a provisional basis … ”
and still are being applied on a provisional basis.
But is anybody much bothered about that? Are Croatian goods being treated as non-EEA goods by Iceland and Norway and Liechtenstein because strictly speaking Croatia is not yet in the EEA? I doubt that.
How Theresa May could have a good party conference?
1. Resign and go walking, running naughtily through a field of wheat or cooking nice things (as you get to eat them too)! Then let someone at least half competent take over.
or
2. Have someone give you a brain transplant or hypnosis to turn you from a dim, tax borrow and waste, Vassal state, red tape pushing, green crap socialist and total electoral liability into a real Conservative with a real clean Brexit, small state vision.
The latter seems rather unlikely. I have however roughly counted our food & cooking books and we seem to have nearly three times the 150 that May has. They provide good thermal insulation on an outside wall too.
L/L Thanks for such a good laugh first thing in the morning. John, I’m afraid he’s right. Mrs May giving a speech like this is very unlikely. As others are saying, we need the membership and prominent MP’s and ministers to walk out. That would send a clear message to her that her Chequers deal is unacceptable to them and the country. Please someone remind her what her manifesto said that she was voted in on. Would you be prepared to be the one to lead a mass walk out?
Last year she coughed her way through her speech so that nobody would notice it had obviously been written for Ed Miliband’s.
I thought it was a very well written example.
The only concerns for me was the attempt to enable a deal at the last hour, but then I’m opposed to a deal with the EU. Also the armed forces commitment to Europe; I’d object to our country making supreme sacrifices for a third time to liberate Europe just so it can return the favour with disrespectfulness, jealousy, and bullying.
That said, if Theresa May delivered that kind of speech I might just start to be impressed.
Steve – agreed. Especially about the armed forces. We can’t keep digging them out of holes of their own creating. Our goodwill is surely wearing thin by now.
But if Mrs May did deliver that kind of speech, would you believe anything she said?
At the Conservative party conference Mrs May should say ‘I quit and in doing so I’m handing the job to Boris as he’s the only one with the balls to tell the EU, we’re out whether you like it or not’
I genuinely wish she would. Then we would see what Boris is made of. Fluff and a cowardly yellow streak a mile wide is my guess.
Well, Leilo, wouldn’t it be nice if you came back to us here, should Boris get the top job and drag us out of the mess Mrs May has made – and tell us how wrong you were and apologise for your discourtesy.
But I doubt you will.
Old Albion- Boris would be wrong- it’s got nothing to do about the EU and whether they like it or not- all of this Brexit carryon and looking for a new type bespoke deal has everything to do with the UK and the endless infighting in the Tory party- the EU side are just looking on with amazement
I’ve been to several conferences, and have noted that whatever the Prime Minister of the day says, they always get a standing ovation. A mode of semi hysteria seems to be whipped up.
Some of us have issues with the Government apart from Brexit. ie: the refusal to acknowledge the problems facing the NHS, Immigration etc.
It is possible that they may not get such an easy ride this time.
The NHS gets all the attention.
I think myself that the Police and Prisons are more important. If there is a mass break out from a Category A Prison near a major conurbation, we will know it. Also kids riding round stabbing people makes safe London look like Al Capone’s America.
After 60 years of left wing social policy we are about to see British civilisation implode.
It will all be blamed on Brexit.
The standing ovations are for public consumption only. The conference is so staid and choreographed that no real debate is possible. That’s why so many fringe meetings take place where dissenters (read true Tories) can get their message across.
No chance.
She will proclaim the increase in plastic bag tax as a victory.
She will give us more nonsense on women’s pay so comprehensively destroyed by Jordan Peterson.
She will skip over knife crime and immigration both being completely out of control, directly due to her own pulling the levers of power both as home secretary and PM.
She will tell us brexit in name only is a good deal.
She needs to go and go now.
Anyone interested in a landslide winning approach let me know.
Is May so thick as to think there really is a gender pay gap beyond that explained by career gaps, work life balance choices and the different subjects and careers the genders choose? Or does she understand the truth full well but just thinks she can lie through her teeth and win votes by her damaging and evil pro anti-male discrimination agenda?
Interestingly at A level over the subjects Economics, Further Maths, Physics and Computer Science there is about an average of only one girl for every four boys.
