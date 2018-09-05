The trend on the continent to the destruction of the main centre left and centre right parties continues apace. The Social Democrats and the Christian Democrats in most countries have lost their supremacy as leading parties capable of polling well and even forming majority governments. That is so pre Euro and twentieth century.
Sweden still has a government led by the Social Democrats, though it is a minority administration that needs the good will of a number of opposition parties to allow it to pass a budget and stay in office, even with its coalition partners the Greens making it a larger minority. The latest polls for the forthcoming General Election show a strong spurt in the performance of the Swedish Democrats, a populist anti immigration party. The other parties regard the Swedish Democrats as unacceptable and wish to keep them out of government. Polling at 20% in the latest surveys, the SD remain around 5% below the Social Democrats.
Italy has established a government out of the Lega and Five Star, two challenger parties that did better than the Socialists and Forza, itself a remodelled centre right party to displace the Christian Democrats more than twenty years ago. Spain still has a Socialist led government, but in a minority and needing to do deals with the challenger parties to get anything through.
So what do these new parties want? They want some relaxation of EU budget controls. Several of them want a reduction in migration into the EU and a change of policy towards economic migrants. Many will be happy to stay with the EU but want it substantially reformed, whilst others think the EU is a big part of the problem and openly campaign to quit the Euro or leave the EU altogether.
The EU needs to think carefully how it responds to these mass movements. So far the Commission seems to think it can just ignore these elections. Even more bizarre is the way traditional parties just accept their fate and do nothing to get back in touch with voters as that would require standing up to the EU.
“So far the Commission seems to think it can just ignore these elections” – what a bizarre comment. These elections are national matters, and none of the Commission’s business. Of course it is ignoring them. You would be the first to throw a tantrum if it expressed any view of national elections. It seems you don’t really understand how the EU works or what the Commission is
So our refendum was a national matter was it, What utter nonsense. Everything the Commission does impacts on the voters of Europe and you are ‘blind’ if you think these votes are not de facto a comment on what it does.
The MEP system is toothless and the Commission un democratic as we see with the latest disgrace over Junkers appointee.
So the only way the voters can influence the Commission is via their own governments and what you are saying is that the Commission is right to ignore them.
What arrogance.
I feel you are misinterpreting John’s words, Henry.
What he is inferring, surely, is that the Commission should be asking itself why there is a pan-European growth in such protest Parties, whether Left, Right or Utterly Frightening.
For all the talk of trade and economics, a major justification for formation of what has ultimately become the EU was political – to try to prevent the re-growth of National Socialist style groups. Sadly, the actions of the EU appear to be fomenting precisely that which it wished to nullify.
Apologies, that should be ‘implying’ not ‘inferring’ – too early in the day for me to be writing deep thoughts!
If the EU Commission continues to ignore the wishes of its citizens, as expressed by their choices at national level, it truly has no future whatsoever. The business of doing away with nation states is clearly being challenged at that national level now. The EU does not need to express a view, but to survive it must take note!
National matters like court reforms Henry ?
“The EU warned Poland’s right-wing government Wednesday to suspend controversial court reforms or risk unprecedented sanctions”
As suggested by our host, I might expect the EU to decide how it will respond to the mass movements which could threaten its existence. A little navel gazing by the EU would’t go amiss. Whether or not the EU expresses a view of national elections is neither here nor there.
Henry Spark, Thereby you admit that the EU is an independent political entity, and not the tool of the member states. Thank you.
Henry Spark
Oh dear you obviously missed the EU meddling in both Italy & Greece elections and indeed appointing someone of their own choosing. We won’t mention Catalonia either
You seem remarkably ill informed
So far it seems to be a lot of populist hit air, assuring their supporters they are keeping to their word but seemingly little concrete being done and the EU commissars know this plus they have all the firepower, financial, Italy needs Germany money to buy its paper to stay liquid and the ECJ whose judgments will always favour the Union over the nation state.
Their Achilles heel is Brexit, hence they are fighting tooth and nail to ensure the U.K.s terms do not become a magnet for other disaffected countries.
The U.K. is different because we have taken action, here the liberal elites who always think they know better than the proles are doing the EUs job for them.
I have no doubt that the hidden agenda of our pro EU civil servants and politicians is to ensure that nothing is done that will threaten the project, hence the battle from Theresa May down to keep as as fully aligned as politically she thinks she can get away with.
As we saw with the hubristic approach of Cameron during the referendum, she does so at her peril.
Indeed. I’m shocked that they are so stupid to think we don’t know that she is colluding with Merkle, other European leaders, the EU itself and our own Civil Serpents behind the scenes to undermine the will of the people in a referendum where is was abundantly clear that we wanted out of all the EU clutches in whatever form!
