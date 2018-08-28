Two questions for farmers to take advantage of Brexit

Uk agriculture- and fisheries – has been one of the most heavily managed sectors by the EU and one of the most damaged. We have moved from being a net exporter of fish to be a net importer, despite having the best fishing grounds in the EU. We have lost substantial market share in temperate foodstuffs despite having a good climate and soils to grow our own.
As we move to leaving the EU without a Withdrawal Agreement we need to ask what tariffs we should impose on world exports of food to us, including food from the EU. If we simply impose current EU tariff levels on the EU as well when we leave to meet the obligation for common tariffs on our complete worldwide trade, there would be a substantial tariff barrier against items like Danish bacon, French cheese and Irish beef which would give the UK a huge boost to produce more for ourselves. The tariff revenue we collected as our industry adjusts to its ability to displace imports should of course be given back to consumers as tax cuts so we are not worse off.
Does UK agriculture think we should impose the full EU tariffs against the EU, or should we take advantage of putting new tariffs on EU product to lower the overall tariff on world food generally so some of the benefit is given direct to consumers of non EU food? For example, we could remove all tariffs on food we cannot produce for ourselves. Why not abolish the EU 16% tariff on oranges from outside the EU? Some say we should simply impose the full tariffs. Some say we should impose a lower average tariff on temperate food. Either way there will be a boost to domestic output.I will return to the issue of our tariff schedule in a later post, but would like to know your views.
So my second question to UK farmers is what plans are there to step up your output after March 29 2019? How quickly can we grow extra tomatoes, vegetables and the other items that pour in from Spain and the Netherlands at the moment? How much more cheese and yoghurt can you produce to regain market share from the continent? Are there plans to expand beef and pork production when we get the price advantage any new tariffs will bring?
I will be sending a version of this to the NUFU to hear their comments.
We need the tax and benefits (and social housing) systems fixing to incentivise using local workers, and reduce cheap foreign workers flooding in.
My question to the farming sector is what are they doing to recruit people from the jobless parts of the UK, typically the old industrial heartlands with lots of housing near long shut mines, shipyards, and steelworks, and no longer enough jobs for the size of the population?
What are they doing to train local workers?
Do they really think its sustainable to keep bringing in masses of cheap foreign workers? Do they really think the British people are going to put up with this indefinitely regardless of how Brexit goes?
What are the government doing to ensure that the benefit system makes sure that the many unemployed do take work whenever it is available. They will not learn how to work by watching TV all day.
Perhaps we could promote in our students the work ethic of the past – employment as seasonal fruit and vegetable pickers, etc, from June to September, instead of the expectation of an all expenses paid three month holiday courtesy of the Bank of Mum and Dad. A ”Home Grown” labour force.
L Jones, It used to be quite common for students to be seasonal workers. I remember friends, particularly if they were studying foreign languages, to go abroad and pick fruit. And foreign students would come here, helping on our farms. And all before we joined the EEC/EU too. My own children did paper rounds (from age 9yrs) then pub/cafe jobs to earn extra cash. Then a lot of silly laws came in preventing children from working and gaining valuable life experience. No wonder we have the pampered snowflake generation whining and unable to cope with setbacks.
reply Fruit picking in Kentish orchards was one of my summer holiday jobs as a student.
Off topic, why is May in South Africa after the disgusting behaviour of ousting white farmers from their land and farms without compensation? The UK should be protesting against it not making a visit by head of state. Again, totally out of sink with public opinion. Any aid should be withdrawn immediately. This sort of violent discrimination should not condemned not supported by May.
After all a couple of months ago she prevented a speaker entering our country to talk about this disgraceful conduct!
Perhaps this is something the government could look into in regard to Asylum seekers working whilst waiting for their applications to be processed rather than hold them in poor detention type centres, perhaps we should provide farm work and temporary accommodation for them and expect them to earn their keep.
Yes, I’ve never understood why asylum seekers aren’t allowed to work while their applications are being considered, and instead have to be fed and housed at public expense.
