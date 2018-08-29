Signing the EU Withdrawal Agreement would be bad news. Leaving without signing it would be good news.

The Prime Minister was scarcely overwhelming in her support for Brexit, which remains her most distinctive core policy, when she said leaving without a deal would not be the end of the world. Let’s have another go at explaining the reality.
There is no agreed deal on the table for the UK’s “future partnership” in the way she wants. Indeed Mr Macron has just poured more cold water on the Chequers proposals, which are not going to emerge as an agreement.What is on offer is an almost completed EU Withdrawal Agreement which is heavily one sided, giving the EU much of what it wants. It delays Brexit for us and burdens the UK with a huge and needless bill which we are under no legal obligation to pay unless we sign to do so.
So here’s my advice. The UK government should be positive and release the new policies on fishing, farming, migration, and trade that could add to our growth rate and prosperity, using the freedoms leaving gives us. Above all the Treasury should cheer up and tell us how they are going to spend the £39bn they have in the budget to give away to the EU. Spend that on tax cuts and public services at home and that’s a great 2% boost to our output and incomes, which we could enjoy over the next two to three years.
Signing a Withdrawal Agreement to give continuing overseas aid to a group of rich countries on the continent will leave us poorer. Let’s hear the Treasury calculations of how much economic damage is done by the large payments abroad, and by the large balance of payments deficit we run with the EU under present rules. It’s high time they did a calculation of the additional costs and losses brought to the UK by EU membership. Let’s also have a new tariff schedule which works for the UK, allowing us to narrow the deficit and do more at home to supply our needs. The single market has not been good for our trade balance or for our big parts of our industry.
Indeed, as you say:- “The Prime Minister was scarcely overwhelming in her support for Brexit”. She once again totally refused several times in an interview to say that she now thought Brexit would be a good think. She clearly remains a remainer and is clearly a massive, robotic, socialist and remains a remainer. This is not leadership it is totally idiotic.
No change no chance and the sooner the better.
May will clearly not be delivering Brexit if she is allowed to remain.
It should never have been written, yet presented by Robbins spokesperson Raab on the last day of parliament. It should have been trashed by you and your colleagues. It was not. Raab should have been torn to shreds including his lies that it kept faith with the referendum and vote. None of you called him out and none of you complained against him. Your colleagues all mildly listened and nodded!
I was astonished Steve Baker never gave both barrels to destroy the subjugation document agreeing to be a vassal state to many EU policies, give vast sums of money all without a voice or veto!
It is refreshing to see an honest politician. Mrs May – like Mr Hammond and Mr Corbyn – unenthusiastically backed Remain. They were hardly major europhiles. But as the Brexit debacle has gone it has become clear to them (and many others) that Brexit is even worse than many of us feared. There is no Brexit scenario which is better than the status quo.
So when they are asked now if they back Brexit, if Brexit will be good – none of them will answer. They know the economic damage they are doing but they know many Leavers are sensitive souls who can’t handle facts. They are all just trying to humour you. If I were PM – there’s a thought – I’d tell you all to grow up and stop playing silly buggers with the country.
It’s not surprising they were unenthusiastic. There isn’t very much to enable them to extoll the virtues of EU membership. Hence why the Remain campaign resorted to the discredited project fear. Yet still they persist with their undermining, exaggeration, threats and scaremongering. Still when that’s all they have I guess it’s understandable that they continue grovelling to the EU whilst undermining their own country.
Andy – I suppose you are aware of the economic damage done by the ERM.
Andy – I suppose you are aware of the economic damage done by the Euro.
Andy – I suppose you are aware they has been no obvious economic damage done to the UK by voting to leave.
I am, literally, choking with laughter. Keep telling yourself that old chap as you watch the flying pigs coming in to land.
What happens in the next couple of months will clarify where we are headed.
At the moment I am not optimistic. There is an arithmetic impasse in parliament that is keeping her in place.
I must admit I am now sick of the sight of her. Her South African dancing was an embarrassing reminder of how clueless she is. Then again, she might prefer people to be distracted by that while she plots her next move. Obviously, most people now do not believe a word she says on Brexit.
