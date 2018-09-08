Spending priorities

The government is conducting a spending review, to come up with 3 year spending plans from 2019-2020 until 2021-2. They have already announced substantial increases for the NHS budget and are currently consulting on what other changes should be made.
It is important that priority areas like the NHS, schools and social care receive increases to meet demand and costs. It is also important that action is taken to offset some of these increases through spending changes elsewhere, to avoid tax rate rises and to keep borrowing to low levels.
Leaving the EU without signing the Withdrawal Agreement would be a good start to the spending review, giving the government the best part of £39bn over two years to allocate to other priorities. Cancelling HS2 would also free considerable sums of capital, allowing spending on increasing rail capacity substantially to the Midlands and the North by investing in smart signalling and leaving money over for other purposes. If the government does not wish to revisit HS2, it could at least examine how to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Network Rail spending and borrowing which remain at high levels.
The government should also review its spending on Overseas Aid. More of the budget should be allocated to the first year costs of migrants coming to the UK, as the rules allow. More should be used to construct the ships we need to provide humanitarian aid and support in disaster torn areas. This would relieve those budgets. This Parliament would not want to repeal the 0.7% Aid target so it is important to look at how it is spent.
Where budgets are being increased the government needs to ensure that the extra money is being routed into improving the volume and quality of service being provided. The departments need to bid for the extra money with costed plans for improvement. In the case of social care the money needs to go into more provision for social care support for individuals in their own homes, and into providing more good quality care home places. In the NHS there needs to be an expansion of capacity for the GP service and for the hospital service, to cut waiting times and to make the NHS more accessible to users.
What would your priorities be, both for more spending, and for reductions?
Mr Redwood
Most interesting, especially the timing. Perhaps someone has finally managed to get Theresa May on the right track at last. For example; just leave the EU without the withdrawal agreement, save the billions for the NHS. Thus become electable again.
Besides can you imagine the uproar when the public perceive future NHS problems exist because the money was given away to the likes of Barnier et al.
Maybe the message has finally sunk in, we live in hope.
Cancel HS2, cut aid to disaster relief only, cull the charitable quangos and severely restrict access to motorbility cars.
Cut NHS management by at least 10% and stop all but the most essential cosmetic surgery.
Cut MOD staff by half and increase defence spending especially navy.
Sto all payments to Brussels.
I take exception to building ships to provide humanitarian aid for African economic migrants intent on getting into Europe. There is a gaping need for fishery protection vessels to police our waters after Brexit. That is where you need to be spending money on ships.
The distribution of aid money is a monument to profligacy. Overseen by a civil service fine tuned to spending other peoples money.
Governor Carney BOE has spelled it out.Recently.
We do not have any money to spare. It could be soon we will be further in debt and continuing decline.
Spending money at all even as “priorities” Do a whip round. Cutting the whip end into five long segments makes it smart even more.
Economise like our Mums and Dads have had to. Don’t spend. Just keep it as it is if you can.
Or get a new Chancellor, BoE Governor. The sun may be hidden behind a cloud.
Queen Elizabeth , btw, our new aircraft carrier, I may have missed the news. Where is it?????
I thought it had set off to America???.
Maintain expenditure at sensible levels but reduce its cost to Govt by:
– offering an Education subsidy to qualifying parents who choose to pay for private school education.
– sharing the NHS budget equally among the population & repaying 20% of their account savings at age 45 to those whose budgets are in credit.
– creating a massively upgraded Crimestoppers-type scheme with high rewards.
– changing motorway lanes to a space-efficient sequence where barriers are not needed.
– increasing Carer’s Allowance to enable families to reduce the burden on the state.
Dilnot.
Abolish long term capital gains tax.
Both free up capital for more productive investment.
But introduce taxation on property windfall gains, that misdirect capital to unproductive delusional wealth “creation”.
Not spending £13 billions on foreign aid would be a good start!
Unsure whether it is spending or policy but a crackdown on minor crimes with an associated increase of punishment is needed, with children treated the same as adults. Littering, shop lifting, fly tipping, carrying, etc. all need to be stopped as gateways. Normalisation of considerate behaviour must be put into schools. Anyone committing any violent crime (whether fist, foot, knife, acid, gun) unless self defence / protecting own property needs to be removed from possible interaction with others, the risk should not be born by the innocent. Sadly a period of ultratoughness for behaviours incompatible with a high density society is needed.
Apart from the fallacy that exit without a withdrawal agreement (or rather the one that is part of the intentions informally agreed upon last year) will save 39bn, there is quite a lot that can be saved in the UK government accounts (the NHS, an overambitious military equipment budget and overall efficiency of central government spending on, eg education) but also a lot of spending that should take place in order to preserve a decent, liberal society as befits the country that contributed much to the Enlightenment. UK gvt spending is close to the weighted OECD average (if one includes all public spending, including state and local in the US) but revenue received is below par, despite the presence of several inefficient taxes (stamp duties etc). UK should privatise the NHS (sell the buildings and build modern hospital facilities in industrial estates for instance; privatise the GP business, etc. Change the admision of consultants (there is a growing body of registrars without full consultant prospects) and make all consultants self-employed. In a system where the user pays (backed by compulsory insurance ) with a deductible for most services, maybe waiting lists will melt away and the injustice of a spartan NHS side by side with luxurious private practice that cherry-picks the public sector, disappear.
My priorities for spending: 1) education & vocational training, from primary through to colleges, university, underpinned by our country’s strategic needs. Make it admirable to be an apprentice then craftsman. Train lots of doctors. The benefits will be felt in just a small number of years.
2) Invest properly in core fibre broadband infrastructure, to cover the whole of the UK (including rural areas), to support a highly competitive economy and healthy society. The current system is not appropriate, with for-profit entities unwilling to put in even decent fibre in rural areas because it hits their margins. The interests of the provider and the stakeholder are not aligned; while I am all in favour of for-profit, the current situation is damaging to our country’s economy and society. The fibre broadband needs to be provided to be fast, and faster and with stronger bandwidth than in other countries. We need it for new models of health and education provision (education through to third age).
For info, I know that suburbs of big German cities have poor broadband … Let’s get ahead!
Hammond has fed the Scottish press, saying that there will be spending cuts if there is no deal. I think his comments were mostly in relation to the period immediately after 29 March 2019, but they are perfect for the ravening Remainers in Scotland.
Part of the Foreign Aid budget should be allocated to the NHS for the treatment of ‘visitors’ who come to this country deliberately to get treatment on the NHS. The recent case of a Nigerian woman who cost the NHS something like £100K for a complicated childbirth comes to mind.
If our Services give assistance in time of need, such as hurricanes or earthquakes, their costs should also be reimbursed from the foreign aid budget.
All foreign aid given to countries should never be as cash but as British made goods which are needed in the country concerned, taking care none are luxury goods for the benefit of those in power. Such an approach would help UK businesses whilst helping those in need.
Finally, the 0.7% should not be treated as a ‘target’, but as a maximum. Civil Servants should not be wasting money on unnecessary things just to meet a target.