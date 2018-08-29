The UK renews EU trade agreements for post Brexit

One of the many lies of Remain was the claim we would lose all the trade agreements the EU has managed to negotiate. Yesterday the government signed the carry over of the EU Partenership agreements with six African countries. Would all those who wrote in to this site and said this would not happen now like to apologise.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
86 Comments
Interesting that so many have been able to make this completely false assertion and very good news that they were so completely wrong
All “completely false assertion” are gold plated by the BBC.
Is that good news? Are the EU terms ones we would want if doing it independently and can we diverge in terms of tariffs/quotas etc in the future?
Reply It nails the lie that we cannot roll these agreements over. Of course in the future once out we can improve them,. which is what some of the counter parties also want to do.
Well, if Therolly got their way then even when we were nominally out of the EU we would still only be able to improve our trade deals as the EU allowed, at least with respect to anything arguably connected with goods:
https://lawyersforbritain.org/staying-in-the-eu-customs-union-after-exit
Quoting the EU Commission:
“The Customs Union is a foundation of the European Union and an essential element in the functioning of the single market. The single market can only function properly when there is a common application of common rules at its external borders. To achieve that, the 28 national customs administrations of the EU act as though they were one.
These common rules go beyond the Customs Union as such – with its common tariff – and extend to all aspects of trade policy, such as preferential trade, health and environmental controls, the common agricultural and fisheries policies, the protection of our economic interests by non-tariff instruments and external relations policy measures.”
But luckily it seems that the EU is set to reject the Chequers plan:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/08/28/two-questions-for-farmers-to-take-advantage-of-brexit/#comment-957605
so then the job will be to stop Therolly pleading and begging and offering yet more concessions to try to get their crazy plan accepted.
Thank you. I would not be surprised if such improvements are embargoed in the Withdrawel agreement, the EU being petrified for both political and economic reasons of a nimble, competitive, low tax economy on its doorstep, hence all its attempts to hobble us and, unfortunately, our Prime Minister, seemingly agreeing.
They will never apologise.
Meanwhile “Tories fear infiltration by Ukip members” says The Times today. Well the more proper Tories join the party the better. Real, low tax, small government, democratic, pro Brexit Conservatives need to take back control from the daft LibDim currently in control.
They need to do it quickly or we will have to suffer the even more dire Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP lunacy.
What does today’s Conservative Party stand for ?
Not capitalism and free market economics – it does nothing to promote these.
Not the primacy of the individual consumer – ditto .
Certainly not for the small state and low tax because the size of the state is growing and the tax burden is at its highest for 50 years .
Just a blind belief in Mrs May as the leader of choice despite her lying duplicity.
Meanwhile I saw TM interviewed by Crick on Channel 4 or 5 News purely by mistake ! She was in RSA and looked decidedly uncomfortable on Aaron Banks and entryism .
”Why don’t you allow AB back into the Conservative Party , after all he was a member ”
‘He campaigned against us ‘
”But so did Craig Mackinlay and you allowed him back in ”
Then robot mode repeating the same line in answer to the same question .
She was all at sea over this line and flustered .
“Just a blind belief in Mrs May as the leader of choice .”
But exactly who did the choosing? Certainly not the voters.
Look forward to the usual suspects writing in to say the opposite and come up with the later versions of project fear.
Was project fear the one where Turkey was about to join the EU?
Margaret Howard, Indeed the intention was that Turkey accedes to the EU, as shown by its 1987 application and previously in the 1963 Ankara Agreement. Both are already members of a combined Customs Union.
The reason it has stalled is largely due to public antipathy in the EU to free movement of Turkish citizens within the EU, exactly as warned by people like Nigel Farage.
Who said that?
Boris Johnson springs to mind. After using such talk in the referendum campaign he then came out in support afterwards. A quick internet search for “Boris Johnson Turkey EU” reveals his multiple changes of opinion on the matter (for, against, then for again).
Wasn’t he also a Remainer until shortly before the referendum?
Huffington Post 22/06/2016
EU Referendum: How Boris Johnson Has Changed His Tune On Britain Remaining In The European Union
==
Daily Telegraph column just two weeks ago, in full.
