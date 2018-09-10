Exiting the EU – some factual background to where we now are

If nothing else is approved by Parliament we will leave the EU on 29 March 2019 with no Withdrawal Agreement or Future Partnership Agreement. If the government does wish to sign such Agreements it will need primary legislation to endorse them and to provide the large sums of money to pay for them . Those of you who want Brexit and are very critical of what has happened should study this carefully, as it shows a lot has been achieved to complete all the legal processes for exit next March. The present rows are about whether effective exit should be delayed and whether we should re-enter parts of the EU that otherwise we will simply leave next year. All the spin based on Project Fear Mark 2 gets in the way of a clear understanding of how we leave the EU, and what Parliament has so far decided.
EXITING THE EUROPEAN UNION
Referendum 23 June 2016 17.4 million vote to leave the EU, 16.1m vote to remain in EU
Told by government in a letter to all households that voters would decide and Parliament would carry out the decision.
16 March 2017 Royal assent to EU(Notification of Withdrawal) Act
Gained 3rd reading in Commons by 494 votes to 122
Given 3rd reading in Lords unopposed
This fulfils all international and EU law requirements to leave on 29 March 2019, with or without additional Agreements.
6 June 2017 UK General election. 83.3% vote for parties promising to implement Brexit
7.4% vote Lib Dem and 3% vote SNP pledging second referendum on terms of exit
EU Withdrawal Act royal assent 26 June 2018
Passed 3rd reading in Commons 324-295
Given 3rd reading in Lords unopposed
This means that from the date specified in the Act, 29 March 2019, the UK ceases to be a member of the EU and the jurisdiction of the EU and its Court ceases in the UK. All current EU law at that date becomes good UK law, subject to any future amendment or repeal the UK may wish to undertake.
Taxation (Cross border trade) Bill passes Commons July 2018
Amended to prevent UK levying customs for EU or other foreign country unless they levy customs for us on a reciprocal basis. Amended to require primary legislation before re entering EU customs union. Amended to prevent UK staying in EU VAT system. This is now in its Lords stages, but as it is a Tax/money Bill they cannot block the will of the Commons.
Currently in negotiation are
Draft Withdrawal Agreement containing a 21 month Transitional period, additional UK financial contributions after March 2019, reassurances to citizens living in each other’s territory
A possible political Agreement about good intentions to negotiate an Association Agreement between UK and EU governing a future partnership. This could include a free trade agreement, a defence and security partnership, data sharing, criminal justice co-operation and much else. Thea UK insists on linkage between the two possible Agreements. Both sides say nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. Both sides need Parliamentary approval.
The so called Chequers compromise is the current UK offer to the EU over the future partnership. The EU has stated it cannot agree the idea of partial membership of the single market, nor the proposals on common customs and tariffs between UK and EU.
The EU has in the past implied that a Canada style free trade deal with fewer tariffs and more service provision than the EU Canada Agreement is on offer, but only for Great Britain. There remains a substantial disagreement between various parties on the issue of the Northern Ireland/Republic of Ireland border. The UK refuses to split the treatment of Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, which is important to the DUP members of the Coalition in particular.
Dr. Redwood, thank you for a most helpful update.
We’re looking good for a clean departure on 29-3-19 IF no other action.
Question: Is legislation required to either delay the departure date or rescind the Letter given under article 50, or any other method to defer departure date?
Reply Yes
A very good summation by our kind host.
And it is the above that concerns me and I am sure others the most. I voted to Leave, not rejoin on so.e looser arrangement e.g. EU-LITE. I want us to become a Third Country. Totally separate and truly independent of the EU.
Out means out ! We are going through the door marked exit and it better not be a revolving one.
“Told by government in a letter to all households that voters would decide and Parliament would carry out the decision.”
The very next step “”””Tell by government in a letter to all households that voters have decided and Parliament will carry out the decision.””””
Also a categorical assurance signed by all parties that come what may they will eat and have medicine. Any party which refuses to sign this should be named with no further comment made.
PS and it should be put through as Emergency legislation and, further dig up previous legislation regarding War” so that the legislation will certainly be passed. It is an Emergency due to what we euphemistically call, Remoaners
If we ever are allowed another referendum…in many years to come …on a completely different topic then such a letter should be agreed beforehand and sent after the vote ( within 24 hours and before any sitting of Parliament ) It is just normal good business practice in giving a receipt.
An Election Winner, Mrs May or not
The most dangerous document is the Withdrawal Agreement and. Largely written by Brussels it surrenders on every front.
