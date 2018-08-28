Wokingham Conservatives lunch on Sunday 26 August

There was plenty to talk about when Conservative members assembled for a summer lunch last week-end. We reviewed progress with getting more money for Wokingham’s schools, social care and road improvements. We talked to Councillors present about the need to re open the roads in time for the return to school and the end of many people’s summer breaks. And yes, the topic of Brexit did come up.

No-one present spoke up for the Chequers proposal. The majority view was to press the Prime Minister to move on from Chequers, and to see what kind of free trade deal might be possible. This was not a formal political event with votes or decisions, but it was interesting to see such a broad measure of agreement from a good audience. There was a general wish for the UK to be firmer in negotiation and to talk more about the benefits of leaving.