Iain. I’m sure you’ll be more than happy to relocate to a caravan on minimum wages for temporary seasonal work. Almost no farmers employ FT because they only need labour at set times, its why seasonal pickers are, well seasonal and tour EU for specific harvests.. The jobs that require FT eg milking, very few want to get up at 3am or have the discipline to do that day after day…
“Very few want to get up at 3am or have the discipline to do that day after day”…you mean like firemen, or nurses, or airline/ship crew, or police, or open round-the-clock shop staff….add your own suggestions here of anyone, in all kinds of jobs, that either must work night shifts or simply carry on until the job is done.
Seasonal pickers = home grown students.
Very few would want to support those that don’t want to get up at 3am and so don’t have a job, either…
Farmers have grown used to subsidies and feel they are entitled. Except for extreme cases they should be gradually abolished. Hill farmers spring to mind.
We should apply a tariff on beef and lamb sufficient to protect UK farmers from Argentinian and US imports. US meat should be labelled as hormone injected if it is and NZ as halal if it is.
Perhaps a zero tariff on dairy until Camembert and Brie dairies here can step up production then raise them. Hill farmers will need subsidies to the downs and moors or turn over to coppice timber for wood burners and lose the views.
Small dairy farmers will need help to continue and grants for local quality cheeses could help.
Instead of £100m grants for £57k electric taxis, how about a grant to produce robots to pick fruit and veg.
Ian. how many do you know? most farmers are subsistence managing hand to mouth. its why it has one of the highest suicide rates in the country. The recent hot summer has cut yields in 1/2 and while prices will go up not enough.
The big farms eg Dyson’s suck up most of the cash..
You have.unwittingly hit the nail on the head
The vast majority of uk “farmers” are really small holders.
Thats just not sustainable, its unfair to expect the toilet cleaner to subside the 200acre sheep farmer and its unfair to block the merger of that sheep farmer in to a sustainable 2000-20,000 acre farm.
They are business people. If they are not competitive, they go out of business. Unfortunately there are some romantic ideas around farming but it is as hard for a shopkeeper who cannot comoete with Amazon and who cares about him? In general, consumers benefit as long there is enough competition left. Once independent there is aserious risk (given the small market) that many businesses get too much market power and become rent seeking. That would be bad for the economy as a whole. But is inherent to small markets. Just look at bank pricing in the UK compared to the continent.
Richard Barrington
Dont make me laugh, I know dozen and dozens of farmers. Every single one of them has kids at expensive private schools
UK farmers have been living on taxpayer subsidies for years.
How about we don’t start imposing new tariffs and let the market decide whether agriculture needs to increase?
Great idea. Because what we need in the countryside is tens of thousands of unemployed ex-farmer workers.
Sarcasm, Andy? A little beyond your pay grade, I think.
Would these tens of thousands of unemployed ex-farmer(sic) workers soon be pensioners, do you think, another burden on the State? We should be told. (Just giving you an opening there….)
They could replace EU nurses in the NHS
Andy
UK farm workers ( including the farmers themselves and includes family members who may be unpaid )
Total
346,000
139,200 of these are non UK workers on seasonal casual contracts ( not including workers from Ireland)
Oh and there are as I think i may have mentioned a few times there are currently 829,000 unfilled jobs
Ah! the “Singapore Option”. OK if you have no domestic production to protect. That is, no indigenous unskilled population to keep employed and voting for you.
And; you can import circa a million semi and unskilled foreign workers, to build your City State for you; while they live in little better than cardboard boxes and get paid circa an eighth of the average Singaporean.
“let the market decide”, my arse!
Good questions from our host. In the responses he will receive there will doubtless be some complaining against further “feather-bedding” of “fat-cat” farmers, with cutting observations on Range Rovers and massive subsidies.
I hope people will remember that most farmers run small family businesses, often without employees and with little scope for further efficiencies. Their work is onerous and dangerous, their worries and hardships incessant, their rewards tiny. For many the minimum wage would be riches. They maintain the landscape in the most beautiful parts of the country. They deserve the nation’s help.
I totally agree and I’m not a farmer.
My heart goes out to all UK based small business operators who are treated with total contempt by a political class obsessed with pandering to the epitome of feather-bedding that is the public sector
The political class today lacks courage and so they’ll only attack those that can’t fight back
British farmers are part of our our history and our heritage
Keep up the good work
I agree, eeyore, re the many small family farms. On the other hand, there is the matter of the (usually) landed gentry who own large estates and farms being bunged huge sums of money each year for setting aside chunks of their land.
