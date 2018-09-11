Strategic thinking for defence

As the UK moves on from substantial military interventions in the Middle East we need a new statement of why we have armed forces and how we wish to use them. Past Secretaries of State for defence have tended to be preoccupied with day to day battles over budgets, with defence reviews that have been budget exercises in the main, and until recently with a series of difficult interventions in Middle Eastern wars alongside our allies. They have not set out clearly what our longer term aims as a country are and how well trained and equipped forces can help us achieve them. It would be a good task for the relatively new Secretary of State to set out what our forces should be and what they can do in the years ahead.
We need to look to history to see what we have needed in the past. The UK has been an active and engaged country with interests around the world. We have used our forces to back up our trade and diplomacy. We have stood in recent years for democracy, freedom and self determination of peoples, intervening against aggressors in places like Kuwait and the Falklands.
Today we do not see any threat of invasion and are enjoying a peace which has been long and enduring with our nearest neighbours.Over the longer haul we have stood against any single dominant military power emerging on the continent, where such a dominant power proceeds by conquest and eclipses liberties and self determination for smaller countries. This has required substantial forces to overcome Spanish aggression in the sixteenth century, French aggression in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries and German aggression in the twentieth. We had to defeat a seaborne armada that got close to our coasts in 1588 from Spain, had to defeat the combined Spanish and French fleets at Trafalgar to prevent their seizing the channel to allow an invasion to cross the narrow seas, and had to win the battle of Britain in the air in 1940 to avoid a German invasion. Defence of the home base mainly required seapower, boosted by airpower in 1940. Control of the Channel was a successful first line of defence in each case. Only once since 1066 have we been successfully invaded. This was in 1688 by the Dutch when much of the British establishment welcomed the invading force and accepted William and Mary’s claim to the throne.
The first duty of our defence forces must be to prevent invasion of our home islands, Fortunately we live in an age when a planned invasion from a nearby continental European country looks impossible. This should not, however, lead to complacency as history has taught us that a threat can emerge swiftly and needs countering and in a mobile age can come from further afield.
History also shows us that the UK has in the past intervened in large wars with land forces. Here our experiences have been more mixed and often marred by bitter and large loss. Usually government commits the country to a war which our available forces cannot possibly win as they are too small. During the war there has to be a massive investment in personnel and weaponry to scale the forces to the task in hand. In 1914 a small highly professional army was committed to the continent ill prepared for contemporary trench and machine gun warfare, only to lose a large proportion of the force. The next four years were spent recruiting a massive citizens army and training it to modern realities to go on to win with our allies. After the US joined in 1917 the mass killing stalemate at last started to move in the direction of an Allies win. In 1939 again a small professional force was committed to the continent, only to be forced into rapid and dangerous retreat, losing much of its equipment and requiring the miracle evacuation of Dunkirk to save most of the people. Thereafter a larger army was recruited and the continent successfully retaken once the US and other forces joined the cause. We should learn from this experience that we need enormous flexibility of supply and recruitment should a national emergency arise.
The second duty of our forces is to be available to handle any national emergency where they can assist the civil power. Great Britain has a long tradition of not wanting a standing army, and resisting interference from the military in politics. Today we have a very professional army that keeps to its clearly understood constitutional role, and is available and willing to help in flood relief or disaster response if needed. As the armed forces have heavy lift helicopters, other military vehicles, and fit and well trained personnel available it makes sense in extreme conditions to ask them support the civilian services that normally handle these matters.
The third duty of our forces is to be available for intervention abroad. If a dependent territory or ally needs military help, or if we need to contribute to a UN mission as members of the Security Council, we need to have flexible and responsive forces that can be taken to a trouble spot or war promptly and effectively. To do this we need the ability to project force by air and sea, and the capacity to lift troops and equipment quickly to where they are needed. This requires carrier groups of ships, air cover and air attack capacity, and heavy lift to take batallions and their vehicles and equipment over long distances.
