Chancellor’s policy to hit the car market works

The Chancellor must have expected to see car output down by 11% this July compared to last July. He and his colleagues wanted to put people off buying diesels, and many have heeded his warnings. His higher VED hit the top end of the car market, and the threats of more taxes to come on both diesels and petrol vehicles has put people off buying. Reining in car loans was also part of the successful plan.
Over the year to date UK car output is down by 4.4%, with production for the home market down a massive 16% within that. Looking at new car registrations in the UK we see diesel sales down 30% year to date compared to last year. This of course has nothing to do with Brexit, as all the alleged advantages of the EU trading system are still fully in place. This has been a car market collapse whilst still in the EU, created by domestic policies designed to cut demand for new cars.
The Motor manufacturers trade body says they need the continuation of “beneficial” EU trading arrangements to ensure growth in the future, without properly explaining why they have experienced such a big fall whilst enjoying these self same arrangements over the last year. They should instead be pressing for greater clarity on future car tax policies, and asking for some improvement in the present policy mix so UK people can afford to buy home produced vehicles in larger numbers again.
Encouraging more new cars and allowing more people to afford new cars should be good for the environment and for the economy. Modern cars are more fuel efficient with cleaner exhausts than most older cars. Governments usually want the car industry to do well.
I also see the latest consumer credit figures show a slowing there following authority’s instruction to rein in credit to slow the economy.
67 Comments
Running an old car saves making a new one which causes a lot of pollution.
Indeed and older car are often better, more reliable and cheaper cars to maintain, insure and fix. Even if they do use a little bit more fuel. Lots of complex and expensive things to fix on new one with green motion, reversing cameras and the likes. A new wing mirror can be £500 when on an old car £20 can cover it! They are designed to make money for the manufacturer and even have computers on board to tell you when to go and pay them some more cash!
Also you often bang head on the roof as they taper in to save a little fuel by being slightly more steamlined (so smaller).
Just the Chancellor doing his bit to create a recession so he can blame Brexit.
The man’s a liability.
So people that would have bought a diesel don’t simply buy a petrol engine car ? What nonsense. The Bank of England engineered a consumer boom after the referendum shock, which is now tailing off. The slump in car sales was caused by Brexit fears and, ordinary correction from the artificial high. Hard to say which is the most important , my feeling is that it is about half each
Reply Not true. Look at the timings and numbers which show the car market fell away as soon as the new taxes and car loan restrictions came in
That is indeed tosh nothing to do with Brexit. Why spend £20K -£100K on a car you may not be able to use in some towns shortly. Better to delay and wait and see what the idiotic politicians and bureaucrats do first, with their climate alarmist, group think religion and agenda and banking micro management.
The car loans were not good. They tempted ordinary people to inflict upon themselves drive-off-forecourt depreciation every three years. One of the biggest wastes of money ever. Insane.
I would suggest that those that bought small diesels have now had the ability to trade in at a reasonable value taken away from them, thus will stick with their current car for a few extra years…
nwemania
Why would “Brexit fears” stop you buying a car?
Even if you had these fears I can see no connection with car buying.
Also there wasn’t an “artificial high”
Car sales were good but steady considering the extra population over recent years.
Newmania
As always with you , totally wrong
I have put off renewing my company fleet. It has zero, nothing, nada to do with Brexit
Most car makers make a high proportion of their vehicles as diesel , the tax rules on diesel vehicles are totally up in the air. No I dont “just” go and buy a petrol vehicle. Running costs, fuel and mileage pay a huge part in fleet car management We dont know which way this idiot chancellor is going to go next. Meanwhile this government has significantly down graded the rationale to buy electric vehicles. JR is right. Most new vehicles are leased, we dont want to tie ourselves into leases on vehicles that become uneconomic to run The government has made a complete mess of the car market
As you’ve never run a business you wouldn’t know any of this and as always you have no idea of how the real world works
..Having previously caused a March boost to avoid the new tax. It is not clear this has any generalised affect and at the levels it seems unlikely to be significant . Diesel has long term problems but that cannot be a factor in overall car sales.