I wonder if anyone knows the total area of land set aside for cash, and what impact it has on the loss of produce grown in this country?
The Set-aside Scheme was abolished in November 2008. It was replaced in the UK as the Habitat Scheme with multiple variations since. Basically the Westminster land Barrons, still got a very nice little earner.
There’s a trend to move subsidies from production to environment, of which set-aside is part. But these things change with circumstances. JR’s post points toward a refocusing on production post-Brexit.
Twenty-five years ago production was king and farmers were subsidised to grub out hedges. A decade later environment reigned and they were subsidised to put them back again. I hope things are better managed this time.
Seconded!
Most are woefully ignorant of the huge challenges in growing food, much of it from small family businesses.
Having said this, farmers have been ‘bought’ by EU subsidies (though not all sectors receive them), and the supporting industries, E.g. machinery manufacturers, would be hit without some careful transitional help to farming. Just as with fishing, it would take a few years to tool-up.
Finally, recruitment of labour is now extremely difficult – a reflection on our own urbanized benefits culture and education system. To our shame, the East Europeans are of a different mind-set, know how to do it, and are prepared to work hard. No doubt they are so grateful to escape their communist past, and have opportunity to better themselves. This ‘bonus’ is beginning to wane, however.
Norman, People are different. Some people love outdoor work, some don’t. We have plenty of people for the needs of the economy in the normal variety of human dispositions.
Many employers whinge that “we can’t get the staff” – engineering being one example. But step back and think about it – we have had massive redundancies in manufacturing all through the last 50 years – where have these people gone? They are probably doing mundane office jobs and just need minor skill updating. But no, it’s easier to lobby politicians like Vince Cable to moan we haven’t got enough engineers.
I’d love to watch a program about current UK farming and where the small family holdings are mainly? Who owns the land? Who owns the property? What collectives there are, who owns vast swathes of farms that are paid to do nothing with the land?
I keep seeing farms going and lots of caravans moving in so perhaps the farmers are proving temporary homes for their workers now? A proper investigative journalism piece, there are some very wealthy farmers around too, on excellent land that have created vibrant businesses out of their land acumen and perhaps it would help others without as much business savvy to see how they can make more from their holding.
Good questions. On tropical, non temperate foods I see no reason for tariffs. On temperate foods we can and do produce I would want to know the capacity of the farming industry to meet UK food needs and how quickly it can increase it. Manpower, the weather, science and technology are all relevant to the answer – especially the science and technology. I believe there is a clear national interest in producing a large share of the foods we need but using as advanced methods as can devised. Tax incentives of some kind are more likely to work better than tariffs or subsidies in achieving this aim.
Cheaper energy (and water) is very important in producing more food in colder climates. So cut the green crap energy market distortions too and cut sort out better competition and less interference in water supply.
L/L. Yes indeed. Whilst some farmers are making a fortune out of hosting wind turbines, others are not able to and are paying the price as are we all. Today, Scottish Gas (Spanish owned) is saying that prices are having to rise to pay for switching off wind turbines and the subsidies for renewable energy. None of it makes any sense. We all pay in the end.
Tax incentives only work if you are paying tax and most small farmers aren’t. we currently don’t have tariffs on most food produced in Africa, Europe and any of the locations we have FTA’s with, however as they’re all voided March 2019, and most are talking about wanting to renegotiate ( as we’re a distressed purchase why wouldn’t they? ) it will be years before we can trade with anyone.
Richard Barrington, What a load of tosh. The EU doesn’t have fully operational comprehensive trade deals with any country bar a few minor ones like the Pitcairn Islands. The vaunted Canada and S.Korea deals will take another decade to implement, and the recently signed Japan deal is just that – signed, and no more. Moreover the MRAs and FTAs are minor modifications of the comprehensive WTO trading system which covers 98% of global trade. So of course we will continue to trade with the rest of the world.
For a start, we should apply UK food standards to the EU, which we currently can’t do because of free market rules. UK farmers should not be at a competitive disadvantage because continental producers can economise on animal welfare.
