Visit to Burghfield on Friday

Yesterday I spent the afternoon in Burghfield accompanied by there West Berkshire Councillors to talk to people about local and national issues.
Mostly people wanted to talk about local matters, including the state of pavements, overhanging trees, the future for local shops and questions about local schools.
I promised to take up again the level of business rates and its impact on retail businesses, where rates have got up following the revaluations at a time when retail competition is intensifying from new stores and more particularly from the internet.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors