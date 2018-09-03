Amber Rudd told us there would be a government White Paper on a new migration policy for the UK durng the first winter after the Brexit vote. Iain Duncan Smith did a lot of work on what one could look like and sent it to her. 2 years on from the decision to leave we still await the government’s proposals. We are told they are coming soon. I would like them to be ready for our exit on 29 March 2019, the date the PM has promised again for us to leave in accordance with the legislation now passed.
Iain’s ideas revolve around the current government policy of bringing net migration down to tens of thousands from the quarter of million level that has been common in recent years. That should not cause the PM problems as she has defended this target and repeated it in the 2017 election. He proposes in line with the official Leave campaign that the new policy should not give preference to people from the EU over people from the rest of the world. There should be common criteria for assessing eligibility.
Students coming to study at recognised universities and Colleges should be free to come. Anyone with their own means should be welcome. Anyone with high level qualifications or with skills we are short of should be permitted. Anyone coming to visit, to travel, to be a tourist would of course be welcome.The new controls would operate on anyone coming from the EU as well as elsewhere who wanted to come to look for a job or take up a low paid job, who would need benefit top ups and social housing. The UK would of course continue to offer asylum where appropriate.
We want a policy which is good for the UK economy and fair to all from around the world. We want people who come to settle here to have access to good affordable housing and decently paid employment. We also want that for all those already here and born here, at a time when lower wages have been kept down and when housing in many areas is in short supply. The sooner we have a fair and sensible migration policy, the sooner we can get on top of the housing and pay issues.
One has to laugh. The government could have easily brought down migration from non-EU countries and had a policy in place for that without Commission and ECJ involvement as non-EU immigration in not an EU competence. Of course despite saying over many years that we will bring it down, the UK Government has continually allowed it to rise especially from non-EU countries. Those here who voted Leave because they wanted to bring EU and non-EU immigration down are going to be very disappointed. Hence the delay 😉
I agree MarkB, I wonder if the people from non-EU countries get immediate NHS health-cover free (I suspect they do); tax credits; child tax credits they can novate back to their Country where their families live; help with housing if they fail to keep on payments on their private home rentals and priority over Social housing?
I honestly do not believe that British people are too concerned about migration without benefits, I believe from what I hear it is more benefits without responsibilities and time working in the Country prior to just giving out handouts and homes – this should have been sorted, David Cameron tried the EU said NO, now the papers say the Germans talk about wanting control over this same issue. The French just seem to leave people in underpasses and Calais in tents and don’t give them the same benefits we just appear to hand over.
Article 79&80 TFEU: Regular immigration: the EU is competent to lay down the conditions governing entry into and legal residence in a Member State, including for the purposes of family reunification, for third-country nationals. Member States retain the right to determine volumes of admission for people coming from third countries to seek work.
Osborn stated no one in private was serious to reduce immigration whEN May was the minister responsible for the policy. Tories in govt 8 years and the highest numbers on record, STILL NO ACCURATE WAY OF COUNTING PEOPLE IN AND OUT WHICH SHOULD BE A PRIMARY SECURITY AND SAFETY ISSUE FOR CITIZENS.
The false claim was to thwart UKIP with no intention whatsoever in delivering. A dishonest pledge that was never acted upon. May now promising to pay welfare to EU citizens not yet born and do not live here. IDS writing how it costs the U.K. £4.1 billion in tax credits and housing benefits for immigrants. 56,000 illegal immigrants lost this year alone on top of your govts immigration figures!,your govt has been totally dishonest over this policy and those responsible should be sacked or resign, starting with May.
There is no ommigration policy because May has yet to formulate words to continue FoM and tell us it’s not happening.
She said in the Telegraph yesterday she would only make concessions which were in the national interest and she is prepared to keep letting millions of unskilled jobs go to EU nationals.
Last time, remain thought they had enough support to win the referendum but they were mistaken. A remain Prime Minister found his miscalculation was a resigning issue.
Despite May consistently saying her government would bring annual immigration down to the tens of thousands, they clearly haven’t done so, and I suggest that is because they don’t yet feel they have stuffed enough immigrants in to swing the vote the other way when the inevitable sell-out happens.
May did not even try to bring it down to the tens of thousands yet still claims they have this target in her usual disingenuous manner.
I am generally in favour of immigration but only with some quality and self supporting thresholds attached.
Minimum wage immigration when they pay perhaps no net tax and need schools, housing, health care, police, roads, defence …. and perhaps even bring elderly parents who need care too is a huge net loss to the economy.
