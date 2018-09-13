There are other options to Chequers

One of the most bizarre lines the government is currently using says there is no alternative to Chequers. The government knows full well there are other options. After all it is working on one itself which it tells us will be ready by March next year, the option of leaving without a Withdrawal Agreement. This one avoids payments of £39bn and allows us to choose our own tariff schedule for trade under WTO rules with the EU like the rest of the world.
There is also the Canada plus plus plus deal. This would entail leaving with a Free Trade Agreement with the EU based on the one Canada has recently signed, with additional barrier removal thanks to starting from a position of few barriers as members of the same customs union. There could be no tariffs rather than the few tariffs that remain in the Canada one. There could be a better range of services agreed given we start from a common position on services. There could be a security partnership added. The EU has offered a Canada style free trade agreement, only with an unacceptable position on Northern Ireland. It should be negotiable to persuade them that there is an easier solution to the Irish border problem than the EU makes out, so the Free Trade Agreement applies to Northern Ireland alongside the rest of the UK.
David Davis was working on an alternative to Chequers in the Department before his resignation. Presumably the government recognises that as a possible option. The government is doubtless working on an alternative to Chequers that might command the support of the EU , given the substantial objections they have made so far to the proposal.
There’s four options that are not Chequers which the government has worked on, so it’s not sensible to say there is no alternative.
There has also been a campaign to ask the ERG to produce their proposal instead of Chequers. Yesterday the Group presented research to show that the Irish border is not a problem that requires Chequers or the EU backstop. If you accept this detailed proposal, then the other options become possible and the need for Chequers falls away.
Various think tanks have also produced plans. My view is leaving without signing the draft Withdrawal Agreement is very difficult to beat. Saving £39bn and completing exit next March to end the uncertainty looks like a good plan to me.
The Lords are once again trying to thwart Brexit by cancelling the ammendments to the Customs bill
We now know who is against the people and no one elected them
Troubling times
allows us to choose our own tariff schedule for trade under WTO rules with the EU like the rest of the world.
90% of our trade is governed either by EU arrangements or by ownward EU treaties , including the US. China is not a member of the WTO. I`m sorry but you have no idea what you are talking about and how would you.
Nissan woiuld face higher costs in production , delays and customs costs as well as tarrifs tryingt o keep their market in the EU which is trhe only reason they were persuaded ( by Margaret Thatcher) to come here.
That is one example , how can you even think of doing this to so many families , what is the matter with you ?
What are you talking about China has been in the WTO for over 16 years. No coherent reason has been given as to why exporting businesses with cross border supply chains will not be able to continue as now and plenty of such business – Dyson for example – have set out clearly why there is no issue. We have already seen how EU trade deals with other countries will novate to the UK.
Project Fear continues with endless repetition but no coherent argument or evidence. A recent example was yesterday’s leader in the evening standard presumably written by George Osborne. It says any deal – any deal – is better than no Deal. Imagine what sort of a deal we would get were Mr Osborne to be negotiating it! If this is really what he thinks he should have resigned rather than support a referendum in the first place.
52% voted to leave the EU
48% voted to remain in the EU
Democracy’s spoken. Unless of course you find democracy unpalatable?
How often will you and others repeat this. It is pointless. People have moved on, they understand the situation better and would not vote the same again. So why impose something only a few people really want ( that is those who are still alive, voted leave and could not care about the economic consequences). Just wait a couple of months and look at what even mr Redwood will accept.
Newmania, you are the fool. China became a member of the WTO in 2001. I’m not surprised our host ignores you, you have nothing useful to add here.
Dr. Redwood, keep pushing for WTO terms, it looks as though No. 10 might now listen. I’d like to see a cost of WTO vs the £39 billion saved.
There are several studies out there on the relative benefits. Patrick Minford completed one recently and that didn’t (from memory) take account of the 39 bn pounds saving in its calculations, but focused on increased growth/revenue through freer trade and not being hamstrung by EU regulations.
zorro
So it did ,ok badly out of date there (.I wondered why that post got published – some meat for the vultures eh .) Ok my bad but so what the £39bn is not contingent on anything.
I am not convinced Redders actually thinks allowing every treaty we have to lapse over night is a viable scheme. I was equally unconvinced he really thought we could convert QE to helicopter money at no cost- I think it is a pose he is relying on others to prevent .