When the motor industry itself is telling you loud and clear that Brexit uncertainty is part of the story then , to me it seems sensible to assume they may know their own business
Reply Then why did sales go up for the first year after the vote, and down after the tax rises and loan withdrawals? It is just a big lie that this is the result of Brexit
Chancellor’s have a long and undistinguished record of screwing the motor industry for taxes at short notice because it is an easy mark.
A Chancellor taking and implementing policy decisions designed to damage economic growth to achieve a political objective. That’s cynicism of the highest order.
Hit the car market with higher taxes. Production and demand falls away. Chancellor then blames Brexit uncertainty for the contraction. Political objective achieved.
What have Tory supporters done to deserve this PM and this Chancellor? Are we being punished for some slight?
Why do we have to suffer the shame and embarrassment of May desperately trying to re-model the Tory party to show just how tolerant the party now is in terms of race and gender? She can stick her Swedish social engineering in the bin.
And Hammond, oh Hammond. Conniving doesn’t begin to describe his behaviour.
Two non-Tories in charge of a Tory government. What a pathetic rabble we have become
Exactly and his attack on property and tenants are even worse. Get rid of these two socialist remainers. Before they ban butter (too much fat) and bags of sugar (too much sugar) and coffee (too much caffeine and sugar too perhaps – an energy drink in fact).
Bonkers socialist woman at No. 10 and bonker grim reaper man at No. 11.
In my view they are evil and it shows in other fields, e.g. asking very small children at school what gender they identify with, the refusal to accept Christian refugees from Syria, the public approval a few days ago by Mrs May of the South African government’s policy of driving white farmers from their farms.
What have Tory supporters done to deserve this PM and this Chancellor? Are we being punished for some slight?
You need to ask, 17.4 million of us voted to take the trough away!!!!!
The socialist green government has been leading beyond authority to cut the use of ICE cars and giving grants and promises to makers of electric cars and taxis. They just forgot to order the extra power stations and charging points and inventing them for people in flats and without front parking or garages.Tjeywill have to use buses. Big sisyhhss ordered and we must obey.
They will have to use buses. Big Sister ordered and we must obey.
Sorry smarty covers the script with computerise so that it cannot be checked.
Good morning
There are far too many people. Too many people leads to higher consumer spending and growth. When more people want something, the price goes up. When fewer people want something, the price goes down.
The car market like the housing market has enjoyed strong growth. This can be directly attributed to more people. People not necessarily with more money but, taking advantage of historically low interest rates. This is not sustainable. So slowing some markets down after government artificially pumped them up is the only logical conclusion. Personally I hate to see government involved in anything.
Blaming BREXIT us fake news. Private media may use it as it is their reputation that is at stake. But state run media which is bound through statute to be fair and impartial, stop laughing at the back, has no such luxury. This needs to be dealt with. Harshly if necessary. But I doubt our Weak and Wobbly government will bother. Don’t want to be called nasty names, do they? 😉
Don’t know what you expect us to say about this. There are far too many cars on the road as it is, maybe a policy should be put in place restricting car ownership to one car per family unit and tax credits given to people who abandon the car altogether in favour of public transport.
So what about:
the families where both parents work in jobs that require each have a car, and have 3 young kids who need to be taken to 3 different schools?
what about workers who live in areas without any reliable public transport?
what about couples of my generation, who are expected to help out with grandchild emergencies AND deal with their own aged parents’ urgent needs simultaneously?
Exactly. Totally impractical as usual. Anyway public transport is often far too slow and inflexible. It is not even any more energy efficient in general door to door and it is more expensive.
Don’t worry about the “aged parents needs” – lots of new arrivals have been allowed in to care for them, pay taxes and provide for our pensions. And with the radio reporting this morning that those in need of 24/7 care expected to double – we’ll clearly need a few million more waved in. It has gone so well up to now, a few million more will turn this country into utopia.
heythere can’t live outside of a major conurbation or he wouldn’t be so blase, a 15 minute vehicle journey takes an hour on the bus and there is only one bus an hour plus you have a 15 minute walk each end of the journey, the buses stop after 6pm and run less frequently at the weekend, that’s the reality for most of us, oh and they’re ridiculously expensive.
