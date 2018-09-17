End austerity

People are rightly tired of austerity politics on the continent, where it is an integral part of the Euro scheme which has led to deep cuts in pay and jobs in many of the participating countries. It is important the UK uses its freedom outside the Euro to follow a policy that promotes more jobs and higher pay. The good news is that the last eight years have been good years for jobs growth here, but we could do better on the pay front. We have not had to suffer the cash cuts in pay in the public sector seen in some Euro countries.
The UK economy has been deliberately slowed by policy since March 2017 when I first started highlighting the actions being taken. Tax hikes on homes and cars allied with a marked tightening of credit and money did slow the growth rate, led to a sharp decline in car sales, a big fall in buy to let activity and to a big drop in turnover in parts of the housing market. The policies were designed to do just this and they succeeded. We were told this was necessary for a combination of reasons, including the need to be more prudent and the wish to accelerate electric car sales at the expense of diesel and petrol before there were sufficient good value and attractive electric cars to buy.
The government should now relax policy a bit. Take home pay should be lifted by tax cuts, as the current tax take from employee earnings is too big. Stamp duties should be lowered to make homes a bit more affordable. Sensible rate reductions will also boost tax revenue which has been reduced by penal rates. Vehicle Excise duties should be put back to pre 2017 levels, and car loans to buy new vehicles freed up a bit. Business rates, particularly on shop premises, should be reduced.
The public services including schools, defence, the police and social care are in need of more money. They should be asked to submit bids for what extra service they could supply for increased funding, with payments made for good plans for improvement.
The tax cuts and spending increases should be financed from the EU savings, as I have explained before.
14 Comments
Does you call include restoring universal child benefit?
I would make two suggestions as to Child Benefit,
1. Child Benefit only allowable for the first two children.
2. Child Benefit not allowable on children who do not live in the UK.
I hope not, in fact I would consider taxing those who had more than one child. Our population is soaring and needs curbing where it is having an excessive expansionist effect. I know immigration is the main cause, but not the only one.
Why do politicians always regard creating more jobs as a benefit? This country is approaching full employment. Creating more jobs is likely to suck in more people from abroad when the country is full up and we are short of housing and services.
We should now concentrate on raising productivity and training more doctors, nurses and vets etc. from the indigenous population.
What is needed is better paid jobs where people are actually doing something useful. The goverment had created (through endless bonker regulations, bloated government, greencrap lunacy, daft employment laws, over complex and high taxes, daft planning restriction and building regs and the rest) huge numbers of essentially parasitic and pointless jobs. These make almost everyone far poorer.
Should I watch the Appeaser May Pantomime on Panarama tonight I wonder? Just the clips of her on the news aready make feel like vomitting on her.
Tony Blair could not find posts for 30,000 trainee Doctors in one year.
JR,
The majority of EU countries no longer have any austerity at all Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Holland, Austria, Poland, Estonia, Slovenia, Czech Republic Slovakia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania,Romania, Ireland and to a certain degree Portugal.
So, I am not quite sure what austerity you are talking about?
Interesting you leave out Spain, Italy and Greece. The EU and it’s headlong rush for federation has blighted once proud and great countries.
The UK hasn’t had austerity either.
Austerity is when you tighten your belt to pay down your debt, not carrying on spending and borrowing yet more.
You quote 18 countries but omit France, Italy, Spain and Greece which are significant economies and have high youth unemployment.
As regards Portugal it is only a shadow of its former self with lots of rough sleepers and beggars.
We were in Lisbon and Oporto ‘recently. There’s plenty of austerity in Europe.
The government seems to be set in its ways.
Its approach to Brexit will not change and neither will its approach to economics.
So it is up to opponents to stop the government in its tracks. That now means more than scathing articles in the Daily Telegraph.
It is strange that a Conservative Govt has not been making sensible, efficient decisions in many instances during the past few years.
While I agree with what you say I would have a different approach to business rates by scrapping them in the retail sector. I would replace them with a turnover tax so that they are proportional to the level of retail activity. This would take in the Amazons as well as the corner shops. It would be a national tax , not one run by local councils, who could benefit as they improved the local environment.
One of the major contributors to slow wage growth despite the fact we have full employment and 833,000 unfilled jobs and a skills shortage is The COST of Employment
Government has continually heaped costs on business in the form of new Workplace pensions,flexible working directives, tax rises, Business rates, stupidity regulations like staircase tax, GDPR etc . As the bulk of new jobs are being created by SME’s small business can’t cope with these extra costs and big wage increases .
Government needs to start to use the tax system to solve problems, not create more.
Just one idea , housing in the South East is beyond affordable for most, how about tax relief to work from home if you work in south east but live further out?