Good morning
All farmers are interested in is their subsidies. They will still get them after we, supposedly, leave.
Tariffs are paid by the consumer. We should seek to remove ALL tariffs on goods and create as a competitive market as we can. This will drive down prices, inflation and increase consumer spending and market confidence.
We could start by making sure that more of each farmer’s harvest actually reaches the shops or other parts of the food chain. Not just the good looking stuff.
With over 50% of the yield being junked, imagine the cost savings for consumers and the additional profit for producers. Win win
The cost saving will be minimal
The cost of potatoes “at the farm gate” is minimal
The cost at the supermarket is primarily added after that, transport and retail.
Theres no point transporting ugly veg
We should also stop producing cereals to convert to Ethanol which is stupid when we need the food.
Another bonkers green initiative. Expensive, unnecessary and wasteful.
No doubt another EU directive.
Well soon enough we’ll know who the real farmers are
Our friends at the BOE are always banging on about a lack of productivity in Britain, well what did you think would happen if you rely on cheap imported labour!
With less foreign works in the field the farmers are going to have to invest in productivity and start buying machines that can replace the human pickers. Necessity is the mother of invention just like they did 100 years ago.
And let’s bring lost land back into productive use. Far too much has been removed through tree planting and ‘set side’ type schemes. A large area of a good level field near the place I live was planted last year, yet another acreage out of food production. I wonder how many millions of acres have suffered the same fate around England in recent years. Has that policy been EU driven?
Prang. Just come back from Shropshire and was horrified to see how much farm land is being built on. Anything from old farms to small paddocks. Goodness knows where we are going to get our food from in the future. I see the boats are still arriving with illegal immigrants in Spain and Italy. No doubt many will make it here. Is it any wonder our green fields are being built on at such an alarming rate?
The Prangwizard, Yes, we should ensure that waterlogged land (eg in Somerset) is properly drained, overturning the absurd green crap return to nature fashion. It would also mean that EU laws about dredged river material being toxic are thrown out. Then we could begin reclaiming land from the sea, to expand food production, as well.
There is a snowball`s chance in Hades of tax cuts with UK debt as high as it is and with all the expense of Brexit to pay for as well , overall tax is now higher than it has been in decades.
Up until now we have been told that the nasty EU made us pay 20% over the odds of food and that there would be bonanza for consumers when new accessed cheap work markets
It was always a lie and this Maoist fantasy whereby the government tells “Farming” to do more of this or less of that is another one
Agriculture is not uniquely protected by the EU it is protected worldwide and often subsidised , it is also just about the only protected sector we have to trade in all these(fictional) trade deals we are going to do …..
Oh dear not as simple as you pretended is it and I think we can all guess who will be paying in the end
Having the freedom to choose without the EU imposing its distorted controls enables us to do what is best for our own people. Our farmers’ opinions should guide our decisions in different product fields. Some may need time to increase their productive capability; others may be instantly ready. Overall, the UK shall be fitter for purpose if we increase our ability to compete worldwide instead of using tariffs to shield any lower performers from the attractive output of the best. Our consumers are the ultimate decision takers.
Protection/subsidy of farming for security issues and for the landscape that has a spillover into tourist industry, otherwise why have any protectionism?
(Recently been buying fruit and veg from UK suppliers and from Chile, Peru, Zimbabwe amongst others. Have not bought from EU21 recently as the produce has looked lower quality and not cheaper. Looking forward to removal of food tariffs and the knock on benefits for the world.)
Caterpillar, I first noticed that very little supermarket produce was from the EU around January this year. I now aim to avoid any any EU stuff at every shop. Many other people seem to be resisting EU products too. I hope the corrupt, vindictive EU is beginning to realise its behaviour is counterproductive. We can vote with our wallets.
Zimbabwe rather than EU? The country that under the dictator Mugabe has expelled and even murdered British farmers to ‘right’ the injustices perpetrated when it was a British colony and called Rhodesia?
Hopefully Brexit will bring about changes in attitude which will reduce our £80bn/year trading deficit with the EU.