So adults living with mum and dad into their late thirties* can’t drive to find work then ?
*The new way of life for many, unfortunately.
What is this public transport of which you speak? There is none of it where I live. If I drive 20 miles I will get to a train station where, if I want to go into London, I can stand in a cattle truck for the whole journey smelling the sweat from the people hemming me in.
No thanks.
hey there
What public transport? You obviously dont live in a rural area.
Heres and idea why not reintroduce incentives for the horse and cart market
If you cut credit availability, raise interest rates and taxes, and try to limit wage increases, then people have less to spend, no really difficult to work out is it.
On the other hand if you continue to borrow and borrow and spend and spend far more than your income, the day of reckoning will eventually arrive.
Far better to try and plan these things in advance if you can, with sensible limits of borrowing and expenditure.
We all need to live in a property, but perhaps not an ever more expensive one where you pay a huge cost each time you move.
Likewise, many need a car, but you do not have to change it for a new model every two or three years, when depreciation is at its highest.
The Chancellor is now raking in more and more in tax, but is still spending more and more each year himself, hardly a good example to the rest of society.
Yes. But let’s put the blame where it lies, not on Brexit.
Frankly, British car buyers like don’t trust this Government and especially Hammond.
It seems extraordinary for a Conservative Chancellor to deliberately target one of our largest manufacturing sectors and inflict severe damage on it !
Eventually common sense will have to prevail and we will have to switch to Hydrogen fuel cell power for our road vehicles. The rush to pure electric cars is a cul de sac : No British government is ever going to agree to build the equivalent of six Hinkley Point Nuclear stations to allow a wholesale switch to electric cars.
In the meantime there is no realistic alternative to Diesel or Petrol so why can’t the government publish a ten year plan to give some certainty for those like me who want to change their primary car but won’t because of the complete lack clarity we have at the moment ?
It is simply ridiculous for Hammond and May to be attempting to kill off UK car manufacturing in the way that they are doing.
And where does the hydrogen come from? Electrolysis of water – but this needs electricity so more power stations/off-shore wind harms (no typo)/photovoltaic cells to cover an area the size of Wales. Or perhaps stream reforming of fossil fuels – but that means too much CO2 being produced.
Bicycles and trains anyone?
Can we also blame the chancellor for yet another business moving it headquarters to the Netherlands? Still, I expect that in the end, an agreement between EU and UK will be found.
Reply Dutch taxes are better for some corporates so yes it is about UK Treasury policy.
Short term gain until we can get a Chancellor who puts the UKs interests first.
Some how you have conveniently overlooked a report yesterday that said that the U.K. was the number one choice for Foreign Direct Investement and fifth in the world despite so called uncertainties due to Brexit.
Imagine what we could do if truly independent and reduced our corporation tax.
No wonder peter you are desperate to keep us enmeshed in your protectionist inefficient trade bloc.
You know that outside apart from Germany we would blow the rest of you away.
Does FDI include selling ready made businesses to foreign buyers? If so how is that a Good Thing, except in the narrow short term for the shareholders. After the money ‘comes in’ even if that is the way it happens, the cash goes out year after year after year and operating systems change to suit the purchasing company. I tried yesterday to criticise this policy and state of mind which says selling everything that’s any good in a comment about Adblue but my post seems to have been withheld.
@Nig l: Let me bow for you in apology for this huge (FDI) oversight! SHould I have asked if we can blame/credit the chancellor for this? 🙂
You come over as a bit overly nationalistic. And please, don’t let me repeat over and again that I don’t particularly want you “enmeshed” in our EU. IMHO “Out” will probably be better, even though you may expect some anger about all the damage that the UK will be causing.
