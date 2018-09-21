The EU is more preoccupied with migration than with Brexit

So as I and my allies predicted, the EU has turned down the Chequers proposals. We tried hard to persuade the PM to move on from Chequers. We did not want her rebuffed for proposing the impossible. How do her advisers who disagreed with us and told her to throw all her political weight behind Chequers explain what they have done? What do those Cabinet Ministers who went along with it have to say now about the delays and loss of negotiating capital it has caused? Can they now see they set her up to fail? Will she now listen to pro Brexit advisers who want what is best for our country based on organising an early exit?
The Prime Minister got just ten minutes to state her case to the assembled heads of state and government after dinner on Wednesday at Salzburg. The long dinner conversation was about borders and security. The working session yesterday was also about security and borders, in preparation for decisions on these matters at the October Council. The 27 did have a lunch time conversation about Brexit in the absence of the UK.
This tells us something very important about the EU. They are very worried about the political movements in member states demanding a change of policy on migrants and borders. Maybe they do not see Brexit as sufficiently important to allocate proper time at member state level to discussing it, preferring to let their representatives from the Commission handle these matters. Maybe they were so annoyed at Chequers that largely ignoring it seemed the best response to them .
Given the position of the UK Prime Minister and the clear position of the EU on the integrity of the single market and its wide ranging associated policies, there is no deal in sight. They need to take that into account at the October Council. As someone who thinks leaving without a Withdrawal Agreement works well for the UK, the same cannot be said for the EU. Their one sided Withdrawal Agreement is a very good deal for them, which they can lose through the casual approach of the Council allied to the formal and legalistic approach of Mr Barnier.
Could the two sides get an agreement? Only if both change their approaches substantially. The UK has to give up the ideas in Chequers that we stay in the single market for goods whilst leaving the rest of it and leaving the customs union. The EU wishes to preserve the integrity of their bureaucratic single market, and not have a country half in it. We need to abandon the idea that we will collect their customs dues for them. The EU has to give up the idea that it can split the UK by treating Northern Ireland differently to the rest. Then there is a simple question for both parties. Do they want a comprehensive free trade agreement like the Canada one or not? If they both do, it could be agreed in time for exit on 29 March 2019, based on the Canada draft with some added advantages that come from starting from a tariff free position on all items.
My view is as there is no legal obligation to pay a Withdrawal sum there is no need to sign the Withdrawal Agreement, and no need to pay for a Free Trade Agreement. Doubtless some in the government would be willing to compromise on this approach in order to get something agreed. In order to get any compromise through the UK Parliament, it has to be visibly better than simply leaving without a Withdrawal Agreement. £39bn is a huge sum of money that could do a lot of good at home. Trade under WTO rules with the rest of the world works fine for us, so we can manage on March 30th with no Withdrawal Agreement and no so called transition or further delay. The sooner the UK sets out its tariff schedule for March 30 next year the better. The tariffs do not have to be as high as some EU ones are. EU tariffs are high on food and 10% on cars. Much of our export activity including all services will be tariff free even on EU tariff schedules.
Indeed., Canada ++ or no deal at all and negotiate later. With a policy of pro business, low taxes, light regulation and free trade with the world. Virtually the complete opposite of the May, Hammond agenda.
Of course the EU is more concerned with migration – that affects all 27 members. Brexit mainly affects a country that has chosen to leave the EU – why should the EU care, it is concerned only with its own members? The EU’s main concern with Brexit is to protect Ireland, because Ireland, unlike the UK, is a member of the club. You, Mr Redwood, have had 20 years to provide a workable plan for dealing with Ireland. You have failed to do so. Only last week you and your ERG chums promised us a full alternative plan – only to shelve it amid squabbling. Mrs May is working hard on behalf of the country. You are providing nothing constructive.
Reply Last week we republished our very workable plan for the Irish border!
Helena – Do keep up, the alternative plan on the Irish border was published in full last week !
As to why should the EU care about Brexit – because they have a £95 billion trade (in goods) surplus with the UK. Next question ?
I have a printed copy of the ERG Report on the table in front of me.
I don’t suppose Brexit affects Germany. Or France. Or Italy. Or Spain. Or Ireland.
I don’t suppose the € 39 billion affects any of the other 27 members.