May is keen for an agreement and will sign up to anything
This needs ditching pronto or amnending severely especially the non regression clause.
Excellent summary.
Your diary has consistently provided the best political commentary on Brexit in the last 3 years – from a national and an international perspective.
We say this from an informed standpoint. Our daily research and output covers all EU institutions, EU27 governments, major international bodies such as IMF, OECD, World Bank etc, Brexit organisations, political parties, and others.
Easy for people to mock, but who else writes such interesting and informative pieces before dawn each day?
Sometimes these things need to be said.
Best regards, the Brexit Facts4EU.Org team
http://facts4eu.org/news.shtml
Reply Many thanks. You also do a great job.
Meanwhile on Radio 4 Today programme one of the commentators tells us that May will stick to Chequers as she has too much invested in it.
As ‘The Sun’, of all newspapers, correctly points out there is ‘confected outrage’ about Boris’ suicide vest analogy and he is one of the most popular Conservative politicians. The outrage is an attempt to kneecap him.
Steve Baker predicts a Tory split with 80 MPs rejecting Chequers.
Interesting times ahead.
It is false to say the UK insists on linkage between the rwo agreements. Last December the UK agreed there is no linkage.
Reply Read Mr Raab’s recent statements.
Canada plus is all we want (and with no exit fee as none is due). Checkers is the worse of all worlds, May’s idiotic plan will give us Corbyn/SNP.
Meanwhile Boris call for tax cuts and the cancellation of HS2. He is exactly right the country is being taxed to death, regulated to death and expensive energy(ed) to death by this tax to death, anti-business, greencrap chancellor. This while most public services are appalling and getting even worse by the day.
The solutions are very clear far less government and far less government waste and misdirected expenditure.
Chequers:
Leave do not accept it, remain do not accept it and the EU do not accept it.
That being the case can you explain why Theresa May continues to doggedly push this crazy plan forward?
The European Parliament Research Service has published a state of play document also.
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/IDAN/2018/625110/EPRS_IDA(2018)625110_EN.pdf
You can play spot your MEPs at http://www.europarl.europa.eu/unitedkingdom/en/your-meps/uk_meps.html
Every time someone tells the PM that Chequers is rubbish she never comments and No 10 issues a statement to say that Chequers is the only deal on the table and Brexit supporters have no alternative plan, so that is what you are getting
We know the news is censored especially by the BBC so that anything from Brexit struggles to get any coverage. At the beginning of the summer break there was mention that Jacob Rees-Mogg and his team were working on an alternative plan and there was one brief mention that they have discussed it with Barnier and got a positive reaction.
Let’s hope this is true and may be this plan is the foundation of what Barnier says he is planning to offer
We only need a Withdrawal agreement with Association agreements because Barnier has blocked every attempt to date to formulate our future trading arrangements and he has got a lot of encouragement to do so from our media and the Remainers.
As you say we are nearly there and we must not screw it with Chequers
Reply Others have put forward both leaving on the WTO model, and negotiating a Canada plus as better options to Chequers. Its a silly argument to say there are no other options.
A very good and useful summary, thank you.
Having read Boris’s article this morning, which contains the phrase “we are about to hand over £39 billion to the EU for nothing in return”, it is very helpful to have an accurate reference as to the actual position – that the transitional period (also asserted elsewhere as actually coming in being) and additional UK contributions have yet to attain parliamentary approval.
You explain very well about where we are now – but where is the EU side in all of this? all talk about parliamentary approval etc is for our side only – the EU have their own parliament which is going to change after elections next year – there will be a new dynamic with new people in place. It’s hard to know where we are going with any of this- The DUP are not even in government in NI and are in any case likely to be overtaken next elections by Sinn Fein. This whole thing is up in the air and after the crash no one knows how it’s going to settle out.
Thank you for clarifying matters. Chequers is dead even when a sycophantic cabinet refuse to see it. Even the EU have no time for it. The “There is no alternative” that flows from the PM is equally ridiculous. A simple free trade deal on goods and services is an alternative as is Canada Plus. If the NI border works electronically now it will work in future. Dependant on the agreement reached there may be an exchange of different information; computers can cope. Maybe we need a period of trade to WTO rules before sanity prevails, and a free trade agreement is found desirable. This way we save the already overburdened taxpayer £39 billion and get a £7billion annual bonus on customs duty.
A really helpful summary John, which I hope will be given wider publicity – perhaps in the context of the forthcoming ERG proposal. It would be such a help to the wider public to see the clouds of confusion cleared away. There will be frantic attempts to thwart this, of course, and today’s comments here will be interesting. I also liked what Steve Baker said, as reported by the BBC this morning – plain speaking, but very helpful and positive. Certainly, the future of Country and Party depend upon the outcome. Meanwhile, keep your powder dry!