34 Comments
Is there a precedent in our history in which its military commanders are demanded they take their orders from a PM or leader that is contemptuous of them, almost a threat to their existence?
Corbyn, McDonnell and McCluskey represent a significant threat to our armed forces and indeed the nation even more so than a foreign enemy. They are truly the enemy within
Our commanders would surely find it intolerable that they would find themselves in a situation in which they would be taking their direction from a PM who despises who and what they are
What is the constitutional and legal position for a military commander to defy the orders of his ultimate superior, the PM?
Indeed Duncan, not forgetting also that the Home Secretary in project fear Mk 2 said he would use the army to quell civil unrest with regard to people’s frustrations over Brexit, pitting the army against the people. That’s what civil wars are made of.
The Government doesn’t learn from history.
One’s first allegiance is to the Queen in extremis.
I would.suggest that you could add some government names to your list, and very senior ones at that.
Duncan:
JR indicates that our forces have a duty to handle any civil emergency where they can assist the civil power.
Inadequate police, & crimes’ Emerging Urgency equal Emergency. So cannot the forces who exist to defend us help our police to defend us from crime? Even unarmed plain clothes assistants would help!
I think if that were the case then the men in grey suits would quickly have Corbyn and his gang removed.
The leaders of the armed forces I am certain wouldn’t let them create havoc.
A Military Commander’s ultimate superior is the Sovereign, and it is to her, or him, he (or she to be politically correct) should go.
There’s also the issue of national identity. Suppose we had a demographic bias in favour of (say) Russia, as was the case in the Ukrainian territory of Crimea. This would undermine any response against a Russian invasion. The same might apply in certain Baltic States. Could large migratory influxes create mixed loyalties, effectively neutralizing the values of the host culture?
Thank you, Mr Redwood, for your three important reasons for our armed forces.
I wonder how the massive aircraft carrier without planes helps here since, I am told, it had no support vessels to form a defensive fleet round it.
You didn’t mention cyber war.
Also there is always terrorism which needs armed support.
Reply There are planes for the carriers and they have been flying off them.
We had a significant merchant fleet carrying our trade which we defended. We have neglected that recently and have abandoned it to others. Thus should change. We still need the trade, do it in our merchant vessels then we can legitinately project ourselves in their defence. Abandon post colonial guilt and put Britain and the UK first again
It’s timeout time!
Indeed.
But procurement and strategy has generally been appallingly run of late. With massive waste and misdirection of £billions of people’s taxes. How will the goverment ensure this is not repeated? If we do finally get back to being an independent nation (despite the best effects of May and Hammond) it will certainly help.
The interdiction of our national infrastructure no longer requires an enemies physical attack on these islands. A cyber attack could bring bring down our power supplies as surely as a bombing attack on our power stations. Similarly a biological or chemical attack can be carried out from afar and by enemies far less identifiable than nation states. Our defensive (and offensive) capabilities in these spheres should be included in the defense debate.
“…or if we need to contribute to a UN mission as members of the Security Council” – well let us relinquish our seat then on the grounds we have for too long and for too little or nil reward pulled others’ chestnuts out of the fire.
Should we not be preparing for European wars, following Mr. Cameron’s remarks during the EU referendum? Unlike the daft adventurism in the Middle East (that continues apace), let the government plan to do no more than profit by arms sales to both sides.
@Duncan
Add the current PM to the list of suspects, she would hand over control of what’s left of the British military to Brussels at the first opportunity, and the conservatives don’t have sufficient support in Parliament to prevent it.
Trying to dodge the big issue? Tell us where the ERG alternative to Chequers is. Did you lose the argument for no deal?
On BBC Politics Live Lord Mandelson says Brussels
because
nuff said.
Napoleon was finally defeated at Waterloo , of course by a British lead allied force and a Prussian force. I dread to think what the Iron Duke would have thought of a lot of tin pot Nationalists deliberately isolating us from our European allies on the basis of a spasm of mob foolishness.
His reaction would probably be unprintable
My comments are also, it would appear, unprintable , unless they omit information entirely.