How true. And once lost trust is so very difficult to acquire again. Having read a biography about her when she was elected I felt she had all the qualities we need in a PM, especially after the slick shallowness of Cameron, and I have reluctantly kept faith until Chequers when it was so obvious how duplicitous and treacherous she actually is. Now I can’t stand the sight or sound of her and just want her gone.
“Her South African dancing…”.I agree,postmodern Britain is not a serious country and is not being taken seriously as a result.
Contrast Mrs May’s whatever-it-was with Mr Putin’s waltz at the Austrian Foreign Minister’s wedding(a breathtaking piece of political theatre,straight out of the Byzantine strategy book!).
Oh dear, French fishing boats attacked British ones I see in the news, I hope the government takes strong action.
‘Oh dear, French fishing boats attacked British ones I see in the news, I hope the government takes strong action.’
Agreed however I wouldn’t hold your breath, expecting this government to show strength is not something you can rely on.
Sadly we have a government who excel in Capitulation.
Under Brexit means nothing Mrs Appeaser May.
It looked to me that British boats were crashing into French boats. Good for them.
Which government to take strong action? This was occurring off the coast of Normandy, so presumably it’s the French navy and coastguard that are responsible for policing their waters.
I’m reminded of that song called “The Bold Gendarme” and expect them to do nothing.
May is PM. Hammond is Chancellor. Heywood is the administrative power base. Change all three and replace them with Eurosceptics and the UK will become a sovereign nation once more. If they remain in their place then sovereign and judicial subjugation will continue
The British people can’t remove these three barriers to UK independence so their removal can only be achieved by elected politicians
The Tories need to elect a new leader. A libertarian. Pro-UK. Small state. Low taxes. Slash public sector spending. Public sector reform. Legislate to protect the individual’s right to express their views without fear or favour. Purge the state of liberal left poison. All of this stems from our membership of the EU.
No more moaning from Tory politicians. Either ditch May and elect Boris or retire from public life. We must be able to appeal to the northern voter and with the right person we can.
DUNCAN
I quote "The British people can't remove these three barriers to UK independence …."
Can I respectfully refer to an earlier diary entry of 12 Aug.
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/08/12/what-can-a-leave-voter-do-to-expedite-our-departure-from-the-eu/
I wrote to my MP, in a strong Leave constituency, along those lines a few days later. A reply came there none!
I can't stress enough how important it is that we all impress on our MP's our point of view even whether they are Remainers or Leavers needing support.
I see that October is now no longer the target date for signing the Withdrawal Agreement.
In true EU fashion, run everything to the wire and expect major concessions from May at the 11th hour.
Then she can say she fought hard for a good agreement.
Somehow I don’t think Joe public is so stupid.
Reply I don’t want her signing the current draft Withdrawal Agreement, so that is good news.
But can she sign it without legislation.
She is dissembling again talking about a no deal. Surely a withdrawal agreement is a deal or am I missing something?
I think you are only missing what many others, including unfortunately our host, are missing: that there is a big difference between:
1. The UK leaving the EU without any deal at all on anything, not even deals to continue or replicate existing minor administrative arrangements; and
2. The UK leaving the EU without any special or preferential trade deal, maybe to avoid tariffs, but still with a deal on many other legal and practical matters which will need to be sorted out for a smooth and orderly withdrawal.
I note that Philip Hammond was also guilty of implicitly spreading that confusion in his recent letter to Nicky Morgan:
by referring variously to “a WTO/no deal scenario”, “a no deal/WTO scenario”, and “long-run estimates for the impact of no deal and trading on WTO terms”, and it is rife in the media where a default to WTO terms of trade is constantly conflated with a chaotic, “cliff-edge”, disorderly withdrawal.
I don’t know else I can say to JR to try to persuade him that it would be very much a false economy to refuse to agree any financial settlement with the EU and as a result fail to get agreement on all the measures necessary for a smooth departure, and that it is deeply counter-productive to keep arguing for the UK to walk away with no deal at all on anything to legally justify that refusal.
Reply I fully understand there are and will be all sorts of agreements between the UK and EU member states – e.g. I have often mentioned the reciprocal agreements UK to each member state on aircraft landing rights. There is no need to pay for these and they will happen.