“It is also true that the single market is of considerable value to many UK companies and consumers, and that leaving would cause at least some business uncertainty, while embroiling the Government for several years in a fiddly process of negotiating new arrangements, so diverting energy from the real problems of this country – low skills, low social mobility, low investment etc – that have nothing to do with Europe.”
I am amazed to see John Redwood backing Boris for leader. Is Boris straight? Is he honest?
“Would all those who wrote in to this site and said this would not happen now like to apologise.”
Of course they won’t.
If you said that Brexiteers stated that water is wet they would say Junker never drinks wet water.
🙂
Wow! So we have agreed with Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland and Mozambique that we will continue to trade with them on the same basis as we do now. Wow! What a Brexit boost! So Mr Redwood, how about rolling over the FTAs with Canada, South Korea, Japan etc etc, the cooperation agreements with the US, China, India etc – the hundreds and hundreds of deals we lose on Brexit day, which is just 7 months away? Is Mrs may going to be scurrying round rescuing them too? Have you seen Dr Fox at all lately?
Reply Still seeking bad news where there is none! I know of no country which has a trade agreement with the EU that does not want to roll it over to the UK when we leave
FTAs cannot be signed or even negotiated until the UK has left the EU as has always been clear. Various parties who post here – is Helena reading this? – have repeatedly asserted that existing EU agreements would not be novated to the UK. This is now shown conclusively to be wrong, so those who have made such assertions should acknowledge it.
I would suggest that there are “Negotiations” and negotiations 😉
How many countries which have a trade agreement with the EU DO want to roll it over to the UK when we leave? All the big ones are staying very quiet. They intend to take the UK to the cleaners once the EU doesnt have our back. Chlorinated chicken for tea?
Chlorinated chicken is from the USA. Under May’s proposed deal if the EU agrees to take it then we have to take it too. Under WTO we don’t. Anyway, I’m happy to take it as it reduces the risk of salmonella poisoning, the arguments against it are only to do with lower animal welfare standards in USA that are enabled by its use.
As Caroline Lucas acknowledged in the Commons. I suppose we could tell the US that we have no problem with the final disinfectant wash but we still want the higher animal welfare standards.
@Denis
People don’t seem to have a problem eating meat of all sorts when on vacation in the US. What a fuss over nothing. If they prefer their chicken with salmonella for desert then they are welcome to it.
We use chlorinated water for our tea.
Yes far better to have EU bacteria invested chicken eh ?
EU salmonella?
1988: Egg industry fury over salmonella claim
“Health minister Edwina Currie has provoked outrage by saying most of Britain’s egg production is infected with the salmonella bacteria”
They sacked her when she said that
Roll over the current arrangements now is fine, then work through them and improve or make more relevant to UK trade requirements with future fine tuning…
To the reply. Indeed, why would they not want to roll them over as it is clearly in their interest to do so.
Just as it is in the interests of the 27 EU countries to roll over free trade with the UK. But not it seems the interest of the “all power to the anti democratic EU bureaucrats”.
The countries you mention have much to offer;
Botswana- Diamonds ,Copper, Nickel, Soda Ash, Beef ,and Textiles.
Lesotho-Diamonds, Clothing, Wool, Mohair.
Namibia- Diamonds, Copper ,Gold, Zinc, Lead, Uranium, Fish.
South Africa-Diamonds, Gold, Platinum, plus a vast array of manufactured goods and foodstuffs.
Swaziland- Sugar, Wood Pulp, Cotton, Beef, Soft Drink Concentrates, Sugar, Wool, Fruit.
Mozambique- Petroleum, Chrome Ore, Aluminium Oxide ,Rice, Sugar, Palm Oil , Ferrous Alloys.
FTAs with them enables the UK to export to them and improve the industries they have. As I have said before , much better than aid which can end up in the wrong bank account.
So Mr Redwood, how about rolling over the FTAs with Canada, South Korea, Japan etc etc
The EU-Japan was rushed through so it would include the UK before Brexit.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-eu-japan-trade/eu-japan-seek-to-push-through-trade-deal-before-brexit-idUSKCN1GC2CA
So we’ll have these trade deals without needing to pay a huge contribution to the EU.
