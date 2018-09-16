Project Fear caricatures itself

The latest round of Project Fear stories are usually re runs of past versions of the same thing. This time they are often repeated in even shriller and more apocalyptic tones, as the clock ticks down to our exit in March 2019.
Let’s deal with a few of them:
1. They said ” The UK will lose the advantage of the EU policy removing roaming charges for use of mobiles around Europe.” This was often mentioned in the Referendum campaign as one of the few examples of a positive from the EU. This week the main mobile companies confirmed they will not be imposing new roaming charges when we leave! There is enough competition in the market to keep prices down. A company like Vodafone anyway offers free roaming for non EU countries like Norway and Turkey as well as Iceland, a country which cancelled its application to join the EU. It is always wise to check your contract, as the so called EU free roaming may well have a usage limit.
2. They said ” The trade deals the EU has with other countries around the world will cease for us when we leave”. Six countries have already confirmed in an international Agreement they will continue these more favourable terms with the UK after we have left. No country who has signed an EU trade deal has said it intends to cancel it for the UK.
3. They said “There will be delays and queues at the UK ports leading to food shortages”. The UK government has made clear it is not going to impose a new range of delaying checks and procedures at our ports to hold up food we wish to buy from the continent after we have left. Why would we want to do that?
4. They said “The NHS could run out of medicines and we need to stockpile before departure”. No EU pharmaceutical company that currently supplies the NHS has said it wishes to cancel its contract the day we leave the EU! They will be legally bound to carry on supplying us. The NHS and UK port authorities have not announced any new checks or delays they wish to impose on medicines approved here for use here and imported from the continent.
5. They said (Treasury and Bank of England) that we would have a recession in the winter after voting to leave, with 800,000 job losses and a house price collapse. None of this happened, with continued economic growth, record levels of employment and a stable house market.
6. The press say the Bank is now forecasting a 35% house price fall if we just leave without a Withdrawal Agreement. This has recently been denied by the Bank, which is relief, as there is no way just leaving the EU could lead to any such house price fall.
7. Some still say airlines will not be able to fly into London after we leave. The leading continental airlines are busy selling tickets for trips into the UK after March next year, and assure those buying the tickets they will be flying.
How much more of this nonsense do we have to listen to? When will more journalists push back on these absurd stories?
19 Comments
How much more of this nonsense do we have to listen to? Well until we are rid of the daft, economically illiterate, rudderless, tax to death, interventionist, remainers May, Hammond and Carney it will surely just continue. They are clearly orchestrating it or nodding approval of it.
Still some excellent news, I see that ‘Ruth Davidson rules out becoming next Tory leader’ (not that she ever had much chance). The last thing the party needs is another daft, misguided, tax to death, left wing, green crap, remainer to replace the current one.
But also we had:- UK Police Officer Suspended for Using Term ‘Whiter Than White’
What wonderful priorities the UK police have I thought is was about shirts and ‘the glows in UV light’ washing powders they sold buy it seems now it is a reaon to suspend and investigate someone (all at taxpayers expense one assumes).
Plus we had Cresida Dick totally wasting police time making statements about Boris and hate crimes (is wasting police time not an offence?). She sounds far more like a leader of a police officer’s trade union and a second rate social worker than someone actually trying to serve the public by cutting serious & violent crimes or indeed doing anything very useful at all.
Don’t know which is worse; the lies being told by project fear, or the insult in the fact that they think people are dumb enough to believe them.
Either way attempting to strike fear in the minds of people with such baloney is a very cheap strategy. We are more astute than project fear assume, which is why they maintain regular and ever fanciful bull**** updates.
I just view their prophecies as light entertainment, but you would think by now they’d realise it isn’t working.
Reading Peter Oborne and Juiet Samuels they seem to think Chequers Agreement will be voted through as it will be a confidence vote.
Surely the Withdrawal Agreement and gets voted on first and that should be well and truly binned.
That is the real surrender document.
Before anyone comments, allow me to ask that they read the Advice to Stakeholders.
The very nature of this campaign of disinformation should be enough to cause alarm bells to ring, and strengthen the Leave cause. All these informative articles of yours should be widely published.
But the nagging doubts will remain for some – why would the Governor of the Bank of England make such misleading statements about a collapse in property prices – is he just being risk averse?
Just as in America, its becoming apparent that EU-Britain has its own toxic ‘Deep State’!
For any Brexit doubters, I’d suggest some reading unlikely to be at the top of a must-read list for many JR blog readers: Yanis Varoufakis’ “And the weak suffer what they must”.
It’s an inside look at the machinations of the EU by the left-wing, pro-EU economist and former Greek finance minister who believes only one British PM has ever understood the nature of the EU – Mrs T. How anyone can remain pro-EU after reading it is a mystery.
With diehard and unscrupulous Remainers in charge, Project Fear may well have self-fulfilling aspects. It must be expected that those who have been loudest in their forecasts of difficulties and defeat will do their best to make them happen.