We need to invest in a number of Fishery Protection Vessels sooner rather than later.
I think we are in the process of tendering for 6 craft.
I can smell the fear! Brexit is not going your way, is it? Mrs May has to deal with reality, not your fantasy world where the UK gets what it wants by stamping its foot like a toddler. The days of Empire are over, Mr John Redwood. Kindly apologise for telling your readers that we hold the cards (http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2016/07/17/getting-out-of-the-eu-can-be-quick-and-easy-the-uk-holds-most-of-the-cards-in-any-negotiation/)
Reply As the piece said it “can ” be easy if we play our strong cards. So far we have not done so. We need to refuse them the money for starters.
Instead of denigrating those of us who wish for independence from the execrable EU, Mr Price, perhaps you’d like to tell us what, in your opinion, are the good things about it. In a few words, what great and glorious future have we forfeited by voting ‘out’? What is particularly admirable about you EU masters that we should wish our country to be ruled by them, their laws and their courts?
But perhaps you can come up with no answers, but only insults, Mr Price.
You’ve probably not forefeited anything yourself. But you have forefeited huge amounts for your children. 20 years from now I will be able to look my kids in the eye and will be able to tell them I did the right thing for them and their country. And you, no doubt, will be pretending that you thought Brexit was a lousy idea all along.
This is like watching history repeat itself. We give in to a bully over and over again, bending over backwards to appease an expansionist land-grabber in the hope they will be charitable to us. However, last time, our armed forces were weak and we couldn’t do much to stop them. This time, we have things the other side desperately needs (money and commerce) so, given that our position is so strong on this occasion, why the hell doesn’t our side call the shots?
The answer must surely be clear to even the most naive and myopic remainer, that the Prime Minister is secretly one of their number and is selling this country short as did many of her predecessors.
The Tories have a duty to the nation to get rid of May, Hammond, and all the other gutless wonders, and replace them with people of measured integrity, strength, and virtue.
This is a critical turning point in our history, as was the appointment of Winston Churchill in 1940. We need another leader of his calibre who will not capitulate, and leads by example.
“The days of Empire are over, Mr John Redwood. ”
Childish rubbish.
Gareth Price, The UK is not trying to tell the EU what to do. We are saying that as an independent country, like any other in the world, we will be able to order our own house.
@ Gareth Price
“The days of Empire are over, Mr John Redwood. Kindly apologise…”
You should be running that one past Mr Barnier, not us.
I do not mean to insult you by stating the obvious that you, as one of the leading Brexiteers, clearly understand how important it is that the government adopts the policies that you list and have listed here time and time again.
But it must be clear to you and your colleagues that this government will never adopt such policies, or anything like them. This is why I cannot understand why there is not a movement within the Conservative party amongst members such as yourself to get rid of May and Hammond. All it would take would be a leadership election amongst the party’s membership to elect a Brexiteer PM with some positive vision who will overhaul this cabinet. It feels like we are at a fork road where we must choose to either pursue a Brexit that will be disastrous and subjugate us to at least a decade of economic loss and submission to the EU, or to get rid of the current government and it’s negotiatiors and do our best to negotiate a new deal before March 2019 whilst planting to leave on WTO terms.
The second option can only be done if conservatives such as yourself oust May and/or force a leadership election amongst the membership. Failure to do so could result in the first option, which would be disastrous in itself but, even more terrifyingly, it would result in a complete lack of faith amongst the country in the Conservative party. Split conservative voters might be unable to bring themselves to vote for a party that allowed someone as inadequate as May to be prime minister at such a crucial time. The door would be open to a Corbyn Marxist government.
Of course, the third option is to completely cancel Brexit. In theory this would be better than the first option of complete subjugation, but in practice it would cause an uproar amongst the electorate. Democracy will have failed. The conservative could potentially become unelectable, and again open the door for Corbyn.
Therefore we MUST get rid of May, and I cannot see another way to do it in time for March 2019 other than for MPs such as yourself to act.
They know that she is so certain that her God given mission is Brino that she is wearing a suicide vest marked General Election with a split party and a new manifesto which is completely unacceptable to most conservative voters.
