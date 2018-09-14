Today I met with my constituent, Paul Carless, Ambassador for Bloodwise, the UK’s leading blood cancer research charity, to discuss their work.

Blood Cancer is the 5th most common cancer and the 3rd biggest cancer killer. More people die of blood cancer each year than breast cancer and prostate cancer yet there is comparatively little public awareness of it.

During September, Blood Cancer Awareness Month, they seek to raise further awareness of the key issues affecting the 240,000 people in the UK living with a blood cancer. They also provide information and support services for those affected by blood cancer. You can find out more on their website https://bloodwise.org.uk/