It does seem odd that, when we have adopted all EU law and will have exactly the same standards after we leave, have promised to let EU citizens stay and have said that we will not put up customs posts on the Irish border and are following EU policy by using electronic customs, and we can apply zero tariffs on anything we want from Europe- that the civil service, their PM and all the EU lapdogs in the Tory Party have to promise vast amounts of money, our armed forces wearing the EU flag and subservience to EU law for the foreseeable future. There may be a plan to reverse Brexit, which Cameron mentioned when at Davos. Didn’t he say to other toppies that things would not turn out as badly as they had thought. We know what Eural thinks is bad.
etc ed
Obviously Chequers is the Remainer’s choice as the BBC has been broadcasting an appeal by Nicky Morgan urging the Labour Party to support it.
The expected Leave alternative to Chequers document has not been published.
This means Number 10 have nothing to attack.
So they attack the absence of such a document instead.
JR, I think it would be worth seeking legal advice about whether your opening words
“If nothing else is approved by Parliament we will leave the EU on 29 March 2019”
are definitely true, or whether the Prime Minister could rely on prerogative powers to either seek an extension of the two year period specified in Article 50 TEU – a step which is actually envisaged as a possibility in that article – or alternatively seek to rescind the notice of our intention to withdraw from the EU – a step which is not envisaged in the article, but which is not expressly excluded.
As I mentioned yesterday:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/09/09/the-lib-dems-stake-out-the-undemocratic-extreme/#comment-959814
the Act to empower the Prime Minister to put in the notice did not impose any restriction on what she did afterwards; one would have to look elsewhere for a legal constraint to stop her trying to keep us in the EU beyond March 29th 2019.
Reply No, she does not have prerogative powers to overturn an Act of Parliament.
Again, JR:
“EU Withdrawal Act royal assent 26 June 2018 … This means that from the date specified in the Act, 29 March 2019, the UK ceases to be a member of the EU”
That is unless the date was changed, which under the Act could be done just by a regulation, and would obviously have to be done if the EU agreed to an extension of the two year negotiating period as Frances O’Grady, the General Secretary of the TUC urged yesterday, indeed it is perfectly obvious that she would like it extended indefinitely so that we never left and there is a strong suspicion that Theresa May would also be perfectly happy with that outcome.
Page 36 here:
http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2018/16/pdfs/ukpgaen_20180016_en.pdf
“182 Subsection (1) also defines exit day as 11.00pm on 29 March 2019.”
“184 Subsections (3) and (4) provide that if the date and time at which the EU Treaties cease to apply to the UK is not the date and time specified in subsection (1), a minister may make regulations to amend the definition of exit day in this Act to ensure that they are aligned. A change in the date is possible under Article 50(3) of the TEU … ”
http://www.lisbon-treaty.org/wcm/the-lisbon-treaty/treaty-on-European-union-and-comments/title-6-final-provisions/137-article-50.html
“3. The Treaties shall cease to apply to the State in question from the date of entry into force of the withdrawal agreement or, failing that, two years after the notification referred to in paragraph 2, unless the European Council, in agreement with the Member State concerned, unanimously decides to extend this period.”
So what is to stop Theresa May asking for/agreeing to an extension?
Perhaps somebody should raise this during this afternoon’s debate; are we having to trust that the Prime Minister won’t stab us in the back over this when she has already stabbed us in the back several times and is apparently in cahoots with the EU, that is to say she is one of theirs rather than one of ours?
JR, We will not leave the EU on 29 March 2019. We may leave the EU’s multilateral treaties on 29 March 2019, but that is not the same thing.
At the moment there is one outcome in April 2019 that is most likely, with a second possible:
1. We leave the multilateral EU treaties, immediately signing up to new bi-lateral treaties and agreements to almost the same effect (this is the Robbins, or Chequers, plan);
2. The Art50 process is extended by another few months (less likely) – this is similar to the already established transition (itself a fudge).
The Robbins proposal of a revolving-door Remain obviously suits Remain MPs much better than what they claim is a “hard” Brexit. So they will vote for it in Parliament. Clearly the Robbins proposal gives the EU almost everything it wants too, since the UK will still be controlled by the EU.
So Robbins it is. Tory (and Labour) Brexiteers are outnumbered in Parliament. There is no plan to counter this. An “alternative” White Paper does not hack it any more. I see no alternative but to depose Theresa May, something you should have done a year ago.