For instance, the CEO of the UK Food & Drink Federation (“representing the UK’s biggest manufacturing sector”) said on the BBC’s Brexitcast episode of 27/04/2018 :
“Our consumers and shoppers in the UK are now used to the most fantastic array of choice at all price points and telling them that they have to get their Brie from Somerset rather than from France is not going to be something I would want to do.”
Original Richard, Then that CEO is a pompous twerp. I, and many others, are consciously avoiding EU produce. If you look around there are plenty of alternatives – I now buy food from the USA, India, Kenya, Peru, Senegal, Egypt, S.Africa, Brazil, and of course from the UK.
This guy (ex-corporate relations director at Diageo) evidently can’t be doing much shopping for himself. Otherwise surely he’d notice just how tasteless is the French brie on sale in UK supermarkets (certainly compared with what can be found in a decent French food market). And he’d also know that a) Somerset Brie is an excellent product b) with the extraordinary range of English and Welsh soft cheeses on the market (cow’s, goat’s, sheepsmilk) nobody needs to buy a bland brie at all, from anywhere.
An interesting option imposing tariffs on temperate foods but not on other types of food stuff we cannot produce.
A more interesting option may be to have zero tariffs, this would encourage mechanisation and increase efficiency on the part of our farmers (much along the lines of what happened to the New Zealand farming industry when they were forced out of preferential trade with the UK).
I believe that the market garden/temperate food industry in the UK and particularly in the South East used to be a world leader in quality, quantity and technology. These advantages have almost disappeared with by the advent of produce from the Netherlands and Spain. It can be so again and this time will have the advantage of restarting with the best available technology, rather than adapting old technology as has so often been the case in the UK. If this happens, Quality and economics will be on the side of the UK producers so we can safely let the market decide!
Fishing is a little more complex as I understand that most of the UK fishing fleet is now EU owned!
After Brexit UK industry and farmers need to be encouraged to develop further mechanisation, particularly AI crop picking.
In the meantime, the government should return to seasonal agricultural workers permits to provide the temporary crop picking labour needed.
Do you realise that the Norwegians, Icelanders and the people of Liechtenstein are not necessarily in the CAP?
If we remain in the EEA (not the single market please that is run by the EU and forms just one column of the EEA) after 30/3/19 then we can choose whether or not to remain in the CAP.
Yes, we do realise that … it isn’t going to happen, not when the EEA requires the same kind of unfettered freedom of movement of persons as the EU does.
Mike Stallard, The EEA is largely run by the EU. The Norwegians, etc, have effectively no real power to control the EEA as they would control their own market. The EEA was a half-way house – a stand-off between their EU loving establishment and their independence minded people. As such the EEA is a Remain trap.
The UK could not remain a member State of the EEA after Brexit, because it will automatically cease to be an EEA member on leaving the EU. You can’t join the EEA unless you join EFTA first.
Neither EFTA or the EEA is thrilled about getting an application form from the UK. Neither the EU, nor its current 28 member States, are members of EFTA.
As far as I have understood it over the years, agricultural subsidies are extremely complex to deal with and appear to largely benefit the big landowners rather than the smaller farming businesses. Surely the State should be assisting the latter both to train and retain farm workers, and to help the country to become as self-sufficient in food as is reasonably possible.
I also think that since the best way to help 3rd world countries is not by dishing out vast sums (that all too frequently end up solely benefiting off-shore trusts etc) but by encouraging purchase of their produce, which low import tariffs would surely encourage.
I shall be very interested indeed in the answer you get from the NUFU. The impresssion I get from the CLA, of which I am a member, is that the main concern of farmers is about maintaining the current level of subsidy; improving production to meet increased demand does not figure greatly in their thinking, possibly, it must be said, because they have little confidence that demand will in fact increase.
My view on tarrifs is that basic foodstuffs should be made as cheap as possible and there is certainly no call for tarrifs on food we cannot produce ourselves.
You should aim to lower tariffs and quotas as much as possible to reduce food prices for consumers. Whilst maintaining a balance, as it is not in anyone’s interest to put our farmers out of business! Accept that this will involve substantial adjustments to the industry.
You can make agriculture more competitive by simplifying regulations to give farmers the space to innovate and thrive, including allowing them to develop more non farming income. Retain subsidies, but redirect the money to help them diversify to new market focused opportunities.