For my side, I would like a prosperous UK as it will provide new business opportunities for us: With WTO (if not blown up by Trump) or otherwise, Rotterdam will be competing with other continental harbours to become the port of choice for British and Irish goods, by offering as smooth a handling of goods as possible. The Netherlands, as a small country but still the world’s number 2 or 3 in agri-exports could assist Britain in how to increase its agriculture productivity. And so on. As a successful euro-based economy we don’t just do business around the globe where the economic growth is highest, we also do business with countries nearby, within or outside the EU.
Peter is the authentic voice of Brussels. Always focusing on the negative. It must be very frustrating for him that all economic pointers are positive.
The FDI figures may also reflect the fact that UK companies are much easier to take over than elsewhere in Europe and beyond.
Reply to reply: And crime in the UK.
Well the police have clearly given up there are no real deterrents. Two people murdered the other other day as it seems failed to respond sufficiently well to several 999 calls. On the many occasions I have had to reported crimes over the years nothing useful has ever been done about any of them. Just a crime number and often an attempt by the police to avoid taking the report if they possible can.
Such as Panasonic may move but we cannot let business determine that we cannot have home rule and must be a vassal state.
We’re already being threatened with the IRA as it is.
My response of yesterday still hasn’t been posted Anon. Strange, as it is all about dealing effectively with crime and giving everyone a good environment in which to live and raise families. It could easily fit in with today’s topic too as crime is hugely expensive and a drain on the nation’s finances.
I guess what marked it down though, was my condemnation of gutless, contemptible liberal politicians and their inability to deal with crime in a meaningful way.
Tad
If you mean Panasonic – we are talking about 20 people (out of 30).
The British economy can and will create more jobs than it loses when we leave the EU.
PvL
Only if you also blame him for the dozens of businesses who have built their new HQ’s in UK
UK Treasury policy is simply following the Conservative government’s latest version of the “fiscal mandate”. The Conservative Party’s 2017 manifesto similarly committed to “a balanced budget by the middle of the next decade”. It started off being the middle of this decade!
The OBR has mapped out the spending reductions and the tax increases required to achieve that. http://cdn.obr.uk/EFO-MaRch_2018.pdf Chapter 5 Performance against the Government’s fiscal targets, is worth a read.
Neo-Liberal Austerity AND Brexit. “Stupid is as stupid does” said Forest Gump.
Reply I am urging a different policy, including tax rate cuts that increase revenue, and spending the £39bn Mr Hammond wants to give to the EU here at home
Consumer credit and car sales down.
I wonder if there is a correlation? It might not just be about VED.
Leasing a new car and giving it back after three years is not a good model for consumers. As someone who advocates purchasing one’s home rather than renting how can you be a cheerleader for not making one’s car an asset?
Indeed I buy second hand for very little indeed and generally run the car into the ground, by far the cheapest way in general. The lease route is a way to make you buy new every couple of years.
If you buy carefully it seems you can come out in front. My son had an Audi S5 convertible on some sort of contract with a residual value at the end of it. As he approached the end of the contract the car was worth about 3k more than the residual value so he sold it and paid off the finance. Looking at what the car was worth when he bought it and what it was worth when he sold it, it cost him less to finance it than the depreciation and, of course, that does not take into account any interest he would have lost if he had had the money to buy outright in the first place – which, admittedly, at the moment would be the square root of zero.
Another son had a brand new S5 on a straight ‘2 year and give it back contract’ which cost him £375 a month. So, £9k to own a new 40k car which would definitely have depreciated more than that. And he could do 15k miles a year.
Narrow shoulders
Well thats because unlike property ( homes) cars dont appreciate in value , they depreciate which is EXACTLY why consumers are far better off with personal contract hire leases
A car is a dubious asset compared to property, surely? I buy vehicles with full service history that are several years old…no depreciation to worry about, although eventually I may get a repair bill almost the value of the car, which is when I dispose of it. However, buying a “marque” vehicle in the first place means there are generally enthusiasts willing to acquire it from me. At no time is my car a “valuable asset”.
