The WTO option is clearly better than Chequers

There are several options for our departure, but if the Prime Minister says the choice has to be Chequers or just leaving, just leaving is best.
The trouble with Chequers is it offers us a detailed and unattractive Withdrawal Agreement followed by 21 more months in the EU with more uncertainty. Many MPs have no wish to pay the EU £39 bn for that.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
Prof Minford’s analysis preferred WTO. Others prefer Canada +. Mrs May with her helper Mr Barwell were pictured on BBC last night having a friendly chat with Herr Junker and she seems to think that their sell out is best for the country. She didn’t say whether she meant the EU or UK.
As the EU have already explicitly rejected parts of Chequers (staying just in the SM for goods for example) then I conclude the choice is only “nothing”. But of course May knows the HoC will vote for another choice rather than “nothing” – delay and staying in.
Dr. Redwood,
There is too much ‘weight’ against the WTO arrangement; for too long too many MP’s have allowed the MSM to give it apocalyptic descriptions, crash, cliff-edge etc. Your best hope is to get behind a well constructed Canada ++ FTA and publish it. The Brexiteers must then hit the pavement to sell it as the better deal.
Yes, agreed
No deal is much better than Her deal.
Uncertainty is much worse than no deal or her deal
JR,
The WTO option does not seem to be recommended either by the BoE, Treasury, OECD, CBi IoD or IMF, so no John the WTO offer is not necessarily better than the Chequers outline for the country and for our economy.
TINA
The politician’s childish tantrum
The EU has dismissed the Chequers proposal so leaving with no deal appears more likely.
If there are now only two outcomes we should make sure preparations are advanced for both scenarios not just the Prime Minister’s preferred choice.
Chequers is also worse than Remain as Boris Johnson says. I think you need to get rid of Mrs May, she is now clearly dug in on Chequers – BRINO. It’s a pity the Brexit side is in such a pickle with the ERG not publishing it’s proposal – it should have published it a year ago. I think Norway for Now as advocated by George Trefgarne is also greatly preferable to Chequers & the withdrawal agreement.
Reply Proposals have been published – there are plenty of thought through option.
Just leave.
Those who want to pay the £39bn should pay the cost personally. They & they only are responsible for it.
Agreed. Therefore it is now up to Leave MPs to throw a spanner in the works and ensure Chequers does not get through Parliament.
Not true. There is one option for departure – and one only. And that is a Brexit which delivers in full on the promises outlined by Vote Leave in 2016 – but which also respects the result of the general election in 2017, in which hard Brexit lost.
Unless you can deliver Brexit on those precise terms – and you can’t – then you have no mandate for any Brexit.
I find it amazing that this no deal spin is being thrown around by those who still wish to remain .. we have a deal already, signed sealed and legally binding internationally .. its WTO trade regulations.
I agree John.
I sent a letter to the Chief Whip, and another to the Conservative Party Chairman explaining exactly the situation/position you outline more than a couple of weeks ago, before I went away on holiday.
So far not even an acknowledgement by return, let alone a reply.
Perhaps they are both away on holiday, or perhaps its been filed in the usual place.
But will any Tory MPS have the spine to vote down the Chequers deal? Labour says it will vote against it. If the deal is voted down there will have to be a general election; no Tory MP will risk that because Corbyn will win against May who would not resign as leader.
Best to dump her now while it’s still possible.
Reply Many Conservative MPs will vote against both Chequers and any motion to have a General Election.
You are absolutely right and aided and abetted by her faithful PR organisation, the BBC, the PM is clearly demonstrating her complete inexperience and incompetence in negotiating. She is sliding down the Cameron route in trying to sell us that Chequers is the only option.
Absolute rubbish.
It is nothing more than criminal because, as she has said on countless occasions, ‘we leave the EU on 29th March next year’ and if she gets her way it will be on the worst possible terms imaginable. Neither out nor in with the EU holding the whip hand.
We are offered a few other insights into the fatuousness of the current cabinet’s deliberations. Chris Grayling apparently wants a £200 per head gift and Andrea Leadsom wants to issue Brexit Bonds – how would these be any different from conventional gilts? Do these people think these sort of gimmicks will convince the population they are being well governed or are they really dim enough to think they are a good idea?
Interesting to see if she keeps her nerve and sticks to this option and equally how many MPs have the bottle to go no deal.
Eurosceptics are being played like fools. May and Barnier’s playing you guys like a fiddle and treating our democracy with the contempt May thinks it deserves
You either bring May down or Brexit is dead and our party is then doomed to the prospect of having this grotesque person as our leader for the foreseeable future. If that happens I for one will abstain at the next GE
And its what I voted for. Just leave 29/03/2019