The ‘£39Bn’ cost the Draft Withdrawal Treaty will quite likely end up far higher: http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/07/31/why-does-the-treasury-only-have-extra-money-for-the-eu/#comment-951437
I thought EFT’s recent explanation of why a World Trade Deal works fine for the UK was particularly clearly written: https://brexitcentral.com/world-trade-deal-brexit-wto-terms-highly-advantageous/
A Canada-style FTA must include Services (as partly offered by the EU) to be of interest to the UK.
Agreeing Canada+++ after leaving also works fine for the UK with either a zero-for-zero EU-UK interim FTA or £13Bn pa extra for the UK Treasury.
JR has explained umpteen times about delays, customs costs as have logistics experts all pointing out your concerns are overblown.
Nissan wants this, Nissan wants that, so what? I presume they will be wanting and welcoming us having to join the Euro because that us where the EU has said it intends to go. Are you a spokesman for Nissan. It sounds like it. Maybe you should listen to Dyson, Witherspoon, Bamford, for an alternative view.
In any event, umpteen billions back for us to spend, breaking free of their protectionists policies, a constant stream of rules and regulations etc will, in the long term, be worth any amount of short term pain, which I am sure you and the BBC will be delighted to highlight, if it happens.
Dyson, Witherspoon etc are not making things in the UK and exporting them.
Fake news: China IS in the WTO.
And, if we had a free trade agreement with the EU why would Nissan face tariffs ? What are you on about ?
Anyway, ignoring the result of a democratic election if the outcome produced an economically negative outcome would mean that Corbyn might as well pack up and go home now because you’re recommending we ignore the result of a General Election if he won it.
Project Fear in all its incarnations certainly seems to have some Remainers by the throat (eg Newmania). As usual, comment accompanied by veiled insults.
You can always tell a Remainer – but you can’t tell ’em much.
90% of world trade carries on using WTO rules.
I don’t see any delays or shortages when all that trading carries on.
Many nations have already said they want to carry on trading with the UK without disruption.
Plainly those deals cannot be formally signed until we are free of the EU.
Keep calm Newmania, don’t believe project fear Mark 2.
That is not true I don`t think any country exists purely on WTO , certainly not any major country
pure WTO….another of your made up ideas.
Trade with agreements and with no formal agreements carries on all over the world.
WTO rules help nations to trade.
It is quite simple.
You need to go away and do some checking.
Newmania
Think before you speak and more important check your facts before you insult.
China is a member of WTO
Efficient solutions exist. Theresa May is the obstruction at the border of common sense. That obstruction should be removed from office now.
The Irish border; a tiny percentage of UK/EU27 trade is being used by unscrupulous Brussels bureaucrats (and some in the RoI govt. who are fearful of their more strident Nationalists) to attempt to salvage something from a ‘no deal’ Brexit. Suddenly the prospect of our leaving without making any concessions or paying any money is beginning to loom large and they are starting to grasp at straws.
I don’t think our PM is the obstacle here except insofar as she is desperately trying to cobble an agreement that will get though Parliament. I’m not at all sure that she has much chance.
Efficient solutions to the border problem do exist – you are correct.
And the most efficient solution is EU memebrship because it makes the border a non-problem.
What Brexiteers are about to find out to their peril is that voters love tough borders until those tough borders have an impact on them.
It’ll be fun to watch.
There are “tough borders” in the 160 nations who are not in the EU.
Yet we travel to these nations and we trade with these nations.
Goods from all over the world are for sale in the UK
How did they get in?
And there you go again, Andy. Gleeful at the very idea of the UK having problems. Have you any idea how you sound?
Perhaps just sometimes you could try being more positive about your(?) country. You might find that you feel better about yourself and other people, and realise that you like being a grown up.
But, besides that, you’re talking tripe.
Water is a solution. Your EU ‘memebr’ ship sank below the English Channel with your wet predictions.
Your Nissan model for the economy does not work. Look at the national debt. Look at the crime figures (worse, the massaging of the figures.)
Look at the soaring immigration levels (a requisite of Nissan et al) and the pressure on housing – young people unable to even THINK about starting families.
How could you do this to them ?
(A 7000 home housing estate tacked on to Lewes please. No say in who comes, cuts in services. Maybe then you’ll understand.)
LOL. It was not EU that depleted UK’s housing. It did not privatise British Rail or shut down UK’s coal industry. These are our own doings.