It would seem that the numbers of Leavers in the government are insufficient to oust May and get a proper Brexiteers to replace her.
A leadership election amongst the members is a simple choice between candidate A and candidate B. If neither of those are Leavers you are no better off.
Another option would be a Samson option – Bring Down the Government. The electorate would have much more scope to further Leave if all jobs were up for grabs. It would cause delay and politicians might renege on promises once they were in power but it seems a more promising method of getting things back on course.
I think there would easily be at least one Brexiteer in the mix. I also think the Raab, Redwood, Johnson, JRM etc would fair well amongst the party membership. Many remained a just want to see Brexit carried out now since there was a democratic vote, but I am yet to meet one who believes in the chequers plan.
Mrs May has managed to come up with something that no side wants.
Dr. Redwood, I think 90% of your readers agree with your stance on the proposed Withdrawal Agreement. The question is why does Mrs. May NOT agree. Will you try to see it from her perspective, and argue her case to us, so that we may perhaps have an understanding as to why common sense is not the Governments guide on this issue?
Reply I cannot do that as I see no good case for signing the Withdrawal Agreement
Getting into the mind of this particular lady is like trying to put a camel through the eye of a needle.
Peter Wood, it seems clear that the PM and her Chancellor are in the pockets of Big Business. The same big businesses, the CBI and all, who benefit by connections to Brussels.
May and Hammond, not necessarily in that order, follow their instructions which are clearly to simulate leaving the EU while actually remaining in.
I wonder if our kind host has ever looked around at the benches in the HoC and asked; ” Am I in the right political party ?”
The catch in Art.50 was the clause setting out a future relationship with the EU. There is no clause on a so called ‘deal’. This is just a Tory government ruse to get Soft-Remain through parliament and blind side the electorate. The future relationship as I have always said is one of Third Country, not joined at the hip.
I, along with Mike Stallard, support continued EEA Membership. This to get around a lot of issues associated with trying to get a bespoke deal. A deal that has to be agreed with ALL 27 members of the EU. For those who say the EU would not accept the UK into the EEA have ask themselves why ? I see no reason why it cannot be considered. As for those who claim that we voted to Leave, I agree. But no planning was ever do by the government and we are not doing a great job of it now, are we ?
The EU does not have to compromise on anything. It is not the one that is leaving, we are ! Because those in charge want to Remain in the EU, the EU is quite happy to demand, and will get anything it wants. They know we are being played for fools.
One should always be prepared. I have seen no sign of any level of preparedness from any government in decades. Always react. And always too little and too late.
“I, along with Mike Stallard, support continued EEA Membership.”
And therefore you must support continued uncontrolled and effectively unlimited mass immigration from the other EEA member states.
“This to get around a lot of issues associated with trying to get a bespoke deal.”
But it would still have to be a bespoke deal, because the EEA Agreement is between the EU and its member states on the one hand and three out of four EFTA states on the other hand:
http://www.efta.int/media/documents/legal-texts/eea/the-eea-agreement/Main%20Text%20of%20the%20Agreement/EEAagreement.pdf
There is no place in the scheme of the EEA Agreement for other countries which do not fall into either category. At least there is no permanent place, I expect that if all parties agreed we could remain in the EEA provisionally on a legal fiction that we were still in the EU, just as Croatia is being treated as an EEA member state even though the necessary protocol has not been fully ratified.
But why on earth should we want to do that, and why should the EU even allow it without extracting concessions, such as continued acceptance of all four freedoms and continued supremacy of the ECJ and a “salty” annual contribution?
You will hear none of the things you ask for from the Treasury or from May. She will push for her version of Chequers, made worse by further concessions to the EU, until the bitter end.
Andrew Gimson has an interesting article on May at Conservative Home today. It suggests to me that she will press on with her declared course until she is stopped, either by the Conservative party or by defeat in the House of Commons. Although Gimson made some complimentary remarks he failed to mention her deceit. A serious omission.
The future of the UK is not safe in her hands, and you are one of around 650 MPs who can do something about it. Please do so.