The BBC like to say immigration is a net benefit. The truth is that some is and some is not we need to be selective.
May and Rudd’s department admitted losing hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, this is on top of the immigration figures! Where do they live, get health care or work. Moreover, what impact on crime such as human trafficking, sex crimes, slave trade etc. All imported third world crimes. 20,000 police officers cut, Lord Stevens wrote last week one in three officers lost from the beat in London where there is a serious crime epidemic. May is responsible for this policy there can be no doubt. May blocked a pay rise for police in contrast to all other public,sector workers. Rudd,told,the chiefs this year any request for money,would fall on deaf ears! The victims and families must be eager to support Tories! Not.
Yup. And where workers do earn a living wage it cannot be allowed stand.
London now requires a £100,000 salary to buy the average house. Even young people on £50k are living with mum and dad.
If the Tory MP Nick Boles gets his way then the EU will continue to control our policy with respect to immigration from the EEA countries.
Nobody should be under the illusion that the EU might agree to the UK somehow staying in the EEA without unfettered freedom of movement of persons, one of its inseparable four freedoms; and in fact if continued membership of the EEA was achieved by a transfer of the UK from the EU to the EFTA group of parties to the EEA Agreement then the latter organisation is now also committed to free movement of persons:
http://www.efta.int/legal-texts/efta-convention/detailed-overview-of-the-efta-convention
“THE UPDATED EFTA CONVENTION, THE VADUZ CONVENTION, was signed on 21 June 2001 and entered into force on 1 June 2002, in parallel with the EU-Swiss Bilateral Agreements. It included several significant changes, of which the most important was the INTEGRATION OF THE PRINCIPLES AND RULES ESTABLISHED BETWEEN THE EU AND THE EEA EFTA STATES IN THE EEA AGREEMENT, and between the EU and Switzerland in the EU-Swiss Bilateral Agreements. Important new provisions included the FREE MOVEMENT OF PERSONS, trade in services, movement of capital and protection of intellectual property.”
Clearly Nick Boles is under that and several other illusions:
http://betterbrexit.org.uk/
including most importantly the illusion that we could unilaterally decide to remain in the EEA:
“Assert our Treaty right to remain part of the EEA after 29 March 2019 and negotiate recognition as an EFTA state”
Article 126 of the EEA Agreement:
http://www.efta.int/media/documents/legal-texts/eea/the-eea-agreement/Main%20Text%20of%20the%20Agreement/EEAagreement.pdf
“The Agreement shall apply to the territories to which the Treaty establishing the European Economic Community (20) is applied and under the conditions laid down in that Treaty (21), and to the territories of Iceland (22), the Principality of Liechtenstein and the Kingdom of Norway”
Therefore it could not continue to apply to the UK after we had left the EU unless suitable amendments were made, which would require the unanimous consent of all the parties to the Agreement including the EU itself.
As it is one of the four freedoms it will be Barnier that decides this however it is spun that we are taking back control as the contortions of the Chequers proposals demonstrated and highlighted by Boris in the DT today.
Here is a letter that I have sent to the editor of the Maidenhead Advertiser, with suitable supporting links:
“Dear Sir
It is a pity that it needed a trip to Africa for our Prime Minister Theresa May to belatedly distance herself from the absurd Treasury forecasts of economic doom if we left the EU without any special trade deal, simply defaulting to the WTO treaties which already exist and are already in force and so do not require the government to make any further concessions to the EU.
As she was on the Remain side during the referendum campaign it might have been too much to expect her to question the credibility of those forecasts before the vote, but after we had decided to leave the EU and the economy had not immediately collapsed as had been predicted she might have changed her tune then.
Instead she allowed civil servants to carry out further defective modelling and then leak the results of this new edition of George Osborne’s doom-mongering to the media in January, and it is notable that nobody has ever been disciplined for that leak while instead the then minister Steve Baker was reproved for a mild criticism of that abuse of public office.
My point on this has always been simple, that by the EU’s own estimates – including a report issued in 2012 by the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier – EU membership may have produced a gross one-off benefit of about 2 percent of GDP averaged across all of the member states, with the UK gaining perhaps half of that average, and there is no reason why reversing the process and leaving the EU in an orderly fashion should cost us 8 percent of GDP as the Treasury predicts.
Yours etc”
This would not be in accord with the May / Robbins sell-out and is far too sensible.