@Newmania
” how can you even think of doing this to so many families”
The family asked for it, told it should be so. But they do not agree with you scary outcome.
ps I actually wrote that on automatic with, a good three word ending, by accident:-)
Forty years ago on a “Writing” Correspondence Course it gave an example of “How did you become a successful writer?” posed to a Writer of note. “By accident”
Forty years to learn what that meant, really.??????I’m slow.
Just like to point out, with the Japan-EU FTA agreed a short time ago, there is no reason Nissan needs to be in the UK (or anywhere else in the EU).
Nissan does not need an outpost in the EU, going forward, because it can freely import whole cars from Japan.
So whether we get a good deal or not, I’m afraid the days of Nissan in the UK are numbered.
Newmania, Actually it is nearer 90% of UK trade that has nothing to do with the EU. The real figures from the latest Pink Book (2018 for year 2017) – Table 9.1 – are: Exports to the EU = c12.5% UK GDP; Exports to RoW = c18.3% UK GDP (inc Rotterdam effect); Domestic economy = 69.2% of UK GDP. The RTAs and MRAs registered at the WTO must conform to the WTO global trading system, and are only minor modifiers of it. There is no sense in your being polemical rather than accurate.
Import substitution means that UK Car manufacturers will do well out of the World Trade Deal Option: https://www.conservativehome.com/video/2018/07/watch-clark-says-his-job-is-to-ensure-businesses-dont-need-their-contingency-plans.html#IDComment1063452006
The UK should be far more nimble than the EU in doing FTA deals with RoW countries – so UK Consumers, RoW Car manufacturers & UK exporters all do well.
Yes. Their blinkered approach seems to indicate an inflexible bunker mentality and I am certain is adding to the reasons the opinion polls are against them,
Theresa May is known to be secretive, non collegiate and risk averse as is Hammond. They set the tone and the poodles like Barwell etc who would not have their jobs without them, tamely follow.
I think we would welcome your views as to why this is because in any problem solving until you know the why, it is not possible to come up with a solution.
Mr Redwood. When you state that the “Government” say there is no alternative to Chequers, in reality, is it not the position of civil service? The PM, Chancellor and Cabinet ministers have been relegated to a position of spokespersons. Your description of a puppet parliament will not alter until the Sir Humphries are brought to heel. That goes way beyond Brexit.
Civil service and the BBC surely? And a core of the political bubble.
Same lot that constantly spin us the lie that the NHS is a great thing, while we can all see how poor our health system is.
Did you know that the European Commission has 33,000 employees , the UK has over 400,000 civil servants and has taken on another 20,000 to try to cope with Brexit
Now which one is the bloated bureaucracy?
EU aside- the spectacular cost of UK Government is quite something to behold and most of them are overpaid with huge pensions all of which is funded by the tax payer.
Add to that the fact they almost nothing right and its a bad joke
The additional bit.
Why should we trust the people who have created the mess to fix the mess?
One or the other, Newmania.
Not both.
We do not need two governments. I want a British one.
Dear Hysteria
You are comparing chalk to cheese. Does the EC run the equivalent of the DWP, the Armed Forces, the NHS, Housing etc etc?
On the other hand, does the British Government shift its Parliament to Edinburgh or Cardiff once a month, with all its associated time and money burdens?
That argument about staff has been demolished many times before yet you continue with it.
The UK unlike the EU is responsible for all the practical things a nation has to provide and manage.
Health Education Welfare Defence Police Armed forces and many other things.
Yes I can agree with much of what you say there. But the point about EU membership is those 33k EU civil servants increasingly direct the policies which the 400k UK civil servants have to implement. The Leave argument i suppose is it would be better if the work of he 400k were to implement policies formulated by elected politicians who can be removed in elections.
Newmania, Again, what is the point in you telling such porkies? The reason the EU has relatively few bureaucrats is because it is the top tier of government. As a pyramidal hierarchy one expects fewer people at the top. It is the subject states which must make the EU rules work. Most of our civil servants are actually working to EU rules. We do not have to start up the various agencies from scratch – because our own bureaucracy is already doing the work.
Bloated is as bloated does. The uk national civil service is certainly overstaffed, but they are responsible for all aspects of daily life … the eu bureaucrats are responsible for creating regulations and trade obstacles… 33,000 to do that desk job is bloated … although they do need to cover for excessive holidays and to manage their move between HQ’s every month.
