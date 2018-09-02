According to a recent press report some doctors’ lists are out of date and inaccurate. This is worrying in itself, as doctors do need to know who they are responsible for and to whom they should provide treatment. It is also worrying for taxpayers, if it means that the NHS is paying doctors for patients who do not exist, or who have died, or who are counted twice by being on more than one list.
I raised the general issue recently about the delays and errors taking on board the death of an individual once it is properly reported to the state’s very own Registrar. This is one more feature of the system. The Tell Us Once addition to Registration, or the act of registering itself, should trigger the automatic updating of the relevant GP’s list. Individuals registering a death are asked to take in the dead person’s NHS card, and the death is registered in full knowledge of their full name, address and National Insurance number. This should make updating the doctors records in an age of fast computers very easy.
When the Coalition looked at the topic of doctors lists in 2010 they estimated 2.8m patients registered in error.
So who should be standing in the corner with the dunces hat on?
Jeremy Hunt who did nothing but apologise for the endless failures of the appalling NHS. He just chucked more money at it for nearly six years for it to waste. He was good a apologising, he had lots of practice. But did nothing at all sensible to reform the basket case NHS.
When I left the UK some ten years back then I think our family doctor kept claiming for all of us for years. This despite the fact that I had to complete all sort of forms telling the government I had left the UK and taken most of my taxes elsewhere.
Simply no sensible system in place, not their money so no one cares.
I would introduce a rule that says the doctor is only paid if the patient has actually visited the doctor at least once that year. After all any decent GP should be giving you a check up on weight, blood pressures, blood glucose and general blood liver function, cholesterol and the likes.
The solution to the NHS is to get most people to insure and go elsewhere to lighten the load on them. This with tax breaks and no IPT. The complete opposite of the idiotic Hammond agenda. Then get more control and funds to the patient and make the NHS earn the money off them.
It’s not as easy as it sounds, because the public sector has messed up IT and business change projects repeatedly over the years, and what is live now is crap built on crap.
Assumptions you make are wrong, for instance not all national insurance numbers are unique, the state has issued the same number to multiple people on many occasions.
It’s partly the unnecessary complexity in the rules the politicians keep forcing into the system, but it’s also the clueless public school dross the public sector keeps putting in charge.
Oh and the government digital service has made things worse, poor web veneer on the same old spaghetti, and preaching to local departments that often know better than they do.
Government might find it easier to keep on top of its responsibilities to us if we were easier to identify. We all have multiple identities with government, usually expressed in numbers – an NI number, an NHS number, an HMRC number, a VAT number, a Gateway number, a passport number and so on.
All are different. There may be historical reasons for having them so, as well as civil liberties issues; nonetheless, I suspect great efficiencies would follow from our having a single number, birth to death, to identify us in all our dealings with the great bumf factory that is Her Majesty’s Government.
Quite, Transferring in and out of the system a few times a year , travelling between Pakistan , Europe, Italy , Bulgaria , Spain etc , then back again . Technology gets confused with patients movements .Sometimes it is a case of sense in , rubbish out.
Doctors’ systems creak with incompetence & obstructions, causing patients to wait in patience behind a queue of ghosts in their records. They need simple efficiency.
It needs simple buying power in patients hands, abroad I walk in off the street and see a GP there and then. Modest fee, subaidised for those in need, gives the provider the incentive to respond to the customers needs.
In the 18th century the oldest trick in the book was to raise a regiment with the names of all the officers and men carefully recorded. The government, usually at its wits end over some crisis or other, would give a subsidy to the Colonel who, of course, would be well known for his attendance at court in a splendid uniform.
Only when the troops were mustered for parade would the truth be known: the records didn’t tally with the numbers of soldiers!
Of course this is totally different because we work in the 21st century and the NHS is the envy of the world.
The envy of the world only according to the BBC and some politicians. Certainly not many who actually have to use it. It delivers delays, rationing, incompetence, misdiagnosis and often death. It can takes weeks just to get a couple of minuted with a GP.
It is a monopoly insurance system that rarely pays out on claims but you have little or no redress. You just have to wait often in pain and unable to work until they perhaps give you the op. If you do not die first that is.