Why should the UK ‘have a workable plan for Ireland’? What has RoI ever done for the UK within the EU?Why has varadkar been happy to claim there was ‘a danger of a hard border’ when in fact the UK has said it will not operate one – I suggest because Varadkar ahs been told that acting as Brussles poodle he will be treated ‘favourably in the next EU budgetary arrangements – except that is a promise not worth the breath it was uttered in.
Of course migration is a far larger problem. The doubling of the African population within decades will take care of that. Also, the EU27 is not responsible for keeping the Tory party together (if it ever were) and Mrs May talking about EU red lines as if they are merely “some concerns” she would like to hear about is hardly respectful.
Norway option for 21 months to allow for a Canada deal to be hammered out.
The UK opting for moderate self-harm (- 4% of GDP) and leaving in March 2019
A canada deal by March 2019 is simply not possible, as has been made clear time and again.
Also hardly respectful is Tusk trolling May on Instagram by publishing a photo of a cake with the caption “no cherries”.
There is a worrying right wing emergence on the Continent. Something which has not happened in the UK, thankfully.
Newmania and Andy have no respect for the tolerance and openness to different cultures of the the British people. Only in Britain could a fusion of foreign foods end up vying with the top spot for our national dish.
It’s not on the Continent that Asian and African music is combining with Western to top the charts. That is actually happening in Britain and America.
It is happening despite the rise of the Tory right and UKIP – not because it it. And it shows why right-wing haters will never win.
Maybe they do not see Brexit as sufficiently important to allocate proper time at member state level to discussing it, preferring to let their representatives from the Commission handle these matters.
The EU 27 rarely agrees on anything with a compromise cobbled together at the last minute. I think it is more likely that the leaders are not discussing the UK leaving as they will not agree a position. They know that the only way to stay united is to keep it with Michel Barnier otherwise we can divide and conquer. This is very sensible.
Contrast the UK’s approach where we are very much divided and conquered. Will those desperate to remain not acknowledge the damage they are doing to our long term outlook by sabotaging our position?
Great post John. Now let’s just get on with it and stop pretending everything’s fine. This doesn’t bode well for the Tory conference. May needs to man up now and accept we must make plans to just leave. As you rightly say, we have wasted a lot of time and nobody can say the UK didn’t try to come to some arrangement that would work for both sides. They have slung it back in our faces. Now its time to say goodbye.
Junker: “…We are ready for no deal Brexit,…. don’t worry, be happy”
Mrs. May: “Let me be clear, we are preparing for no deal..”
Looks to me like they’re on the same page at last and both sides now have our new trading arrangements sorted. Stop wasting time with Barnier and decide where the £39 Billion can be most productive.
I am no great fan of Gove after all he lumbered us with May and even idiotically proposed VAT on school fees. But thank goodness for Portillo in correcting the smug, lefty, wrong headed, BBC comedian wrongly attacking Gove on “This Week” last night with his misleading partial quote.
Gove actually said:- “I think the people in this country have had enough of experts with organisations from acronyms saying that they know what is best and getting it consistently wrong.”
He was exactly right, surely we are sick of experts who get it consistently wrong?
Unless May is removed pronto you are finished as a serious political party.
From day one she has been scheming to keep us in the Customs Union and single market.
Perhaps she should consult Merkel again for an update. After all she wrote the Chequers paper.
The collapse of Mrs May’s fantasy is widely reported as “crashing “ out without a deal. That verb is now automatic and has the status of a cliche. It alarms the timorous and ignorant, among whom teenagers, BBC executives and Guardian readers number disproportionately.
Out of kindness to them, can I suggest we talk instead about “sailing” or “soaring” out with No Deal?
The EU27 are also not responsible for the UK government clinging on to the DUP, making practical de-dramatised solutions for the no-border much harder. The UK is the breaking party and would better become more pragmatic and less ideological in this matter. Nothing in the Irish sea, just a few more checks at Belfast.
Many of us English too will stand by NI and defend their right to decide their nationality.
To be fair the British people are more pre occupied with migration than brexit, they think immigration into the UK is far too high and are tired of a political class which ignores them on that.
Another indictment of May. But she is not some innocent pawn. She has been the driving force of the Chequers attempted betrayal.
Why will you not call a spade a spade?
What we are seeing is not real. What we are seeing is a contrivance and a ploy designed and constructed by May, her advisers and EU officials.
It is inconceivable that May would’ve travelled to this meeting without knowing its outcome.
May is not a victim in all of this. She is part of the plan.