Boris is 100% correct saying the Chequers paper is a surrender document.
An alternative proposal must be tendered immediately and she must go.
“The UK would of course continue to offer asylum where appropriate”
Why? It has been obvious for decades that asylum is a useful cover for all sorts of migrants to gain entry on dubious grants. Asylum should be extremely limited.
An Australian system would be better. Unwanted refugees held offshore and returned to their country or continent of origin. Points based entry requirements based on what the country needs.
It will not happen of course.
Of course it will not happen Peter. We are being made to pay for our own annihalation. Services cut, money diverted to fund the tsunami of people arriving with any story to get a free life on the UK taxpayer.
Whatever policy we want or are promised, it’s not the one we’ll get. We live in an age of great migrations unequalled since the sixth century. Desperate people will follow the money, legally if they can, illegally if they must.
Britain is especially attractive, apparently, because here one can be both anonymous and supported by the state. As a would-be immigrant at Calais told a reporter a year or so back: “Why Britain? Free food! Free house! Money in your pocket!”
Perhaps government should look again at identity cards and judge if public opinion has shifted enough to make them politically feasible.
Quote “Anyone with high level qualifications or with skills we are short of should be permitted.”
Why ?
We have students taking on £50,000 of debt to invest in their future to cover these gaps in the market .
It seems you are suggesting HM Govt pulls the rug from under their feet by importing cheap labour from overseas .
Having had a lifetime in software development I’ve seen the effects on fast tracking cheap labour from overseas and it has virtually destroyed the U.K. software development industry .
If you are going to make people fund their education then at least allow the domestic job market to function please so they can get a job – and one which enables them to clear their student debt .
I would love to go and live in Cairns, Qu with my grandchildren. Forbidden.
But the Australians have got their policy right.
It is a nice place, the schools and hospitals and doctors work, the roads are usable, the people homogenous and proud to be Australian, whatever their background.
Here, just turn up. No problems. No criticism.No police…
I don’t buy the line that we need all this immigration to make up a shortage of skills in the NHS and elderly care. If the policy demands a net input of young people, they in turn will need yet more young people when they get old and the model is broken.
Solutions along the lines of healthy lifestyles and families taking responsibility for the care of the elderly are needed.
True. Indigenous families should be encouraged to have enough children.
Alarmists have been promoting childlessness for too long. The Third World offering Britain adults of working age is not a sensible solution.
Singapore now realises it has a problem with the low number of new babies. It is taking steps to address this. Even China is relenting on the infamous one child law. Neither is looking to import large numbers of foreigners.
Importing young people to sustain a system is as awry as pyramid selling schemes, which increasingly recruit new members: rapidly leading to callous collapse.
Indeed. A giant Ponzi scheme and that didn’t end well either. Mass immigration is a con to show increases in GDP, but not per capita and also to reduce the feelings of a Nation State and patriotism. The globalist unpatriotic in Westminster needs a clear out. With May/Robbins betrayal that time is coming!
There are skills in the NHS – which do need filling. I heard that our medical schools/ universities only churn out 6K doctors a year. Apparently, some European counties – Rumania, Serbia put on medical courses in English(!) to try and address this requirement.
Might it not be better if the government were to withhold funds from those “seats of higher learning” which promote some really daft courses and instead double up on the output of trained doctors?
I see the police having given up on knife crime and burglaries are going to clamp down further on the soft underbelly of decent tax paying motorists. Three forces, and more yet to be announced, are going to do road side eye test on every single driver they stop for whatever reason.
The front line officers won’t be happy.
Cops are not opticians. Young drivers are in any case more dangerous than middle class drivers as the insurance stats prove. And of course the town’s where people go to retire and most of the population has poor basic car control will be left alone.
It stinks of more dogma driven nonsense from political police forces failing in their basic duty and failing to prioritise properly.
Should say middle aged not middle class.
The new policy needs to be zero immigration for ten years, to give time to clean up the mess uncontrolled immigration has created over the last twenty years.
Old Albion – If only that could be done. If the present more than 200,000 leave every year continues then after 10 years would see a population reduction of 2 million – if only that would continue for further decades to get back to a sane level.
Of Presidents, Prime Ministers and mice…
In relation to the French President, Monsieur Macron is elected by the majority of French electors, whereas Mrs May was only chosen by the people of Maidenhead [ sorry Denis] and was the last non gender specific person standing in the Conservative party headship election.
Is that the best we can do?
Is that really democracy?
