Mr Tusk’s dismissive treatment of the Prime Minister was not the action of a peacemaker who wants to bring the two sides closer together. It reveals that the EU has little self knowledge, and no knowledge of how others see it. It is because the EU is no bowl of cherries that many of us wish to go. There are no cherries to pick.
As to cake, we have to pay for our own and pay for other countries cake too whilst an EU member. I look forward to us paying just for our own cake, and making more of it at home. That way we can have better cake and more prosperity. At least Mr Tusk has just made it a whole lot easier for us to leave without a Withdrawal Agreement.
Downing Street Statement
At last we have seen the Prime Minister standing up for the Country and adding some grit and realism into the discussions with the EU. Her strident tone reminded me of one of her illustrious predecessors, all that was missing was the handbag.
Mrs May has every right to be angry with the way she was treated yesterday, but that anger also needs to be directed at her own advisers who developed the Chequers Plan behind the back of David Davis and his department and continued to push it when Barnier had said repeatedly in public that it would not fly.
Chequers is clearly dead. Politically she can’t come out and say so, but by demanding that the EU side come up with an alternative proposal that meets her Red Lines and is therefore acceptable to the UK, she has in effect ditched it. About time.
PS – She might just have saved her Premiership, at least for the period until after the party conference.
The UK has treated the EU with nothing but respect- not so- just look at the abuse and disrespect shown over the years in the EU parliament by Farage and Tory MEPs..not to mention the low side gutter tabloids..just for a start
Tusk and co wring their hands and express outrage at Donald Trump’s crude Twitter diplomacy and then do exactly the same themselves (albeit using Instagram). It is wholly improper for civil servants like them to do so and they should be disciplined.
Nor is the EU a known quantity. It has morphed and changed name many times without putting this to the people of Britain.
It is not the status quo. Massive upheavels lay ahead.
I really don’t see the problem about “cherry-picking”. When making a deal, there are things I want that you have, and there are things I have that you want. We negotiate to arrive at a mutually agreeable result, and both leave satisfied.
After all, if I go into an electrical store to buy a TV, I don’t expect to be told that I have to buy a washing machine, oven, kettle and everything else the store has. No one is going to tell me that I’m cherry-picking because I only want a TV.
The British Establishment (you know, the ones that put Remainers in charge of Brexit) will not allow that to happen, BRINO is their solution to the matter, which will mean tying us in with non-regression clauses.
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. from Aretha May?
“The EU has little self knowledge, and no knowledge of how others see it”.
Very perceptive, John, and I agree. However, I suspect they probably think the same about us! But the British sense of humour, with its self deprecation, is a good sign in our favour. It is also an attribute of true freedom, under grace.
I do not pay much attention to Instagram, tweets etc. Mr. Trump is routinely rude via these modern channels. That is politics today.
Whether such slights can be mobilised against the EU is questionable. Many people will dismiss that sort of thing as small potatoes.
I was more interested in Mrs. May’s briefing today. She talks about ‘respect’ and ‘what is not acceptable’. If you believe the whole outcome is already decided it would be an opportunity for EU to climb down on the Irish border. May could then claim success, church bells would have ring throughout the land and we would all live happily ever after.
I don’t believe it has all been plotted in advance though.
So WTO might be her only face saving option. Remain then have the problem of how to prevent that.
I do not know, of course. Pure speculation on my part.
James O’Brien is correct when he says that TM is effectively saying to the EU – ‘yes this is our mess now you go clean it up’
Put Snow White in the boxing ring with Joe Frazier and what do you expect to happen?
The very fact she’s now complaining of disrespect shows she still doesn’t get it.
Mr Redwood, I cannot believe that May is still stubbornly holding out for Chequers, according to James Brokenshire. Who does he genuinely believe that Chequers represents? It is certainly not those who voted to Leave the EU. Chequers is a clear betrayal, and he, by advocating it, is part of that betrayal.
Excerpt below from “Lunchtime espresso from Coffeehouse/Spectator:
“May ally: Chequers still on
Theresa May’s Chequers plan is still ‘credible’ – despite the EU saying it will not work, a cabinet minister has insisted. James Brokenshire said the onus was on Brussels to ‘be specific’ about its concerns and that Chequers remains a viable option. Brokenshire told the Today programme: ‘The Chequers deal is a workable, credible deal to meet our ambitions.’….”
Our PM is very angry – and rightly so.
Now, hopefully every one sees what we are dealing with.
We must leave on WTO terms. £38billion will help the UK through the bumps. If the EU wants an FTA talk about it then, not before.
When they do, make sure they bring us some cake – with cherries!
Europe was a fine place. The EU crowd mixed & muddled it.
Mr Tusk represents the unwanted elephant in the room.
He should pack his trunk for the circus & go elsewhere.
Even so, his careless words should not bother us.
We can Leave, & leave them to their own mess.
