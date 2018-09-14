The collapse of Venezuela

Socialism is paved with some good intentions but can so often end in disaster. I share the wish of socialists to eradicate poverty and hunger, and to create the circumstances where people can live better lives.I agree the state needs to redistribute some income, but it also needs to encourage people to work and to support their own families. The problem is if you try to do this the socialist way, like Venezuela, you end up with far more people in poverty, with people hungry, too many empty shelves in shops and with a need to repress normal democratic politics to prevent a change of government.
Jeremy Corbyn famously told us that Chavez was inspirational. He said that Venezuela’s policy of “fighting back against austerity and neo liberal economics” as we have in Europe showed there was a “better way of doing things. It is called socialism”. So they tried it on a grand scale in Venezuela. They nationalised the oil industry and much else, introduced strict price controls, intervened across the board in business, and sought to make payments to the poor to boost their incomes. They spent well beyond the country’s means and watched as the country’s output sank. They triggered a collapse of output, and a hyperinflation. 2.3m Venezuelans have fled the country seeking a better life elsewhere. Those who remain face daily shortages, rampant price rises, and an increasingly tough government trying to control a people who are far from happy with what has happened.
There are many shortages. These result from too many controls on private business and too much interference from the state. Venezuela has the largest oil reserves of any country in the world. It should be a fabulously rich country, with access to so much oil wealth and revenue relative to its population. Instead the nationalised industry could not keep output up. Today the government is having to look at letting the private sector back in to try to recover damaged wells and increase output from run down fields.
If you introduce price controls you end up with less output. If you print too much money to give to the poor you end up robbing them through a massive inflation. If you borrow abroad against your country’s assets in foreign currencies, you struggle to honour your debts when your own currency collapses. This is the price of socialism. What does Jeremy Corbyn think now about the inspiration of Venezuela, the better way he was looking for? The USSR “better way” required border guards to shoot people who tried to leave. Venezuela now depends on the goodwill of its neighbours to take in the hundreds of thousands crossing the border to find some food.
12 Comments
No doubt we will soon find out after you fail miserably to deliver Brexit and are cast into the wilderness for a generation.
All true. I know some Venezuelans who have moved here. They tell me that the streets are dangerous, that you are likely to get car jacked and held to ransom and that there is neither work nor food.
Of course under Socialism, too, the government offices fill up and overflow with bureaucrats as has happened in our own schools and Hospitals and Police forces. That means that, as someone wrote on our local website, “You have to take a bl***y pop quiz to get to the receptionist.”
Indeed but May and Hammond are socialists, nanny state, interventionist, bloated state, tax to death, Euphile dopes and never ever make the above point.
As Allister Heath wisely puts it:-
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/09/12/tories-have-blame-britains-flirtation-marxism/
Meanwhile having had his contract extended by Hammond the fool Carney is threatening us with 30% fall in house prices caused by Brexit. Should do wonders for confidence. Is Hammond planning to put stamp duty up from the already absurd 15% to 30% perhaps? Are Hammond & Carney trying to cause a house price crash? It seems so.
Sorry not 30% but a 35% fall.
What a way to build confidence and encourage investment in the UK economy from the “wrong on almost everything so far” Mark Carney? Encouraged by grim reaper and tax to death dope Philip Hammond.
Economic chaos is no catastrophe to those who long to see the end of capitalism, any more than civil collapse and constitutional crises. They’re just speed bumps on the road to Utopia.
What the rest of us dread is manna to Marxists. Happily, all round the world they find it difficult to get into power. Unhappily, once in they are the devil’s own job to get rid of – as we see in Venezuela.
In Britain we have few constitutional safeguards against a government determined to subvert the system that brought it to power. Let’s hope we never find how Marxism goes down here.
Socialism always fails because it is in essense all about control. You start with controlling the economy and thus people indirectly and end up inevitably with controlling people directly with intimidation or force or both. Deaths naturally follow.
That is socialism in its red form. Here in the UK we have many examples in its pink form so far. Do we not have many regulators, price caps etc.. They grow year on year. They are almost never removed or abolished.
We need to be careful setting out on such a road. It only goes downhill.
I agree with h overall point of Dr Redwood’s argument. In final paragraph though “If you introduce price controls you end up with less output” is not always the case e.g. compare price control in a perfectly competitive market to in monopoly (this is of course still a defence of having a competitive market).
(Regards the printing comment money comment leading to general inflation – loose monetary policy without sufficient macroprudential control can of course lead to localised bubbles, say house prices, those responsible knowing that this can burst might then look to blame other causes.)
In a typically wrongheaded article Danny Finkelstein on Wednesday suggest Johnson’s Tax cut promise is sheer folly.
“There isn’t a magic money tree for tax reductions and more than there is for public spending” says Baron Finkelstein, OBE. Why do they ennoble wrong headed people 10 to 1 over sound people?
Complete and utter drivel as usual from the man. From the current position (of the highest taxes for forty years) there is a huge gain to be made from tax cuts, regulation cuts, cuts in bloated government, cut in expensive greencrap and also from cuts in bogus charities and worthless degrees too. Especially when so many public services deliver almost nothing by way of real value.
Yes. It is worrying that Corbyn and his friend with Chairman Mao’s book, Hammond, May and the civil servants in the Treasury would also strip every bit of private wealth out of the country, if they could, and spend it on themselves and stupid government schemes.
We know all that.
Yet again. AGAIN. We are being asked to hold our noses, vote Tory to keep someone worse out.
No wonder this country is f****d.
No. I’m not voting May. We should have rejected the Tory party in 2010 and averted all of this.
Is it the political concept of socialism, you could argue a form of Christianity, that fails or is it the competence of those who visualise it and carry it out. Even in a monastery which I imagine to be a purer form of socialism, someone must balance the books or the monks go hungry.
Capitalism works best providing government controls it’s excesses. Waiting for the Wongas of this world to go bust is no answer to the damage they do, especially when there are alternatives that work. Bleeding off enough in tax to look after those in real need while not feather bedding the feckless is governments responsibility. Sadly in the UK we have proved unable to do this with the effectiveness required.