I agree with all that. I would add, rather than put in the typical Remoaner ‘But’ , that Microsoft Windows and other similar devices/ companies provide an ultra speedy way of increasing mistake numbers and, that Doctor’s Admin include something of health knowledge, also does not decrease their likelihood of making typos. Updating lists is necessary, though a doctor’s onboard bio-computer is good at really knowing his patient.
Let it not be said that some doctors aren’t above claiming for patients that don’t exist.
And in the meantime Theresa May is trumpeting umpteen billions extra and taxes will go up in the autum statement to pay for it.
I wonder if its the same with dentists. We are moving soon from Scotland back to England (hurray) but are finding it difficult to get an NHS dentist. I just hope finding a doctor isn’t a problem too.
It is amazing how incompetent the NHS system is. A friend of mine has recently started work as a Junior Doctor for his F1 and has just had his first pay day. Apparently out of his team/department of 30, 0 people were paid the correct amount. Doubtless more money will be wasted by needing to tell people about the mistakes and get all the payments redone correctly because of this incompetence. On a national scale this kind of regular mistake must mount to some large costs. I also doubt anything will be changed to prevent it happening again.
I’ve never seen or heard of this kind of routine incompetence amongst myself and others doing internships at private companies.
The broader issue is how many national insurance numbers are invalid e.g. illegal immigrants.
“updating doctors records in an age of fast computer makes it very easy ” Correct, but we are dealing with the systems of the NHS and Government.Far better to apply layer upon layer of complex and usually unnecessary tax rules. Complex is what politicians and civil servants understand but simple is beyond them.
I was until recently receiving letters from the county health authority addressed to French tenant who left the UK around 1994. I used to return them marked with the correct information but gave up.She will be too old for a scrape by now so perhaps they have given up..
Duplication and error are what keep the public sector budgets expanding year on year. Waste and error are an integral part of the State budgetary system. If waste and duplication was removed and efficient processes introduced public sector budgets would shrink and our feather bedded public sector would be out in force marching with their banners proclaiming how the ‘nasty Tories’ are slashing public sector spending.
The public and indeed the taxpayer are being conned by an efficient public sector propaganda machine who constantly pump out pro-public sector, anti-Tory crap.
Stop pandering to Labour’s client state and reform it. If that means widespread strike action then tough. Macron was elected to reform the French public sector and he’s bottled it. We need a proper PM to fight for reform
John,
Slightly off topic. I run a b & b business in Cornwall and had an Australian lady staying last week suffering with her sinuses. She asked me to book her an appointment at my doctor’s surgery which I did and asked the receptionist if she needed to bring a medical card or insurance with her and they said no, she didn’t need to bring anything. She was given an appointment that same morning, more than many of us locals can achieve, and had to spend a couple of minutes filling in a form before hand and that was it. My doctors is the only surgery in St. Ives which has to cater for all the extra millions of visitors we get throughout the year, many of them from abroad. How many of them are charged for their treatment I wonder? It seems we really are the International Health Service. It is disgraceful the way Governments of all colours are so generous with our taxes.
My wife is undergoing a range of hospital tests. She now on the ‘system’ with three different middle names.
Mr Redwood,
Doctors are human. They make mistakes and some of them may be corrupt, especially when getting caught is rare.
This would probably not happen in a “for profit” (yet strictly regulated) system.
Also, the lack of a rsident’s register (ubiquitous in all countries once blessed by Napoleontic or Prussian government or trying to imitate it, like Japan, China, etc) makes it difficult to easily spot abuse or error.
Why do you and your party support an NHS-type health system? Even in Communist China health care is not “free”. People must pay through the nose to stay alive once they have exhausted their benefits. And they will, plus they take great care to avoid treatment as much as they can. Anyone supporting the NHS should read Solzhenitsyn’s Cancer Ward. Maybe the future of the NHS if not properly restructured.
It’s also a problem in the way the NHS system is designed. Lots of people have multiple genuine addresses, and it’s is in their interests to stay on multiple GP lists as they would in any other developed country. And people want to see a GP near work and not near their home address. So the crap system encourages people to bend the rules. Together with the waiting lists for referrals being radically different in different parts of the country, and some treatments only being available at all in some parts of the country. Of course people are going to game crap systems like this.