Let’s create higher environmental standards

I am grateful to Owen Paterson for pointing out in recent speeches that the EU’s environmental policy which we have to adopt has in several crucial ways let us down badly. It is a myth that the EU has created high environmental standards that we would not have created for ourselves, and a myth that all the EU’s environmental decisions have raised those standards.
Indeed, the UK was a pioneer of higher environmental standards before joining the EU, and an author and enthusiast of some of the better environmental measures the EU did introduce. The UK was early into the crucial business of cleaning up the water courses and containing and processing sewage, with large Victorian schemes to segregate fluids and to eliminate disease carrying water from our tanks and taps.
In more recent years the UK pioneered clean air acts to reduce the burden of dirty smoke, particulates and harmful chemicals coming from factories and commercial premises, and from the domestic fireplace.
The UK pre the EU was good at public open spaces, parks and National Parks to preserve some of the rural landscape in or near to built up areas.
The EU has forced us into environmental damage in several important respects. It has decided that burning biomass – wood to you and me – is good because it lowers CO2 output and recommends it for power stations. That leaves us with a problem with the smoke and particulates.
It pushed diesel cars as another good answer to CO2 issues. Now people are worried about the impact so many older diesel cars have on Nox and Sox and particulates in the air around our busier roads.
It now pushes electric vehicles without exploring the full impact of battery production and disposal on the environment, or considering the ways in which the electricity will be generated to sustain this extra demand. In a country like Germany present policies rely on burning a lot of coal in power stations.
Out of the EU we can have a more positive environmental policy. It might include concreting over fewer acres of countryside for houses, once we have in place a new migration policy. It would definitely include a fishing policy that lands all fish caught, instead of returning many of them dead to the ocean.
But May wants to sign up to keeping EU rules on environmental policies together with everything else.
So now Raab saying we will pay the £39billion whether we get a deal or not.
Can this be done without Parliament approving it.
You certainly have a death wish.
Reply No it will need legislation to approve. Why would MPs vote for that?
Reply to reply:
The referendum was clear the country voted to leave, nobody voted to give away £39 billion and nobody voted for TM’s continued capitulation.
It should not be a question of “why would MPs vote for that?” simply put it should be made clear we are not paying anything at all.
You tell us John. Everything we predicted is happening. May want to stay in the Single Market and customs union and concede to free movement all be it dressed up as something else.
Nothing what has happened to date leads me to believe we will accept Vassal status.
Read Ambrose Evan – Prichard in the Telegraph today. He has it spot on
Yes I read the same and Mr. Raab’s waffling, imprecise responses… from a highly qualified lawyer…. I smell a rat!
There is NO WAY we should pay this £39B
Out of terror of the cliff edge
Reply to reply:-
“Why would MPs vote for that?”
Because it’s only taxpayers’ money and most of them are EU loving appeasers after all.
‘Why would MP’s vote for that?’
Because they will be told to.
Reply to reply: the motives of MPs, like the mercy of God, are beyond mortal understanding. Even so, they may be influenced.
The £39bn (aka £600 each) will have strong traction with the public. MPs must be made aware that the electorate is watching them. Before the key vote constituents should let their MP know their feelings. They should write to newspapers too.
Leading Leave campaigners must also make sure there is plenty of coverage and debate, possibly seeking advice from professional publicists. Stunts should not be beneath them. And the inimitable Boris must be made to perform.
The Big Stink ! That was the name given to the event that lead to parliament passing legislation to clean up the Thames. The thing is, it did so without the threat of a Supranational body like the EU or UN telling, and in some cases, fining us. This fining us shows that we are a supplicant nation. The EU, like all continental bodies, like to fine people as that is a way of raising cash. That is why it likes so much regulation.
Outside the EU proper we could govern ourselves and not be bound like Gulliver by little EU Lillipudlians.
Dont worry. The Germans are only burning coal to provide “baseload” electricity as they have closed down their fleet of nuclear power stations. They produce a large proportion of their electricity from renewable resources and are investing in British vanadium flow battery storage technology (from RedT plc) to exploit renewables to their full potential, which is environmentally clean and produces no waste
Lithium batteries for electric vehicles are easily recyclable and the Germans (as we do) have a well established scrap metal recycling industry.
I have a vision of breathing clean air in Oxford Street as super quiet and clean EV buses and taxis drive by, utilising our cheap renewable electricity – and I can charge my electric town car from my solar panels, using the battery in the car at night when i’m not driving for lighting and running my A++ efficient flat screen TV.
We could build grid-scale battery storage in the UK twice over for what we are paying for May’s fleet of new nuclear stations.
We need higher political standards. At present we have to suffer the indignity of our PM parading her virtues across the nation’s television screens in a vain attempt to ‘detoxify the Tories.’
Pray, how much longer do we have to suffer this liberal left, virtue signalling fool with her obsessions about race and gender infecting all aspects of British life?
