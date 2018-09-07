Where is the UK’s tariff schedule for March 30 2019?

I am writing to Liam Fox at the Department for International Trade to ask to see the UK’s proposed tariff schedules for trading with the world after March 29 2019, assuming we leave without an agreement with the EU. I will say:
I welcome the government’s determination to complete preparations for leaving the EU without an agreement and to share the details with the public and Parliament in good time. I am sure you and your department will be pleased to set out the terms on which the UK will trade with the world once we have left, and to get on with negotiating new free trade agreements with the many countries in the world which would like one with us, as well as with the EU assuming they too wish to share the ideas of their Canada free trade agreement more widely.
One of the most important statements that the UK is open for business and ready for life outside the EU will be the publication of our schedule of tariffs or trading terms for when we have left. It would be good to know the proposals as soon as possible, as business could start to exploit the advantages of a better schedule as soon as it knows what the UK’s intentions are. I assume you do not intend to simply copy the full EU tariff schedule we currently have to use for non EU trade, but would wish to set out a tariff schedule tailor made for the UK’s needs.
Once we are out the EU then of course if we continue to impose tariffs on the rest of the world we will have to impose the same tariffs on the EU. I would like to know your thinking on how we might modify their schedule, especially in the following ways.
Would we remove all low tariffs on the grounds that costs of collection hardly make them worthwhile? This could simplify business life for many.
Would we remove high agricultural tariffs from food we cannot produce for ourselves, to give consumers a better deal? Why, for example, would we want to keep tariffs on citrus fruit after we have left?
Would we adjust agricultural tariffs on products we can produce here to a lower average level than the current high level imposed on non EU product, when EU product has to face the same tariff level? Is there an optimum tariff level on products like beef and pork which would still offer good protection for UK farmers, but would cut the cost of non EU imports? Much of the competitive threat to UK farmers currently comes from no tariff product from the continent.
Would we remove all tariffs from components needed in the supply chain for the manufacture of complex goods in the UK?
Setting our own schedule gives us great scope to get rid of tariffs which hurt the UK consumer which are designed to help continental business more than us, and gives us scope to concentrate remaining tariffs in areas of UK farming and industry that need some protection as they adjust to the new global approach the UK will be taking.
I look forward to seeing the publication of your proposals. These could be good for UK trade and our economy. They are likely to result in import substitution in areas like farming.
Good Morning,
Dr. Redwood, I would hope that this issue will be covered in the ‘Brexiteers Free Trade Agreement Proposal’ that we are all looking forward to, that will finally kill-off Chequers.
My question is, why has the PM’s office produced such a terrible proposal as Chequers, and why is she continuing to try to sell it? If we presume that the PM and her team are not idiots, why then would they produce a proposal that is so bad? Do they have a more complex game-plan that, if the PM really is a closet remainer, keeps us in the EU? Anybody else think there is something going on?
JR Please If you have some time in the coming weeks and months would you answer me one question which has always nagged? A short answer may do.
60 years ago, a popular vacuum cleaner lasted more than a decade or even two . Same with
some other goods. Nowadays, far less. Are we heading for an economy where quality is sacrificed for quantity and must it be so?
Reply I don’t accept the premise. Some of my home machines last a long time following modern purchase.
You’re asking questions to which you probably know the answer but as a tactic it may be useful to flush out the fox. I doubt such probing though will provide any real answers to the questions we demand clarity on
The pro-EU, liberal left zealots have penetrated all aspects of the state while the Eurosceptic presence is mightily thin in that area. We are outsiders fighting a force that holds all the cards.
The hope is that Johnson becomes leader, destroys Labour and then purges the state and returns democracy and parliament to its rightful owners, the British people. There is no other solution to the appalling assault on our cherished nation and its institutions by this unsavoury clan
Well done and keep up the good work. Meanwhile Hammond attacks the self employed again I see, ratting on another pledge just like the £1 million IHT threshold promised years ago by Osborne but never delivered. Get rid of Hammond before we have to suffer another of his dire budgets and he retains the wrong headed Mark Carney any longer.
Prince Charles once again totally wrong headed I see. He is very reliable at being wrong.
The Prince, interviewed ahead of his 70th birthday, says he “totally and utterly objects” to an “extraordinary trend” for seeking machines to replace human functions, worrying for the effects on people’s well-being.
Saying he finds it “crazy” to strive for ever more integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics with the human experience, he suggests it would eventually lead to people craving the return of traditional crafts.
Perhaps he should work in a car factory doing thousands of welds a day by hand fro a year or two. Or perhaps he just thinks we should all go to work in a hand made coracle and live in thatched houses and cut straw and reeds by hand or something.
The World at One yesterday claimed that Cameron insisted on playing by “Queensbury rules” in the EU referendum. What planet are the BBC on? He and the government sloped the pitch at evert turn wherever they could. From the leaflet of lies, to the threats from Carney and Osborne, the lies form T May that we had control of our border within the EU and in almost every department of state.
Not only that he lied that he would issue notice to leave the next day and would stay on. He failed totally to prepare at all for the quite likely no vote (which was gross negligence) and then just abandoned ship. Cast Iron, low tax at heart, Eurosceptic, faux “Conservative” was not remotely honourable.
JR writes: “It would be good to know the [tariff] proposals as soon as possible, as business could start to exploit the advantages of a better schedule as soon as it knows what the UK’s intentions are.”
Yesterday, you mentioned the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). I note that, according to Wikipedia, “[t]he GDPR was adopted on 14 April 2016, and became enforceable beginning 25 May 2018”.
So, apparently, there was a two-year notice period before this EU regulation came into effect. If we have a pro-Remain Cabinet, they ought to be familiar with such procedure. The fact, then, that they have not published a UK-tailored tariff schedule with only seven months to go before their declared exit date from the EU suggests to me that they do not have the intention to publish one.
But thanks for asking, anyway.
It is an intelligent approach to Liam Fox. One wonders why he & others in Theresa May’s Brexit team should need such a prompt. They should act to exert leverage in favour of UK’s position on their own initiative.
***sing in the wind Mr Redwood.
Your party does not share your vision or optimism. They are Stockholm syndrome survivors
What about Operation Yellowhammer whicj Eeyore wants to foist on us in the event of no deal.
He is desperate to cause a recession and blame Brexit.
Will Fox actually let you see the tariff table and will it be cut and paste of EU tariffs after all May and Hammond want to sign up to a non regression clause thereby shackling us to Brussels.
As I remember it the compendium on tariffs is a vast tome, I do not envy anyone the task of changing the percentages. I doubt whether in the ministry concerned, presumably HMRC, there is anyone qualified to make a judgement. In general terms it should be done to shield our industry against surplus dumping. Milk comes to mind, but not there to protect the inefficient. I cannot see any argument for inflicting duty on things we cannot produce ourselves, citrus fruit for instance. It needs to be an open ongoing scenario because situations are almost always in a state of change.