Good Morning,
50 odd years from now historians are going to look back in amazement at the pathetic national political institutions that we currently endure. The lack of moral standing, talent and ability, their willingness to do as little as possible and their contempt and simple dishonesty for and to the electorate. We are truly heading for trouble.
Look at Germany’s control of the EU; Martyn Selmayr – head of EU Civil Service, Gunter Oettinger – Commissioner for Resources, Klaus Welle, Secretary General of the EU Parliament, Helga Schmid, European Action Group. And now the suggestion to make Merkel the next president of the Commission. The European national leaders should hang their heads in shame; they have voted to be a colony of Germany.
50 odd years from now historians are going to look back in amazement at the pathetic national political institutions that we currently endure
I think historians will look back and wonder why we endured it rather than take a chance on new parties and single issues.
Why do we keep returning either Labour or the Conservatives? The palpable concern among the population on 27 June 2016 that we had actually made a change to our our systems that would need to be dealt with demonstrated why we rarely vote to change things. It unnerves us (and our establishment can not enact change).
Peter Wood..you mention all of these German people in unelected positions but we have our own unelected establishment, civil service and HoL here at home which is the same thing. If we had wanted, and if our government had wanted, I’m very sure that UK could have had it’s fair share of these EU positions..but anyhow it’s too late now.
The vision:
We need a world where trade flows freely and safely and where every country does what it does best. We need checks to make sure that things like meat and arms and machinery are not going to harm us. We need Europe to be part of this world of free trade, flowing across the round world where we live.
ThevEU is not going to do this. It is restrictive. It micro manages – often wrongly (immigration is a very good example of this). It is years out of date in its 1950s constitution and in its aims (peace between France and Germany! For heaven’s sake!)
We need a Free Trade Association in Europe based on a market where goods flow freely after being carefully checked on international lines.
Which is why Efta/EEA is the only place we should be at the moment.
You are still wrong, Mr Stallard and always will be. It duplicates the WTO and nations can agree to have genuine free trade, without the trimmings and £billions in membership, if they so wish.
Re your last sentence:
Martin Howe has the best retort: Don’t be fooled.
https://brexitcentral.com/dont-fooled-efta-eea-membership-not-let-us-take-back-control/
You would have been much closer to the truth with EFTA as originally constituted under the 1960 Stockholm Convention, but there is no going back to that:
http://www.efta.int/legal-texts/efta-convention/detailed-overview-of-the-efta-convention
“The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) was established by a Convention signed in Stockholm on 4 January 1960. The main objective of the Association was to liberalise trade among its Member States, and the Convention thus contained basic rules regarding free trade in goods and related disciplines.”
“The updated EFTA Convention, the Vaduz Convention, was signed on 21 June 2001 and entered into force on 1 June 2002, in parallel with the EU-Swiss Bilateral Agreements. It included several significant changes, of which the most important was the integration of the principles and rules established between the EU and the EEA EFTA States in the EEA Agreement, and between the EU and Switzerland in the EU-Swiss Bilateral Agreements. Important new provisions included the free movement of persons, trade in services, movement of capital and protection of intellectual property.”
We’ll be leaving so it is of no real concern to us how they conduct their political/ economic business- all countries budgets need to be minded including EU countries, so I don’t see what the problem is- and as far as migration goes better controls are already in place- how things will be following the latest fighting in the Idlib region we have no idea yet- it may be there will be another exodus of large numbers – but am quite sure that given that we were largely responsible for starting this whole trouble in the first place, Bush and Blair? we will need to face up to our responsibilities when the time comes- UK and EU
The establishment doesn’t want control over migration.
It wants cheap servants and employees and it wants the plebs to subsidise them.
Break even, where you contribute more than you take out needs a salary of 38K a year, and that ignores future costs like pensions.
|The elite wants lots of low paid migrants and it doesn’t want to pay the 38K a year cost.
Whilst there will probably be a hardcore of rebels who need to be bombed to oblivion ,the Idlib situation may not be as bad as is suggested in certain quarters.
I saw an interesting comment from an article (“Russia offers a carrot to Syrian Rebels”) in the Wall St Journal a few days ago:-“The Russians are achieving an almost mythical status among the ranks of the rebels for their ability to entice defections through the reconciliation process.”
The source of that quote was American-Nicholas Heras,Fellow at the Center for a New American Security,which advises the US government on Syria.
The rise of the far-right is what Remainiacs like Andy voted for.
Our pensioners were calm, peaceful, fair and democratic by comparison to what is emerging on the Continent in Andy’s beloved EU.
Andy had no qualms about our voters’ education levels when they voted Remain in 1975, nor the pensioners of those days that voted Remain.
When people vote in a way Andy dislikes he becomes an active anti democrat – much in keeping with the EU.
It’s the centre right that terrifies him.
You may do Andy a disservice – he/she, and others like him/her, thought they were voting for the status quo. He/she didn’t understand there is no status quo where the EU is concerned, still doesn’t. And he/she says that Brexiteers didn’t know what THEY were voting for!