I note with interest your comment in the commons debate yesterday “I do not remember when we joined the European Union being given a big pot of money to reflect all the liabilities we inherited” in relation to pension liabilities and your desire to welch on the commitments made.
You may not remember it, but if you look in our 1972 accession agreement at article 130 you will find this:
The Communities’ own resources and also the financial contributions and, where appropriate, the contributions referred to in Article 4(2), ( 3 ) and (4) of the Decision of 21 April 1970 shall be due from the new Member States to the following extent only :
45.0% in 1973
56.0% in 1974
67.5% in 1975
79.5% in 1976
92.0% in 1977.
That was our financial on-ramp. If we have an off-ramp with the same percentages reducing year on year and applied to todays contributions, then we get a 6 year disconnection that works out to about £44.5bn in total as we wind down our relationship. In this light I am sure you will appreciate that the bill for settling our obligations is in the right ball park.
Reply Different issue to long term pension liabilities.
The ERG is not even able to come up with an alternative plan to Chequers. What credibility does it have now ?
Total and utter buffoonery from the leading lights of vote Leave.
The UK has no defence against a well armed enemy if it went to war. We depend on imports of gas by tanker and pipeline. We have undersea cables carrying vital information. We import nuclear power from France and from windfarms by cable. These could be destroyed by submarine drones. Nuclear power stations are on our coast. We have no fracking and coal is closed down. Tankers carrying LPG and petrol are giant bombs and an easy target. Offshore wind farms are also an easy target. Satellites can be jammed or zapped. Banks can be hacked. Then there is food. We import half of it.
Perhaps we could copy the Swiss and train a huge territorial army and give them guns to take home. But they have referenda and a real democracy and we don’t at the moment. Deep State would not be able to risk the popuation having guns. Anyway, parts of the UK have become tribal and we would probably use them in local turf wars and for crime.
So we are down to having forces to help the UN or EU when the security council meets and decides. But half of these UN countries such as the EU are likely to have few forces of their own and they will commit British soldiers to be killed, knowing that they don’t have many of their own. And the other members will be on the other side, with very large forces and things like hypersonic missiles.
It would be much safer to offer the UK as a US base and firm alliance and let them lend us some planes and use our largely empty carriers. At least Trident would prevent an enemy from using nukes to clear the UK and then invade. And we also have Frank Spencer to tell them to gor away and shoot oop.
2nd is corrected
I agree wholeheartedly agree with the concerns expressed by Duncan. However, we must not forget that, when Secretary of State for Defence, Mr Hammond achieved with the stroke of a pen something that neither Napoleon or the Wermacht could – he destroyed 20% of the British Army. Such shortsightedness by a politician that is only ever in th post for a limited time is at best reprehensible.
A plus point of Brexit is that we will neither be able to afford a proper military nor will we need one. Nobody feels threatened by an irrelevant little island. Might as well attack Madagascar.
Incidentally, where is the ERG Brexit plan. Much fanfare accompanied its planned launch – and now it is not happening. Could it be that they don’t have a plan?
Do we need any armed forces?
Our government has been handed over to a foreign power and we are being invaded daily by an army of occupation in waiting.
What is left of UK government sees the ‘home guard’ as the real enemy.
The UK will never be able to raise a citizen army in future because no-one fights for a branch of a hotel chain.
A government that ignores the will of the people cannot expect the people to freely follow the will of the government.
Reading this headline:
“Operation Save Theresa: EU leaders rally round PM”
I suppose we should be grateful that we have not yet got to the point where they are either sending across their state troops to the defence of the local EU governor or calling out the units of the eurofederal armed forces based in this country.
Not that anything like that could ever happen, of course, we have assurances on that from trusted figures such as John Major and William Hague and David Cameron.
At least the Independent has grasped that while Theresa May is our Prime Minister she is the EU’s woman.