I, too, am sceptical about the move to electric cars. Apart from the danger of technological obsolescence every few years and environmental issues (which proponents never mention), the costs will effectively deny access to private transport to those on low incomes.
The Swedish trade commissioner said they were willing to zero car tariffs with the US subject to a deal etc.
Why has she not said this about the UK? Why has Theresa May not been banging on about it as a ‘side deal’?
Where is the Trump like character to stand up for us?
Why should they? Seriously – you do not want to be a part of the EU, so stop demanding favours from them.
The fact is the duty of every government is to look after its own people first. Not to look after the irrational whims of Brexit shouties.
The fact is that Brexit is a once in a century opportunity for European countries to attract well paid British jobs to the continent. They will not miss the chance.
Trump stand up against the state organised land thefts (often with violence too) in South Africa. Unlike May and our pathetic government who approve of their land “reforms” or rather state thefts.
Well said LL. My criticism of May on this subject was too upsetting for Mr Redwood and didn’t see the light of day.
Isn’t Sweden in the EU? They can’t think for themselves. The EU trade commissioners do that for them. It’s a good ploy though – who would by an America car. I can’t think of one I’d like to own.
Where is the Trump like character to stand up for us? I know I will be blasted for this but his name is Boris!
The same way he “stood up” for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ? God help us.
Nig1
Sweden is in the EU they can’t negotiate anything with anyone without the EU’s say so
Nobody in government is standing up for us, our political leaders are still conniving with the other EU leaders against us just as they have been doing for decades. And that is what Dominic Raab now tries to justify as “pragmatism”.
CityAM has an interesting story today:
http://www.cityam.com/262204/eu27-prepare-irish-fudge-secure-11th-hour-brexit-deal
“EU27 prepare Irish ‘fudge’ to secure 11th hour Brexit deal”
Apart from not liking the sound of what is supposedly being cooked up, which you can read about for yourself, I also do not much like this:
“”They were going to s**t all over the Chequers plan, but when they looked at it and saw how badly it was attacked by both sides [in the UK] they thought they needed to give [Theresa May] some room,” said one government source.”
Give the British Prime Minister some room to dupe the British people; just as her immediate predecessor did, and his predecessor, and his, and so on back beyond the Maastricht traitor John Major telling us that it was “Game, set and match for Britain” to Macmillan via Thatcher and Wilson and Heath …
Here we have a Chancellor who should be trying to encourage our economy to grow.
But, no, all he is doing is to slow the growth with his domestic policies in an effort to bring about the Treasury’s dismal forecasts on the effect of Brexit. As an ardent remainer he should never be Chancellor.
We need a Chancellor who will do all he/she can to accelerate growth to minimise any after effects of Brexit whilst planning to use the £39bn on our domestic services. He is a ”snake in the grass” who frequently speaks with a ”fork tongue”!!!!
Philosophy, Politics and Economics do not inspire for leadership after Brexit. Even at present I get the impression that he is trying , with a compliance of the Treasury, to do the economy down to suit their collective remain preferences. Once Brexit is a reality, if not before, we need a wholesale change of leadership. I cannot think of anything worse than being led by people who have no belief in the future of the UK as a sovereign nation.
John,
1. Increasing interest rates do not slow down credit at the macro level. When the cost of credit increases those costs gets passed onto the consumer via higher prices.
Which is why after 7 US rate hikes inflation in the US is at a 6 year high.
2. You have the interest income channels. Interest income is basic income for anyone who holds $’s the larger the debt to GDP ratio the bigger the effect.
Interest on Treasury Securities is $252 bln, up $19.3 bln an growing at 8.3% y-o-y
3. There is another aspect to the foreign exchange channel, interest rates, and inflation. The spot and forward price for a non perishable commodity imply all storage costs, including interest expense. Therefore, with a permanent zero-rate policy, and assuming no other storage costs, the spot price of a commodity and its price for delivery any time in the future is the same. However, if rates were, say, 10%, the price of those commodities for delivery in the future would be 10% (annualized) higher. That is, a 10% rate implies a 10% continuous increase in prices, which is the textbook definition of inflation! It is the term structure of risk free rates itself that mirrors a term structure of prices which feeds into both the costs of production as well as the ability to pre-sell at higher prices, thereby establishing, by definition, inflation.