We need to clean up politics not the environment
So John, what is your position on climate change?
Do you think that human activity adding more carbon dioxide and methane to the atmosphere adversely affects the climate and environment?
Or is it a big con job by scientists wanting to get research grants?
For all energy and climate questions the best introduction by far is David JC Mackay’s Sustainable Energy Without the Hot Air (UIT Cambridge).
Free on the net
Climate change can be measured over time.
Whether it is due to human activity is another matter. Currently, it looks like purely speculation.
If you are worried, cycling to work is a good way to reduce your carbon footprint and waistline. It might also be a good precaution to bar the movement of people from low consumption to high consumption regions, for example Africa and the Middle East to the UK.
Dr Robert Giegengack, University of Pennsylvania, 2014: “None of the strategies that have been offered by the US Government or the EPA or anyone else has the smallest chance of altering the climate, if it is controlled by carbon dioxide.”
I’m all in favour of caring for the world’s environment and its occupants, but far too many – if not the majority – of ‘green’ proposals just seem to benefit the pockets of big companies and the scientists and politicians who benefit from the attendant largesse.
My own position on climate change is that we have two options:
1) Get poorer and cede global power
2) Accept that emerging nations are energising apace and that option 1 is futile.
Option 1 is going to be super tough whilst increasing our nation’s population at these rates. We are effectively in rationing on services, soon to reach food.
Good points. The reason the EU is inclined to come up with terrible policies such as the promotion of diesel isn’t that it’s ill-intentioned – its the lack of democracy. There is no better way to ensure generally good and robust policy is open public debate and proper rigorous parliamentary and other scrutiny. We don’t see this in the EU, where polices are made in closed meetings as a result of trade offs, the bureaucracy at the Commission is the only body initiating legislation unlike in a democracy, and the process is very open to lobbying from favoured established industries and pressure groups such as the free blob.
No chance. Barniers comments yesterday, first indications of massive PR exercise to cover red line fudge equals U.K. sell out.
It’s certainly looking like that.
The headline in CityAM today is:
“Barnier says UK will get a bespoke deal”
It was always the case that if the UK left the EU with any kind of deal then it would be a bespoke deal. Some existing deal between the EU and a “third country” outside the EU could perhaps be used as a basis or a template, but necessarily there would always be a lot of details to change throughout. For example it is a false concept to suppose that it would only be necessary to move the name of the United Kingdom from the list of the EU group of parties to the existing EEA Agreement, down to the list of the EFTA group of parties, and the job would be done.
“We are prepared to offer Britain a partnership such as there never has been with any other third country.”
Has it really taken more than two years for Michel Barnier and his bosses on the European Council (minus the UK) to suss out that simple point? It’s always been obvious that there will not be any other third country with anything like the same circumstances as the UK once it has left the EU, it will be a unique situation in so many different ways, and did these nitwits ever really believe otherwise?
Michel Barnier has always had the benefit of EU loyalist allies both inside the UK government and civil service and elsewhere in UK society, and that is one reason why he has been allowed to get away with spouting so much nonsense.
Yes according to Barnier suddenly we are to get a better deal than any other 3rd Country – no doubt based on Chequers, £39 bn, continuing payments and ever increasing ‘common rules’ . Easy to move from that onto an even ‘deeper and special partnership’ under a future government.
Yes, they will take Chequers as the UK Government’s red lines and push [pull] it even further towards EU control.
It’s a grand sell out, we [the UK] need a completely free hand to go in whatever direction is best for the UK.
The EU have to date played a weak hand well thanks to our appalling PM and Chancellor, among others, some of whom should know better. We shouldn’t be “negotiating” at all, the inevitable COULD be happening, the reality of the commercial impact of our leaving is much greater on the EU than the UK and that message is seeping up to Barnier and Co. It was up to the EU to make the running and for us to accept or reject, not the reverse. Contingency arrangements should have been the priority from day one not these futile meetings with the politburo. Regrettably unless May and Hammond go we will continue to be the patsy.
Yes, you’ve got Raab saying he thinks the UK will pay £39bn whatever the outcome of the negotiations, you’ve got May out of the Country having an awful interview with Crick (why any Conservative even agrees to talk with this openly biased man I will never know, just do a Corbyn and say you’re too busy!) She didn’t defend Thatcher and the previous Tory government against his attacks which Guido provided for her helpfully yesterday. Get a grip, Theresa, because you need more of a spine when dealing with the EU who are used to getting their own way and the French and Germans who have taken the biggest advantages out of the group.
I’ve personally not got a problem with free movement of workers and contributors, its more a free movement of tax credits, benefits and housing given to immigrants over us with many people having to live with parents into their 30’s due to being unable to afford to move on and no chance of social housing in London that is being soaked up by people who make themselves homeless.
Bad choices are being made because Electric=Good, Fossil Fuel = Bad.
The Western region of our railway has been forced to use bi-modal diesel electric trains. The worst of both worlds for performance and inefficiency.