@Jagman84
I think you have identified the real problem.
Democracy in the UK is illusory.
“If voting changed anything, they’d make it illegal”
Mrs May has, after great difficulty, put together a plan. I call on you, sir, to back it, or to shut up and stop undermining our Conservative PM. You are doing Mr Corbyn’s work with your sniping
Her great difficulty is that she does not want us to leave the EU and she cannot set aside her personal preference in order to properly perform the task for which the majority voted and which she promised to undertake for us. And this is where I depart from Tories like Jacob Rees-Mogg who say they want to change the policy but not change the person charged with carrying it through; in my view she has already shown herself to be totally untrustworthy and unfit to be Prime Minister in what is supposed to be a democracy. And having made an exception and trusted her and voted for her as the Tory candidate in this Maidenhead constituency in the 2017 general election, I can now tell you, “Conservative”, that I shall never make the same mistake again with any Tory candidate in any election.
The Conservative party is more than a brand name. You simply cannot peddle any old nonsense and get away with it simply because you happen to be in place at the top of the party.
Conservative(?), Mrs May has put together a plan which involves the UK signing up to new treaties with the EU. I call on you, sir, to read the plan before you pontificate. It is a revolving-door Remain. I didn’t vote Remain, sir.
Good morning
It all seems rather rushed. Wouldn’t it have been nice to have such plans BEFORE the Referendum and not with some six months to go before we leave ?
It is clear that the government and the Civil Service have colluded to create a situation where we will have to sign anything. Such an agreement will be far worse than that we have.
To my mind only one person ever bothered to for a team of people and seriously look at the problem. They came at it from all angles / perspectives and concluded that, whilst not perfect or ultimately desirable, leaving the political aspect of the EU and transiting to the EEA / Norway would be more feasible.
We are already an EEA member and the arguments concerning immigration and the ECJ are, in my opinion, somewhat overblown. And as it would be a transitory phase we would be in a far stronger position.
But none are so blind than those that refuse to see.
With May as PM the UK will not be leaving the EU. It is that simple. The solution is therefore equally as simple.
As an aside. To see JRM and his family once again being intimidated by ……….. thugs is an example of how far we have fallen. A decent, moral man being threatened while May passes laws pandering to the culture of misandry and anti-male bigotry
This PM is offensive on every level.
The Irish government’s Brexit committee chairman Neale Richmond has described the ERG’s approach as “simplistic and ignorant.” You talk about agriculture and food – you seem unaware of cross border services like healthcare and education. No one takes you seriously, Mr Redwood
Re my post yesterday, isn’t it time to separate the Withdrawal Agreement from a Trade Agreement. The EU doesn’t claim they are linked.
I believe we should honour financial commitments already made, but we also have the right to claim back the value of investments already made and send in the loss assessors on any EU claims.
Link the Withdrawal Agreement to the future partnership arrangements, such as Galileo and Euratom, where we might be happy to make contributions.
It’s not that we shouldn’t need to pay the EU to trade, it’s more that we must not because that would constitute state subsidy.
The £39bn isn’t what we owe, it’s just a number cooked up. The EU would claim much more and we should challenge any demand.
The problem you have is that your options are all seen as far more risky than running through a wheat field.
Well said John
Let’s hope that the PM sees the ladder that is being built for her to climb down.
I don’t expect that to happen, and my only hope is that the EU will push her off.
I don’t expect the Commons would vote against whatever appalling agreement she would need to make to keep us under the EU’s thumb as far as she possibly can, given all their mutterings about it not being possible to separate parts of the Single Market or divide the four freedoms, and the Lords would vote for anything the EU wanted, so the only hope is that the EU knocks Chequers on the head.
Just a reminder of something Theresa May said in her Lancaster House speech:
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-governments-negotiating-objectives-for-exiting-the-eu-pm-speech
“… being out of the EU but a member of the single market would mean complying with the EU’s rules and regulations that implement those freedoms, without having a vote on what those rules and regulations are. It would mean accepting a role for the European Court of Justice that would see it still having direct legal authority in our country.
It would to all intents and purposes mean not leaving the EU at all.”
May claims There is No Alternative and seems to have adopted a bunker mentality to try to force her Chequers plan through.