@Henry Spark
Did you mean to demean those countries?
If not perhaps a double apology would be in order.
At least he didn’t repeat President Trump’s description of them!
Reply to reply..just wondering where some of these great cheerleaders for brexit are going to make their apologies from when they see it all go South..probably sometime around April next year
Actually Remain was correct. We will lose them UNLESS the other parties involved agree. Six African countries with small economies have agreed. There are plenty more that still need to. Some might. Some might not.
This is just part of 750 or so international agreements that need renegotiating as a part of your Brexit. All at huge expense to taxpayers. It turns out that we pool sovereignty in all sorts of ways for mutual benefit. Indeed, even North Korea – which is clearly your model for retaining as much of its own sovereignty as possible – has signed many dozen international agreements.
Of course your government could be spending time fixing Britain instead it is trying to reinvent the wheel – and you are reinventing it from round to square, with predictable consequences.
Reply Remain simply said we would lose them. I said the other countries would agree to roll them over. So they will.
A predictably negative response from this mendacious EU loyalist, who has still not offered any response to this from two days ago:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/08/27/how-theresa-may-could-have-a-good-party-conference/#comment-957312
“So which WTO rules would they be, then, Andy? Let’s see chapter and verse …. oh, hang about, you’ve said this on several previous occasions, and on August 5th, more than three weeks ago now, I actually replied to you … “
“Of course your government could be spending time fixing Britain …”
And of course Frau Merkel could be spending time fixing the damage she has done to Germany, where she is in coalition with the AfD and far right mobs bear torches and chase anyone who looks foreign down the street.
(Similar in countries such as Poland and Hungary)
When it comes to xenophobia Germany leaves Brexit Britain for dust but from your spewings of visceral hatred for old English people (who used nothing but due democratic process) you’d think we were worse and thus everything else you say is discredited.
“Finally, we recognise that the affirmations set forth in this political understanding are not intended to be legally binding and remain ‘without prejudice’ to the technical discussions currently underway.” (Joint statement on UK, SACU and Mozambique EPA)
None of these 700+ agreements will be “rolled over” until the counter-parties know exactly what the final deal (or no deal) will be, between the UK and the EU27. They are not going to risk upsetting the EU and losing TRQs.
BTW. You probably missed the bit about resuming Visa free travel to the UK for South Africans. They don’t want us to run out of Strawberry pickers when the EU lot go home.
acorn
I did miss that about Visa free travel from SA. Great news, experienced farmers will be very welcome here
Six small countries, but why do you highlight the fact they are six small African countries ? Why is that relevant to your argument ? Or do you have some sort of bias which makes you view African countries as inferior to, say, European countries ?
And South Africa, despite its very evident and severe government problems, is the biggest economy in the Continent; handled well, the UK could be a massive influence for the good of all here, which would benefit both SA and the UK.
We were there before and we ran away..as fast as we could
sm..anyone would think we were never in SA before..Mrs May knows from history the full extent of our previous involvement there..and so do the Africans and the Boers..so don’t hold your breath. The British were never a force for good certainly not to the Africans.
Allow me to ask this question:
If you were still in business, who would you prefer to do business with, the Germans or the Guineans. The Swedes or the South Africans?
PS I have no need to apologise because I support the Efta/EEA solution which, as you know, allows member states to trade freely with any country they like inside or outside the EEA.
Mike
Why do you suggest anyone needs to choose.
When I was in business and before I retired, I would sell my products and services to anyone who wanted them, and who was prepared to pay what I wanted for those goods or services.
If shipping costs are higher for some Countries than others then you simply add on what it costs.
It is not an either/or situation, you simply sell to as many people who want them if you do not want to limit you business, income or profit.
You can support that idea Mike but the EU isn’t going to allow it.
Edward2 All the more reason to get out from under their dictatorship.
And still ties us to the four freedoms that the EU covets so much. More like shackles than freedoms, IMHO.
