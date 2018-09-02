Give free enterprise a chance

The Prime Minister usually includes in her big speeches praise for free enterprise. She appreciates that the Conservatives need to make the case for economic freedoms, for the role of profit and reward in driving investment and beneficial change, for a tax system which allows those who work hard and venture their own effort and money to keep sufficient of it , and for competitive markets which can serve customers well. She also knows that government does need to intervene to prevent monopoly and abuse of commercial power ,and to ensure those who cannot easily compete are looked after or given better chances in life to do well.
In order to see these grand aims through, she needs to look at the balance of what government Ministers and officials are doing and saying. Government is coming across as keener to put taxes up and to find new taxes than to cut them, thanks to the Treasury. The government is ready to ban or regulate things they do not like, often in a good cause, but less forthcoming about how they can encourage or get out of the way of new ideas and better services and goods for the market that do not pose particular problems.
I have often commented on the damage done to the housing and car markets by higher taxes. There has also been the additional business rate burden imposed on some shops from the Business rate revaluation, at a time when traditional shops need all the help they can get to compete with internet suppliers. The Treasury seems to want to tax new technology businesses more when the UK is good at them and is attracting many of the great world names here to grow and expand. Would a unilateral declaration of tax war on this sector be a good idea when many other countries would like those jobs and investments?
The decision to make larger shops charge 5p for a plastic bag has certainly changed behaviour and greatly reduced demand for plastic bags. The new sugar tax is designed to cut the output and sales of certain soft drinks, to be followed by a possible ban on selling energy drinks to young people to reduce sales and output of others. The sale of most old ivory in our successful auction houses has been banned, diverting that business abroad.
Rich Non Doms have been persuaded to leave by new tax rules, taking their money with them. Russia remains sanctioned with the Uk leading the charge to toughen the regime against her more.
Many of these measures individually have a good cause or a good case behind them. The government, however, needs to be aware that if it appears that it bans and taxes parts of free enterprise where it thinks it does harm, and does not do the opposite for the many areas where it does good, it undermines the PM’s support for the system itself. Much of what people like about their modern lives comes from the amazing dynamism of free enterprise, from the digital revolution it is pioneering and from entrepreneurial businesses whose owners and creators become very rich. People like today’s smart phones, computer pads, streamed videos and film, the wide variety of entertainment on offer, modern cars and better appointed homes. Competitive markets give us these. The countries that do best are the ones that are most positive and helpful to the system that delivers so much progress.
The main political parties are full of lefty social justice warriors who actively discourage practical pragmatic people from joining. Far too many MP’s are just lobby fodder, the number of conservative MP’s endlessly tweeting in support of any old nonsense the government does, even now at the height of government stupidity, plastic bag tax going up, trigger finger operations being stopped, and all the rest of it, scandalous low quality in our political class.
Nothing is better calculated to stifle any dynamism in the UK’s free enterprise economy than the Chequers Agreement. The proposal that the UK submit to EU rules for goods will offer carter blanche to the Commission and EU big business interests to write the rules in ways that will stifle UK innovation. It is difficult to imagine a more stupid idea. Its authors either have no clue about how competitive free enterprise works or they are intentionally seeking to damage UK business. The sooner this monstrosity is killed off the better. Yet Mrs May seems to think it is a wonderful idea. Why do you tolerate such nonsense?
At a time when you have cut thousands of bobbies from the beat, knife crime in London seems rampant and is sending completely the wrong message to potential tourists abroad and burglaries etc are reported purely to get a crime number, your prime minister has put plastic bag costs at the top of her agenda.
Says it all.
Please don’t say policing is the responsibility of elected commissioners. It is about funding and you are responsible for the lack of it. Once again 12 billion abroad etc, uk people not feeling safe.
Her behaviours are of saying one thing and doing or allowing the opposite in government. She is a deceiver. In my view she is more a socialist than a free enterpriser.