Perhaps women should choose different A levels if they want to earn more?
Question: who will lead us into the EEA outside the EU/EEA?
It’s effectively one and the same. Do you ever read any replies? I refer you to JRM’s description of the Chancellors economic fixations.
Very likely, I’m afraid. And even if she delivered Mr Redwood’s proposed speech word for word, I shouldn’t trust her to follow it through with actions. She must go; she’s a broken, discredited liability with neither confidence nor conviction who should make way for someone with both: Boris.
Exactly. May is a dire warm up act for Corbyn, just get rid.
Maybe May will admit throwing money at the NHS was a disgrace, failing to reform or hand any power to patients, as was withdrawing hemorrhoid and trigger finger ops, despite the fact in severe cases these lead to people literally dripping blood as they walk around, or not being able to move their fingers, in both cases taking them out of the productive workforce, all for want of cheap simple surgery that people would get in the entire rest of the developed world.
It amazes me the government have got away with this, the press dont seem interested, I tell you want all the patients in the land are furious and will not be voting Conservative thats for sure.
Lets see someone at the conference raise this?
I had not realised that the great push for the expensive and rather pointless Smart Meters had like most disasters come from the EU. Endless adds and phone calls pushing them currently.
But vastly more wasteful even than this & HS2 is surely “universities”. I am reading the excellent book “The Great University Con: How we broke our universities and betrayed a generation” by David Craig and Hugh Openshaw
I had not realised that over half of students going to University had just 3 Ds or worse at A levels. Surely is it clear that about 2/3 of people going to university and being left with 50K + of debt (and three years loss of earning) should really not be doing so.
The Blair governments mis-selling claim of the graduate lifetimes earnings premium (of up to 500K) was clearly a total con trick (and still being repeated by the current politicians). Confusing causes and effect, ignoring taxation and relating to a time when only 5% – 10% of students went to university at all.
With about 500,000 going every year and most never repaying their loans the cost to tax payers after say twenty years will be about £300 Billion plus (on top of that) the loss of three years work and taxes from these people perhaps the same again. Then we have all the people working at these universities in largely pointless jobs. About 2/3 of the courses are fairly pointless so 2/3 of them could go and get a real job too.
Net cost to the country perhaps approaching £1 Trillion per 20 years. Will people be able to get a PPI type of compensation for this gross government mis-selling in a few years time?
Couldn’t agree more. Anyone should be ABLE to get a student loan if they aim for ‘proper’ courses. These courses could be selected in the same way eg CDT courses are selecte; by needing to competitively apply on a 5-year rolling basis to the government for funding by presenting evidence, industry collaboration, demonstrating value, proof of job prospects etc..
University should not be free (to prevent those who never go paying for those that do), but not all courses should be considered equal. Most courses on offer today should not be eligible for government-backed loans. A good way to immediately ‘trim the fat’ would be to withdraw loan funding for any course that has offered unconditional places outside the Russel group universities in the last 10 years, which apparently makes up 35% of all university offers. These courses are clearly there to profit from students/the tax payer and offer nothing in return. Then the rest of the useless courses can have funding withdrawn by running the aforementioned competitive application system.
Keeps the unemployment stats down, keeps young people occupied so they don’t have time on their hands to riot. Costs are probably less than than maintaining job seekers. What I don’t understand is why we offer student loans to non-UK students.
That is what she should say, but I guarantee that is not what is going to happen.
Even if she did say it no one would believe her, unless she started your 5th Paragraph with the words.
This morning I have withdrawn all offers to the EU, with a letter which was delivered to the the EU President at 9.00am this morning.
We will thus be leaving the EU at the end of March 2019 and implementing WTO Terms from that point forward.
We will be offering the EU tariff free trade after that date providing it is completely reciprocal, we are also happy to co-operate and pay our fair share of some ongoing and possible future projects, providing that are in, and for our mutual benefit.
That statement of fact may very well save her Premiership in the short term, and give her time on perhaps which she could build, anything less and I am afraid either she, or the Conservative Party can say goodbye to very many voters.
“We will thus be leaving the EU at the end of March 2019 and implementing WTO Terms from that point forward.” What makes you so sure?