4. Bank credit up $12.4 bln to $12.795T, the growth rate held steady at 3.7% y-o-y. That’s after 7 US rate hikes.
Reply If you hike rates enough it brings credit expansion to a halt, which is why some CBs do that!
Hmmm. Who to believe? Mr Redwood says the decline is nothing to do with Brexit.
Yet, when releasing the figures, the Society of Motor Manufacturer and Traders specifically mentions the uncertainty caused by Brexit.
The SMMT calls, again, for the existing ‘beneficial’ relationships of the single market and customs union to be maintained.
Why are the people who run the car industry wrong when you are right Mr Redwood?
(I note, also, that the people who run the aviation industry, the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare, freight and farming are also wrong).
Reply I doubt these statements come from the people who run the companies. They usually come from a spin doctor working for a trade body. No reason why they should be right
The fiscal conservatives are in for a shock that will probably lose the conservatives the next election.
It doesn’t take much with their gold standard, fixed exchange rate nonsense. All it takes is two sentences to destroy any economic theory they have ever written.
Japan debt to GDP ratio 253%
Japan 10 year bond 0.09%
Carney increasing the interest rate will cause inflation not fight it making inflation worse in the UK. It is central bank groupthink they keep raising interest rates thinking they are fighting inflation when they are actually causing it.
The last thing you do when your currency comes under attack is raise interest rates. Carney will Volcker the UK economy pushing inflation higher and higher whilst he thinks he’s fighting it.
Pick a graph any graph after 7 US rate hikes. There’s not one graph of real data out there since Dec 2015 when the FED first starte hiking that backs up the theory that increasing interest rates fights inflation and makes the $ stronger. Not one.
Whereas modern cars would be more fuel-efficient than older cars, the energy consumed & pollution caused by producing new cars deduct from the difference.
Tory chancellors can never stop meddling . Stamp Duty , VAT , sugar tax , beer tax .every third pint of beer is for the taxman . Your party and your Liebour allies need to be swept out of Parliament John .
You are all past your use by dates . Brexit into Brino under Sharia May points it up starkly . “Taxation is nothing but organized theft “.
As well as all the negative policies listed by our host that the Chancellor has hit the car industry with, nearly every major city is now planning clean air zones.
My nearest city is in a period of consultation where so far we know the proposed zone area and the charge which is £10 per day per car to enter.
What we are not sure of yet is what vehicles will be exempt.
So like many others I am not changing my car until they announce their rules.
This is another major reason car sales are down.
Mr. Redwood – will you ever get up in Parliament and attack the chancellor for his absurd actions – so that all your Conservative peers can jeer him too? I have been following politics since I was a teenager – 50 odd years ago – I have never known any MP (who is a member of the governing party) express such outright condemnation of the actions of a chancellor or PM.
Reply I have made these points in Parliament and outside in speeches as well as on this site.
Correlation doesn’t imply causation. However much you might want it to be otherwise.
Modern cars are much better built than cars pre-millennium. Which is rather a good thing given the current economic situation. You need to pay more attention to the economic pressures your constituents are facing. My Wokingham based employer has frozen salaries this year due to the uncertain economic outlook .
There are numerous upward pressures on the household budget – petrol rising from just over a pound/litre to £1.30ish/litre. Likewise price rises for utilities don’t help either (and that’s after shopping around for the best deals). Oh and more text books to buy for school thanks to your government’s funding formula.
The family car being replaced comes down to a question of whether it needs replacing because it has become too expensive to maintain or too unreliable. What Mr Hammond has done in taxation doesn’t come into the decision of when we replace the car. Maybe it does for those with reliable salary or pension increases, but for the majority of us , not so much.