Is that really democracy?
No, it’s a system that has, and still is evolving with the needs of the people.
It has seen us through two World Wars and countless minor ones.
It has seen us try to accommodate the whims of the EU and , hopefully , decline them.
Is that the best we can do – arguably no one has come up with a better plan.
To regain it is a prime motivation for Brexit.
Know-Dice – The PM is that person who can command a majority in the Commons. It took centuries of organic constitutional development, a civil war and a revolution to bring government under Commons control.
Should we really throw it all aside to follow the example of a country which, within living memory, was notorious for political instability?
No. Westminster doesn’t do democracy as fptp rigs the vote! A antiquated system not fit for the 21st Century, only suited for the legacies who must now go!
The first line of any immigration policy should read “Those arriving in the UK who have previously been citizens of other countries will have no recourse to public funds including provision of schooling and health.”
By all means come but only if you are not a burden on our already strained systems.
Including provision of housing, schooling and health
Some deliberately turn up in winter, young children in tow, then head for the housing office and start shouting at the staff to get them housed, saying children should not be out on the streets in the cold at night. Yet THEY have deliberately done it.
As for providing things for them, isn’t the law supposed to be that if they cannot support themselves after 3/6 months, then they are supposed to leave? Have any ever gone, just sit tight and watch the benefits roll in, use the Health service etc etc.
“Students coming to study at recognised universities and Colleges should be free to come.”
Yes, as long as they go home at the end of their course.
“Anyone with their own means should be welcome.”
Anyone? The “Russian gangster” visa? I don’t see why we should let just anyone live here as long as they have enough money to price another Brit out of the housing market.
“Anyone with high level qualifications or with skills we are short of should be permitted.”
The devil is in the detail. What do we mean by “high level”? My three university degrees wouldn’t be good enough to emigrate to Canada – funny how Justin Trudeau doesn’t get called a racist for having a tight immigration policy. And if we’re short of skills, why not train up some of the 1,000,000+ unemployed Brits?
You are right to call for the publication of a new immigration policy, this should have already been published so that all can be in place for operation from end of March 2019. Since it isn’t published we can only expect systems are not in place. This needs to be transparent and public so that political parties, in-depth of the EU, can be held to account.
As part of a sensible policy I would like (i) international students completing 3 years HE to at least M level to be able to work to residence, (ii) strictly no immigration based on arranged marriages, (iii) work permits system rather than foreign aid (so people can come for a couple of years send remittances home and take skills back), (iv) equality of qualification and wage requirements for UK job irrespective of country of origin ( whether Africa, Asia or Europe), (v) shortage of skill decisions to also justify against capital alternative – AI will do accounting jobs, machines will do car washer jobs etc.
All very well but as is demonstrated by the lack of response to the plan your duplictious PM has no wish nor any intention of departing from FOM.
There will be no progress while she is in post. She is intent on subverting the referendum outcome and for her to say that a second vote would be a betrayal of democracy nearly made me physically sick.
The fact that no paper has been produced as promised is yet another reason to rid ourselves of this government. Another promise made, another promise broken. There must come a time when the majority of MPs across the HoP finally lose confidence in this woman and her dreadful record.
Re “the current government policy of bringing net migration down”.
Net migration does not necessarily measure the state of the nation. For example, if 500,000 people leave the country in one year, and 501,000 enter, you have net migration of only +1,000. You might, however, be interested to know why half a million people were dissatisfied with living in the UK.
Wanted Down Under gives you a clue and the usual answer is “I actually get to see my kids !”
The “Get on yer bike” model went too far in the UK. We went further and bought cars but all we did was drive down our own wages and make ourselves camera tax targets.
Exactly. Those leaving are generally highly qualified people sought after in other Nations and we get………………….wouldn’t be published so fill in the blanks!
This Government not fit for office!
Absolutely right, Kevin. The quality of those entering may not match that of those leaving. If we weren’t haemorrhaging so many doctors (at a loss to the taxpayer), engineers etc, we would not need to import so many. I would like to see government come up with a plan to retain good people and encourage those who have left, whose skills we need, to return.
The UK has already full control of non-EU immigration with the success we know. Brexit will not change that.
Except that the open border with the EU means non-EU immigration is much more restrictive than it should be. It is difficult to recruit even highly qualified highly paid non EU people.
It is meaningless to say the “UK” has full control if the people in actual control of UK policy and implementation are pro-EU types who want to flood the country.