You can’t trade as a WTO member, unless you have two Certified Schedules for goods and services, with the Director General’s name on them. He only puts his name on them when every other individual WTO member, stops (hopefully doesn’t start) objecting to them! And that includes the EU.
Leaving the EU on 29/03/19, with likely no certified WTO schedules and no trade agreement with the EU, I have no idea who’s rules will apply to what or which!
‘And finally, this last two years has taken its physical toll so I am announcing to conference that I will be standing down to give the opportunity to someone with renewed vigour to lead us and take advantage of the wonderful opportunities for this country once we are free from the shackles of the European Union.’
She should know by now that the EU side is not disposed to talking about new deals, and certainly not bespoke deals, not at this time. They are only mindful of getting a clean break to wrap up the paperwork before the European elections next May. So Mrs May should be telling the conference that after we leave and go to WTO rules we will then have plenty of time to consider FTA’s how we’re going from there- anything else we might say or do now is only pure speculation.
How the Conservative Party could have a good party conference. Theresa May could stand up with all her Remainer colleagues in the cabinet and jointly resign.
I’m not interested in the Tory pary conference.
Agreed.
It is perfectly clear that the EU do not want “a deal” and are not trying to obtain one.
Firstly because they want to punish us in order to deter other countries from attempting to leave, secondly because any delay in the leaving date is of financial benefit to them and thirdly because they are hoping that our PM and Parliament will orchestrate a coup, seize power, and refuse to implement the referendum result with the excuse that the EU are totally uncooperative and will ground planes, will delay the shipping of food and medicines, cause troubles at the Ireland/N.I. border etc. etc..
This is not the first time that we have received threats from Europe and it remains to be seen if our current PM and Parliament will this time capitulate or implement the freedom and sovereignty for which the country voted.
You really believe that there is an EU that wants to harm the UK don’t you. A more or less supernatural phenomenon maybe?
Original Richard..nonsense the EU is not out to punish anyone, the are just standing still while the running on all of this is being done by our own side who don’t quite know what they want.. can’t make up their minds..’we want to leave’ but ‘we don’t want to leave’- what kind of logic is that- no wonder they are looking on aghast!
I agree that the substance of your words should be the direction of travel for the government. Indeed it should have been from Day 1. Instead we, and senior members of her Cabinet, have been deceived by May. She is no longer believed or trusted by me nor, I suspect, by many others. If she does change tack as you propose, she will assert that it is not a U-turn just as Chequers was claimed to deliver Brexit. What will matter is what is actually delivered and who is really in charge of delivering it. Words from May have ceased to have meaning.
Good morning
Actions speak louder than words. And her actions suggest that she is not listening.
Come October we will be roughly 6 months away from Leaving the EU. She will use the Conference to sell her sell out. I see no sign of change as her fellow MP’s do not want change.
Mr Redwood:
1. “the Canada Free Trade deal” will take years for Britain to agree. Years. We have a generously extended time limit until the beginning of December…
2. There are a lot of things in the Advice to Stakeholders which ought to be looked at before we make a statement like “Where lower level agreements or understandings are needed between the EU authorities and the UK government we are ready to put them in place”.
3. Unless the Irish border problem is solved there will be no deal from the EU because they cannot do it.
Mrs May can say and do what she wants: outside the EEA she is stumped.
An excellent speech by our host.
If only our PM would make it.
It is time for some plain talking.
PS latest Project Fear 2.0 is the Grand National horse race might be disrupted by brexit.
It is getting very silly.
BBC online today “Wholesale vegetable prices had jumped between March and July, with onion prices up 41%, carrots by 80%, and wheat for bread by a fifth”
In my shopping basket my three online retailers have REDUCED the first two items by the amount said that wholesale has rise and the price of my bread stayed the same.
It must be retailers are not only not passing the wholesale prices on to consumers but actually reducing them massively. Odd.
Heaven forbid that she attempts to sell us that she is on the right course and emulates Cameron after he returned from his useless tour of the EU prior to the referendum. If she tries to sell any part of Chequers she will have a riot on her hands and it will destroy the conservative party as we know it.
The EU’s single aim is to destroy Brexit and capture the UK which they have been trying to do for decades. The public knows this and voted to LEAVE and regain control and those ardent remainers are no more than quislings encouraging the EU negotiators.