PS. Responsibility for the future of the UK and to the 17.4 million who voted leave, goes way beyond any loyalty you may have to the party or it’s leader.
Let’s be clear. The Withdrawal Agreement is is in fact a surrender document.
Having read what is available on line it apears
1. We will pay £39billion unconditionally for a 21month implementing period.
2. We agree to equal access to UK fishing waters.
3. We agree to a Non Regression clause promising to shadow all EU social, environmental, energy and fiscal legislation.
Our courts will pay due regard to ECJ rullings.
This makes signing trade deals impossible and leaves us 95% tied to the rotting core of the EU.
They will have complete control over large areas of our economy.
That is besides unrestricted security guarantees on security and policing. Getting out of the EU it is not.
And we pay into the EU armed forces but accept command from EU generals
There is no point you hearing Treasury calculations. If they same something you don’t like you’ll reject them anyway.
I notice, also, ghastly French fishing boats attacking British boats in ‘scallop rich’ French waters.
One of your contributors is already demanding the British government take action. Fortunately it can, through the EU, as the British boats have every right to be there.
For now.
Has anyone told the fishermen that when we take back control of our waters all the other countries take back control of their too? No? Shame. Bye bye fishing industry, bye bye.
Oh dear, Andy. Another gleeful remainer comment. Perhaps you should stop rejoicing at the idea of your country suffering after Brexit. It’s not going to happen.
But why ARE you so exuberant when you imagine things are not going our way?
What do you care, you have given your allegiance to the EU.
Denis,
You can do better than this sort of hollow answer
Denis is probably like the rest of us who are sick of the EU loving trolls. We had a referendum and leave won. It should be 40years until the next one.
Yet you never object to andy and his regular ranting posts hans
How odd.
I don’t care. The British fishing industry deserves what is coming its way.
I keep thinking of the quote & great truisms of life that whether you believe you can or you can’t you are absolutely right. With a PM and Chancellor who believe Brexit can’t deliver anything but downside that is all they will deliver and it’s a national humiliation for them to lead us like this. I also can’t believe our civil service can’t understand this basic sport psychology.
Imagine if Andy Murray had taken the same attitude that a Brit hadn’t scaled the heights since Fred Perry so it can’t be done so he must settle for a top 100 ranking at best… no great achievement can or has ever resulted from such a negative mindset.
We should reject EU nonsense.
Signing a commitment to keep it would be anti-democratic.
Am sure that the loss of the 39Billion to them has already been factored in by the EU side- we are leaving and the truth is there will be no deal..none..nobody want’s a deal not the EU not the UK..so that’s it.
The EU elections are on next year also some of their big white chiefs will be changed out and all of that with the EU budgetary adjustments comes first with them. As far as UK is concerned we’ll have to get to grips with our new reality which none of us knows yet how it will pan out. So there’s no need for Leavers to fret, very soon they will get their wish.
The Express is currently saying,
“EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said a Brexit deal is “within our sights”.”
So there you have it, May’s capitulation has born fruit.
The PM is a remainer and so is Hammond. For so long as they stay in office leavers are blowing in the wind. The conference in October should deliver a message to them both that it is time to say goodbye.
Mrs May must be replaced next month.
As always you are to the point.
It seems that Mrs May’s Chequers sellout doesn’t yet meet EU demands.
For those who accept the referendum result and want the best for our country, WTO terms are fine and are currently the best deal on offer. Those who support Chequers or try to create obstacles have questionable motivations.
I was surprised that there was not a rush of Conservative MPs to remove Mrs May, and so I conclude a majority of Conservative MPs are of similar ilk, and support this muddle and nonsense driving their party to meaninglessness. Because they certainly appear not to get the message from their core supporters. Such a sorry story for a once great party, and a great pity for all true conservatives in the country. Let’s hope I’m premature and something happens to change this at conference.
Never mind. There is a rush of Conservative Mo-members ready to remove any unwilling MPs & leader 🙂
JR,
As far as I know we are still negotiating with the EU, so I will not draw any conclusions at this early stage.
Well, it’s no different to being in the EU. They get all the perks and we get nothing. We have given and they have taken. Same as usual then.