Ten years on from Lehman – there was an alternative to buying shares in the banks

I reproduce today a post I wrote almost ten years ago, as one who saw the banking crash coming. I urged lower interest rates on March 10 2008, March 28 2008 and finally proposed halving rates on July 18 2008 to relieve the fierce squeeze and the difficulties rates were imposing on borrowers. I argued against the severity of the money squeeze administered in 2008, and argued that bank shareholders and bondholders should take the hit of the losses incurred, with private sector refinancing to create strengthened banks. RBS, for example, had plenty of assets and trading businesses to sell to generate cash and slim its bloated balance sheet. This approach was finally adopted for future crises, with the living wills idea for banks, but was not adopted for the crisis we were living through. As a result it took longer to sort out the banks and additional resentment grew against them given their easy access to taxpayer investment in shares.
We need a better recovery plan
First Published: October 19, 2008
It is usually dangerous when the Establishment unites behind a single policy and says there is no alternative. The last time that happened in the UK we were lumbered with the Exchange Rate Mechanism which gave us a rapid inflation followed by a recession.
Recently in the USA the Republican and Democrat leadership united with both Presidential candidiates behind the Paulson plan. That plan turned out to be bad politics, failing its first vote in Congress, and bad economics, leading to subsequent modification by its own author.
Today I suggest a threefold aproach to the crisis.
The first is to amend the government’s way of handling its approach to the banking crisis.
I fully support the provison of liquidity and longer term loans to the banks. They must take full security for these advances to protect the taxpayer. The withdrawal of too much liquidity at times over the last fifteen months has intensified the crisis.
The government should not spend £37 billion it cannot afford on buying bank shares. It should refuse to finance the HBOS/LLoyds merger, leading to LLoyds going it alone in the private market for its capital needs. The Regulators should give HBOS and RBS time to increase their capital ratios, whilst the government makes it clear it stands behind both banks with loans and cash if needed. They could both improve their capital ratios by stopping dvidend payments, cutting very high pay and bonuses, reducing staff through natural wastage and other cost reducing measures, and reducing their loan books. It should be their choice which combination of these measures they adopt.
The government and Bank are right to experiment with other ways of lending and using guarantees to get the banking markets moving again.
The second is to get control of the public finances. Cancelling the £37 bllion will help. There are many other ways of starting to control public spending, whilst keeping every nurse, teacher, doctor and teacher and other important public service workers.
The third is to take action to stimulate the private sector, which is crashing downwards rapidly. That means cutting interest rates by 200 basis points or 2% immediately, with the prospect of more to come if needed. It means working with the energy, water and transport industries to see which larger investment projects can be brought forward to provide some work for the construction industry. It means redoubling efforts to help people back into work who lose their jobs as the redundancies build up this winter.
You were spot then on as usual.
Currently we have low base rates but very restrictive and over regulated lending from the banks on huge margins and fees. They are also very slow and very inflexible indeed. One Major bank charges (who had tax payers help) now charges a daily overdraft “fee” which equates to about 68% APR even to its most sound and solid customers). It is structured in a way so they do not have to tell you this a new payday lending mis-selling racket surely?
Where is some real fair competition in banking? Cut out these rip off middle men if you possible can. With 0.2% on deposits and 68% on overdrafts it is a nice margin of 34,000%.
Consequences.
In this modern world there seem to be few consequences for those who get things wrong which go on to effect others.
The shareholders and bondholders and management of these banks did not have to put things right with their own cash. Many continued to earn silly amounts. Few went to jail or were struck off.
Civil servants do not seem to lose their jobs despite following doctrine rather than good sense.
Criminals are not pursued by the authorities.
Without sanction society suffers
What you say is more or less the theme of Black Swan author,Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s, book “No skin in the Game”published earlier this year.
“The best thing that could happen to society is the bankruptcy of (a large investment bank ed)”he concludes.
Why on earth are John Lewis/Waitrose blaming their large profit decline on “Brexit”? The decline is surely due to the difficulty of high street competing with on line. These retailers being over taxed (relative to online) with their high rents & rates, high parking charges, massive over regulation, daft employment laws, the endless motorist mugging, Mr “tax to death” Hammond with is 15% stamp duty, 20% increases in insurance taxes plus all the rest of his increases.
Above all the total lack of any positive Brexit vision from May, Hammond & Carney or any confidence in this government or their bloated state green crap, EU appeasment policies.
This is quite likely to lead to the real disaster that Venezuela/Corbyn/SNP/Mc Donnall would give us.
Is it any wonder confidence has declined when Carney idiotically talks of 35% decreases in property values?
I do hope MPs will request a detailed hearing with Mr Carney and ask him to explain the workings behind his conclusion that trade with the EU on WTO terms will lead to a 35% drop in house prices (& likewise that accepting Chequers-BRINO will give a £16bn boost to the economy). The future is of course unknowable so people can predict whatever they want, but influential public figures like Mark Carney need to be required to justify their utterances.
I don’t believe 10 years have gone. I only remember it as my school head teacher was called Miss Lehman. John you often predict things out of common sense , but they don’t want to know , they want what they can get.
It was an excellent and prescient post. It was at this time that I started to follow your blog, when you were one of very few MPs to oppose the disasterous Labour Bank bailout. The words make salutary reading – imagine if Brown had not been the obstinate statist he was and had heeded them! The proof of how right they were is that the policy you then proposed has, more or less, been accepted around the world as the treatment for any future crisis. The knowledge of that alone is enough to make the financial system more secure.
I fear in 11 years time we may be looking back 10 years after BRINO and wishing Mrs May had not adopted the same Brownian obstinacy, but rather had listened to voices of reasoned logic, such as JR’s, and gone for the Canada+ model which seems to be the obvious sensible solution to Brexit.