EU industry and commerce will go for a Canada+++ as you have pointed out many times and it is only the unelected few at the top of the EU that want to punish us. If we let them do it, it will be the worst legacy that we could ever leave our children and grand children.
Let’s hope and pray that she uses your text
Dream on, she is hopelessly out of her depth in any ministerial job as shown with her time as Home Secretary – her legacy of police numbers, crime, immigration and prisons says it all.
Mrs May (a Remainer) was given the benefit of the doubt when she became PM and said “Brexit means Brexit”. In the interim she has shown herself to be duplicitous and mendacious. She has last what trust she had. She must be replaced and very soon if you want your party to remain one of the two major parties in the UK. Labour has the same problem of poor leadership in the persona of Corbyn. Whichever party acts first to change its ‘leader’ is likely to re-secure its position and win the next election.
The Tory Party Conference should be revolution. Transfer now,
the present anger in our hearts, and possibly the future anger on our streets, to the confines of the Conference Hall.
Make the Tory Conference the loudest, the most raucous, the most visually and audible spectacle of the traditional Tory Party sit on your seats, stiff horizontal lips, orchestrated laughter, claps, jack-in-a-box standing ovations to dribble for the cameras.
Show Freedom!!!! Show Rebellion!!! Show the debate is over!!! Show those Fake News cameras in their exciting anticipation of Boredom, Same, Dead Parrot Minds, that the United Kingdom is on fire with hope, knowing that we will, be Free! Free at last!!!
The Fake News will seize on every picture, every word, repeat it as criticism of a Party falling apart. But it will be the exact opposite and Show our people you know where it’s at! Sunrise!!!!
Why have you put quotation marks if it has not already been said?
Just listening the BBC TV a swimmer was featured swimming around the Scilly isles , the English channel and the British coastline.His main concern was to find that hardly any fish could be seen. Our waters he said have been over fished and he is going to present his finding to Michael Gove.
@margaret “Why have you put quotation marks if it has not already been said?”
It is something to do with English.
Our schools should start teaching it again if they can find a native speaker who the education authorities do not regard as a rustic below their unspeakable intellectuality.
So the BBC this morning is broadcasting their doom propaganda of Brexit, food, another referendum…with no counter-balance opinion or coverage. 1930s Pravda…with Lenin of the Red Party waiting to give us a right Venezuela where it hurts
Indeed they are clearly a state propaganda outfit especially when trying to kill Brexit.
But also they are also wrong (and hugely biased) on open door immigration, climate alarmism, ever larger government, pro bikes but against landlords, trucks, cars and planes.
But not for themselves of course in the do as we say not as we do mode.
Good try John, but would you trust her to control any further negotiating that she does not believe in. You are very loyal, but we outside the bubble have no need to be, being only interested in the best outcome that we cannot see being concluded by May, Hammond and Robbins. They are a WW1 leadership. The country is worthy of better, which at least means individuals who believe in what they are doing and do not treat the electorate with contempt by lying to them in the cynical manner we have experienced.
Incidentally no mention of financial services. By omission or design? I think it must be a Free Trade Treaty incorporating Financial Services.
A thought for the European producers of goods and services, especially those exporting food to us. The EU needs reminding that we are appalled by their disdain for their own hard working producers, potentially being sacrificed on the EU’s altar of inflexible dogma.
Actually, what she should say is this:
“The party of Churchill and Thatcher is a proudly pro-European party. For too long we have tolerated dissent from a small but extremely vocal group of anti-European who were happy to take party money at election time, but who spent the rest of the time fighting against their government and their country. Enough.
“This ragtag band of largely second rate MPs has brought this party and this country to the brink of collapse. They lied to all of us in this room about their motives. They lied to the wider party. And they lied to the British people.”
“This small group has been a cancer on British politics, stopping us from taking our true place at the heart of the EU. Brexit, as we have learned, will not be what they promised. We have looked carefully at all the option and each will be devastating to our country. As a responsible leader it is my job to put the wider interests of the country before the narrow rantings of a small group of Conservatives.