Someone better than Theresa May should control our Exit.
Then exit will be the start of excitement, & happiness in freedom.
To make the very best of the opportunity to reset the UK economy, the government should declare that we shall engage in Unilateral Free Trade from the end of March. It would be a bold and adventurous move, that would need to be offset by direct grants for agri and other carefully selected sensitive areas.
It would have the minor secondary advantage of annoying the EU, even more than not getting £39bn out of us, as it dawns on them how much more than £39bn our future trade course will cost them.
Well said Mr Redwood!
Kindness is seen as a sign of weakness by the EU.
Never has anyone ever challenged their arrogance from within and succeeded until now. Fool me once now applies…
Indeed who would want to be a member of a club with people like Mr Tusk managing it? He is not even acting in the interest of the 27.
Alas Theresa May does it seems still persisting with her Chequers, non Brexit. With none of the many advantages of leaving.
We have plenty of nice cherries in Kent. We also have superior English apples currently, but loads of farms have been grubbed up since we joined the EU. Supermarkets generally still selling nasty six months or even 12 month old ones though.
The EU has been perfectly consistent. It is not prepared to compromise Margaret Thatcher’s single market to appease angry and ill-informed Brits. And why should it?
Brexiteers have not yet realised that they have a highly unpalatable choice to make. You either destroy our economy or you destroy our Union or you capitulate.
That’s the choice for you all. Governing is choosing. Pick one.
Tusk is a classic example of EU top management.
Another failed national politician voted out by home nation voters grabbing power in the EU where the voters cannot get at them.
I listened to our PM today and she spoke well and seemed very cross as if finally a penny had dropped.
Simples… In the EU…
19 countries eat their own cherries and some of other countries cherries.
9 countries [including the UK] are not even allowed to eat their own cherries…
Re: At least Mr Tusk has just made it a whole lot easier for us to leave without a Withdrawal Agreement.
I do hope your right.
Is it possible that the PM has finally realised that these people are not our friends?
The eu negotiating position has been greatly helped by the remarkable unity from its member states.
The few leaks and off-piste briefings have been ignored or given a light touch by a largely sympathetic media.
This is reminiscent of the Politburo. As there are few democratic pressures that get in the way, internal debate can be kept internal.
By contrast, we are an open democracy where everyone gets their chance to put in their twopenneth-worth.
The downside is that, as John points out, the Politburo becomes isolated and arrogant. This will be their undoing.
Eventually, democratic pressures which still exist within member states will come to the fore….but it may be too late.
Hard Brexit, No Deal…whatever it is called…is exactly what i voted for.
Better cake and more prosperity- I’ll believe it when I see it- 350Million extra per week for the NHS would do me for the moment
39 Billion pounds will buy a lot of cherries. As much as I detest rudeness perhaps Mrs May can ask Ollie Robbins what just happened. I am sure that was not in his script.
Any problems are all the UK’s fault. We Belgians did not vote to expel you, you did it to yourself. Off you go, enjoy your imperialist fantasy, youll soon find out Britannia no longer rules the waves. Goodbye.
Ps how many trade deals agreed yet? Zero? Thought so
Quite. Mr Tusk has confirmed why we voted to leave the anti-democratic EU protectionist club and were right to so do.
If Theresa May is smart she will use this blatant disregard and humiliation to galvanise public opinion against the EU and toward WTO, thereby making a no deal scenario much more popular amongst the electorate and simultaneously strengthening her negotiating position by making no deal realistic.
Do I detect a seething anger with these unelected bureaucrats?
Blatant attempts to interfere with the internal politics of the U.K. a determination to impose the rule of the ECJ on an independent country are outrageous. And to treat a great country with such contempt deserves the strongest possible reaction.
Indeed, the Eurocrats are out of touch with public opinion in mainland Europe, and totally misunderstanding of public opinion in Britain.
Perhaps they think that if they take the negotiations to the wire the UK will be desperate enough to accept any deal that they offer.
… except Mrs May and many other MPs and Lords refuse to accept no deal and democracy. With the LDs wanting to remain and Labour wanting to be in the/a CU, the total disregard for democracy will continue.
WRT to the NI border, the UK is free to do what it wants for openness, it is the Republic that cannot.
Also looking forward to Dr Fox publishing tariff schedule, presumably zero on components and higher on cars (dependent on spec’n). Also zero on some food types. Presumably Mr Hammond will be looking to match the Irish corporate tax rate.
Was it really a surprise ?
Has Mrs May at last just realised that the EU are not really our friends.
The EU simply want our money, and wish to retain control over us so they can sell us their products, they would also like use of our intelligence organisations, our armed forces and our fishing grounds.
Chequers is dead, or at least should be, it always was a huge mistake, now time to wake up, withdraw everything from the table, implement WTO terms, publish the tariffs then sit back.
Business then knows where its going.