Interesting
Roy Grainger, That is a very good point. Remains like Andy, Hans, PvL must own what they helped to create.
It would be interesting to know how the results of the 2014 EU MEP elections (Seats : UKIP 24, Labour 20, Conservative 19, Green 3, SNP 2, LIB DEMS 1, PC 1, SN 1, DUP 1, UU 1) would translate into a FPTP GE election.
The Brexit issue is big enough to splinter the establishment parties, cause voters to vote for different candidates and consequently drastically alter the standard GE election pattern.
Indeed the FPTP system is why the Tory Party needs to be recaptured by the sound wing of real Tories and the wrongheaded, EUphile, tax borrow and piss down the drain, Libdims (like May & Hammond) sidelined or kicked out.
Orig Richard
Absolutely. A temporary Brexit party would win a GE hands down
Our parties are now broken, we are just waiting for a leader with the vision and desire to create a totally new party that is fit for a new future and not the old knockabout left/right/loon parties of the 20th century
“Even more bizarre is the way traditional parties just accept their fate and do nothing to get back in touch with voters as that would require standing up to the EU.”
They know who butters their bread.
Exactly just as MP’s so often forget about voters (and the Cast Iron, EU sceptic, Low Tax at Heart and £1M IHT threshold promises made) just after elections. Responding to party rather than listening to the electorate or even party members.
Highest taxes for 40+ years and appalling and deteriorating value in public service from May and Hammond.
Original Richard, That applies directly to the Conservative party. It would not be surprising if both the UK’s main parties disappeared (or became isolated rumps) within the next few years.
Off-topic, I see a Tory MP, Stewart Jackson, is saying we should drop the crazy Chequers proposal and try for a trade deal like CETA, but with a “plus” added, and failing that fall back on the WTO treaties:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1013146/Brexit-news-Chequers-Canada-plus-WTO-trade-EU-david-davis-stewart-jackson
“WTO rules better than ‘HUMILIATING’ Chequers deal – David Davis aide ATTACKS Brexit plan”
“A FORMER Brexit insider said last night that defaulting to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules would be better than the “humiliating Chequers surrender” if a ‘Canada-plus’ agreement with the EU is not reached.”
Well, firstly, the “plus” would seem necessary because CETA does not involve a customs union and therefore it would not by itself solve the fake Irish border “problem”, just as the WTO treaties do not involve a customs union. However there is a simple solution to that “problem”, if only Theresa May could be persuaded that it is primarily a problem for the EU and not for the UK.
However secondly we come back to the low economic value of trade deals such as CETA and TTIP compared to the basic WTO deal, as repeatedly pointed out and most recently here a few days ago:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/09/02/doctors-lists/#comment-958635
“I don’t say that an extra 0.4% of GDP would not be worth having – after all we are glad when the UK economy grows naturally by about that amount, which it typically does over a couple of months – but rather than showing the inadequacy of the existing WTO terms of trade with the US, as Liam Fox argued, it shows the exact opposite.”
It would be far better to use the remaining time to sort out the legal and practical details of reverting to trade under the WTO treaties, which already exist and are already in force and do not need the UK government to crawl on its hands and knees begging for a deal.
Social democracy is different in every country, a bit like Paella in a string of restaurants. As presently conducting themselves the three major parties in the UK are social democrats though Labour are tipping towards the totalitarian. What is in a name, judge them by what they do. Their attitude to freedom of speech, taxation, and big government. Our three parties just nuance the same general policies. They leave the door open to a true democratic party of the right and a form of communism. I await the emergence of a party of the right dedicated to the re-birth of GB Ltd with a strong Christian/ Judaic basis with humanitarian Quaker principals.
And the very same fate awaits the UK politicians.
Cuts everywhere and the government trying to give £39 billion to the corrupt EU.
Cash from the UK to pay for infrastructure projects across the EU whilst we suffer the worst roads in Europe.
The i internet gives you nowhere to hide.
Your last paragraph could be talking about your own party John. Mrs May and Hammond are certainly not in touch with the people. They don’t seem to recognise the anger we feel towards a weak leadership and a chancellor who seems intent on seeing his own country go to the wall.
Good to see Mervyn King, former bank of England, saying that the whole Brexit debate has been badly handled not just by the government but by parliament itself. This is the fault of remainers intent on defying the democratic vote and the likes of the wealthy Gina Miller and others raising money to thwart our exit. As Mr King said, there is no way we could not manage with a free trade deal in Europe and other countries need this just as much as we do. Well done him!!
Osaka has just suffered catastrophic damage from a typhoon. UK Government and Local government should observe and learn as the Japanese recover from this disaster. In six months there will be little evidence of it ever happening.
The ailments of the EU are similar to those of a body needing a cure for sickness.