If Brexit enables a transition away from the euphilic administration to a more pro-UK one then hopefully we may well see a more rational immigration and borders policy at the least.
JR.
As sensible migration policy absolutely, however is it realistic to think that we can get it down to tens of thousands most likely not.
Then there is your miscomprehension about the payment policy, it has been clearly shown that the EU migrants do not supress salaries of less qualified Brits, so ,why, do you keep bringing it up?
Try telling that to my builder neighbour. Day rate was £100 per day 10 years ago and is now around £70. The building industry is flooded with foreign labour earning 3 times they would make at home. That doesn’t even cover health, education and in some cases care home fees for their parents.
Why should people in the EU be given preference over family members from the Commonwealth?
And what about all these proposals going hand in hand with requirements for health insurance for anyone coming here for ANY length of time? Including students. Perhaps employers of short-term workers should pay for their health insurance, as should universities welcoming overseas students. Or do they already do so?
M. Barnier has given an interview in the German press in which he has said if the U.K. wants to be in the single market it’s all or nothing, not ‘cherry picking’ as Chequers seeks to do, which means a Norway type arrangement, including accepting laws and regs and paying money. He’s added that it would be best if the U.K. stays in the customs union also (to ‘solve’ the Irish border issue). So we’ve had it laid out clearly again – the EU wants the U.K. in the single market and customs union, paying money, accepting laws and regs (like free movement), but having no votes. This would be an arrangement which is very clearly worse than full EU membership.
So now it’s an FTA – or no FTA if the EU says no thanks, and trade under WTO – or Remain. That’s the real choice.
Just as the hypocrisy is unravelling over climate change/Paris accord with coal resuming its place as a main energy provider e.g. China, Australia we can hope the same reality happens with immigration. Basically we are full, have been for some years, the social, medical, housing,transport, financial pressures are clearly visible and increasing . It is vastly worse in continental Europe with Merkel being prime culprit and if the deluded May and her followers prevail the UK’s situation will worsen too. I am alarmed by the number of highly qualified young people I know, who have emigrated and the UK seems to have multiple replacements, whose value is questionable.
Net immigration should be zero and limited to skilled people. I am circumspect about wealthy foreigners being allowed free rein to residency.
“That should not cause the PM problems as she has defended this target and repeated it in the 2017 election.”
Well, we all now know that whatever May says doesn’t mean a thing. She’s a wooden robotic politician who says what we want to hear without having any intention of delivering, “Brexit means Brexit” being a classic example.
“Students coming to study at recognised universities and Colleges should be free to come. Anyone with their own means should be welcome. Anyone with high level qualifications or with skills we are short of should be permitted.”
John, could you tell us, do these students pay up front to study at our universities? Your Government discriminates against English kids, them being the only ones clobbered by £9,250 fees, Scottish kids paying nothing and Welsh & NI only paying a third of that. Does this largesse of English taxes extend to foreign students as well?
Also, we shouldn’t need their skills if this clueless Government encouraged home grown talent to stay. For example, how about offering to pay medical fees if English graduates worked for the NHS for a number of years?
OK I’ve got it- everyone is welcome here so long as they have money
and those that come to take the low skilled jobs will also be welcome
Am I missing something?
When the government does something about illegals smuggling themselves into this country, I might believe that they are doing something. Plans to search every lorry might be a good start.
What about those arriving in small boats or rubber dingies? Will they be sent back? How long before the ‘do-gooders’ who are collecting immigrants on boats in the Mediterranean will soon be operating in the English Channel, floating them ashore in inflatables?
At the moment only token attempt are made at deportation, we can’t even seem to get rid of convicted criminals. When they start mass-deportation of illegals, I might believe the government is doing something.
Not so sure about those needing social housing and benefit top ups unless they are coming to work on a temporary basis. Australia, NZ, Canada and the USA don’t welcome you with open arms in this case. Neither did Spain when we moved there. No social security for us or any other help.
There should be one criteria, and one criteria only. Does the person have the skills we really need, and would they be a benefit to this country?
I would suggest a rigorous interview, and Criminal Records check.
I am sick to death with being lectured as to our ‘ moral responsibility’! As far as I’m concerned, this country discharged its ‘moral responsibility’ to the World, some time ago.
BBC ” The Treasury and the Bank of England are in discussions about Mark Carney staying on as governor beyond his present departure date of June 2019.”
It is one thing for any State to impart fear into its citizens as with Brexit Fear, it is quite another thing to threaten them directly.