If the EU then want to talk to us about something different, then do it under our terms.
We are for goodness sake the 5th largest trading Nation in the World, we are the 9th Largest manufacturer in the World, time we acted like it !
What do they disrespect most….T. May or UK….most certainly both, probably!
Agreed.
The real problem is not the Prime Minister, it is those who control her, starting with Philip Hammond and the Treasury etc then moving on to the Tory corporate sponsors who all have a feather in the EU nest.
Truth is the EU is not too concerned with the inner workings of the British referendum result- as a club they can only deal with the UK government and about what it wants. And up to now it hasn’t been very clear about what the government wants..kinda half in half out stuff
but keeping all of the red lines in place while at the same time kicking the Irish border problem down the road into December and further if possible..well am afraid none of this is going to work..and what we see now is just reality catching up
Well said.
Negotiations are now simple:
WTO terms
We’ll arrange our side of NI border
Our fishing waters are ours
We support NATO
You owe us Blair’s payments for CAP reform that wasn’t delivered.
Good day.
May still has the cart before the horse. We voted to leave the EU, not renegotiate our relationship with them. That was Cameron’s bright idea! Out of the EU please, then see what they have to say for themselves. We do not need a ‘deal’ or their permission to exit. We have followed Article 50, to the letter, out of courtesy. They saw this as a way of extracting even more money for an extended time. Offering £39bn for nothing of substance is typical of this weak and ineffectual PM.
This is insanity. Make it at home, rather than trade? Did you never read Adam Smith? You do not even understand what it is to be a Conservative. How has the party of MacMillan, Heath and Thatcher fallen to crabbed ideologues and xenephobes like you and Rees Mogg?
Mr Tusk has inadvertently reinforced the Brexiteers’ desire to leave and leave ASAP.
Moreover, it has given those tens of thousands of wavering remainers a sneak preview of life within an increasingly authoritarian EU superstate and has hopefully given them pause for thought.
As for those hardliners who still dream for the U.K. to remain in this beaurocratic quagmire. My best advice to you all is to think about emmigrating! It will be a win-win for both the EU and U.K.!
I can’t be bothered to look it up, but I wonder if Merkel can say to BMW, Mercedes or Audi, “No more sales to Britain until I say so” and stop x million euros of profit to the big 3.
The trouble with dealing with unelected dictators is that they confuse unelected with unaccountable. If you’re a human being, you’re always accountable to someone.
I’m sorry but I’m not taken in by today’s events. It all feels very orchestrated, pre-conceived and designed to lull Eurosceptics into a full sense of security
The EU and this PM are in cahoots. They have their plan and anti-EU MPs must be keen to the propaganda being used by pro-EU players like May, Tusk and Merkel.
My starting point is simple. This PM is not too be trusted. She’s shown herself to be deeply untrustworthy and today’s farce is an attempt to pacify anti-EU Tory backbenchers
I wouldn’t trust this PM if she was the last person on earth.
Yet again, she stands up defiant speaking strong words. She’s just waiting for the party conference to be over before giving more concessions. I don’t believe a word she says. How can anyone still think we should stay in this dreadful club?
The bit that knocks me out in this leaving the EU thing is:
(1) The UK is voluntarily leaving the EU Club.
(2) The EU club is not throwing the UK out of the EU Club
(3) Why would the EU Club hence be required to offer anything at all, as a leaving present to the UK? Article 50 offers nothing tangible, only a loose promise of a possible future relationship?
(4) How many clubs have you resigned from, where you insisted, and got, that Club to change its rules, so you could continue to benefit as a member of that Club; without actually being a paying member of that Club?
(5) The most ludicrous bit of the process for me is, why the EU Club, is actually bothering to negotiate anything for the leaving of the UK at all? The only thing the UK has to offer is a large current account deficit. That is preventing a sizeable portion of EU unemployment; but, will be dependent on the Pound Sterling exchange rate post Brexit.
JR
“….Mr Tusk has just made it a whole lot easier for us to leave without a Withdrawal Agreement.”
Indeed !
Theresa May made an address to the nation today, I heard it on the radio. To be honest, I was quite moved by what she said.
I find the actions and attitudes of the EU diplomats present at Salzburg to be downright insulting. Probably not many of whom would exist if it wasn’t for our country.
In particular I cite Donald Tusk. I take his disrespectfulness toward our PM as a gross disrespect of me and my country.
Credit must go to Theresa May for holding her own against their bullying. If Mr Tusk had behaved like that toward me I think I would have decked the ungrateful imbecile, right in front of the cameras.
Hopefully now Theresa May will have learned you cannot negotiate with these jackals, as we’ve been saying all along.
Nice try Mrs May, but now’s the time to hold fast. It will be a hard Brexit but as the Island Race we will endure and prosper. Tell them we’re not interested and walk away. I guarantee ours will not be the only country to leave.