“I have today written to President Tusk asking for the article 50 process to be paused indefinitely while we try to resolve this mess the Eurosceptics have created. I have also asked the Queen to establish a Royal Commission – composed on the best minds from all sides of the debate to establish a way forward. And I have told the party chairman to expel immediately from the Conservative party, those Eurosceptic MPs who have long sought to undermine this party and this country. I say to these MPs you do not belong in a pro-European party. You are welcome to join UKIP.
Finally, I have asked the Queen to dissolve Parliament and for there to be a general election. I am standing down. I can not, in all conscience, lead a party which has rejected its children and grandchildren in favour of ranting angry pensioners. I apologise to all of my countrymen for what my party has done to them and I urge you all to vote for another party.
Reply This is a wonderful statement of anti democratic authoritarianism. Such a course of action would of course lead to the loss of many Conservative seats. Do you remember the pro Euro Conservative party started by John Stevens which I think got just 1% of the vote! The Conservative party is the party of Brexit, which is the mainstream view of our country.
Ah! The ”pensioner” insult again, Andy. Haven’t you realised yet that you negate any argument you may have by such gratuitous attempts at denigration of the opinions of people older than yourself?
Such pathetic attempts at mockery of people with more experience of life and work than you (probably will ever) have are becoming tedious in the extreme.
“If a man is not a socialist by the time he is 20, he has no heart. If he is not a conservative by the time he is 40, he has no brain.”
Clearly I had no heart even when about 12 (though I was quite kind to elderly neighbours, helping them and fixing things for them) I always quite liked taking things to bits to see how they worked).
Having watched PMs such as Harold Wilson and Ted Heath convinced me, even at that 12 that socialism, big government and over high taxes were a very bad thing indeed. But my teens I know that I wanted to leave the EU but was too young to vote. This as leave the proponents clearly had the better arguments.
I keep telling him that 47% of his age group did their bit and voted Brexit.
This is sticking to the age groupings that the statisticians chose, of course. I’ll be charitable and assume that they didn’t have an agenda.
If I put Andy in the age grouping that an 18-year-old would percieve him to be in (40 to 55, because we all look the same to them) then Andy’s age group voted well over 50% Leave.
He’ll soon be aware of the fact that his ageing is about to take on a shocking rapidity.
In reality that 23 years or so zooms by in what feels like 7. Just a little further on he’ll qualify for that care home kicking that he’s been stoking up for old people.
Like a soldier turning up at Waterloo in 1817, Andy fights a battle decided two years ago. He stamps up and down, moustachios bristling, and swishes his terrible sword at a long-vanished foe. The cows eye him mildly. Above his head the larks sing.
The war’s over, Andy. Time to win the peace.
The Conservative Party has indeed become the party of Brexit. Which was the mainstream view of 37% of those who voted in 2016 – mainly angry pensioners and semi-literate thugs – and is now the mainstream view of far fewer. Thank you for confirming your party’s irrelevance.
Pro European yes absolutely.
But not the EU.
The people you criticise got us the opt out from the euro which the likes of you would no doubt have had us join – with catastrophic effect.
@Andy – You are of course familiar with FCO30/1048 which clarifies the massive loss of sovereignty as a consequence of joining the EEC in 1975 with the inevitable end to our parliamentary democracy. You must be familiar with it as you have advocated just such an anti-democratic course of action.
You also appear to forget that the decision to leave the EU was already made and Mrs May took on the express responsibility to deliver it.
If our democratic choice is to be respected and preserved then we must leave the EU and it’s trappings, an honest government has no option.
@Andy: well done. I like the Royal Commission. It should look at foreign (and not only Russian) influencers too. Divided loyalties galore, looking at the various ethnic groups., dual nationality people and well financed agenda’s.
@ John Redwood: what is undemocratic about expelling (or removing Party support from) disloyal party members and giving them a second chance in a fresh election without financial etc Party support of course? I think that being blackmailed by a small minority (less than a third I reckon) of MPs is more likely to lead to an undemocratic outcome.
Reply Pro Brexit MPs are the big majority, speak for a majority of the public and have been loyal to many 3 line whips which the small Remain rump of Tory MPs opposed disloyally
Hopefully she is presented with a P45 for real this time.
T. May. Lemming in chief. Marching her troops over the cliff to oblivion.
But still a price worth paying to keep us shackled to the rotting corpse of the EU.
Time’s running out for you John.