The biggest obstacle to improving our carbon footprint is the EU requirement that we are not allowed to control our population levels.
“The Western region of our railway has been forced to use bi-modal diesel electric trains.”
In a botched attempt at electrification which was unsuitable for the Victorian infrastructure.
” The biggest obstacle to improving our carbon footprint is the EU requirement that we are not allowed to control our population levels. ”
Agreed, though, being working class, I would have used terms that our host wouldn’t like. etc ed
A new environmental policy ”MIGHT include concreting over fewer acres of countryside” – let’s hope it WILL mean that. And a new migration policy – our village is becoming unrecognisable, and still we have only one school and one doctor’s surgery. The local city hospital is inundated, with no extra capacity to cope with the increased population in every other village in the county. The farmland between the villages is disappearing, yet the brownfield sites within the city remain untouched. It is truly depressing.
5000 new homes have been tacked on to our town. No extra services. Cuts in fact.
It”s not locals moving into them.
GRIDLOCK !
I propose that Beaconsfield and Lewes are hit next. Perhaps there may be two fewer Remainers.
Building going on everywhere around the Country for the benefit of ………………..mass migrants. Health, education and public service provision both in quality and quantity reducing. We are noticing and the politicos are doing nothing. The message about EU negotiations and everything else screams of political incompetence!
Just what is Raabit up to. He’s not negotiating anything as we know Therolly are capitulating behind the scenes!
Concentric circles around the Eurozone, eh?
Is that taking back control of our money, laws and borders?
The UK has led Europe in environmental legislation
1952 Clean Air Act and the 1968 Clean Air Act caused huge improvements in urban air quality.
The Environmental Protection Act of 1990 three years before the EU was created had a huge impact and our Climate Change Act led Europe into a cleaner continent.
There a dozens more pieces of legislation that predate the EU, from laws about treatment of animals to clean water to litter and the disposal of refuse.
If you look at nations not in the EU, like Australia or America or Canada you see similar strict standards and laws controlling these areas.
The EU just plays catch up.
Should we not start looking at what we would like to get out of the negotiations instead as it looks like some compromise will be found according to the comments from around Europe today?
Reply Ive done that. A Free Trade Agreement and no financial contributions after we have left.
We need many fast armed coastguard or Naval ships to protect our fishing grounds urgently. And ‘ribs’ will not do.
It’s no good imagining that the French, Dutch and Spanish will be all nicey nice as many foolishly believe they will. The officers and crews will need to be able to act quickly and robustly on their own initiative to see off any incursions and be firmly supported in what they choose to do, but tragically as usual with this government appeasement will be the order of the day, especially under the abysmal May. No doubt she will think, as will others, that Danegeld is the solution while our fishermen continue to be attacked, as they will be in and near our waters and elsewhere. They will know they will be able to get away with it in the face of the inevitable weakness our leadership will show.
Owen Paterson is a high-quality performer contributing substantively to the betterment of the UK, in team with other distinctive Brexiteers.
The UK would make more sensible decisions without EU interference. If other nations want to proceed wrong ways into muddled cul de sacs, that is a matter for them. We shall direct our own choices toward greater improvements.
John,
To the layperson it seems politicians first reaction is to increase tax or ban things (depending on the lobbyists agenda). It astounds me that they listen to these “advisers” rather than get a spread of opinion. With respect to the diesel cars situation I would suggest using a search engine to read about AdBlue and the work of Loughborough University. If successful this technology could be added to all diesel vehicles of any make and be very profitable for this country. Instead it appears virtue signalling is the order of the day.
Our environment will continue to worsen until we curb mass immigration.
The biggest danger the world faces is not overheating through CO2 but overpopulation.
Do we ever talk about crime on this site ? We’ve had nearly ten years of Tory government and crime has gone utterly mad in the UK in that time.
Are we pretending it’s not happening ?
Are we pretending it’s just a side issue and not an issue integral to our economic and social survival ?
Pointless ramping up expensive anti pollution measures in factories here only to push the multi nationals to move production to India, China, and south America. It does nothing to improve net world pollution. It’s mostly just virtue signalling.
I have yet to meet any ordinary person that is worried by older diesel cars. What I have seen over the years is a long history of one “environmental” fix being sold as the answer to all our problems only to be suddenly decried as the worst thing ever. These reversals strangely always seem to arrive when some industry has a new product to foist on us. they get the corporate media to start shouting about the imagined problem which is followed by the tame politicians calling for regulation or taxation. They wanted to sell us diesel cars so they reduced tax and talked about improved mpg. Now they want to flog us overpriced, overrated and actually environmentally disastrous hybrids and electric cars so they scream about Nox and Sox and particulates in the air. A twenty year old diesel is far more eco friendly than a new hybrid with all it’s noxious battery chemicals and manufacturing costs being shipped to and fro across the planet. Anyone that’s been around long enough should be able to see the same tired old tactics used again and again on every product possible.