After Brexit there will undoubtedly be difficulties.We don’t know what, the future being unknowable, but they are out there – Rumsfeldian known unknowns. Some hysterical defeatist – possibly one of our pet Remainers here – will have predicted them and been right for once.
He or she will claim prophet’s rights. Such people deserve our forebearance, and then a hard punch on the nose.
NHS to fund a disabled student to study in the USA for a four years at university with 24 hour care.
The NHS spokesman said “it is not costing any more than if she were studying in this country”. This seems highly unlikely as medical care in the US is far more expensive and wages are generally higher too. Furthermore the tax these care workers pay will not be collected by HMRC but by the USA.
This while thousands are dying every year due to NHS negligence that could be improved with just better organisation and fairly trivial sums of money.
After all, as we know, the UK’s health service performed worse than just ‘average’ in the treatment of eight out of the 12 most common causes of death. They included deaths within 30 days of having a heart attack and within five years of being diagnosed with breast cancer, rectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer and lung cancer.
The NHS was also the third-poorest performer in cases where medical intervention should have prevented death, and had consistently higher death rates for babies at birth or just after (perinatal mortality), and in the month after birth (neonatal mortality).
Do the NHS have no duty to spend money where it will give maximum benefit to patients? It seems not?
The media as a whole will not ‘push back on these absurd stories’ because they are addicted to melodrama, and any individuals or organisations that are politically motivated (in whatever direction) will know that it is far easier to provoke a reaction by encouraging wild bursts of adrenaline-fuelled anger rather than by offering reasoned analysis.
‘How much more of this nonsense do we have to listen to? When will more journalists push back on these absurd stories?’
We have to listen to lots more. There are no new developments in the Brexit story so journalists recycle old favourites while we wait on real news.
Furthermore, you see journalists explaining how wonderful Chequers is while most of their readership take the opposite view. Peter Obornein the Daily Mail is a notable example.
Yes it is an indictment of our Brexiteer politicians that they cannot speak with one voice and produce an electable leader. If Mrs May is the best the Tory party can offer then perhaps it is dinosaur time!
1. Iceland has not left the EU.
2. The 6 countries explictly wrote into the agreement that it is not legally binding, and they may yet make further demands of the UK. 150+ countries have not even made a non-binding promise, nor will they until the UK does a deal with the EU.
3. It is exports, not imports, that are the problem. Without a deal our exports will not be recognised in the EU. Economic disaster for our export trade.
4. See 3.
5. It is the hard work of the Governor of the bank of England since the referendum that has protected us. If we leave with no deal, then all this, and worse, will follow.
6. If the Bank did not say this, what is your beef?
7. Without a deal, no flights. That is the law. A deal will be done – but on the EU’s terms.
How much more of your nonsense do we have to listen to? Please inform yourself better
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6171351/Blair-Major-Cleggs-mission-stop-Brexit-Former-pa.html
Project fear still going strong with ( people ed) like these three stooges, do they honestly think that the 17.4 million and growing would just sit back and allow the referendum result to be overturn, these self interesting (people ed)should pack there bags and bugger off and go live in there beloved Europe, oh no they’ll not do that because they want the best of both worlds, JUST GO MUPPETS
Although the French Government has reportedly threatened to stop eurostar running for “years” and to turn back flights in mid air! This seems an extraordinary threat to make to a friendly allied country. Perhaps it’s best to just ignore such a silly threat, but it’s a terrible advert for EU membership, the last thing we should want is a political union with a country that makes such threats. I can hardly believe it. Perhaps it’s been mis-reported?
Theresa May on the news just now:- “This debate is not about my future, this debate is about the future of the people of the UK and the future of the United Kingdom.”
It is indeed about the future of the United Kingdom. Is the UK going to be a vassal state of the EU and a socialist, taxed and regulated to death basket case as May/Hammond/Carney want (with Corbyn to follow) or not?
That is why you have to go dear, you have a duff compass, just like Heath, Major, Cameron.
This is all fuelled by the printed media’s struggle for circulation and readership in a falling market and the broadcaster’s quest for ratings in the ever increasingly crowded airwaves.
Editors and journalists alike don’t care about the validity of a statement, if it has the possibility of grabbing a headline, they use it.
A very high proportion of those working in the media have absolutely no knowledge of life before the EU and wrongly assume that the only solution is to stay within it. As several Prime ministers have signed away our freedom over a series treaties we now have what may be our last chance to cut free and regain a top spot in today’s world.
Life did not begin with the formation of the EU, it started to go down hill and it will continue to do so until it falls apart completely.
Time is their enemy, anticipate a plague of rats.
“When will more journalists push back on these absurd stories?” – there are so few journalists now that the huge numbers of infotainment industry operatives who have replaced them have a near clear run at passing on propaganda and fake news and otherwise advertising.