She has said that state is a force for good, she may even have said the force for good. If she was true to her words about freedoms what is happening would not be happening. She is allowing it.She likes it.
It is surprising that this kind of point needs to be stated on the back of the past 100 years of evidence, but even more so that the point needs to be made to a conservative government.
Hopefully in a few months it won’t be May and Hammond that the point needs to be made to.
Mrs May and Mr Hammond despite the rhetorical charge of being Socialist are in essence Socialists for real.
Political terms and labels are especially now requiring update.
The Left in all its red flag flying is an unsavoury, raw 19th Century Right. Coming up with whole spectres of theoretical and perverse right-wingism they accuse the true right wing of being falsely guilty.
May and Hammond are collectivists at least, statists for sure. Their economics are dependent on Corbynist-esque infrastructure…which remains virtually static inert. Their attitude to risk, and sometimes necessary risk-taking as in Free Enterprise is as vibrant as nationalised parrot… and advertised by the fact it doesn’t eat much into Treasury resources.
The title suggests that “Free Enterprise” is something new. It isn’t as you well know. It has been the basis of the success of the UK over the past three hundred years. In fact our success was at it’s greatest before the phrase was invented. It is only since the arrival of big government that enterprise has been dampened, first by excessive taxation, and second by turning a blind eye to large corporate monopolistic power. After all we don’t want to upset those who will give us a nice little earner when Parliament has no further time for us.
Banks and the utilities companies are perhaps the worst examples of corporate monopoly, after the profligate government spending of money they have taken out of the system. Consider what effect on our power supply the spending of all HS2’s cost, £100 Billion at least, would have on fracking for gas and oil. We would not be in hock to the tune of zillions with the Chinese and French. Government sucks money out of the system to the detriment of “Free Enterprise”
The enterprising have in their hands the final sanction, to take their talent where it is most appreciated.
“People like today’s smart phones, computer pads, streamed videos and film”
Labour is in favour of taxing , largely American owned high tech and American everything. They have an ideological thing about the USA, covering defence procurement, defence itself, social media, online American sale-facilitators, right down to your cup of coffee and up to the American President who they loathed before he even reached office, for alleged bad golf playing.
Worse, Mrs May and Mr Hammond in cooperation are effectively anti-American.They both wish to stay with the EU which automatically chucks us into economic opposition to America.
Hammond has signed jointly with EU nation state Chancellors in complaining to America for lowering America’s taxes( cheek!!)
They are working for EU aspirations which are purely protectionist and sit well with the protectionist nature of Corbyn. There is no such thing as a three-seated tandem which May, Hammond and Corbyn are trying to pedal. It could be any one of them off his bike.
“Rich Non Doms”
This eternal focus on rich people is nauseating. I guess it is the traditional way for politicians to “show the masses” how they hate what they think “the masses” hate.
In truth, the individuals in “the masses” would much prefer to be a multi-millionaire than have a glum chum as Chancellor.
Unfortunately JR, I disagree with you on some of your points;
“The decision to make larger shops charge 5p for a plastic bag has certainly changed behaviour and greatly reduced demand for plastic bags.”
Not so. People are less likely to want plastic bags because of the thoroughly shameful scenes we all saw in various recent wildlife documentaries. We don’t need a tax to remind us that what we saw is utterly disgusting.
“The government is ready to ban or regulate things they do not like, often in a good cause”
Goodness doesn’t come into it. It’s all about getting our wealth off us at any opportunity. If there was an element of goodness in regulation, the government would be banning fuel retailers from transferring their taxes onto consumers.
Additionally I’ve seen nearly every government in my time in the run up to elections promise to reverse policies of the former. It never happens though, usually because they realise they’ve got profitable cash cows at their disposal and conveniently forget about what they said pre election, relying on the fact that we will also forget.
The next general election is going to be very interesting, quite unlike any other. People have become much more astute as a consequence of brexit. Eyes have been opened to treachery, betrayal, lies, political snakery, incompetence. All to be reflected at the polls.
It beggars believe that a Government that calls itself Conservative cannot see all this, but that is clearly the case. The real difference between the May Government and Labour, even Corbyn Labour, in infinitessimal and that is because they are both in thrall to the left wing statist Treasury who like total control, and very few have minds of their own. I suppose the big risk of sparking a Conserative leadership contest now is that Mrs May might well win but nothing venture, nothing gain, and there is clearly a lot to gain.
Brexit has been made such a hash by May & Co. that other fundamentals in the UK’s business future have been obscured or ignored. Local Authority structure, existence and financing is a case in point. Council Tax, in reality Rates Mk2, was spun as an answer to the Community
Charge, which clearly was an aberration, both in concept and trialing it Scotland of all places.
The all powerful Treasury is a usual stumbling block but there should be fewer local authorities, financed by local retail sales tax and council tax and business rates abolished. VAT would also disappear. Not in my lifetime and probably anyone else’s reading this blog!
It’s difficult to avoid buying plastic when nearly everything manufactured today and especially food is packed in it. Surely more should be done to encourage food manufacturers to at least use recyclable plastic? So much of what I buy cannot be recycled. Of course the rise in inflation due to this tax will be put down to Brexit. All these taxes have put inflation up to the detriment of the economy and the money in people’s pockets. I am losing count of the number of added taxes the Conservative party have brought in with Hammond at the helm. He is a liability.
Mr Redwood,
Of course, these are all priciples of classical liberalism, which I support fully. Of course this needs to be balanced by proper care for those who are very disadvantaged (and only those) and care must be taken that private monopolies do not replace public ones. The state must be a tough regulator and enforcer of laws, also where business may disagree.
You said: “The countries that do best are the ones that are most positive and helpful to the system that delivers so much progress.” Does that include the UK as well as Denmark, Ireland, The netherlands (for instance?) But in Denmark and Holland taxes are much higher and the state is bigger (but arguably more competent). I am missing incentives against rent seeking in your argument. Also, preserving all those obsolete town centers does not make sense. Open air museums must be special, not the norm. Let the market decide how towns should look and make sure that it is the market and not cronies.
Well two of the taxes you cite were typical in punishing good people for the bad behaviour of a minority.
The bag tax in response to those who drop litter and the sugar tax in response to those who are indisciplined about their weight. So now we ALL have to pay more.
We’ve all been banned from carrying knives too (knife crime’s gone through the roof.)
For once I agree. Chequers is awful.
But then Chequers is Brexit. It is what Brexit has always meant. It is unfortunate none of you realised this before you choose to inflict years of carnage on the country.
In your epic 30+ year anti-European rant none of you actually considered the possibility that EU membership could be the least worst option. Big miss.
We now know, beyond doubt, that Brexit will make nothing better and will make most things worse. And you are ploughing on regardless. How deeply irresponsible. Future generations of voters will never forgive the Tories.
Vote Leave promised Brexit would be a shiny golden unicorn. It is actually a muddy grey donkey. Prepare for the wrath of a conned electorate.
Good morning
It is almost as if New Labour never went away 😉
Between 1997 and 2010 the then governing party certainly made sure that their policies would continue long after they had left. Whether it be the economy or social justice reform, ie discrimination against the majority, especially the English, or foreign policy.
Perhaps one day the people might wake up to find that they finally voted for a government they wanted. Perhaps ?
Rather than trying to tax Amazon minimise rates for shops and swap VAT for a Universal Purchase Tax on new goods, part payable to Local Government.
May is a daft socialist in the Ted Heath mode. Prices and wage controls, enforced pension saving, endless interference in markets (Housing, Heath and Safety, Building Controls, Energy, Self employment and the GIG economy, the highest taxes for 40+ years and appalling and deteriorating public service too …….). Get out of the dam way and let the productive produce.
Get rid of her and Hammond they will lead to Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP who will be even worse than they are.