So you support uncontrolled and unlimited mass immigration into our country, either as a benefit in its own right or as a price worth paying for somewhat easier external trade, and at best a marginal enhancement of our GDP but more likely a negative net effect on our prosperity. You are of course in a minority among your fellow citizens on that, and not just the minority who support continued EU membership but the much smaller minority who agree with your anti-democratic views on mass immigration. So I think in fact you should apologise, for your constant, deceitful, promotion of a policy which is opposed by the great majority of your fellow citizens.
Talking of apologies.
What have you done with the trillions people have paid you for their old age?
How much do you owe them?
Who are you going to screw in order to try and make good on your promises?
Currently 30% of taxes go on the debts. That’s austerity.
A trade agreement doesn’t compensate for those losses.
The Tax Payers Alliance has just highlighted again the vast discrepancy between public sector pensions and private sector pensions. It is a time bomb, which politicians prefer to kick down the road. It is said 25% of Council Tax bails out that shortfall. Another huge can being kicked is the rail unions, how train/tube drivers think they deserve their inflated incomes in comparison with the much more skillful job of truck driving is beyond me. Long live HS2!
Have you done any of those jobs ? I’ve done two and I know which nèeds the more knowledge.
Indeed. All the wrong behaviours have been rewarded since the ‘progressive’ ’60s.
Here’s my advice:
– don’t pay into a pension
– teach your kids how to build muscle, throw a punch and get tattoos on their necks and faces… this way they might be happier in the post civilised era.
Of course, a cossetted Remainer living in, say, Lewes or Beaconsfield might not understand this.
Andy understands it, I’d guess. Because he’s never going to grow old.
” What have you done with the trillions people have paid you for their old age? ”
Go to any city and you will see them walking round, anytime of the day, not working, enjoying their life on the UK taxpayer. Every minute of every day of every week of every month – more arrive, hands out. Slavery hasn’t been abolished – just changing colour.
That is why I made my own provision for retirement..i could see it twenty years ago..britain is bunched..too much debt..population is too large for country size..demographics not good..farming and manufacturing on the down..and useless politicians and govetnments
My mantra has always been, “Trade is better than aid”, so the more developing countries we can support with trade the better. We should systematically work through the EU Partnership Agreement countries offering them a better deal than they get from the EU. If the basis of the creation of the EU was that countries who trade together do not indulge in war, then the more trade we can encourage with Africa and the Middle East the better for all concerned.
Agreed…
agricola
Exactly !
But I think Mrs May is promising them both, which is more than unfortunate.
Why is it that every time in the past couple of decades a Prime Minister travels abroad they seem to hand out more and more of our money, for very little in return.
They do too.
I once suggested on here that Cameron’s passport be taken away, because every time he visited countries like this he came back with another multi billion pound bill. Seems like the Maybot is doing the same – the politicians beloved virtue signalling at our expense. Funny how the billions can be found just like that down the back of the Downing Street sofa for some things, but not for things needed at home (pot holes, social care, tax cuts the list is endless).
Very well said and as our trade increases and they become more affluent so our aid should decrease, indeed that should be in the contract.
Unfortunately wedded to spending a fixed amount, as we are, that seems unlikely.
There was a very good article by Xan Smiley in The Spectator,11/8/18:”Britain should spend more on diplomacy in Africa and less on aid”,looking at how our diplomatic clout with the countries of that continent has collapsed,at least partly due to :-
“the latest trend is for DfID officials to be promoted to ambassadors…who are better at dishing out aid than actual diplomacy.”
Will the May regime be making the necessary people changes for it’s putative new strategy of “investing” in Africa in our national interest to actually work?
When it comes to giving aid to Africa you may as well pour it into a hole in the ground for all the good it will do.
The rolling over of those agreements is mutually beneficial should have come at nil cost. I do wish TM would stop giving our money away.
Why did we have to give Africa an extra 4 Billion to secure these deals.
Just asking.
Same reason 39 billion for the EU – a bribe. They don’t have the nous to do things on their own merit.
A valid question. Isn’t it illegal to pay foreign officials for trade? Isn’t that bribery?