JR writes: “So far the Commission seems to think it can just ignore these elections.”
Indeed, if reform of the EU is part of a national election debate, it seems reasonable to expect that the Commission would take an interest, just as it did when the Commission President made the following comments on the eve of our national referendum:
“Asked about the consequences of a Brexit vote, Mr Juncker made it clear there would be no scope for further negotiations over better terms to try to keep the UK on board. ‘I have to add that the British policymakers and the British voters have to know there will be no kind of any renegotiation,’…. ‘We have concluded a deal with the prime minister, he got the maximum he could receive, we gave the maximum we could give. So there will be no kind of renegotiation…. Out is out’.” (Source: “EU referendum: Juncker in ‘out is out’ warning to UK”, BBC News Web site, 22nd June 2016.)
Indeed our wonderful ‘head the sand’ EU bureaucrats without a clue of the real world.
Can we please have Lord Mervyn King back to replace the dreadful Carney as caretaker at the BoE at least he seems to get it unlike Hammond and Carney?
Lord Mervyn King attacks ‘incompetent’ Brexit approach
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-45400994
Then we have daft as a brush, Justin Welby has calling for the hiking death duties by £9billion. (We still have not had the £1M threshold promised by Osborne yet and ratted on by him and Hammond). Fine lets start with a benefit in kind tax on Bishop who get use of palaces and then a 40% tax on the churches assets ever time an ex and current Bishop of Canterbury dies. Then get rid of charitable status for the very many religious and other charities that often do so very little of real charitable value. So many charities especially the larger ones are a racket.
Hiking death taxes by £9 billion would probably reduce overall tax take and hugely damage the economy in the long run as people would leave and not come. Can the Bishop not think a little deeper before opening his mouth? Or does he just take instruction from mad voices in his head?
JR,
Well done this time you got the names of all the European parties you mentioned correct
So, it would seem that contrary to the beliefs of Andy it is not only the people of the UK that are concerned about uncontrolled immigration! People from all countries are beginning to realise that the situation is out of control. I notice that when asked they can never put a number on how many people we should be taking. Not forgetting that the African continent alone has many millions of people looking for a better and for the most part paid for life elsewhere.
As in the UK so the world over. The establishment declared the order of things and then uses the mechanisms it has set up to prevent changes to the status quo.
UKIP polled 4 million votes in a general election to return but one MP and so have no influence beyond heckling. The SNP has managed to break the mould but only because they can not achieve critical mass and so are not a threat.
Voters need to choose parties other than the mainstream to change this but will not. Mr Redwood himself will not change parties as he says he can influence more from a mainstream party. Plus ca change.
We have it in our power to make change without revolution and democratically, but we don’t.
None of the above
The rise of the Far Right is being engineered for a reeason. Possibly to give the EU a much needed reason to exist?
The destruction of the main centre-left and centre-right parties may not be such a good thing. Yes, it’s good because they have failed to be responsive to their demos’ wishes. But it is bad because their destruction within each member weakens those nations, thus playing into the hands of the EU. Each time we appear to cut off one of the heads of the EU Hydra, it grows another and becomes stronger. We will only survive by leaving.
GDP is tracking the Euro again. You can watch where the Euro goes on the 1 min Forex chart and 30 seconds later GDP follows.
Does anyone ever read the G7 and G20 communiques, or are they just a load of hot air spouted by the politicians?
European Council President Donald Tusk, Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker were at the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018.
Para.4. We acknowledge that free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade and investment, while creating reciprocal benefits, are key engines for growth and job creation. We recommit to the conclusions on trade of the Hamburg G20 Summit, in particular, we underline the crucial role of a rules-based international trading system and continue to fight protectionism. We note the importance of bilateral, regional and plurilateral agreements being open, transparent, inclusive and WTO-consistent, and commit to working to ensure they complement the multilateral trade agreements. We commit to modernize the WTO to make it more fair as soon as possible. We strive to reduce tariff barriers, non-tariff barriers and subsidies.
Six of those present were from the EU, so why are the EU opposing the Brexit objective of working to WTO rules?
G20 – We underline the crucial role of the rules-based international trading system. We note the importance of bilateral, regional and plurilateral agreements being open, transparent, inclusive and WTO-consistent, and commit to working to ensure they complement the multilateral trade agreements. We welcome the entry into force of the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement and call for its full implementation including technical assistance to developing countries. We commit to work together with all WTO members to make the eleventh WTO Ministerial Conference a success. To further improve the functioning of the WTO, we will cooperate to ensure the effective and timely enforcement of trade rules and commitments as well as improve its negotiating, monitoring and dispute settlement functions.
J, Suggest you get your thoughts together on the news that Russian operatives were at work in our country using chemical weapons. Strongly suggest you park Brexit for the time being and give a reaction on the two that have been identified today…