Everybody can see there are alternatives.
Meanwhile there are claims fifty MPs were discussing how to get rid of May.
I’m sure the majority here all agree with your last point but there is an insurmountable problem :
That problem is that there is no majority in Parliament for this proposal or any other solution currently in the public domain. I fail to see how this can be overcome.
A ukip government would overcome it.
I find it appalling that she has fannied about for so long and achieved nothing. Her first big mistake was to allow the EU control of the agenda and timing. Ever since it has been one step forward and two backwards. I do hope that conference give her a real roasting. The negative position of the Tory party since the last election is all down to her and it has added to the problem of getting rid of her as PM. Her statement that there is no alternative to Chequers is fatuous. As you point out there are numerous options. I equate her attitude with that of Haigh during WW1, blundering on with an ill conceived plan A that gets hundreds of thousands killed through a pig headed paucity of imagination.
We don’t hear Nigel Farage, and other Tory hardline MEPs banging on about not paying as a part of leaving..because they know full well that their pension pots depend very much on the divorce agreement being in place and signed off. It is easy for the likes of our home grown politico types to spend their time sniping from the sidelines..their pensions are secure because the British public will pay into their pot.
This morning again JR talks as if we can have some kind of an ‘a la carte’ choice on the way forward..so he suggests.. let’s dismiss the withdrawal agreement as it doesn’t matter to us and anyway we don’t want to pay, ignore the movement of people on the Gibraltar and the Irish border and let’s pick a Canada plus plus style instead..yes let’s..that will do nicely..he thinks..well it’s all in the realm of fairyland..pie in the sky..because it’s all only the same old stuff of negotiating with ourselves which we have been doing for the past two years- naval gazing- am afraid reality dawns now and we havn’t got the choices as claimed by JR.. in fact looks more like.. havn’t got a clue
@BartD
Are you suggesting that the likes of Lords Mandelson, Kinnoch and Patten could lose their pension rights?
Is that the kind of organisation we are dealing with in Brussels?
BartD, You think £39bn is needed to pay British ex-MEPs their pension? Blimey I knew the fat-cats in Brussels were overpaid, but I didn’t realise by that much!
One of the overriding aspects of a senior politician’s life is not to lose face and respect despite being wrong on policies and therefore Mrs May will fight to maintain the Chequers deal intact.
The supposedly neutral BBC publishes an article under the heading “Reality Check”, attempting to pull apart the “Clean Break” option:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-45488124
I see no evidence of a similar critique of the Chequers proposals on their web site.
To rub salt into the wounds they add at the bottom of the articel “Why you can trust BBC news”.
@nigel
Is anyone surprised?
I cancelled my BBC Licence many years ago because I didn’t want to support their campaign of cultural Marxism.
Nigel, I never trust sites that proclaim “fact check”, or “reality check”, scammers every one. If they really were trustworthy, they wouldn’t have to claim to be so.
Meanwhile the EU’s President Juncker has reminded us of the direction of travel of the EU. Imagine Remain had won – prime minister [osborne?] would be issuing hasty denunciations of Juncker’s call for an end to member states’ vetoes on foreign policy and tax policy they don’t like. In other words the direction For the U.K. had we still been in the EU would be towards full federalism with federal tax and foreign policy on top of all the out-sourced policy areas – trade, social environmental agriculture fishing etc etc. Worth bearing in mind.
If anyone has still not read the Advice to Stakeholders, now is the time to do so.
It promises armageddon from the EU in great detail, based on all the relevant Directives, when, on 30/3/19, we become a third country.
M.Barnier and the EU are not going to budge on this one because they cannot do so. It would simply tear up the acquis. Like asking the Pope to spit on the crucifix or Mr Corbyn to give up his allotment.
Anyway they are not in the mood. PS Individual EU countries have no power to negotiate. So it is no good trying to go behind M. Barnier’s back.
The only game in town must be the EEA option when we leave the EU and the Single Market.
Dr. Redwood, I wholeheartedly agree, and thank you for all you are doing.
I remain disgusted by the position of many MPs, in particular Tories, who for a time said they would respect the result of the referendum, then gradually moved to say they are in favour of ‘Chequers’, which some even say represents Brexit. Core bits of the Chequers agreement are unconstitutional, giving away our sovereignty .. even agreeing a foreign court jurisdiction on our own soil. Who the heck do these civil servants and Mrs May think they are, even contemplating such a thing????
I assume it is not allowed to mount a coup (I’m very tempted). However, these MPs are not doing their re-election chances any good. They may say to themselves, we’ve got two years after March 2019 before an election, the public will have forgotten, or Brexit will be going badly so the public will vote for people who opposed it. No. I for one will not let them forget.
Btw, I, with others, have reactivated our 2016 campaign group, and we are busy in our region (central Scotland and rippling out) with a campaign to remind people why Brexit is good, essential and strongly beneficial.
Alison, The rot started with the EU, which is government by technocrat rather than by democracy. Our civil service has been corrupted by this EU ethos, and now doesn’t want to give up its new-found power. This is what motivates Olly Robbins. And in Mrs May he has found someone who is impressionable but desperately wants to hang on to the appearance of power. But it is very bad for the UK – the Chequers revolving-door Remain will take us 20 years to recover from.
The Irish PM will not dare to veto s trade deal as WTO would mean the tariff the UK will apply to protect its beef farming would have to apply to Irish exports to their largest market. They would be ruining their farming in order to insist on a non existent problem on the border.
I’ve already stopped buying anything Irish.
Australian grass fed beef is vastly superior to Irish beef and is cheaper to buy even with the tariffs it no doubt carries.
I have changed over already and have no intention to change back whatever the outcome.
Stred, Like others I now try to avoid anything from the EU. Every time I choose British pork over German, vegetables from Britain, Senegal, Kenya, USA, etc, over EU produce, even a “British” supermarket brand Chinese made kettle over a German-owned Russell-Hobbs brand Chinese made kettle, I chalk it up as one more little victory.
So your tariff on Irish Beef will raise prices in UK shops, it will reduce affordable supply to UK households. Who do you think the voters will blame for that, at the next General Election? The Australians and the South Americans Beef exporters, will have something to say about that as well under MFN “no worse off” rules.
For Agri-Food products, there are not only tariff borders; but a few non-tariff borders. Such as the Veterinary Border and the MFN Non-Discrimination Border.
The Rees-Mogg – E4FT Chequers alternate, is a joke. As Sam Lowe at Centre for European Reform says, someone should teach politicians how to apply percentages. I say it would not help. This bunch are all Austrian School (laissez faire neo-liberal); THE Conservative Party ideology.
There is talk in the RW press that the 50 imperil the Tories and risk a Corbyn government at this juncture.
I’m afraid Mrs May is the one who’s done that. She’s untrustworthy.
Reply The 50 at the meeting did not resolve to send letters and spent most of their time talking about Brexit, not about Mrs May.
Reply to reply: I may have misunderstood, but that wasn’t the impression I got from the BBC news last night.
Corbyn was anti-EU until appearing to be a Remainer became a useful stick to beat the Tories with. Many of his nationalisation and state-subsidy plans would not be permitted by the EU, so it could be a case of “vote Corbyn, get Brexit”. It’s a risky strategy, given how much damage the country would suffer until he was voted out (assuming further elections would be permitted).
So the 50 were ignoring the elephant in the room? It’s all getting very “Death of Stalin” in the CPP while the voluntary party gets more and more angry with the refusal of its parliamentarians to honour the pledges given by Mr Cameron.
The government’s problem surely is that if acknowledgement is made that there is indeed an alternative to the Chequers nonsense, then it follows that so too is there an alternative to Mrs. May and her immediate gang. The sooner alternatives to both are in place, the better of course.
There could be no tariffs rather than the few tariffs that remain in the Canada one.
========
Why would we agree to tariffs?
The UK and Ireland are WTO members. We are “bound” to use WTO jargon
If you want to increase tarrifs or barriers, or even put them in place where there are none now, you need Ireland’s agreement. They need ours.
Why would we agree?
Just say no.
Just say no money to the EU. They are just worried about their pensions and their failure to invest contributions.
We will need some tariffs to prevent farmers going out of business if much cheaper produce comes in from countries with low standards or cheaper land. If we set tariffs at EU rates then EU countries will be subject to the same as the ROW, unless they agree a free trade deal.
They will be hoping for the Chequers arrangement which preservers their protected agriculture and the British high contributions to fund expansion army etc. May deserves an EU legion d’honour award.