Apart from tradition, is there a proper reason in sending a Conference entrance ticket to Theresa May? She can sit at home and watch telly like the rest of us not involved in serious matters, put her feet up, dip her bread in. See the next leader of the Party on screen.
She’s as stubborn as a mule and a remainer at heart so no way is she going to back down from the Chequers proposals. She takes us all for fools and thinks if she keeps repeating it enough, we’ll all fall for it.
John, how many more times? For the sake of the party but more importantly the country, you have to get rid of her and Hammond now and put Boris or JRM in charge. That’s the only way we have a chance of getting the Brexit we voted for and being free of the EU once and for all.
Theresa May needs not a good party conference but a good LEAVING party!
I think the acid test on this is, if Mrs May made this speech, would you, Mr Redwood, believe she meant to implement a word of it?
Reply The point would be that she is implementing it. We would soon find out!
Private sector balances ( SECTORAL BLANCES) in most western economies are now negative or near negative and this means recessions are not far away if they don’t change their course.
Trump is a Keynsian and showing you how it should be breaking spending records and tax cuts.
When all you worry about is the defict which is the private sector surplus and the national debt which is that surplus moved into gilts.
Japan Debt to GDP ratio 253%
Japan 10 year government bond 0.10%
Destroys every economic theory the fiscal conservatives have ever written.
Brexit is the time to change the narrative but you won’t the party will continue with the nonsense that government finances operates like household budgets which caused brexit and the rise of populism everywhere in the first place. Which means the Tory party is finished in its current form anyways.
In reality, I don’t think the country would be impressed by rudeness, or non-statesman-like behaviour, either from the podium, or the Conference floor.
The speech you have sketched out would be a very plausible effort, consistent with the PM’s rhetoric hitherto, but embodying a responsibly radical change of tactic re Brexit. The problem would then not be the PM, but the Tory Remainers. However, their electoral fate will likely be sealed, if she gets it wrong.
I also hope she will not glory in all the ‘progressive liberalism’ stuff – ordinary folks out in the country are not too impressed with that. When will their views be taken account of?
I’m sure there’ll be a lot of tension below the surface, but it’s not impossible for Mrs May to save the day, along your suggested lines – I do hope she’s listening!
Certainly, the future of the country depends on it.
The government’s analysis suggests that Brexit would lead to a long-run fall in actual UK GDP of 3.8% under the Norway option, 6.2% under the Canada option and 7.5% under the WTO option.To put this into context in in 2008/9 the UK lost 0.5% GDP and in 2009/10 4.2% before returning to something like normal growth.
The EU have made it quite clear that CETAis not available to the UK without considerably more alignment than applies to Canada . They cannot have a country free to ditch social and environmental costs in their market on competitive terms undermining the EU itself
Proximity and size may imply cooperation; they also imply conflict as the 20th century would show anyone with half a brain
The transference to WTO schedule s to the UK has already been objected to by key markets
The country is starting to realise this insanity has to be stopped and if there is anything Conservative left about the Conservative Party the conference will turn in horror form the devastation and political extremism their folly has engendered and think again.
Mrs May has been spectacularly badly served by ‘advisers to the Prime Minister’ Nick & Fiona then Oliver. The Cabinet has been sidelined in favour of these chancers. Poor judgement on her part.
The Labour Party moderates are keeping their powder dry until they feel Corbyn and his new Communist/Marxist Party are at their most vulnerable and they will then pounce.
This will coincide with the Conservative Party imploding because of the anti democratic, EU adoring , limp wristed majority of MPs, Lords, and Civil Service.
Voters will see a useless Tory Party , a new moderate progressive Labour Party , and Labour will achieve a 100+ seat majority at the next General Election.
RIP Conservative Party and MPs. Sad, very sad.
‘Twould be a great speech.
But should be delivered in the Commons not at party conference.
I am not holding my breath.
In passing.
My 3 candidates for prime minister would be : Boris, Jacob Rees-Mogg and John Redwood.
Yes it’ll be the dreary steeples of Fermanagh and Tyrone that will catch us out in the end..so long as we hang on to that part of Ireland we will never be truly independent. Trouble is we couldn’t give the place away now even if we wanted- it’s the albatross around the neck..like one that on a lonesome road..