Blood Cancer Awareness Month

By johnredwood | Published: September 14, 2018

Today I met with my constituent, Paul Carless, Ambassador for Bloodwise, the UK’s leading blood cancer research charity, to discuss their work.

Blood Cancer is the 5th most common cancer and the 3rd biggest cancer killer. More people die of blood cancer each year than breast cancer and prostate cancer yet there is comparatively little public awareness of it.

During September, Blood Cancer Awareness Month, they seek to raise further awareness of the key issues affecting the 240,000 people in the UK living with a blood cancer. They also provide information and support services for those affected by blood cancer. You can find out more on their website https://bloodwise.org.uk/

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page