You do not need a pension pot at all if you can demand unlimited sums of money from member states at the drop of a hat. Does the UK have a pension pot for our upcoming pensioners? Surely it is paid out of current taxes collected. We can take on the pensions of MEPs and UK staff of the EU upon exiting.
Can I ask, what’s the default position re tariffs? If we leave on WTO terms with no deal, what tariff schedule would apply to, say, imports from Germany after March 2019? Would there be zero tariffs in the absence of a positive decision to apply any, or would an automatic WTO schedule kick in? Is the government planning a tariff schedule, and when might we realistically expect this to be published?
I was talking with a colleague about this yesterday and, while we’re both supportive of brexit (my other comments to this site will bear this out!), this is the sort of information business needs to be getting from the government. At present it’s all too mysterious and time is running short. It’s hard to avoid the impression the government is actively promoting a ‘cliff edge’ when there need not be one.
Is Mrs.May being exceedingly clever by confronting the EU with a plan they don’t wish for in order to force a Canada plus deal in the end ?
Well excuse me while I choke with laughter over my breakfast.
The BBC is going on about having to have 6 months on your passport to go to Europe and problems with driving licences after we leave the EU like it’s a death sentence. For goodness sake, lets’ get real. This will be similar to travel in Canada, USA etc and how do they think people from outside Europe manage with their driving licences when they visit Europe? Please, can someone get a grip? If it’s going to be difficult for us then lets make it difficult for them. There is no need for all this panic when a very easy solution can be found.
Then again I was correct the first time, an error, but you know what I meant and know what I mean, thankfully JR
Mrs May said that “No deal was better than a bad deal”. Unfortunately this leaves her open to accepting a poor deal. As far as I’m concerned, anything that requires the UK to pay money to the EU is a bad deal, but obviously there are as many definitions of bas as there are MPs!
If we think that all of this ERG group activity, Boris & Co, Vs Mrs May, ie. good cop/ bad cop is going to shake the EU side then we are sadly mistaken. Neither will threatening them with not settling the withdrawal account, the same as JR and others are advocating again this morning,. they have it all factored in..it’s very likely we are going to leave now with no deal for a future with them- despite what IDS and Boris think we are not going to be able to bully them into giving us the deal we want, not even Canada Plus..only listen to what Junker had to say yesterday..so we should just get on with planning for that and forget about transition or agreement😅
Very well said Mr Redwood. Your blog on our exit from the EU is very thought provoking. I agree with what you are saying about leaving with no deal and having no obligations to pay this ridiculous 39 billion. The Government has no money of its own, but invents new ways to grab ever more money……. to give away to countries like India that don’t need or even want it.
Meanwhile they cut services, and then they wonder why they are unpopular. They treat Tommy Robinson like dirt, and yet others who do the same things and worse are allowed to go on their merry way.
If leave is not performed from the EU, the Conservatives quite rightly will go to the political wilderness.
Raab says with no deal the £39b will not be paid but May says a PART will not be paid!!
What a mess – we should not be allowed to have nuclear weapons.
John, A question I would like to ask is what about us being used as a land bridge between the eu and Ireland. As they are being extremely difficult with us over the border, why should we be used as a land bridge for them. As we will become a third country, surely they need to arrange for all there goods to go by sea between the two. This will lessen some of the problems that we have at the ports. How much of the traffic that goes through our ports is actually for/from Ireland. Why should our roads and air pollution be affected by lorries carrying goods between the two.
Finally the Daily Mail brand the ERG as traitors.
How is it that the first poster’s time is 5.10AM but I don’t get JR’s email till around noon each day?
Is it that he has many millions in his data base that it takes 7 hours for all the emails to be delivered? Perhaps so, I’d like to know. Please advise – thanks.
This one of mine is posted but the two others which are still above and waiting for moderation are not – very strange.
In the referendum literally nobody voted for a Canada style deal. How do we know this? The Canada deal did not exist at the time – it was still be negotiated and had not been ratified. You have no mandate for it.
As for the £39bn it is the Tory Brexit bill. And don’t worry Dr Redwood you and the angry old men in the ERG will not be paying it. My children and their generarion will. It is the price tag of trying to appease unappeasable pensioners.
Ignorant person.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comprehensive_Economic_and_Trade_Agreement#History
“The negotiations were concluded on 1 August 2014. The trade agreement was officially presented on 25 September 2014 by Harper and Barroso during an EU – Canada Summit at the Royal York Hotel in downtown Toronto.”