Remainers are demagogues and demagogues never apologise. It is not in their DNA because they force their will by shutting down any opposition. Just like The Brussels cabal.
The man from Aston Martin this morning had no problem with the question – ‘… but what about post Brexit…’
He did not think it was a problem because Aston Martin traded all over the World now and would continue to do so.
Or that was my impression.
John
The only issue of concern appeared to be related to quotas. That is, a number of countries were not happy about the EU and UK sharing out agreed quotas without them being consulted.
A Canada-style free trade deal appeared to be acceptable to Donald Tusk and was favoured by the Brexit Department. It is a free trade deal pushed aside by the Chequers Brino agreement which Brussels have said they will not accept.
Mike Stallard keeps popping up suggesting the EFTA route which is the Norway option, rejected before and since the referendum. It demands freedom of movement and Government by FAX.
Tusk offered a Canada free trade deal for mainland UK only, not Northern Ireland. So it was not an offer at all, just political posturing intended to destabilise the UK government coalition.
” Yesterday the government signed the carry over of the EU Partenership agreements with six African countries.”
Are those the ones?:
“But the Independent website is not impressed, saying the six southern African countries involved account for 0.7% of British exports. “Just the rest of the world to go,” it says.”
Reply So why did Remain say this could not be done, and why did they think it mattered?
Did they? Maybe 0.7% was too insignificant a figure to bother with.
Africa will not in any way compensate for our loss of trade with EU countries
Nobody in Remain said it could not be done. They simply pointed out – correctly – that it was an issue. And it is still an issue because there are dozens more trade deals we need to carry over – and not all the other parties are keen. What no Brexiteer seems to have figured out is that you can scream ‘I want, I want, I want’ as much as you like but there is no guarantee you will get. Trade deals are a two way street. They involve give and take – not just take.
I wonder whether you have seen this silliness from a Swedish minister?
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/aug/28/irish-border-question-must-be-solved-by-uk-not-eu-says-sweden
“Irish border question must be solved by UK, not EU, says Sweden”
“Swedish EU affairs minister Ann Linde says it is regrettable issue has become ‘a matter of ideology’ in UK”
I look in vain for any response from the UK government, such as:
“It will be up to you to protect your Single Market”
“If anybody has made this “a matter of ideology” then it is an Irish government which likes to pretend that at present there is no border and has said that it will not tolerate anything which would imply a border.”
But of course we need not expect to get anything remotely like that from our government which is actually on the EU’s side not ours.
Denis..it’ not really an Irish border..it was made and maintained over the years by the British..the Irish never wanted it..so somehow or other Britain is going to have to deal with it
We have solved it. She needs to catch up.
John, an idea you might consider promoting. A biannual or perhaps five yearly exhibition of all that the UK can offer the World in the fields of manufacturing and services. The NEC would be a good place to hold it. I would also suggest that government subsidise small and medium size businesses to take part as they are the future. You might also consider favourable rates for overseas attendees in travel and accommodation. It could be a mighty big sales pitch for UK Ltd, much as the Farnborough Air Show is for aerospace.
It would take them one journey on the M-ways round there (W. Midlands) to conclude “never again”. The M6 is currently virtually impassable. If you really want to put investors off the UK that is where to take them.
The BBC says French fishermen are physically attacking our Scots and English fishermen legally fishing in the English Channel lobbing stones causing real damage .
Aye, there’s the rub!
The BBC added “This has been going on SOME …TIME!” So, why just now they release video footage? Why not SOME TIME AGO????? First I’ve heard about it!
Yeah but when we get back our own fisheries waters like we had before 1973..we’ll be able to fish out to twelve miles from a baseline around our coast..it will be our own fishing area exclusive to us but won’t extend as far as Normandy waters so that should prevent future conflict with the french
Prigger. That doesn’t surprise me. They’re French after all.
C4 interviewer explained carefully from Le Havre how those nasty big English boats were bullying the poor little French ones, who only wanted to make a decent livelihood.
JR,
this is great news for the UK, but it is 1.5% of our trade so we still have a few countries to do