Having a new policy is worthless unless it is enacted.
The existing years’ policy of reduction might have had some useful effect if it was not repeatedly treated as a policy to increase.
Even now, a reduction in the rate of increase is regarded as a reduction, whereas the increase in new numbers & recent others continue to self-increase regardless.
Am afraid it’s all a load of hot air..we’ve been listening to IDS for years now and nothing he says carries weight anymore..same old same old..perhaps he might make special provision in his policy document for the hundreds of thousands of bavarian car workers that will be out of a job as he predicted..they might all want to come to UK to pick fruit..same old same old
People commenting over at ToL have been discussing the May 2018 Marrakesh Political Declaration this morning, along with the fact none remembered it having been reported. Only Hungary refused to sign it; therefore the UK must have. The intention of the declaration is to increase immigration.
No 10 say Boris offered “no new ideas” on Brexit. Isn’t it time he did, put up or shut up Boris and keep ‘personalities’ out of it don’t play the person play the ball. If he has got a serious plan we want to hear it as all we’ve heard from prominent leavers like Johnson, Gove, Leadsome is a big flat nothing, it’s time we heard from more people than Jacob Rees Mogg who is doing all of the carrying on this, it’s time you brought Daniel Hannan into the fold too, he should have been offered a safe seat last time.
I’d also like to know how the Irish can call cheese sold into the UK ‘Cheddar cheese’ when that cheese should originate in Somerset, how did we get to a situation where 80% a locational cheese isn’t made in that location and people weren’t aware of that. I thought that was a good thing about the EU they were meant to protect regional produce that had created a name for that product and it does explain why the cheese doesn’t taste as good as the cheese I remember from my childhood as ‘Cheddar’.
I can’t believe that an immigration policy hasn’t been put in place…..
It should have been the 1st item on the agenda to do after the vote. After all that’s why a lot of people voted to leave
Government should take the moral high ground and state that all EU citizens who were here before the referendum can stay and apply for British citizenship
After the vote various restrictions should have been detailed as to what will happen ,applying to all immigrants so everyone knows where they stand after March 2019. Those without a job or financial support would have to go home . What have the civil servants been doing ……?
This is a complete disgrace and immigrants should not be used as a negotiating tool.
The EU can reciprocate if they want to but if they were to send British ex pats etc home it would cause huge I’ll feeling
The sooner you guys come to the fore and we get booted out the sooner we’ll have time to reflect on all including migration..so diddley squat bring it on..can’t wait
I think immigration is good for the country. I wish Scotland could have more immigrants then our population would grow, and we would get better sports results.
Also we should support freedom of people to move around, and travel the world, on principle.
I think we should get Australia , New Zealand, and Canada to join the EU. That way those nations could have more freedom of movement, in a more powerful union.
The last paragraph is full of we want this and we want that. I voted leave because I want a complete halt to immigration. Including claimants for asylum.
Well Mr Redwood, in my experience when a government drags it’s heels it’s a sure sign of intent to do something the electorate would not approve of. The delay usually means they haven’t yet devised a way to get it done without us noticing, or managed to bury it beneath some other issue, or blame someone else etc.
Taking one of your other points; No, I don’t think we should have a policy of being fair to all from around the world. Some clearly don’t deserve our hospitality, some would even like to kill us.
However, and you might find this ironic coming from a committed right winger, but, immigration needs to be specific to areas of the economy which benefit the country.
I work where the majority are Polish, and I have to say they are hard working, decent and pretty good at their jobs. I have no problem with them as immigrants because they put something back in which then benefits us all. They pay their taxes, and aspire to home ownership and good education for their kids. I have no problem with that whatsoever.
Compare it to the masses coming here because they think everything’s free, and that they’ll never have to work again.
We need to be very choosey as to whom we let in, and base the criteria on reputation, what we actually need, and compatibility with our ways and customs. Such is the case with most developed country’s immigration policy..
Why is ours so soft? after all we don’t owe any other country anything.
IEA: Institute of Economic Affairs, very much on the Brexit side, one would think. But on the iea.org.uk website on 08/02/2016 they had a guest with “The economic case for migration” and on 16/11/2016 the independent.co.uk was reporting “Immigration:good for your health and wealth, says IEA”.
I’m puzzled, puzzled, puzzled!
So, who do I believe, for migration the IEA or JR, and in terms of industrial policy JR ou Patrick Minford? Or are the Brexiters all over the place? which is what I think.