For tariffs and quotas, you should remove them on everything we don’t produce. For the things we do, in the first instance reduce them to maintain prices at current levels. Provide targeted support to exporting sectors like lamb and shellfish impacted by EU tariffs, for example support in finding new markets and reducing their costs.
In the longer term move the industry to world prices where we grow the food best suited to our climate whilst maintaining food security, not the status quo.
“The tariff revenue we collected as our industry adjusts to its ability to displace imports should of course be given back to consumers as tax cuts so we are no worse off” …..
What tax cuts, how much and to whom ?
My thought is that, instead, we should directly assist the producers, maybe for an initial period of a few years, so they can cope with additional labour, capital and other costs. The aim is to ensure that the right produce is available in sufficient quantities at the right price, as quickly as possible.
A lot of the profits in the farming industry are based on the importation of cheap seasonal labour.
If this industry cannot recruit a UK workforce, it’s future is limited.
Far better to grow the food in places where labour is cheap, than to import cheap labour once a year to pick fruit.
“French prime minister Edouard Philippe instructed his ministers on Monday to prepare measures in case of a no-deal Brexit, including measures to facilitate the stay of British citizens in France and ensuring smooth border controls. The government will ask parliament in the coming weeks to allow it to adopt the contingency plans by decree, a statement said. The UK is due to leave the European Union in March 2019.”
I struggle to see any sense in the UK and France both having to fall back on unilateral measures to keep the wheels turning because of the legalistic obduracy of the EU, and/or the absurd and extreme intransigence of the new Irish government backed up by the EU, making it impossible for any deal to be made on a bilateral or multilateral basis.
…..President Trump is expressing concern over the violent land seizures against white South Africans Theresa May visits the country and stays silent.
Do the Tories have no shame?
The moment the UK starts importing South African (SA) Oranges instead of EU Club Med Oranges, WTO members will come down on the UK like a tonne of Bricks. (There is an new EU-SA EPA for oranges)
You really should read some of the evidence to the Select Committee. This WTO thing is a lot more complex than Brexiteers think it is. The first five pages, the rest are TRQ schedules.
http://data.parliament.uk/writtenevidence/committeeevidence.svc/evidencedocument/eu-external-affairs-subcommittee/brexit-future-trade-between-the-uk-and-the-eu/written/39818.pdf
I see nothing there to say that WTO members will come down on us like a tonne of bricks if we dare to import oranges from South Africa. Which WTO members, and on what grounds, and why haven’t they already come down on us like a tonne of bricks over the years we’ve already been importing oranges from South Africa?
If SA goes the route of Mugabe with land expropriation they won’t have any oranges to export.
Acorn, Once we are independent of the EU what has the EU-SA EPA got to do with us? You Remains love to make out difficulties as being insuperable – ‘we can’t do it on our own, we need the EU to hold our hand’, you wail. If other countries want to sell in our market they will have to learn to be nice to us. I know that is a foreign concept to the bossy EU and its Remain sycophants.
“some MFN tariffs may still face negotiations if other countries (such as South Africa) question the UK’s need to continue with the EU’s complex tariffs protecting certain producers (such as Mediterranean orange producers).”
But that’s only if we were idiotic enough to lock ourselves into continuing with the EU’s complex and protectionist tariffs for its own Med producers.
The point about no-deal is that we would not be doing so.
“The tariff revenue we collected … should of course be given back to consumers as tax cuts…”
Less the administration costs, of course. Instead of taking £1 out of my pocket and giving me back 50p, why not eliminate the middle man and leave the £1 in my pocket?
To be fair, Frank, this customs revenue would not come from you and me (for once) but from importers of EU produce.
John, could you please confirm that agriculture and fisheries will be the responsibility of the devolved nations except England of course who as usual we will still have the UK Government thinking it knows best for England whilst at the same time banging the drum for UK agriculture and fisheries? If so, we all know what a rotten deal that will mean for England’s farmers and England’s fishermen.