Not that I think that CETA is worth very much; I concluded last November that with the Irish acting up we should just leave on WTO terms:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/11/26/the-irish-border-with-northern-ireland/#comment-903216
“So we should now say that rather than kowtow to the stupid destructive intransigence of the EU we will fall back on WTO trade rules and only seek agreements on the practical or technical aspects of continuing trade.”
And I still think that now, we should not bother with anything like CETA until after we have left, because:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/09/07/where-is-the-uks-tariff-schedule-for-march-30-2019/#comment-959636
“… for the UK the same kind of special trade deal with the EU might be worth 0.7% to 1.4% of UK GDP.”
The difference is that now I also think we should give up on the idea of any withdrawal agreement within the meaning of Article 50 TEU:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/09/02/give-free-enterprise-a-chance/#comment-958590
“… the EU has been messing us about, and even more so our own Prime Minister and her favourite euromaniac civil service adviser have been messing us about and can no longer be trusted an inch, and nor I am afraid can Dominic Raab or any of the other ministers who are prepared to connive with her betrayal.
But we are now so close to the end of the two year period laid down in paragraph 3 that we might as well just wait for it to expire and perhaps use the time to try to get some practical and legal agreements outside the Article 50 framework.
Any damage caused by a disorderly withdrawal … should be on the heads of those who have not been acting in good faith.”
The Canada deal is a simple example of a deal the EU has done.
No £39 billion for Canada to pay to trade.
Andy, In the referendum literally nobody voted for a Chequers revolving-door Remain. But that’s what we’ll get thanks to Remain and the 500 Remain MPs in Parliament.
I am delighted to know that your children are liable for the £39bn, not me; and that’s because it is what you want, not me. I wouldn’t pay the £39bn. I think it is a bribe for your rotten EU, so it is right that you and yours should pay it. But personally I’d be a bit more concerned about the c£2trn debt.
Ageism again, Andy? Very unattractive. It also makes your comment valueless. (Nothing new there, then. Same old tripe.)
There has been enough discussion on this. Initially there was a referendum which decided the future of the UK, then in consultation with the EU we had been advised that we should carry on trading as before in a mutually beneficial way. They have broken the tacit contract.Out now is the only way forward
I see it is reported that the government has effectively increased the costs of UK passports as consequence of Brexit as Unexpired time on passports is no longer being credited when you renew (so you end up losing what you’ve previously paid for):
https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/news/2018/09/passport-applicants-hit-out-after-being-given-shorter-than-expec/
Previously, if your passport expired in March 2019 and you renewed today, your new passport would expire in March 2029. Now the new passport will expire in September 2028, so we are all paying twice for the time between renewal and expiry and, given that many countries require a minimum of 6 months time left, including many EU countries (there’s a list in this article: https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/news/2018/09/free-eu-roaming-can-t-be-guaranteed-if-no-deal-brexit-/), many people will now have to renew between 6 and 9 months before expiry, thus effectively increasing the real cost of having a passport by 5%-7.5%.
Andy – I’m so grateful. Really. Do thank your children for me.
They might look at it this way if it makes them feel better: Chequers is the price tag of trying to appease unappeasable Europeans, No Deal the price tag of appeasing easily appeasable voters, and Remaining the price tag of appeasing daddy.
JR
Firstly I thank you for passing my recent posts.
I agree with your notion that leaving without signing the draft withdrawal agreement is a good thing.
We owe the EU nothing, as I have always said.
JR,
Interesting perspectives and of course there are other alternatives. However the ERG with its 15 years projections and forecasts and a not very clear option for the Irish border(according to the Irish government) is as far as I am concerned just another set of unreliable forecasts and fake news, it is not a real alternative.
Just saw the BBC 6’o clock news – more Project FEAR nonsense, this time on mobile phone charges. Apparently, it will be the most difficult (and expensive) thing in the world to make a mobile phone call to an EU country….
That’s interesting – why does my mobile provider allow me to use my allowance at no extra cost (calls/texts/data) in 71 destinations…?
John, has the EU expanded to 71 countries when we weren’t looking? Are the USA, Canada, Israel, Vietnam, Switzerland, Colombia, Australia, New Zealand in the EU? – ALL PROJECT FEAR NONSENSE
zorro