I have never trusted this liberal left imposter. Like most Tories I speak to, she is viewed with contempt for her liberal left sensibilities and her willingness to capitulate to any protest for an easy life
She’s a liability. We need her gone and we need a leader who is a patriot, a believer in individual freedom and a Eurosceptic
It is hard to say definitively but it looks like I was wrong in assuming Olly Robbins had cleared the Chequers agreement in general terms with the EU negotiators before having May force it on the cabinet. If so he’s more incompetent than I imagined and should be replaced.
As I thought right at the beginning the UK position has been compromised by us having no skilled negotiators. It is a specialist skill which exists mostly in the private sector and in the big trade unions and obviously not in the government and the civil service who support them.
Mrs May made herself a laughing stock and therefore by definition the U.K. actually made worse by her faux outrage at the end.
I guess that the EU knew politically that she could not get ‘Chequers’ through our parliament so was not prepared to waste any time on it, may have calculated she would offer more concessions and , and if true to form on their contempt for democracy, think they can push us to a second referendum.
It is said Blair, Major, Clegg have had private meetings with them, what poison did they spread?
All I know is that the Cabinet Brexiteers who are sitting on their hands, McVey, Mordaunt, Gove etc putting themselves above the needs of the country, are letting us all down.
Many of your prescient contributors have been saying, for months, that May is a disaster, and loyally you have been hoping sound advice would right the day.
Yesterday with her credibility further shot to bits, if that is possible, demonstrated that she must be ‘put out of her, and our misery’
Standing down citing medical pressures etc would preserve her dignity but as a ‘bloody difficult woman’ which wrongly she is proud of, it needs a political ‘ides of month’ moment.
Just do it. NOW, please.
We have spent the last two years arguing amongst ourselves about what is the best deal with the EU.
When all the time the EU has no intention of doing any deal with us.
I doubt they will even allow the UK a Canada type deal.
The PM’s humiliation over the Chequers proposal was all sp predictable.
What all this boils down to is, the EU wants to make life difficult for the (dis)UK when we eventually leave.
What they fear most is other countries seeing us thrive outside of their bureaucratic all controlling semi-communist state. Others will want to leave. And there are several countries wavering right now, watching what happens to the (dis)UK.
After yesterdays humiliation, it’s time for Mrs May to tell the EU. ‘We’re leaving in March 2019, there will be no £39b divorce payment. If you wish to organise some offer on trade, go ahead. But we’re leaving either way’
People on both sides of the channel are fed up with this “Mrs Bean” approach to negotiating. How much more humiliation can this woman take?
Tired of May’s dancing and constant gurning demeaning the office of the Prime Minister. Why are the Conservatives soo bad at picking leaders ?
Just give me a PM that doesn’t make me feel embarrassed for my country. She is not PM material she needs to go for hers and our sakes.
CMD must laughing his backside off on that one 🙂
The EU did not wish to talk about BREXIT because it is nothing that they can do anything about. They, the EU 27, have told the Commission what their respective positions are, and will leave them to get on with it. They are not leaving, we are !
If indeed the PM’s and Ollie Robins proposal has been rejected, then she has nowhere to go. Her creditability to Soft Remainers is gone along with that of Leavers. She has tried to please everybody by telling them what they want to hear, only to fail and please no one. WHAT A COMPLETE FAILURE !
Messed up on the unnecessary GE and now on her and the Civil Service plan to Remain in the EU.
The worse case scenario as far as I can see is an eleventh hour deal. One cobbled together by Germany and France to their benefit. You have been warned.
Yesterday I saw my Prime Minister abused and humiliated on the international stage. Regardless of your politics, that is totally unacceptable.
The UK voters, in their wisdom want no part of this EU cabal. That has not changed.
We now have the French President openly wishing and working towards inflicting hardship on everyone in the UK. Calling people liars and suggesting we should dump our democracy.
We need to leave. I call on all MP’s to rally behind a WTO-Brexit.
As usual one endorses what you have to say John – with a tiny exception.
There is NO possibility of a Canada-CETA deal being agreed with the EU in anything less than the seven years it took to ‘propose’ it – I stress ‘propose’ because it has NOT been agreed and so far only nine EU members have endorsed it – it is years from implementation, if in fact it ever will be.
So all that talk of CET +++ can mean is yet more strung out negotiations and ‘transition’ periods. This is what the EU means when it says there is no ‘off the shelf’ solution for the UK.
I think what happened to the PM in Salzburg was strategy by the EU
We should prepare to leave with no deal