Our Prime Minister has been signing up our armed forces to significant co-operation with the new EU army. Should they be put in a position where they are under the control of the EU would that not be a very dangerous situation to be in? Possibly giving the EU precedence over our commitment to NATO.
Where has the debate been in Parliament on this?
Corbyn, of course, would soon scrap our nuclear deterrent and in line with other marxist run countries they would soon find themselves controlling dissidents within our borders!
I always thought the UK’s defence was against being invaded. As our govt and the EU are working together to actually force an African/Asian invasion on us, and make us pay for the lives of those invaders, then I only see the Forces now as a bluff and a complete waste of taxpayers money. How long till May hands over our new VTOL fighters for Merkel to use?
Off-topic, so at 10 o’clock last night Jacob Rees-Mogg was set to publish an alternative to the Chequers plan, which he thought might marginally boost our economy:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/09/10/jacob-rees-mogg-no-deal-brexit-will-boost-uk-economy-11-trillion/
“Jacob Rees-Mogg: No-deal Brexit will boost UK economy by £1.1 trillion over 15 years”
(Given that UK GDP is around £2 trillion a year I assume that the £1.1 trillion boost would be a cumulative gain, not an annual gain, and roughly allowing for natural growth at the long term trend rate of 2.5% a year over the 15 years the cumulative GDP would be about £37 trillion, hence his putative £1.1 trillion extra would be a gain of about 3%; looked at another way, it would be like squeezing out an extra 0.2% growth each year.)
But by 10 o’clock this morning he has abandoned that idea:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1015855/brexit-latest-news-theresa-may-michel-barnier-EU-chequers-jacob-rees-mogg
“Jacob Rees-Mogg DITCHES alternative plan to scupper Chequers in shock U-turn”
“But Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, head of the pro-Brexit European Research Group which led the work on the alternative plan, said the full document would not be published. He told the FT: “The truth is that we reconsidered.””
The truth is that he and his like-minded colleagues should never have allowed themselves to be trapped into a commitment that they would produce a comprehensive and detailed plan when Theresa May has thousands of civil servants working on her plan, the problem with it being in the fundamental flaws rather than matters of detail.
Peter Kennedy’s excellent book ‘The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers’ makes a case for ‘military overstretch’ as a major element in the decline phase.
The UK has had to rein in spend on forces around the globe. USA is now beginning to feel the pinch too. Hence Trumps complaints about lack of European spend on defence while USA bears a great cost.
New aircraft carriers with no planes does not seem to make a great deal of sense. More spend should be allocated to fighting wars against terrorist organisations rather than countries.
I cannot believe that our Army and defence do not have a strategy either from ‘the abroad’ or acts of war classed as terrorism on our own soil .Whether that is sufficient enough is not for us to know , however should these defence mechanisms be publically known ?
An historical footnote: you are right to describe William and Mary as ‘an invasion’. Parliament deposed James II in 1688 because of the purported danger of his subverting the Constitution because his (Catholic) religion would (said Parliament) leave Britain open to the control by foreign powers (e.g. France). They cheerfully ignored the fact that James’s predecessor Charles II had already secretly compacted with France since the 1660 Restoration, and that the Netherlands was, too, a foreign power – one that had already attempted several times to invade Britain. But it was now invited in as Mary had a tenuous succession right, and her husband the Dutch king had the ‘right’ religion and therefore was the ‘right kind of foreign.’ A whole PR narrative was subsequently created to justify this unconstitutional and frankly treasonous breach.
Sometimes Parliament acts irrationally and undemocratically. We do well to bear that in mind.
So Philip Hammond has extended Mark Carney’s contract to Jan. 2020.
Why?
We need a well equipped armed forces able to engage in many different scenarios. This demands dedication and loyalty from the forces personnel, and which requires similar loyalty from our politicians and country in return.
We must stop the merging of our armed forces with France and the EU.
Our soldiers and seamen must act under British commanders under the British flag.
We need to have a reliable supply chain. In other words we should only purchase critical parts from reliable countries (like the USA or Australia) otherwise retain manufacturing capability within the UK.