Let me see now, it’s gonna be back to the future, with mrs may in Africa, the order will be fruit veg and wine from South Africa and cocoa coffee beans and bananas from Nigeria not exactly JIT but that should see us through. The EU side Barnier and Junker will be quaking in their boots😅
When I was working in farming before we joined the EU, we had a support system from the government that only worked when prices fell below a certain level. This ironed out uncertainty and allayed fears of producing something at too much of a loss. Couple this with zero tariffs on food we don’t produce and we’re all better off.
Excellent point ! An NFU Representative on Radio 4 implored us to Buy British and we will if they increase production
Selling via farm shops and local markets with innovative ideas like home delivered baskets are also essential
Most shoppers will be delighted to buy mishapen fruits and vegetables even grown in U.K.
Let’s get going !
I note Mrs May has had a ‘trade success’ in Africa.
Exactly duplicating the deals we already have as part of the EU.
Another example of how pointless Brexit is.
We need to drain the swamp and lock up the angry pensioners.
JR should stop publishing your nonsense.
So now you want to put people in jail for being older than you?
Silly boy.
Andy, You still can’t come up with anything the EU can do for us that we cannot do for ourselves. Independence is more important than trade deals. That’s the point of Brexit. And then trade deals that don’t take away our independence are more important than trade deals – like the EU – that do. The WTO is itself a comprehensive global trade deal, even without any of the MRAs and RTAs; and in comparison with the EU it is vastly less intrusive.
Well, we shan’t need to lock you up, Andy. You’re already locked into your cocoon of vitriolic, ageist rage.
You must see yourself as a Peter Pan who will never grow old.
Ah, but Andy, you will – inevitably – grow old. Your only compensation will be that you will – probably – never grow up.
@Andy
So the EU provides us with breadfruit?
@Andy. Yes, but as far as I can see nobody in Africa wants to govern and rule us like the EU.
JR
Are we leading the EU without a withdrawal agreement?
Hans, Hopefully, yes. Although your Mrs May, like you, wants to keep us subservient to the corrupt, undemocratic, dirigiste, over-centralised, political entity known as the EU.
leaving
Hans..Yes it seems we are leaving with no agreement and I think this is already conceded to by the EU side..and with Mrs May away swanning around Africa for three days and the other senior ministers gone to ground..i would say yes..we will be leaving soon enough with no agreement on anything..so then what is happening at the moment is only the pretense by both sides that talks are proceeding but it is very clear that they are all thoroughly fed up with the whole thing..and who could blame them. Very likely we’ll have to wait until after the EU parliament elections next year for talks to resume..also Junker and the ECB boss and others will have to be changed out first. My reading of it
Where is the land on which to increase output? Dont you grasp that land is a finite resource? That is why we trade across borders. That is why Brexit is stupid.
Living amongst farmers here I am amazed at the number of young men and women who would like to go into farming but simply cannot afford to either rent or buy. Looking around at the number of farms coming up for sale for building land wouldn’t it be sensible to spend money on the young and give them a helping hand onto the farming ladder? If you are not lucky enough to inherit a farm then starting up is nigh impossible and when starting out the profit margin is very slim. It’s only the big farms that make the money and they are usually farms that have expanded over time and been handed down through the family. Give new comers a chance.
In the context of very recent signs of a strategic re-alignment, between the EU, Russia, Turkey and Iran, in response to the perceived new American isolationism, with Macron calling for EU military sovereignty, I think it behoves the UK to think of FOOD SECURITY with a new sense of purpose!
“Be thou diligent to know the state of thy flocks, and look well to thy herds. For riches are not for ever: and doth the crown endure to every generation? (Proverbs 27:23-24).
Is anyone listening. this time round? I’m not advocating isolationism, but the nation that neglects its farmers leaves itself open to disaster.
Agricultural production cannot be suddenly turned on for March 30th 2019. Whether animal or vegetable, cereals or fruit each has a natural reproductive or growth cycle. investment over a period of years will be involved. Regarding the agricultural labour force: Maybe those who lose their jobs in industry which relocates to the rest of the EU will be able to work on the land. its a sort of reverse industrial revolution and we can all ive in those good old days without access to modern medicine and machinery.
Reply It is August. I am asking farmers to plant more for autumn and winter sowing so we have more available from April, and to choose a tariff structure which helps them!